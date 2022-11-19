Drive Chart
Key Players
J. Blackman 1 QB
237 PaYds, PaTD, -7 RuYds
L. Pare 22 RB
75 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:15
S.Keller 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
12
plays
69
yds
5:46
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 0:24
J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by J.Lang at TXST 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Lang for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
73
yds
1:20
pos
6
3
Point After TD 0:24
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 7:05
D.Zvada 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
6
plays
18
yds
1:43
pos
10
3
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:25
L.Pare rushed to ARKS End Zone for 2 yards. L.Pare for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
66
yds
5:19
pos
10
9
Point After TD 12:25
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Field Goal 3:17
S.Keller 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
11
plays
33
yds
5:45
pos
10
13
Field Goal 0:31
D.Zvada 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
8
plays
36
yds
2:46
pos
13
13
Field Goal 0:00
S.Keller 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
5
plays
45
yds
00:29
pos
13
16
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 19
Rushing 2 11
Passing 11 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-15 6-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 291 340
Total Plays 63 75
Avg Gain 4.6 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 54 144
Rush Attempts 23 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 3.8
Yards Passing 237 196
Comp. - Att. 22-40 23-37
Yards Per Pass 5.6 4.7
Penalties - Yards 2-16 1-15
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-44.1 8-38.0
Return Yards -1 -3
Punts - Returns 2--1 3--3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 3-8 073313
Texas State 4-7 3001316
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, TX
 237 PASS YDS 196
54 RUSH YDS 144
291 TOTAL YDS 340
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 237 1 0 113.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.5% 2014 13 2 143.0
J. Blackman 22/40 237 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 363 3
J. Lang 13 36 0 16
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 279 6
B. Snead 6 20 0 10
M. Murray  34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 168 1
M. Murray 3 5 0 5
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 -123 2
J. Blackman 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Jenkins  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
D. Jenkins 6 3 56 0 31
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 562 4
S. Traore 8 5 49 0 22
J. Foreman  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 419 4
J. Foreman 8 4 45 0 17
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 187 2
J. Lang 5 4 35 1 26
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 404 1
C. Flemings 3 1 33 0 33
T. Hunt  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 159 3
T. Hunt 5 2 11 0 8
R. Tyler  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Tyler 2 2 8 0 5
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 46 0
B. Snead 2 0 0 0 0
M. Murray  34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
M. Murray 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Straker  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 2.0
M. Straker 12-2 2.0 0
S. Johnson  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thomas 5-3 0.0 0
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 5-2 0.0 0
J. Harris  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
E. Smith  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Smith 3-3 0.0 0
T. Ayers  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Ayers 2-1 0.0 0
T. Doss  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Doss 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hardiman  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
T. Hardiman 2-2 1.0 0
T. Geathers  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Geathers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Willekes  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Willekes 1-1 0.0 0
A. Rustemeyer  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Rustemeyer 1-0 0.0 0
V. Bronson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Bronson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harris  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bennett 0-1 0.0 0
J. Reed III  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Reed III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/13 28/29
D. Zvada 2/3 56 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
R. Hanson 6 43.5 2 50
W. Przystup  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
W. Przystup 1 48.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 15.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
J. Lang 5 15.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 7.3 80 0
J. Lang 2 -0.5 2 0
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 196 0 0 109.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 2324 19 9 126.4
L. Hatcher 23/36 196 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 476 3
L. Pare 19 75 1 17
J. Berry  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 142 1
J. Berry 13 54 0 19
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 108 1
J. Jeter 1 12 0 12
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -142 1
L. Hatcher 5 3 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 61 1
D. Moorer 8 6 54 0 21
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 156 1
R. Groves 7 4 47 0 18
D. Jackson  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
D. Jackson 6 3 40 0 21
J. Morris  0 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Morris 1 1 17 0 17
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 220 3
C. Brown 5 2 17 0 9
T. Lyons  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Lyons 2 2 11 0 8
J. Berry  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Berry 2 1 10 0 10
C. Speights  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Speights 1 1 9 0 9
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 197 1
L. Pare 2 2 9 0 6
T. Huff  41 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 9 0
T. Huff 1 1 1 0 1
D. Robinson  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Robinson 1 0 0 0 0
A. Groeschel  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Groeschel 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Harris  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
T. Spears  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Spears 4-1 0.0 0
J. Morris  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Morris 4-2 0.0 0
B. Holloway  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
B. Holloway 4-2 1.0 0
C. Mills  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Mills 3-0 0.0 0
S. Tupou  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Tupou 3-4 0.0 0
N. Ezidore  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 2-1 0.0 0
D. Mask  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Mask 2-0 0.0 0
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Revels 2-3 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 2-1 0.0 0
D. Martinez  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Martinez 0-1 0.0 0
L. Bell  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Bell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/11 26/26
S. Keller 3/3 49 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 0 0
S. O'Kelly 8 38.0 2 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Berry  20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
J. Berry 2 15.0 23 0
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
D. Moorer 2 20.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Groves 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 8.8 44 0
R. Groves 3 -1.0 1 0
J. Morris 0 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
J. Morris 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 ARKST 30 2:08 3 3 Punt
6:20 ARKST 37 3:17 5 13 Punt
1:30 ARKST 35 0:56 3 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 ARKST 30 2:52 5 23 Punt
6:15 ARKST 7 2:58 8 59 FG Miss
1:44 ARKST 27 1:20 9 73 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 33 0:55 3 2 Punt
12:18 ARKST 14 2:01 5 34 Punt
8:48 ARKST 44 1:43 6 18 FG
4:22 ARKST 25 1:38 3 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 ARKST 19 3:23 8 46 Downs
3:17 TXSTSM 41 2:46 8 36 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 21 5:46 12 69 FG
7:06 TXSTSM 17 0:46 3 8 Punt
3:03 TXSTSM 20 1:33 3 8 Punt
0:34 TXSTSM 22 1:26 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 TXSTSM 5 5:01 10 51 Punt
3:17 TXSTSM 34 1:33 3 -3 Punt
0:24 TXSTSM 38 0:24 4 13 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 TXSTSM 26 1:47 4 21 Punt
10:17 TXSTSM 11 1:29 3 8 Punt
7:05 TXSTSM 27 2:43 6 14 Punt
2:44 TXSTSM 34 5:19 11 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 TXSTSM 35 5:45 11 33 FG
0:31 TXSTSM 32 0:29 5 56 FG

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 69 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 9. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Doss at TXST 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(14:54 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 26.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 26
(13:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TXST 32.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 32
(13:24 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(13:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 33. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Johnson at TXST 37.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 37
(13:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TXST 48.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(12:37 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 35 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(12:23 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 34.
+19 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 34
(12:05 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 15 for 19 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; E.Smith at ARKS 15.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(11:21 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 11.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 11
(10:39 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at ARKS 11.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 11
(10:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 11. Catch made by T.Lyons at ARKS 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 8.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 15
(9:18 - 1st) S.Keller 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 52 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 13. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Anderson; R.Hamrick at ARKS 30.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(9:08 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore; J.Revels at ARKS 29.
-6 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 29
(8:39 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 23 for -6 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at ARKS 23.
+10 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 23
(8:04 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; L.Harris at ARKS 33.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 33
(7:18 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TXST 19 Center-ARKS. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 19. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 17.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(7:06 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(7:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 17. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TXST 25.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 25
(6:29 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 25
(6:30 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards to ARKS 37 Center-TXST. Out of bounds.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(6:20 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for B.Snead.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 37
(6:17 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at ARKS 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(5:43 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by R.Tyler at ARKS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ARKS 50.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 50
(5:12 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to TXST 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; B.Holloway at TXST 45.
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARKST 45
(4:29 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to TXST 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 45.
Penalty
4 & 2 - ARKST 45
(3:31 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-R.Hanson Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 50
(3:14 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 50 yards to TXST End Zone Center-ARKS. Touchback.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(3:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TXST 23.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 23
(2:30 - 1st) J.Berry rushed to TXST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; J.Reed at TXST 28.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 28
(1:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 28
(1:42 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to ARKS 33 Center-TXST. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 33. Tackled by K.Haynes; J.Ware at ARKS 35.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(1:30 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 35
(1:27 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at ARKS 32.
No Gain
3 & 13 - ARKST 32
(0:47 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
Punt
4 & 13 - ARKST 32
(0:44 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 44 yards to TXST 24 Center-ARKS. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 24. Pushed out of bounds by K.Coleman at TXST 22.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22
(0:34 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; S.Johnson at TXST 23.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 23
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; T.Thomas at TXST 29.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 29
(14:20 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 29
(14:16 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards to ARKS 30 Center-TXST. Out of bounds.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(14:08 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ARKS 29.
+18 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 29
(13:35 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ARKS 47.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(13:10 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to TXST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 47.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 47
(12:34 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to TXST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at TXST 44.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 44
(11:59 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to TXST 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at TXST 47.
Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 47
(11:24 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to TXST 5 Center-ARKS. Out of bounds.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (10 plays, 51 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 5
(11:16 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 7.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 7
(10:54 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 7. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 7. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 20.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(10:26 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Hardiman at TXST 18.
+18 YD
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 18
(9:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TXST 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(9:33 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(9:19 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at TXST 45.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 45
(8:41 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 48.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(8:16 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 46.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 46
(7:50 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 45.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 45
(7:17 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ARKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 44.
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 44
(6:26 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to ARKS 7 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 7
(6:15 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at ARKS 10.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 10
(5:45 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ARKS 10.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 10
(4:54 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 10. Gain of yards. J.Foreman FUMBLES forced by A.Edwards. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-A.Edwards at ARKS 25. A.Edwards for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 10. Gain of 14 yards. PENALTY on TXST-J.Revels Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. J.Foreman FUMBLES forced by A.Edwards. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-ARKS at ARKS 24.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(4:40 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(4:18 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 39. Catch made by R.Tyler at TXST 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 34.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 34
(3:32 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 34
(3:27 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
No Good
4 & 5 - ARKST 41
(3:23 - 2nd) D.Zvada 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34
(3:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 34. Catch made by A.Groeschel at TXST 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at TXST 32.
Sack
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 32
(2:51 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 31 for -1 yards (M.Straker)
No Gain
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 31
(2:01 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 13 - TXSTSM 31
(1:53 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to ARKS 30 Center-TXST. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 30. Tackled by C.Brown at ARKS 27.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 73 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(1:44 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ARKS 33.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 33
(1:23 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; T.Spears at ARKS 39.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(1:07 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 39. Gain of 17 yards. J.Foreman ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(1:03 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 44
(1:02 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 44. Catch made by T.Hunt at TXST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 36.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 36
(0:58 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by T.Hunt at TXST 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(0:46 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 33
(0:40 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by D.Jenkins at TXST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 26.
+26 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 26
(0:33 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by J.Lang at TXST 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Lang for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:24 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.

TXST
Bobcats
 - End of Half (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 50 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 15. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Doss at TXST 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(0:16 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(0:11 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; C.Willekes at TXST 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(0:05 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 50. Gain of 4 yards. R.Groves ran out of bounds.
Sack
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 46
(0:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 49 for -3 yards (T.Hardiman)

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 43 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 22. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ARKS 33.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(14:55 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ARKS 35.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 35
(14:25 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 35
(14:18 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 35
(14:14 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 39 yards to TXST 26 Center-ARKS. Downed by ARKS.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(14:05 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TXST 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(13:46 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at TXST 41.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 41
(13:15 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at TXST 47.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 47
(12:31 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 47
(12:24 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to ARKS 14 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14
(12:18 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; L.Bell at ARKS 16.
+33 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 16
(11:43 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 16. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; A.Edwards at ARKS 49.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(11:16 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at ARKS 48.
No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 48
(10:35 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
No Gain
3 & 11 - ARKST 48
(10:32 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for B.Snead.
Punt
4 & 11 - ARKST 48
(10:25 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 41 yards to TXST 11 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by R.Groves.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(10:17 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; T.Hardiman at TXST 11.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(9:40 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Berry.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(9:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 11. Catch made by T.Lyons at TXST 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at TXST 19.
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 19
(8:55 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to ARKS 44 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(8:48 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ARKS 50.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 50
(8:22 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 50. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 46.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(7:57 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by J.Foreman at TXST 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 38.
No Gain
2 & 2 - ARKST 38
(7:25 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARKST 38
(7:16 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - ARKST 46
(7:10 - 3rd) D.Zvada 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:05 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Reed at TXST 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(6:57 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(6:50 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 32.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 32
(6:12 - 3rd) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Rustemeyer at TXST 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(5:43 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson.
Sack
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(5:33 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 33 for -6 yards (M.Straker)
+8 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 33
(4:56 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at TXST 41.
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 41
(4:35 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to ARKS 25 Center-TXST. Fair catch by J.Lang.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(4:22 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at ARKS 27.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 27
(3:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ARKS 29.
Sack
3 & 6 - ARKST 29
(3:31 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 22 for -7 yards (B.Holloway)
Punt
4 & 13 - ARKST 22
(2:54 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 45 yards to TXST 33 Center-ARKS. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 33. Tackled by ARKS at TXST 34.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34
(2:44 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TXST 36.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 36
(2:11 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at TXST 41.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 41
(1:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(0:55 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by T.Huff at ARKS 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 45.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 45
(0:16 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by R.Groves at ARKS 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(15:00 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(14:52 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 28. Catch made by C.Speights at ARKS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 19.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 19
(14:19 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; E.Smith at ARKS 15.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(13:39 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Ayers at ARKS 12.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 12
(13:12 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 12. Catch made by J.Berry at ARKS 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 2
(12:31 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ARKS End Zone for 2 yards. L.Pare for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:25 - 4th) S.Keller extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:25 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 49 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 16. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Haynes at ARKS 19.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19
(12:20 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; B.Holloway at ARKS 24.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 24
(11:50 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ARKS 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(11:43 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at ARKS 45.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 45
(11:07 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 39 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears at TXST 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(10:36 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 35.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 35
(9:57 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by M.Murray at TXST 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; S.Tupou at TXST 35.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ARKST 35
(9:15 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
No Gain
4 & 6 - ARKST 35
(9:09 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 33 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(9:02 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(8:55 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at TXST 38.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 38
(8:18 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TXST 44.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 44
(7:34 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at TXST 46.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(7:05 - 4th) L.Hatcher rushed to ARKS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 48.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 48
(6:25 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 45.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 45
(6:01 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(5:26 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by D.Moorer at ARKS 41. Gain of 5 yards. D.Moorer ran out of bounds.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 36
(4:56 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 37.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 37
(4:10 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to ARKS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; J.Carmouche at ARKS 32.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 39
(3:23 - 4th) S.Keller 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 36 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 43 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 22. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Tuggle at TXST 41.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(3:09 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 40.
No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 40
(2:44 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 40
(2:38 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+31 YD
4 & 9 - ARKST 40
(2:33 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by D.Jenkins at TXST 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 9.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 9
(2:05 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to TXST 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Martinez; J.Morris at TXST 4.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 4
(1:25 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TXST 4. Catch made by S.Traore at TXST 4. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 5.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 5
(0:41 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Lang.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARKST 13
(0:35 - 4th) D.Zvada 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 56 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:31 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to the TXST 25. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bullard at TXST 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(0:26 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at TXST 35.
+21 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 35
(0:15 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 35. Gain of 21 yards. D.Jackson ran out of bounds.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(0:11 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ARKS 44. Catch made by D.Moorer at ARKS 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 23. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Roughing the Passer 11 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12
(0:06 - 4th) L.Hatcher spikes the ball.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 19
(0:05 - 4th) S.Keller 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.

TXST
Bobcats

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 50 yards from TXST 35 to the ARKS 15. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Tuggle at ARKS 22.
