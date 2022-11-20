|
Williams' 470 passing yards puts No. 7 USC over No. 16 UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and seventh-ranked Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game with a 48-45 victory over No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night.
Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total offense. The Trojans (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 648 yards of total offense and took advantage of four Bruins turnovers.
Williams completed 32 of 43 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. His favorite target was Jordan Addison, who had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.
USC fell behind 14-0 before rallying. The Trojans scored on eight of nine drives, including five straight.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for all six UCLA touchdowns, but also had three interceptions and a fumble.
UCLA got the ball with 2:21 remaining after forcing USC to punt. The Bruins (8-3, 5-3) got to midfield but their hopes of a comeback evaporated when Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Korey Foreman at midfield with 1:26 remaining.
Thompson-Robinson was 23 of 38 for 309 yards and passed for four touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards and two scores.
TURNING POINT
After Jones' 8-yard run brought the Trojans within 21-17, UCLA got the ball and was looking to get one last score before halftime - along with getting the ball at the start of the second half.
Things didn't go according to plan.
Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Mekhi Blackmon, who returned it to the UCLA 35. USC's Denis Lynch missed his second field goal.
The Bruins got the ball back but Shane Lee intercepted Thompson-Robinson at the UCLA 47 with 14 seconds remaining. USC was able to convert this time as Lynch connected from 49 yards to get the Trojans within 21-20 at halftime.
Nicholas Barr-Mira's 46-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half extended the Bruins' lead to four before Williams connected with Addison for a 35-yard TD to put the Trojans on top 27-24.
USC's defense came up with its third turnover midway through the third quarter when Tyrone Taleni sacked Thompson-Robinson and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Latrell McCutchin at the UCLA 9. Two plays later, Jones scored up the middle from 2 yards to extend the Trojans' lead to double digits.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: There were some concerns after Travis Dye's season-ending injury last week that the Trojans would struggle in the running game, but Jones averaged 5.7 yards per carry and had two touchdowns.
UCLA: The Bruins' defense has had issues the past two weeks, especially with stopping an opponent's passing game. They allowed four completions of at least 35 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Trojans could make a bid for the top five after this win, while the Bruins will try to hang on being ranked.
UP NEXT
USC: Hosts No. 18 Notre Dame next Saturday.
UCLA: Travels to California on Friday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
C. Williams
13 QB
470 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 32 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
309 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 75 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|26
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|18
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|648
|507
|Total Plays
|81
|75
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|198
|Rush Attempts
|38
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|470
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|32-43
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-44
|6-28
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|32
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-15
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|470
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|648
|TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|32/43
|470
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|21
|120
|2
|13
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|8
|32
|1
|19
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|3
|25
|1
|19
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|3
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|13
|11
|178
|1
|48
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|5
|3
|73
|1
|49
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|4
|57
|0
|29
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|3
|3
|42
|0
|21
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|3
|3
|39
|0
|21
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|5
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|3
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|2/4
|49
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|3
|16.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|23/38
|309
|4
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|19
|95
|0
|19
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|14
|75
|2
|26
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|4
|28
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|10
|4
|76
|0
|31
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|7
|5
|72
|1
|55
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|5
|4
|44
|3
|30
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|7
|3
|42
|0
|24
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|2
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|5
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Havili-Kaufusi 95 DL
|S. Havili-Kaufusi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|46
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|46.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|3
|19.7
|21
|0
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 45 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(14:57 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at USC 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - USC 26(14:36 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Falo. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - USC 31(14:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock G.Murphy at USC 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 45(14:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at USC 48. PENALTY on USC-J.Falo Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - USC 35(13:57 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at USC 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - USC 46(13:35 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to USC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at USC 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - USC 48(13:09 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at UCLA 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(12:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by B.Rice at UCLA 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 28(11:58 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 28(11:49 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson D.Magna at UCLA 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - USC 23(11:07 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 23. Catch made by R.Brown at UCLA 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson G.Murphy at UCLA 19.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - USC 19(10:11 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to UCLA 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy K.Churchwell at UCLA 21.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(10:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 16(10:08 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at UCLA 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - UCLA 18(9:38 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams S.Lee at UCLA 22.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCLA 22(9:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCLA 22(8:53 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 50 yards to USC 28 Center-UCLA. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 28. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at USC 45.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(8:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 45. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(8:11 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Latu J.Toia at UCLA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USC 14(7:39 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 14(7:31 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Good
4 & 6 - USC 21(7:27 - 1st) D.Lynch 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(7:22 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 20(7:21 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu C.Bullock at UCLA 21.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 21(6:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 21. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UCLA 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(6:30 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon L.McCutchin at UCLA 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(6:20 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lee B.Shaw at USC 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 47(6:03 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(5:32 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to USC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at USC 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 40(5:14 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to USC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 36(4:33 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(4:18 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to USC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 25(3:57 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 18. PENALTY on USC-USC Offensive Facemask 9 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(3:34 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by J.Bobo at USC 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 4(3:06 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 4. Catch made by K.Brown at USC 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 1(2:40 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to USC End Zone for 1 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 63 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC 2. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ramsey at USC 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 30(2:23 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-USC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - USC 25(2:23 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at USC 38.
|Int
2 & 2 - USC 38(2:05 - 1st) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 45. Intercepted by K.Medrano at UCLA 45. Tackled by C.Williams at USC 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(1:47 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at USC 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(1:30 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Medrano at USC 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - USC 40(0:52 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau S.Havili-Kaufusi at USC 45.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(0:11 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to UCLA 36 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Medrano at UCLA 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by R.Brown at UCLA 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 24(14:30 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 24. Catch made by T.Bynum at UCLA 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USC 19(13:54 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to UCLA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - USC 15(13:15 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UCLA 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - USC 9(12:44 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano J.Sykes at UCLA 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - USC 6(11:58 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to UCLA End Zone for 6 yards. C.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:52 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:52 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA End Zone. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Madden at UCLA 19.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(11:46 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 19. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 19. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at UCLA 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(11:24 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at UCLA 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 48(10:56 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Williams T.Taleni at USC 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(10:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-A.Mafi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 49(10:30 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UCLA 45(9:56 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCLA 43(9:16 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCLA 43(9:08 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira punts 42 yards to USC 1 Center-UCLA. Downed by M.Osling.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - USC 1(8:58 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 1. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 1. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at USC 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(8:47 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at USC 24.
|+48 YD
2 & 3 - USC 24(8:08 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 24. Gain of 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(7:46 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 27(7:06 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at UCLA 31 for -4 yards (L.Latu; J.Sykes)
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - USC 31(6:28 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by J.Addison at UCLA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - USC 34(5:52 - 2nd) D.Lynch 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 42 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA 23. T.Mokiao-Atimalala returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Shaw at UCLA 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(5:41 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 44 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(5:28 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 44(5:16 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by K.Brown at USC 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 29. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(5:01 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 14. Catch made by K.Allen at USC 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(4:28 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to USC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili R.Goforth at USC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(3:56 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to USC End Zone for 1 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Nimmo at USC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 21(3:41 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Falo.
|+49 YD
2 & 10 - USC 21(3:37 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 21. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 21. Gain of 49 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30(2:58 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 30. Catch made by K.Ford at UCLA 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davies at UCLA 22.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - USC 22(2:32 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Vaughns Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(2:28 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - USC 8(1:48 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA End Zone for 8 yards. A.Jones for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:42 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:35 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at UCLA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(1:28 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Int
2 & 10 - UCLA 39(1:23 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 50. Intercepted by M.Blackmon at UCLA 50. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(1:15 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by A.Jones at UCLA 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Muasau at UCLA 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - USC 29(1:08 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock M.Osling at UCLA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 17(1:01 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - USC 17(0:57 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 17. Catch made by J.Addison at UCLA 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 16.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - USC 16(0:52 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Good
4 & 9 - USC 23(0:48 - 2nd) D.Lynch 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(0:43 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 20. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 20. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USC at UCLA 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 23(0:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 28 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Pili at UCLA 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 28(0:33 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 28. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 28. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wright at UCLA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(0:25 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Int
2 & 10 - UCLA 32(0:20 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 46. Intercepted by S.Lee at UCLA 46. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 47.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47(0:14 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 47. Catch made by M.Williams at UCLA 47. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Vaughns at UCLA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 32(0:06 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - USC 39(0:01 - 2nd) D.Lynch 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 43 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at UCLA 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(14:36 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to USC 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 49(14:21 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to USC 37 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon C.Bullock at USC 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(13:45 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by K.Jones at USC 37. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bullock at USC 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 31(13:30 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Tuliaupupu at USC 29.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 29(13:13 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 31.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - UCLA 31(12:36 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at USC 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Lee C.Wright at USC 24.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(12:06 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd T.Tuipulotu at USC 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - UCLA 30(11:29 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by K.Jones at USC 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UCLA 28(10:56 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - UCLA 36(10:38 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 30 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC 35. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(10:32 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at USC 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - USC 44(10:01 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(9:18 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by A.Jones at UCLA 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 3 - USC 35(8:59 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by J.Addison at UCLA 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Addison for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 61 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA 4. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at UCLA 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:46 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at UCLA 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 26(8:13 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at UCLA 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UCLA 27(7:25 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 9 for -18 yards (T.Taleni) D.Thompson-Robinson FUMBLES forced by T.Taleni. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-L.McCutchin at UCLA 9. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 16. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(7:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on USC-A.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 14 - USC 14(7:24 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to UCLA 2 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling A.Johnson at UCLA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - USC 2(6:40 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 59 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA 6. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Davis at UCLA 25. PENALTY on UCLA-L.Latu Offensive Holding 3 yards accepted.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(6:31 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 15. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 15. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(6:23 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - UCLA 49(5:43 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to USC 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(5:23 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 18 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at USC 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(5:02 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 18(4:52 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to USC 10 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bullock at USC 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 10(4:35 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to USC 10 for 4 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson FUMBLES forced by USC. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-D.Thompson-Robinson at USC 10. Tackled by USC at USC 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 6(3:54 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 6. Catch made by M.Ezeike at USC 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Ezeike for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:46 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at USC 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - USC 27(3:08 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at USC 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(2:35 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to USC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert at USC 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - USC 41(2:01 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 42 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at USC 42.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - USC 42(1:22 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 42. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(0:48 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 37. Catch made by T.Washington at UCLA 37. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at UCLA 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 16(0:17 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - USC 16(15:00 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 16. Catch made by K.Ford at UCLA 16. Gain of 16 yards. K.Ford for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 32 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA 33. H.Habermehl returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by P.Brown at UCLA 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(14:46 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 45. Gain of 55 yards. K.Allen for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:35 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC End Zone. Fair catch by R.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(14:35 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:31 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau C.Bryant-Strother at USC 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - USC 31(13:53 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 31. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hearn at USC 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(13:20 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Havili-Kaufusi at USC 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - USC 48(12:44 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47(12:01 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert G.Murphy at UCLA 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - USC 46(11:18 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by T.Washington at UCLA 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UCLA 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(10:39 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by M.Jackson at UCLA 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 25.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - USC 25(10:02 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to UCLA 6 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Vaughns at UCLA 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - USC 6(9:20 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to UCLA End Zone for 6 yards. D.Barlow for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(9:06 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to USC 49 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wright at USC 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(9:00 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 49. Catch made by K.Allen at USC 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCLA 45(8:38 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 45(8:26 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by J.Bobo at USC 45. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(8:02 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to USC 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin at USC 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(7:54 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth B.Shaw at USC 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCLA 1(7:25 - 4th) PENALTY on UCLA-S.Marrazzo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 6(7:20 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to USC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at USC 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 3(6:47 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to USC 3. Catch made by M.Ezeike at USC 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Ezeike for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 60 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC 5. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at USC 5.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 5(6:37 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at USC 8.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - USC 8(5:55 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 8. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 8. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at USC 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 24(5:37 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau M.Osling at USC 25.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - USC 25(5:02 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 46(4:31 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - USC 46(4:24 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 34(3:45 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to UCLA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 34(3:05 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Falo.
|Sack
3 & 10 - USC 34(2:53 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at UCLA 46 for -12 yards (L.Latu)
|Punt
4 & 22 - USC 46(2:27 - 4th) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 35 yards to UCLA 11 Center-USC. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 11(2:21 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 11(2:15 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 11. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 11. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at UCLA 11.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 11(2:01 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 11. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 11. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at UCLA 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(1:46 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 43 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Pili at UCLA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCLA 43(1:38 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|Int
3 & 5 - UCLA 43(1:32 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 50. Intercepted by K.Foreman at UCLA 50. Tackled by H.Habermehl at UCLA 49.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49(1:26 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to UCLA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 37(1:19 - 4th) C.Williams kneels at the UCLA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - USC 43(1:12 - 4th) C.Williams kneels at the UCLA 45.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - USC 45(0:39 - 4th) C.Williams kneels at the UCLA 47.
