Purdue stays in title chase with 17-9 win over Northwestern
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell started his college career as a walk-on buried on the depth chart.
He could finish it by leading the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten championship game.
The sixth-year quarterback threw two more touchdown passes in his final home game Saturday and Purdue's defense forced three second-half turnovers to give the Boilermakers a 17-9 victory over Northwestern that kept their West Division title hopes intact.
''You have a lot that you're playing for, people are talking about postseason stuff and it's not like we're blind to it,'' O'Connell said when asked about what's at stake next week. ''It's up to us to make sure we're locked in and focused on the task at hand.''
Purdue (7-4, 5-3) wants to keep it simple. A win next week at rival Indiana, coupled with an Iowa loss, sends the Boilermakers to Indianapolis for championship weekend.
Coach Jeff Brohm knows the challenge will be even greater if they're playing in the same cold, blustery conditions that made Saturday's field so slick. But the Boilermakers have proven they can adapt.
O'Connell was 16 of 25 with 159 yards and found his childhood friend, Charlie Jones, six times for 46 yards and one score. The defense allowed its lowest point total in league play and Jack Sullivan's late fourth-down sack near midfield sealed the victory.
Northwestern (1-10, 1-7) has lost 10 straight since an opening-day win over Nebraska in Ireland, this time in the starting debut of second-year quarterback Cole Freeman. He was 9 of 20 with 78 yards and one interception while losing a fumble.
''He gave everything he's got and that was no surprise to anyone here. That's the way he's been since he came into the locker room,'' coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''We just had to make a couple more plays. Purdue is in the driver's seat in the Big Ten West for a reason.''
Purdue never really gave the Wildcats a chance after O'Connell's throw across the field to Jones, who made an inside cut to evade a defender and jogged into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
O'Connell's 3-yard TD pass to Payne Durham made 14-3 at halftime and Northwestern cut the deficit to 14-9 when Evan Hull scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Hull had 22 carries for 105 yards.
Purdue has winning records in consecutive years for the first time since 1997-98 and back-to-back seven-win seasons for the first time since 2006-07.
''A win's a win,'' Durham said. ''It might not have been the prettiest, but it counts as a W in our column.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: With the top two quarterbacks, Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski, out because of injuries, not much changed with Freeman. The offense still struggled mightily to score points though the Wildcats did avoid their sixth double-digit loss this season.
Purdue: The Boilermakers did what they needed to Saturday - and not much more. They held off the West Division's last-place team despite losing their top runner, Devin Mockobee on the game's opening series, and their starting center Gus Hartwig, perhaps for the season. Brohm said Hartwig would ''be out quite a while.''
TAKE IT BACK
When Jalen Graham saw open field after picking off Freeman early in the third quarter, he thought he had Purdue's third defensive touchdown of the season.
Instead, the fourth-year linebacker started high-stepping around the Wildcats 20-yard line, drawing an unsportsman like conduct penalty that took the touchdown off the board. Four plays later, the wind knocked down Fineran's 47-yard field goal attempt short to keep the score 14-3.
''We can't have that happen, of course,'' Brohm said.
FAMILY TIES
Sixth-year quarterback Austin Burton made a cameo appearance for Purdue, rushing once for 5 yards in a notable play for the family of the late Ron Burton.
Burton's grandfather, Ron, was an All-American running back at Northwestern and is a College Football Hall of Fame inductee; Burton's father, Steve, played quarterback at Northwestern from 1982-84; his mother, Ginni, was an All-American swimmer with the Wildcats; and his sister, Veronica, was a volleyball star there, too.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Finishes next Saturday against in-state rival Illinois.
Purdue: Will play for the Old Oaken Bucket - and a division title - next Saturday at Indiana.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
E. Hull
26 RB
105 RuYds, RuTD, 4 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
159 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|17
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|244
|299
|Total Plays
|65
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|140
|Rush Attempts
|45
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|77
|159
|Comp. - Att.
|9-20
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.0
|4-30.5
|Return Yards
|16
|56
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-49
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|159
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|9/20
|77
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|22
|105
|1
|19
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|11
|29
|0
|7
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|9
|23
|0
|7
|
J. Himon II 20 RB
|J. Himon II
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|5
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Olges 98 DL
|D. Olges
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|3
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Himon II 20 RB
|J. Himon II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oyola 27 DB
|J. Oyola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bastone 60 DL
|C. Bastone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Adeyi 7 DB
|O. Adeyi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Uihlein 37 LB
|M. Uihlein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGuire 73 OL
|D. McGuire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|3
|19.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|2
|3.5
|4
|0
|
C. Azema 0 DB
|C. Azema
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|16/25
|159
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|17
|49
|0
|10
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|11
|42
|0
|19
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|5
|18
|0
|8
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|4
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|8
|6
|46
|1
|15
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|4
|2
|30
|1
|27
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|5
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brevard 91 DT
|C. Brevard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pitre 36 LB
|R. Pitre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/2
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|3
|40.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|9.7
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 63 yards from NW 35 to the PUR 2. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Davis at PUR 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(14:56 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at PUR 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 29(14:17 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; A.Hubbard at PUR 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 30(13:37 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at PUR 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(13:05 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 31. Gain of 7 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 38(12:35 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; X.Mueller at PUR 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:58 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 46 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at NW 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 46(11:23 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(10:48 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 48 for -10 yards (S.McLaughlin)
|+19 YD
2 & 20 - PURDUE 48(10:03 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to NW 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; D.Turner at NW 33.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 33(9:18 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NW 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 33.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PURDUE 33(8:31 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NW 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 33. PENALTY on PUR-T.Sheffield Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(8:31 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by PUR at NW 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NWEST 29(8:06 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 33(7:36 - 1st) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at NW 36.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 36(7:01 - 1st) L.Akers punts 34 yards to PUR 30 Center-NW. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(6:54 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at PUR 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 33(6:22 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at PUR 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 38(5:50 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 38. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PUR 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(5:32 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 44. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 44. Gain of -1 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 43(5:06 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 47(4:23 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 46. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(3:35 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to NW 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 38(3:03 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to NW 19 for 19 yards. K.Lewis ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(2:30 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to NW 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 15(1:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by C.Jones at NW 15. Gain of 15 yards. C.Jones for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 56 yards from PUR 35 to the NW 9. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Stevens at NW 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(1:42 - 1st) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan; S.Kpaka at NW 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 39(1:11 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 39(1:05 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NW 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:36 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 46(0:09 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 46(0:02 - 1st) C.Freeman scrambles to PUR 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 48.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NWEST 48(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on PUR-K.Douglas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(15:00 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to PUR 24 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(14:29 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 24(14:23 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to PUR 24. Catch made by M.Lang at PUR 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 7(13:55 - 2nd) C.Freeman rushed to PUR 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NWEST 6(13:23 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to PUR 6. Catch made by M.Washington at PUR 6. Gain of 0 yards. Lateral to A.Clair to PUR 5 for yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NWEST 5(12:36 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NWEST 13(12:44 - 2nd) A.Stage 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NW Holder-NW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) A.Stage kicks 56 yards from NW 35 to the PUR 9. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Niro at PUR 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(12:36 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at PUR 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 19(12:05 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 19(11:59 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 19(11:55 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 39 yards to NW 42 Center-PUR. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 42. Tackled by A.Stevens at NW 45.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(11:47 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to NW 39 for -6 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NW 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - NWEST 39(11:13 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at NW 45.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 45(10:35 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for NW.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 45(10:28 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 33 yards to PUR 22 Center-NW. R.Taylor MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-R.Taylor at PUR 22. Tackled by NW at PUR 15.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(10:20 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at PUR 17.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 17(9:42 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 17. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 17. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at PUR 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(9:05 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at PUR 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PURDUE 29(8:31 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+27 YD
3 & 11 - PURDUE 29(8:26 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 29. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 44. PENALTY on NW-A.Hubbard Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(8:07 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by K.Lewis at NW 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(7:29 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to NW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 23(7:01 - 2nd) A.Burton rushed to NW 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 18(6:26 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to NW 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(6:02 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to NW 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bastone at NW 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 12(5:27 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to NW 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 5(4:55 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to NW 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 3(4:16 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 3. Catch made by P.Durham at NW 3. Gain of 3 yards. P.Durham for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 52 yards from PUR 35 to the NW 13. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(4:12 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at NW 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(3:48 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 29. Catch made by D.Olges at NW 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at NW 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(3:26 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NW 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 46(3:00 - 2nd) C.Freeman scrambles to PUR 48 for 6 yards. C.Freeman ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 48(2:39 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to PUR 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor at PUR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(2:16 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to PUR 44 for yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 44. PENALTY on NW-D.Olges Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - NWEST 47(1:54 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Pitre; S.Fakasiieiki at NW 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 19 - NWEST 48(1:16 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 48. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at NW 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - NWEST 49(0:28 - 2nd) C.Freeman scrambles to PUR 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 44.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NWEST 44(0:21 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 26 yards to PUR 18 Center-NW. Downed by M.Uihlein.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(0:12 - 2nd) A.O'Connell kneels at the PUR 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 57 yards from PUR 35 to the NW 8. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by Y.Karlaftis at NW 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:56 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; C.Allen at NW 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 34(14:30 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at NW 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 34(14:01 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham; L.Johnson at NW 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(13:38 - 3rd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 39(13:34 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Graham; B.Hampton at NW 43.
|Int
3 & 6 - NWEST 43(13:05 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass INTERCEPTED at NW 49. Intercepted by J.Graham at NW 49. J.Graham for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PUR-J.Graham Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:49 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to NW 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; N.Story at NW 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PURDUE 31(12:19 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to NW 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 31(11:43 - 3rd) A.O'Connell scrambles to NW 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller B.Gallagher at NW 30.
|No Good
4 & 5 - PURDUE 37(10:57 - 3rd) M.Fineran 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(10:52 - 3rd) J.Himon rushed to NW 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at NW 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(10:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on NW-D.Olges False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 38(10:08 - 3rd) J.Himon rushed to NW 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Graham; C.Brevard at NW 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NWEST 41(9:37 - 3rd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for J.Himon.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - NWEST 41(9:31 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 41. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton; J.Graham at PUR 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(9:01 - 3rd) C.Freeman rushed to PUR 42 for 4 yards. C.Freeman FUMBLES forced by L.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-C.Allen at PUR 42. Tackled by NW at PUR 42.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(8:54 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by K.Lewis at PUR 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 49(8:11 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to NW 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(7:42 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 40(7:37 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 40. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NW 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 36(6:55 - 3rd) A.O'Connell scrambles to NW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 33.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - PURDUE 33(6:15 - 3rd) A.O'Connell scrambles to NW 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard; A.Adebawore at NW 31.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(5:59 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at NW 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 38(5:35 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at NW 39.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 39(4:57 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NW 36.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 36(4:24 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 48 yards to PUR 16 Center-NW. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 16. Tackled by O.Adeyi at PUR 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(4:11 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 23(4:07 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 23(4:01 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by NW at PUR 21.
|Punt
4 & 12 - PURDUE 21(3:30 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 44 yards to NW 35 Center-PUR. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 35. Tackled by A.Stevens at NW 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(3:18 - 3rd) C.Freeman rushed to NW 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NWEST 43(2:53 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to PUR 44 for yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 44. PENALTY on NW-M.Lang Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NWEST 33(2:27 - 3rd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Sack
3 & 16 - NWEST 33(2:21 - 3rd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman sacked at NW 24 for -9 yards (N.Caraway) C.Freeman FUMBLES forced by N.Caraway. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-E.Wiederkehr at NW 24. Tackled by PUR at NW 24.
|Punt
4 & 25 - NWEST 24(1:41 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 39 yards to PUR 37 Center-NW. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(1:34 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at PUR 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PURDUE 41(1:04 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at PUR 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 41(0:43 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 41(0:37 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts yards to NW 41 Center-PUR. C.Azema blocked the kick. NW recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by PUR at NW 50.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(0:28 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to PUR 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 47(0:09 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at PUR 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(15:00 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at PUR 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 29(14:43 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(14:21 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton; S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 22(14:01 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at PUR 18.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 18(13:27 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR 2 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton; J.Graham at PUR 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 2(12:53 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR End Zone for 2 yards. E.Hull for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PUR-PUR Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(12:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 4th) A.Stage kicks 38 yards from NW 35 to the PUR 27. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Metz; N.Williams at PUR 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(12:44 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Adeyi; R.Heard at PUR 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 35(12:12 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by O.Adeyi at PUR 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:39 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(11:08 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by P.Piferi at NW 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(10:32 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NW 14. Catch made by D.Downing at NW 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 14(9:53 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to NW 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; N.Story at NW 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 11(9:18 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to NW 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 11.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 11(8:29 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to NW 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein at NW 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PURDUE 9(7:56 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 9(7:51 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to NW 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; S.McLaughlin at NW 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PURDUE 8(7:16 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PURDUE 16(7:11 - 4th) M.Fineran 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 60 yards from PUR 35 to the NW 5. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Tracy; Y.Karlaftis at NW 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(7:02 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at NW 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 29(6:42 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 33(6:03 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at NW 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(5:30 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 42(5:05 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; N.Caraway at NW 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 43(4:28 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at NW 47.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - NWEST 47(3:52 - 4th) C.Freeman rushed to PUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(3:25 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to PUR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Brevard at PUR 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 48(2:57 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NWEST 43(2:21 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to PUR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at PUR 43.
|Sack
4 & 4 - NWEST 43(1:33 - 4th) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman sacked at PUR 43 for 0 yards (J.Sullivan)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(1:22 - 4th) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at PUR 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - PURDUE 43(1:22 - 4th) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at PUR 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - PURDUE 44(1:17 - 4th) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PUR 49.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PURDUE 49(0:29 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 39 yards to NW 12 Center-PUR. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(0:22 - 4th) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 12(0:17 - 4th) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 12(0:11 - 4th) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 12. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 12. Gain of 7 yards. Lateral to E.Hull to NW 19 for yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NW 19.
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0