Drive Chart
|
|
|ARKST
|TXSTSM
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. Blackman
1 QB
237 PaYds, PaTD, -7 RuYds
|
L. Pare
22 RB
75 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, 2 RECs
Field Goal 9:15
S.Keller 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
12
plays
69
yds
5:46
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:24
J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by J.Lang at TXST 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Lang for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
73
yds
1:20
pos
6
3
Field Goal 7:05
D.Zvada 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
6
plays
18
yds
1:43
pos
10
3
Touchdown 12:25
L.Pare rushed to ARKS End Zone for 2 yards. L.Pare for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
66
yds
5:19
pos
10
9
Field Goal 3:17
S.Keller 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
11
plays
33
yds
5:45
pos
10
13
Field Goal 0:31
D.Zvada 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
8
plays
36
yds
2:46
pos
13
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|291
|340
|Total Plays
|63
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|144
|Rush Attempts
|23
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|237
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.1
|8-38.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|3--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|340
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|22/40
|237
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|13
|36
|0
|16
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|6
|20
|0
|10
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jenkins 0 WR
|D. Jenkins
|6
|3
|56
|0
|31
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|8
|5
|49
|0
|22
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|8
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|5
|4
|35
|1
|26
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|5
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|12-2
|2.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hardiman 90 DL
|T. Hardiman
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Geathers 92 DE
|T. Geathers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 36 LB
|C. Willekes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rustemeyer 91 DL
|A. Rustemeyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed III 14 CB
|J. Reed III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|2/3
|56
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|6
|43.5
|2
|50
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|5
|15.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|-0.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|23/36
|196
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|19
|75
|1
|17
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|13
|54
|0
|19
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|5
|3
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|8
|6
|54
|0
|21
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|7
|4
|47
|0
|18
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|6
|3
|40
|0
|21
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|5
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
T. Huff 41 TE
|T. Huff
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Robinson 19 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Groeschel 89 TE
|A. Groeschel
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 37 LB
|B. Holloway
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martinez 24 LB
|D. Martinez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|3/3
|49
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|8
|38.0
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 9. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Doss at TXST 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(14:54 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 26(13:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TXST 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 32(13:24 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(13:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 33. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Johnson at TXST 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 37(13:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TXST 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(12:37 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 35 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(12:23 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 34.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 34(12:05 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 15 for 19 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; E.Smith at ARKS 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(11:21 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 11(10:39 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at ARKS 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 11(10:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 11. Catch made by T.Lyons at ARKS 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 15(9:18 - 1st) S.Keller 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 52 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 13. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Anderson; R.Hamrick at ARKS 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(9:08 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore; J.Revels at ARKS 29.
|-6 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 29(8:39 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 23 for -6 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at ARKS 23.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 23(8:04 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; L.Harris at ARKS 33.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 33(7:18 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TXST 19 Center-ARKS. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 19. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(7:06 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(7:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 17. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TXST 25.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 25(6:29 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 25(6:30 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards to ARKS 37 Center-TXST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(6:20 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for B.Snead.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 37(6:17 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at ARKS 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(5:43 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by R.Tyler at ARKS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ARKS 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 50(5:12 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to TXST 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; B.Holloway at TXST 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARKST 45(4:29 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to TXST 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 45.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - ARKST 45(3:31 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-R.Hanson Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 50(3:14 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 50 yards to TXST End Zone Center-ARKS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(3:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TXST 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 23(2:30 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to TXST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; J.Reed at TXST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 28(1:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 28(1:42 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to ARKS 33 Center-TXST. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 33. Tackled by K.Haynes; J.Ware at ARKS 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(1:30 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 35(1:27 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at ARKS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARKST 32(0:47 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARKST 32(0:44 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 44 yards to TXST 24 Center-ARKS. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 24. Pushed out of bounds by K.Coleman at TXST 22.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(0:34 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; S.Johnson at TXST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 23(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; T.Thomas at TXST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 29(14:20 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 29(14:16 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards to ARKS 30 Center-TXST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(14:08 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ARKS 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 29(13:35 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ARKS 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(13:10 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to TXST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 47(12:34 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to TXST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at TXST 44.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 44(11:59 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to TXST 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 47(11:24 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to TXST 5 Center-ARKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 5(11:16 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 7.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 7(10:54 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 7. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 7. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(10:26 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Hardiman at TXST 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 18(9:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TXST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(9:33 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(9:19 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at TXST 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 45(8:41 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(8:16 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 46(7:50 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 45(7:17 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 44(6:26 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to ARKS 7 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 7(6:15 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at ARKS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 10(5:45 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ARKS 10.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 10(4:54 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 10. Gain of yards. J.Foreman FUMBLES forced by A.Edwards. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-A.Edwards at ARKS 25. A.Edwards for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 10. Gain of 14 yards. PENALTY on TXST-J.Revels Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. J.Foreman FUMBLES forced by A.Edwards. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-ARKS at ARKS 24.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(4:40 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(4:18 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by R.Tyler at TXST 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 34(3:32 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 34(3:27 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|No Good
4 & 5 - ARKST 41(3:23 - 2nd) D.Zvada 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(3:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 34. Catch made by A.Groeschel at TXST 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at TXST 32.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 32(2:51 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 31 for -1 yards (M.Straker)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 31(2:01 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXSTSM 31(1:53 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to ARKS 30 Center-TXST. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 30. Tackled by C.Brown at ARKS 27.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(1:44 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ARKS 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 33(1:23 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; T.Spears at ARKS 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(1:07 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 39. Gain of 17 yards. J.Foreman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(1:03 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 44(1:02 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 44. Catch made by T.Hunt at TXST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 36(0:58 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by T.Hunt at TXST 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(0:46 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 33(0:40 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by D.Jenkins at TXST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 26(0:33 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by J.Lang at TXST 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Lang for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 50 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 15. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Doss at TXST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(0:16 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(0:11 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; C.Willekes at TXST 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(0:05 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 50. Gain of 4 yards. R.Groves ran out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 46(0:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 49 for -3 yards (T.Hardiman)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 43 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 22. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ARKS 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(14:55 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ARKS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 35(14:25 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 35(14:18 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 35(14:14 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 39 yards to TXST 26 Center-ARKS. Downed by ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(14:05 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TXST 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(13:46 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at TXST 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 41(13:15 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at TXST 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 47(12:31 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 47(12:24 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to ARKS 14 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(12:18 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; L.Bell at ARKS 16.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 16(11:43 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 16. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; A.Edwards at ARKS 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(11:16 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at ARKS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 48(10:35 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARKST 48(10:32 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for B.Snead.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARKST 48(10:25 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 41 yards to TXST 11 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by R.Groves.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(10:17 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; T.Hardiman at TXST 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(9:40 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Berry.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(9:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 11. Catch made by T.Lyons at TXST 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at TXST 19.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 19(8:55 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to ARKS 44 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(8:48 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ARKS 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 50(8:22 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 50. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(7:57 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by J.Foreman at TXST 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARKST 38(7:25 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARKST 38(7:16 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ARKST 46(7:10 - 3rd) D.Zvada 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Reed at TXST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(6:57 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(6:50 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 32(6:12 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Rustemeyer at TXST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(5:43 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(5:33 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 33 for -6 yards (M.Straker)
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 33(4:56 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at TXST 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 41(4:35 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to ARKS 25 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(4:22 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at ARKS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 27(3:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ARKS 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARKST 29(3:31 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 22 for -7 yards (B.Holloway)
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARKST 22(2:54 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 45 yards to TXST 33 Center-ARKS. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 33. Tackled by ARKS at TXST 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(2:44 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 36(2:11 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at TXST 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 41(1:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(0:55 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by T.Huff at ARKS 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 45(0:16 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by R.Groves at ARKS 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(15:00 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(14:52 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 28. Catch made by C.Speights at ARKS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 19(14:19 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; E.Smith at ARKS 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(13:39 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Ayers at ARKS 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 12(13:12 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 12. Catch made by J.Berry at ARKS 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 2(12:31 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ARKS End Zone for 2 yards. L.Pare for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 4th) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 49 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 16. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Haynes at ARKS 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(12:20 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; B.Holloway at ARKS 24.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 24(11:50 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ARKS 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(11:43 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at ARKS 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 45(11:07 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 39 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears at TXST 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(10:36 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 35(9:57 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by M.Murray at TXST 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; S.Tupou at TXST 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARKST 35(9:15 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - ARKST 35(9:09 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(9:02 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(8:55 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at TXST 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 38(8:18 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 44(7:34 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at TXST 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(7:05 - 4th) L.Hatcher rushed to ARKS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 48(6:25 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 45(6:01 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:26 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by D.Moorer at ARKS 41. Gain of 5 yards. D.Moorer ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 36(4:56 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 37(4:10 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; J.Carmouche at ARKS 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 39(3:23 - 4th) S.Keller 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 43 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 22. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Tuggle at TXST 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(3:09 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 40(2:44 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 40(2:38 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+31 YD
4 & 9 - ARKST 40(2:33 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by D.Jenkins at TXST 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 9(2:05 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Martinez; J.Morris at TXST 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 4(1:25 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 4. Catch made by S.Traore at TXST 4. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 5(0:41 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Lang.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARKST 13(0:35 - 4th) D.Zvada 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 25. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bullard at TXST 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(0:26 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at TXST 35.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 35(0:15 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 35. Gain of 21 yards. D.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(0:11 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 44. Catch made by D.Moorer at ARKS 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 23. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Roughing the Passer 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(0:06 - 4th) L.Hatcher spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(0:05 - 4th) S.Keller 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
