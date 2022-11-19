Drive Chart
|
|
|SALA
|USM
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
C. Bradley
2 QB
238 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -5 RuYds
|
F. Gore Jr.
3 RB
66 RuYds, RuTD, 18 ReYds, 2 RECs
Field Goal 12:20
D.Guajardo 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
6
plays
66
yds
2:44
pos
3
0
Touchdown 3:58
F.Gore rushed to SAB End Zone for 7 yards. F.Gore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
4:04
pos
3
6
Field Goal 5:31
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
8
plays
23
yds
4:21
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:51
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
64
yds
1:43
pos
9
10
Field Goal 0:00
D.Guajardo 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
6
plays
37
yds
00:44
pos
13
10
Touchdown 0:53
F.Gore pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Brownlee for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
50
yds
4:06
pos
13
16
Touchdown 11:31
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Voisin for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
66
yds
4:38
pos
19
17
Touchdown 1:53
C.Bradley pass complete to USM 33. Catch made by C.Lacy at USM 33. Gain of 33 yards. C.Lacy for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
55
yds
3:38
pos
26
17
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|411
|298
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|102
|Rush Attempts
|35
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|257
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|30
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|411
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|15/22
|238
|3
|2
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|2/4
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|15
|100
|0
|64
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|6
|25
|0
|18
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Justice 86 TE
|T. Justice
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|6
|-5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|8
|6
|97
|1
|29
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|3
|3
|66
|0
|33
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|3
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|4
|33
|1
|15
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|6-11
|0.0
|1
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 65 OL
|J. McCulloch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson 13 S
|C. Thompson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hickbottom 12 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|47.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|36.5
|37
|0
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|18/33
|167
|0
|1
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1/1
|29
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|20
|66
|1
|20
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|6
|15
|0
|12
|
K. Clay 20 RB
|K. Clay
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|13
|7
|109
|1
|29
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|6
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|4
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
K. Clay 20 RB
|K. Clay
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. May 82 WR
|J. May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|1-5
|0.5
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mays 51 OL
|B. Mays
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 36 DT
|B. Lewis
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|2/2
|36
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|5
|43.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SAB 28.
|+64 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 28(14:32 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 8 for 64 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 8(14:00 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; S.Latham at USM 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 7(13:36 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Ratcliff at USM 4.
|Sack
3 & Goal - SALA 4(12:59 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at USM 9 for -5 yards (S.Latham)
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - SALA 17(12:28 - 1st) D.Guajardo 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(12:16 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; C.Rias at USM 24.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - USM 24(11:46 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-G.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - USM 19(11:36 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 19. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; J.Miller at USM 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - USM 24(10:56 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for USM.
|Punt
4 & 11 - USM 24(10:50 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 53 yards to SAB 23 Center-T.Harvey. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 23. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at SAB 39.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(10:39 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at SAB 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 41(10:06 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at SAB 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 47(9:23 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 47. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 47. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43(8:50 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; Q.Bivens at USM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 43(8:19 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Int
3 & 10 - SALA 43(8:12 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at USM 33. Intercepted by J.Stanley at USM 33. Tackled by J.McCulloch at USM 46. PENALTY on USM-N.Brooks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(8:02 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; J.Miller at USM 47. PENALTY on SAB-R.Hyatt Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38(7:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; W.Thomas at SAB 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - USM 33(7:24 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by C.Pittman at SAB 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - USM 34(6:26 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by L.Jones at SAB 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson; M.Robinson at SAB 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23(5:53 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to SAB 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Thompson; J.Voisin at SAB 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 12(5:26 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 7(4:48 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - USM 7(4:08 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to SAB End Zone for 7 yards. F.Gore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.Daniel; N.Brooks at SAB 23. PENALTY on SAB-T.Justice Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 9(3:51 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; T.Knight at SAB 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 12(3:16 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at SAB 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 18(2:44 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 36 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; M.Shorts at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(2:10 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 27 for -9 yards (J.Ratcliff; B.Lewis)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - SALA 27(1:27 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; N.Brooks at SAB 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - SALA 27(0:50 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at SAB 36.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SALA 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 38 yards to USM 26 Center-T.Drosos. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(14:53 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by A.Willis at USM 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; M.Robinson at USM 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - USM 32(14:28 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff at USM 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 35(14:02 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hickbottom; J.Voisin at USM 34.
|Punt
4 & 2 - USM 34(13:16 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 48 yards to SAB 18 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 18(13:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 18(13:04 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at SAB 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 20(12:02 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at SAB 27.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 27(11:59 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at SAB 28. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28(11:27 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; M.Shorts at SAB 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 31(10:53 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; D.Gill at SAB 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 32(10:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+4 YD
4 & 6 - SALA 32(10:00 - 2nd) T.Justice rushed to SAB 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Quewon at SAB 36.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(9:55 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 26.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(9:24 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 26. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson at SAB 11.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11(8:41 - 2nd) T.Mims rushed to SAB 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon at SAB 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - USM 14(7:48 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; B.Higdon at SAB 15.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - USM 15(7:17 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on SAB-M.Robinson Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USM 7(7:10 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 5(6:30 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to SAB 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 5(6:04 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 12(5:37 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the SAB End Zone. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Daniel; B.Bourgeois at SAB 36.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(5:25 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; N.Brooks at USM 35.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(5:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 35. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 6(4:36 - 2nd) M.Lee rushed to USM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 5(4:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 5. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Wayne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:51 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:51 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at USM 22.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - USM 22(3:15 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at USM 40. PENALTY on USM-USM Chop Block 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 24 - USM 11(3:04 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 11. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Rias; J.Voisin at USM 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 20 - USM 15(2:27 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 15. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; Y.Banks at USM 16.
|Punt
4 & 19 - USM 16(2:11 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to SAB 39 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(2:05 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 39. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28(1:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by J.Wayne at USM 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 17.
|Int
1 & 10 - SALA 17(1:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at USM 19. Intercepted by D.Quewon at USM 19. Tackled by SAB at USM 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 19(1:07 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 19(1:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; J.Hickbottom at USM 23.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 23(0:55 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 23(0:51 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to SAB 32 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32(0:44 - 2nd) D.Trotter pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 32. Gain of 15 yards. J.Wayne ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47(0:39 - 2nd) D.Trotter scrambles to USM 35 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 35(0:24 - 2nd) D.Trotter steps back to pass. D.Trotter pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 35(0:19 - 2nd) D.Trotter steps back to pass. D.Trotter pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 35(0:15 - 2nd) D.Trotter pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by B.McReynolds at USM 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; M.Shorts at USM 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SALA 39(0:04 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Lowe scrambles to USM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; W.Thomas at USM 28.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - USM 28(14:22 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at USM 47.
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 47(13:55 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 49. Intercepted by J.Voisin at SAB 49. Tackled by B.Mays at USM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37(13:45 - 3rd) C.Bradley scrambles to USM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 31(13:18 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; A.Habas at USM 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 30(12:34 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 29.
|+11 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 29(11:53 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 29. Gain of 11 yards. D.Voisin FUMBLES forced by C.Harrell. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-D.Gill at USM 18. Tackled by SAB at USM 18.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18(11:39 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; D.Luter at USM 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38(11:03 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 38. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robinson; Y.Banks at SAB 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 50(10:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-M.Ryals False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USM 45(9:53 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rias at SAB 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USM 45(9:42 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - USM 45(9:36 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 41.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - USM 41(8:55 - 3rd) K.Clay rushed to SAB 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(8:11 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Rias; C.Coleman at SAB 38.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - USM 38(7:40 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - USM 38(7:32 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
4 & 13 - USM(7:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-USM Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - USM 38(7:27 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 28 yards to SAB 10 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10(7:20 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at SAB 15.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 15(6:50 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel at SAB 13.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 13(6:07 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons; B.Lewis at SAB 9.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SALA 9(5:30 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 56 yards to USM 35 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by SAB.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(5:15 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; G.Johnson at USM 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - USM 40(4:37 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at USM 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - USM 43(3:59 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at USM 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46(3:25 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 46. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; J.Jordan at USM 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - USM 49(2:39 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to SAB 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 45.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - USM 45(1:56 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims. PENALTY on SAB-M.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30(1:49 - 3rd) K.Clay rushed to SAB 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; J.Voisin at SAB 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - USM 29(1:16 - 3rd) F.Gore pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Brownlee for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 63 yards from USM 35 to the SAB 2. C.Lacy returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clemons at SAB 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(1:01 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey; Q.Bivens at SAB 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 41(0:38 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 41(0:24 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34(15:00 - 4th) C.Bradley rushed to USM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 30(14:26 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; Q.Bivens at USM 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SALA 25(14:05 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; M.Shorts at USM 25.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 25(13:05 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; A.Habas at USM 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 23(12:26 - 4th) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 28(12:26 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Ratcliff at USM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SALA 26(11:46 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+26 YD
3 & 13 - SALA 26(11:41 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by D.Voisin at USM 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Voisin for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(11:31 - 4th) C.Pittman rushed to USM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; T.Kiser at USM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 30(10:56 - 4th) T.Lowe rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at USM 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - USM 30(10:15 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at USM 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(9:38 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; W.Thomas at USM 43.
|Sack
2 & 8 - USM 43(9:01 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 38 for -5 yards (Y.Banks)
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - USM 38(8:21 - 4th) T.Lowe scrambles to SAB 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks; J.Voisin at SAB 50.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - USM 50(7:39 - 4th) K.Clay rushed to SAB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Rias; J.Sheriff at SAB 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 49(7:05 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to SAB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon; J.Voisin at SAB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 49(6:29 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - USM 49(6:19 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by F.Gore at SAB 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 45.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - USM 45(5:37 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for F.Gore. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 45(5:31 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens; S.Latham at SAB 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 47(4:52 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 47. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 44(4:11 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 42(3:27 - 4th) B.McReynolds rushed to USM 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 35(2:46 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to USM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; Q.Bivens at USM 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33(2:02 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to USM 33. Catch made by C.Lacy at USM 33. Gain of 33 yards. C.Lacy for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the USM End Zone. Fair catch by T.Mims.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:53 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SAB at USM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39(1:48 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 39(1:41 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - USM 39(1:33 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 39. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; K.Brown at SAB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 48(1:26 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - USM 48(1:07 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by J.Brownlee at SAB 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; D.Luter at SAB 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30(0:57 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USM 30(0:39 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by K.Clay at SAB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brown at SAB 24.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - USM 24(0:31 - 4th) T.Lowe scrambles to SAB 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 13.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USM 13(0:22 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at SAB 19 for -6 yards (B.Higdon)
|Field Goal
2 & 16 - USM 26(0:17 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 2:10 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:36 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:11 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
35
2nd 2:04 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 9:31 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:29 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 2:40 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
7
1st 2:29 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0