Key Players
C. Bradley 2 QB
238 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -5 RuYds
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
66 RuYds, RuTD, 18 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 12:20
D.Guajardo 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
6
plays
66
yds
2:44
pos
3
0
Touchdown 3:58
F.Gore rushed to SAB End Zone for 7 yards. F.Gore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
4:04
pos
3
6
Point After TD 3:58
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 5:31
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
8
plays
23
yds
4:21
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:51
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
64
yds
1:43
pos
9
10
Point After TD 3:51
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Field Goal 0:00
D.Guajardo 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
6
plays
37
yds
00:44
pos
13
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 0:53
F.Gore pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Brownlee for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
50
yds
4:06
pos
13
16
Point After TD 1:09
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:31
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Voisin for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
66
yds
4:38
pos
19
17
Point After TD 11:31
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 1:53
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 33. Catch made by C.Lacy at USM 33. Gain of 33 yards. C.Lacy for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
55
yds
3:38
pos
26
17
Point After TD 1:53
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Field Goal 0:14
B.Bourgeois 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
11
plays
56
yds
1:39
pos
27
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 21
Rushing 6 8
Passing 10 10
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-15
4th Down Conv 2-4 2-3
Total Net Yards 411 298
Total Plays 61 67
Avg Gain 6.7 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 154 102
Rush Attempts 35 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.1
Yards Passing 257 196
Comp. - Att. 17-26 19-34
Yards Per Pass 8.7 5.1
Penalties - Yards 5-50 4-36
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 2-47.0 5-43.8
Return Yards 30 0
Punts - Returns 1-16 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-14 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 9-2 31001427
Southern Miss 5-6 737320
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, MS
 257 PASS YDS 196
154 RUSH YDS 102
411 TOTAL YDS 298
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 238 3 2 185.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 2555 19 7 145.9
C. Bradley 15/22 238 3 2
D. Trotter  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 0 89.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 108 0 0 150.5
D. Trotter 2/4 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 100 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 155 0
B. McReynolds 15 100 0 64
M. Lee  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 214 4
M. Lee 6 25 0 18
D. Trotter  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Trotter 1 18 0 18
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 180 0
O. Wells 5 14 0 7
T. Justice  86 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
T. Justice 1 4 0 4
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 38 2
C. Bradley 6 -5 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Voisin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 585 3
D. Voisin 8 6 97 1 29
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 104 1
B. McReynolds 3 3 66 0 33
C. Lacy  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 673 4
C. Lacy 3 1 33 1 33
J. Wayne  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 697 7
J. Wayne 6 4 33 1 15
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 43 0
O. Wells 2 2 19 0 10
D. Thomas-Jones  8 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 171 2
D. Thomas-Jones 3 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Voisin  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-11 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Voisin 6-11 0.0 1
T. Kiser  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Kiser 5-3 0.0 0
B. Higdon  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
B. Higdon 2-2 1.0 0
Y. Banks  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
Y. Banks 2-3 1.0 0
D. Luter Jr.  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Luter Jr. 2-3 0.0 0
C. Coleman III  30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Coleman III 1-1 0.0 0
J. McCulloch  65 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-0 0.0 0
M. Robinson  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
M. Robinson 1-4 0.0 0
J. Jordan  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Jordan 1-3 0.0 0
K. Brown  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
J. Sheriff  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 1-5 0.0 0
J. Miller  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-3 0.0 0
W. Thomas  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
W. Thomas 0-4 0.0 0
G. Johnson  48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
C. Rias  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
C. Rias 0-4 0.0 0
C. Thompson  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Thompson 0-2 0.0 0
J. Hickbottom  12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Hickbottom 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/14 38/39
D. Guajardo 2/2 49 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 0 0
J. Brooks 2 47.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 36.5 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 49 0
C. Lacy 2 36.5 37 0
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
B. McReynolds 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 10.4 176 1
C. Lacy 1 16.0 16 0
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 167 0 1 91.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.9% 458 2 1 132.2
T. Lowe 18/33 167 0 1
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 1 0 673.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 118 1 0 180.1
F. Gore Jr. 1/1 29 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 788 5
F. Gore Jr. 20 66 1 20
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 32 0
C. Pittman 2 16 0 11
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -40 0
T. Lowe 6 15 0 12
K. Clay  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 2
K. Clay 4 8 0 6
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Mims 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 7 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 687 6
J. Brownlee 13 7 109 1 29
L. Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
L. Jones 6 3 26 0 12
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 272 3
J. Caston 3 2 23 0 12
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 177 0
F. Gore Jr. 4 2 18 0 14
K. Clay  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Clay 1 1 6 0 6
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 28 0
A. Willis 1 1 6 0 6
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 156 1
C. Cavallo 1 1 5 0 5
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
C. Pittman 2 2 3 0 4
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 350 2
T. Mims 1 0 0 0 0
J. May  82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 87 1
J. May 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Shorts 4-6 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Gill 3-3 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-2 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
S. Latham 2-5 1.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Brooks 2-3 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.5
J. Ratcliff 1-5 0.5 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newsome 1-0 0.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Booth 1-1 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Toles 1-0 0.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Quewon 1-0 0.0 1
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Stanley 1-4 0.0 1
L. Daniel  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Daniel 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mahaffey  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mahaffey 1-1 0.0 0
B. Mays  51 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mays 1-0 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-1 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. Habas 0-3 0.0 0
B. Lewis  36 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
B. Lewis 0-2 0.5 0
J. Clemons  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Clemons 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 0-5 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/14 27/28
B. Bourgeois 2/2 36 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 0 0
M. Hunt 5 43.8 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 25 2:44 6 66 FG
10:39 SALA 39 2:37 6 33 INT
3:58 SALA 8 4:05 6 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 SALA 18 3:15 8 18 Downs
5:34 SALA 36 1:43 4 64 TD
2:05 SALA 39 0:58 3 44 INT
0:44 SALA 32 0:44 6 37 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 USM 37 2:06 4 19 Fumble
7:20 SALA 10 2:05 3 -1 Punt
1:09 SALA 39 4:38 10 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:31 SALA 45 3:38 6 55 TD
0:14 SALA 49 0:14 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 USM 25 1:37 3 -1 Punt
8:02 USM 35 4:04 8 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 USM 25 1:43 3 8 Punt
9:55 SALA 36 4:21 8 30 FG
3:51 USM 25 1:46 3 -9 Punt
1:07 USM 19 0:23 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 1:15 3 22 INT
11:39 USM 18 4:19 9 44 Punt
5:15 USM 35 4:06 7 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 USM 25 6:00 11 30 Downs
1:53 USM 25 1:39 11 56 FG

USA
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SAB 28.
+64 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 28
(14:32 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 8 for 64 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 8.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 8
(14:00 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; S.Latham at USM 7.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 7
(13:36 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Ratcliff at USM 4.
Sack
3 & Goal - SALA 4
(12:59 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at USM 9 for -5 yards (S.Latham)
Field Goal
4 & 9 - SALA 17
(12:28 - 1st) D.Guajardo 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:16 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(12:16 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; C.Rias at USM 24.
Penalty
2 & 11 - USM 24
(11:46 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-G.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - USM 19
(11:36 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 19. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; J.Miller at USM 24.
No Gain
3 & 11 - USM 24
(10:56 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for USM.
Punt
4 & 11 - USM 24
(10:50 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 53 yards to SAB 23 Center-T.Harvey. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 23. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at SAB 39.

USA
Jaguars
 - Interception (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39
(10:39 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at SAB 41.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 41
(10:06 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at SAB 47.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 47
(9:23 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 47. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 47. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(8:50 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; Q.Bivens at USM 43.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 43
(8:19 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
Int
3 & 10 - SALA 43
(8:12 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at USM 33. Intercepted by J.Stanley at USM 33. Tackled by J.McCulloch at USM 46. PENALTY on USM-N.Brooks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(8:02 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; J.Miller at USM 47. PENALTY on SAB-R.Hyatt Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(7:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; W.Thomas at SAB 33.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - USM 33
(7:24 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by C.Pittman at SAB 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 34.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - USM 34
(6:26 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by L.Jones at SAB 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson; M.Robinson at SAB 23.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(5:53 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to SAB 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson; J.Voisin at SAB 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 12
(5:26 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 7.
No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 7
(4:48 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 7.
+7 YD
3 & Goal - USM 7
(4:08 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB End Zone for 7 yards. F.Gore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:58 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:58 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.Daniel; N.Brooks at SAB 23. PENALTY on SAB-T.Justice Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 9
(3:51 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; T.Knight at SAB 12.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 12
(3:16 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at SAB 18.
+18 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 18
(2:44 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 36 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; M.Shorts at SAB 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(2:10 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 27 for -9 yards (J.Ratcliff; B.Lewis)
No Gain
2 & 19 - SALA 27
(1:27 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; N.Brooks at SAB 27.
+9 YD
3 & 19 - SALA 27
(0:50 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at SAB 36.
Punt
4 & 10 - SALA 36
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 38 yards to USM 26 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(14:53 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; M.Robinson at USM 32.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - USM 32
(14:28 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff at USM 35.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 35
(14:02 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hickbottom; J.Voisin at USM 34.
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 34
(13:16 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 48 yards to SAB 18 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.

USA
Jaguars
 - Downs (8 plays, 18 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(13:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 18
(13:04 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at SAB 20.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 20
(12:02 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at SAB 27.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 27
(11:59 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at SAB 28. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(11:27 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; M.Shorts at SAB 31.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 31
(10:53 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; D.Gill at SAB 32.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 32
(10:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
+4 YD
4 & 6 - SALA 32
(10:00 - 2nd) T.Justice rushed to SAB 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Quewon at SAB 36.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(9:55 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 26.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(9:24 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 26. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson at SAB 11.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(8:41 - 2nd) T.Mims rushed to SAB 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon at SAB 14.
-1 YD
2 & 13 - USM 14
(7:48 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; B.Higdon at SAB 15.
Penalty
3 & 14 - USM 15
(7:17 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on SAB-M.Robinson Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - USM 7
(7:10 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 5.
No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 5
(6:30 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to SAB 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 5.
No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 5
(6:04 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 12
(5:37 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:34 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Daniel; B.Bourgeois at SAB 36.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(5:25 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; N.Brooks at USM 35.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(5:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 35. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 6.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 6
(4:36 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to USM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 5
(4:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:51 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(3:51 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at USM 22.
Penalty
2 & 13 - USM 22
(3:15 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at USM 40. PENALTY on USM-USM Chop Block 11 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 24 - USM 11
(3:04 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 11. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Rias; J.Voisin at USM 15.
+1 YD
3 & 20 - USM 15
(2:27 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 15. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; Y.Banks at USM 16.
Punt
4 & 19 - USM 16
(2:11 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to SAB 39 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by C.Lacy.

USA
Jaguars
 - Interception (3 plays, 44 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39
(2:05 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 39. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 28.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(1:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 17.
Int
1 & 10 - SALA 17
(1:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at USM 19. Intercepted by D.Quewon at USM 19. Tackled by SAB at USM 19.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 19
(1:07 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 19
(1:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; J.Hickbottom at USM 23.
No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 23
(0:55 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
Punt
4 & 6 - USM 23
(0:51 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to SAB 32 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by C.Lacy.

USA
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 37 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(0:44 - 2nd) D.Trotter pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 32. Gain of 15 yards. J.Wayne ran out of bounds.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47
(0:39 - 2nd) D.Trotter scrambles to USM 35 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(0:24 - 2nd) D.Trotter steps back to pass. D.Trotter pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 35
(0:19 - 2nd) D.Trotter steps back to pass. D.Trotter pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 35
(0:15 - 2nd) D.Trotter pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by B.McReynolds at USM 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; M.Shorts at USM 31.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - SALA 39
(0:04 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (3 plays, 22 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Lowe scrambles to USM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; W.Thomas at USM 28.
+19 YD
2 & 7 - USM 28
(14:22 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at USM 47.
Int
1 & 10 - USM 47
(13:55 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 49. Intercepted by J.Voisin at SAB 49. Tackled by B.Mays at USM 37.

USA
Jaguars
 - Fumble (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(13:45 - 3rd) C.Bradley scrambles to USM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 31.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 31
(13:18 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; A.Habas at USM 30.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 30
(12:34 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 29.
+11 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 29
(11:53 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 29. Gain of 11 yards. D.Voisin FUMBLES forced by C.Harrell. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-D.Gill at USM 18. Tackled by SAB at USM 18.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (9 plays, 44 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18
(11:39 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; D.Luter at USM 38.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(11:03 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 38. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson; Y.Banks at SAB 50.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 50
(10:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-M.Ryals False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - USM 45
(9:53 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rias at SAB 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
No Gain
2 & 15 - USM 45
(9:42 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
+14 YD
3 & 15 - USM 45
(9:36 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 41.
+6 YD
4 & 1 - USM 41
(8:55 - 3rd) K.Clay rushed to SAB 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 35.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(8:11 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Rias; C.Coleman at SAB 38.
No Gain
2 & 13 - USM 38
(7:40 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
3 & 13 - USM 38
(7:32 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
4 & 13 - USM
(7:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-USM Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - USM 38
(7:27 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 28 yards to SAB 10 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by C.Lacy.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10
(7:20 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at SAB 15.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 15
(6:50 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel at SAB 13.
-4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 13
(6:07 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons; B.Lewis at SAB 9.
Punt
4 & 11 - SALA 9
(5:30 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 56 yards to USM 35 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by SAB.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(5:15 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; G.Johnson at USM 40.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - USM 40
(4:37 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at USM 43.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - USM 43
(3:59 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at USM 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(3:25 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 46. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; J.Jordan at USM 49.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - USM 49
(2:39 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 45.
Penalty
3 & 1 - USM 45
(1:56 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims. PENALTY on SAB-M.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30
(1:49 - 3rd) K.Clay rushed to SAB 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; J.Voisin at SAB 29.
+29 YD
2 & 9 - USM 29
(1:16 - 3rd) F.Gore pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Brownlee for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:09 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 61 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 63 yards from USM 35 to the SAB 2. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clemons at SAB 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39
(1:01 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey; Q.Bivens at SAB 41.
No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 41
(0:38 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
+25 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 41
(0:24 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(15:00 - 4th) C.Bradley rushed to USM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 30.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 30
(14:26 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; Q.Bivens at USM 25.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SALA 25
(14:05 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; M.Shorts at USM 25.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 25
(13:05 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; A.Habas at USM 23.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 23
(12:26 - 4th) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 28
(12:26 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Ratcliff at USM 26.
No Gain
2 & 13 - SALA 26
(11:46 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
+26 YD
3 & 13 - SALA 26
(11:41 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Voisin for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:31 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Downs (11 plays, 30 yards, 6:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:31 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(11:31 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; T.Kiser at USM 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 30
(10:56 - 4th) T.Lowe rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at USM 30.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - USM 30
(10:15 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at USM 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41
(9:38 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; W.Thomas at USM 43.
Sack
2 & 8 - USM 43
(9:01 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 38 for -5 yards (Y.Banks)
+12 YD
3 & 13 - USM 38
(8:21 - 4th) T.Lowe scrambles to SAB 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks; J.Voisin at SAB 50.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - USM 50
(7:39 - 4th) K.Clay rushed to SAB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Rias; J.Sheriff at SAB 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 49
(7:05 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to SAB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon; J.Voisin at SAB 49.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 49
(6:29 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - USM 49
(6:19 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by F.Gore at SAB 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 45.
No Gain
4 & 6 - USM 45
(5:37 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for F.Gore. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 55 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 45
(5:31 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens; S.Latham at SAB 47.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 47
(4:52 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 47. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 44
(4:11 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 42.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 42
(3:27 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 35.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 35
(2:46 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; Q.Bivens at USM 33.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33
(2:02 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 33. Catch made by C.Lacy at USM 33. Gain of 33 yards. C.Lacy for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
PAT Good
(1:53 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 56 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:53 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Fair catch by T.Mims.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(1:53 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SAB at USM 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39
(1:48 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 39
(1:41 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - USM 39
(1:33 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 39. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; K.Brown at SAB 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 48
(1:26 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - USM 48
(1:07 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; D.Luter at SAB 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30
(0:57 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - USM 30
(0:39 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by K.Clay at SAB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brown at SAB 24.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - USM 24
(0:31 - 4th) T.Lowe scrambles to SAB 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 13.
Sack
1 & 10 - USM 13
(0:22 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at SAB 19 for -6 yards (B.Higdon)
Field Goal
2 & 16 - USM 26
(0:17 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.

USA
Jaguars
 - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks onside 16 from USM 35 to SAB 49. D.Voisin returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at SAB 49.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49
(0:10 - 4th) C.Bradley kneels at the SAB 47.
