Ga Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points for a 21-17 road win against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday.
Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-0 late in the first half, but started to methodically move the ball. All three of its scoring drives were for 68-plus yards and culminated with rushing touchdowns.
A 6-yard score on the ground by Hassan Hall with just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the ticket for the Yellow Jackets, who kept their bowl hopes alive and improved to 4-3 under interim coach Brent Key.
North Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) was riding a six-game winning streak and clinched the ACC's Coastal Division last week. The Tar Heels had a chance to regain the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Josh Downs dropped a 4th-and-11 pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the end zone with just over four minutes remaining.
Maye, who had emerged as a possible Heisman contender as a redshirt freshman, failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season. He was also sacked a season-high six times by Georgia Tech, three of which came via Keion White.
After UNC went ahead 17-0 with a little more than three minutes left in the first half, Georgia Tech held the Heels to 97 yards of offense on their final 33 plays.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: For the second time this season, the Yellow Jackets looked unfazed on the road against a ranked opponent. Georgia Tech's balanced effort on offense (187 passing yards and 186 rushing yards) stymied UNC, and the Yellow Jacket defense did something few have done against UNC's offense this year: limit the big plays and defend well in the red zone.
UNC: The Tar Heels looked flat on offense for much of the night. After running back Elijah Green's 80-yard rushing score on their first play from scrimmage, they amassed only 285 yards the rest of the night and scored just 10 points on four red-zone visits.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tar Heels are likely to see a considerable drop after falling to a Georgia Tech team that had lost three of its last four. The loss also effectively ends any outside shot the Tar Heels had at eyeing the College Football Playoffs.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets head to rival Georgia, the top-ranked team in the nation, on Saturday.
UNC: The Tar Heels host rival North Carolina State on Friday.
---
|
H. Hall
3 RB
47 RuYds, RuTD, 57 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
E. Green
21 RB
92 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, -5 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|373
|378
|Total Plays
|72
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|176
|Rush Attempts
|49
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|187
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.2
|5-45.2
|Return Yards
|5
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|13/18
|174
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 17 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|2/5
|13
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|14
|47
|1
|9
|
T. Phommachanh 17 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|10
|44
|1
|8
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|7
|36
|0
|13
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|12
|16
|1
|6
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|7
|6
|68
|0
|21
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|4
|57
|0
|36
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|7-0
|3.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DB
|L. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 4 DB
|D. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Moore 95 DL
|J. Moore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 5 DL
|T. Chimedza
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|5
|38.2
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|25.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haynes 31 WR
|J. Haynes
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Shelley 26 DB
|R. Shelley
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|16/30
|202
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|10
|92
|2
|80
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|5
|35
|0
|21
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|4
|23
|0
|17
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|14
|13
|0
|16
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|6
|4
|85
|0
|36
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|3
|2
|54
|0
|33
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|5
|3
|31
|0
|25
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|5
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|3
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murphy 47 LB
|C. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|5
|45.2
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 63 yards from NC 35 to the GT 2. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GT 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(14:25 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Murphy at GT 30.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 30(13:47 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(12:56 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to NC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 43(12:36 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to NC 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 45(11:55 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to NC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at NC 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 45(11:17 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to NC End Zone Center-H.Freer. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 59 yards from NC 35 to the GT 6. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Allen at GT 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(10:49 - 1st) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray J.Ritzie at GT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 39(10:11 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to GT 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GT 46.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 46(9:33 - 1st) T.Phommachanh pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins P.Echols at NC 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(8:46 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to NC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Duck P.Echols at NC 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 36(8:11 - 1st) T.Phommachanh rushed to NC 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(7:33 - 1st) T.Phommachanh steps back to pass. T.Phommachanh pass incomplete intended for J.Felix.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 28(7:25 - 1st) T.Phommachanh pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by M.Rutherford at NC 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 28(6:42 - 1st) T.Phommachanh steps back to pass. T.Phommachanh pass incomplete intended for GT.
|No Good
4 & 10 - GATECH 35(6:33 - 1st) G.Stewart 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Freer Holder-D.Shanahan.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 28(6:27 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 28. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(6:10 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to GT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.White M.Scott at GT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNC 38(5:46 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UNC 38(5:36 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at GT 43 for -5 yards (M.Scott)
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNC 43(4:54 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 33 yards to GT 10 Center-D.Little. Fair catch by J.Haynes.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(4:46 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GT 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 11(4:09 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at GT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GATECH 13(3:27 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 13(3:19 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 46 yards to NC 41 Center-H.Freer. Downed by GT.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(3:08 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at NC 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 42(2:37 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at NC 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 50(1:57 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to GT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(1:32 - 1st) E.Green rushed to GT 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas A.Eley at GT 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 46(1:02 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to GT 30 for 16 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 30(0:20 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 30(0:15 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by E.Green at GT 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 31.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - UNC 31(15:00 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to GT 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(14:18 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to GT 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 20(13:54 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to GT 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 15(13:27 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GT 15. Catch made by J.Downs at GT 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 10.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 10(12:57 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 8(12:26 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UNC 8(12:04 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at GT 10 for -2 yards (K.White)
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 10(11:38 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GT 10. Catch made by E.Green at GT 10. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - UNC 21(10:56 - 2nd) N.Burnette 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Little Holder-C.Maynard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:51 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw C.Gray at GT 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:09 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray J.Ritzie at GT 26.
|Int
3 & 9 - GATECH 26(9:25 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh pass INTERCEPTED at GT 39. Intercepted by S.Duck at GT 39. Tackled by M.Rutherford at GT 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(9:18 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 35.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 35(8:50 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 14 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 14(8:26 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at GT 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 10(7:40 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to GT 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White A.Eley at GT 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 6(7:06 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 6(7:00 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to GT 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen M.Sims at GT 5.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 6(6:51 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hester C.Gray at GT 8.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 8(6:22 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 8. Catch made by J.Felix at GT 8. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by P.Echols D.Boykins at GT 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:44 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Duck C.Gray at GT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(5:00 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 27(4:55 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at GT 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 29(4:11 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 26 yards to NC 45 Center-H.Freer. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 45(4:08 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 45(4:02 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(3:30 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to GT 19. Catch made by B.Nesbit at GT 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 1(3:18 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to GT End Zone for 1 yards. E.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the GT End Zone. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Dillworth at GT 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(3:08 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GT 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 20(2:34 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins C.Gray at GT 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 23(2:26 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at GT 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(1:58 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at GT 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 27(1:28 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GT 39.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(1:21 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 39. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 41.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by H.Hall at NC 41. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 5(0:58 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to NC 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 2(0:52 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to NC End Zone for 2 yards. D.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 64 yards from GT 35 to the NC 1. G.Pettaway returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at NC 20. PENALTY on GT-K.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(0:44 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by G.Pettaway at NC 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at NC 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(0:35 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 45.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - UNC 45(0:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-C.Gaynor Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - UNC 40(0:30 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|Sack
3 & 16 - UNC 40(0:23 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 34 for -6 yards (K.White)
|Punt
4 & 22 - UNC 34(0:16 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 55 yards to GT 11 Center-D.Little. Downed by D.Little.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(0:03 - 2nd) GT kneels at the GT 9.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the NC End Zone. G.Pettaway returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Sims at NC 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 31(14:52 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at NC 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 37(14:28 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chimedza at NC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 43(14:05 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 43 for 0 yards. E.Green FUMBLES forced by D.Douse. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-E.Green at NC 30. Tackled by GT at NC 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 23 - UNC 30(13:26 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by D.Jones at NC 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at NC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - UNC 29(12:45 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|Punt
4 & 24 - UNC 29(12:38 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 39 yards to GT 32 Center-D.Little. J.Haynes returned punt from the GT 32. Tackled by NC at GT 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(12:30 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 32. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at GT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GATECH 40(12:18 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at GT 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 40(11:28 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy D.Boykins at GT 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(10:42 - 3rd) Z.Gibson scrambles to GT 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at GT 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 49(9:48 - 3rd) J.Felix rushed to GT 38 for 13 yards. J.Felix FUMBLES forced by S.Duck. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-M.Carter at GT 38. Tackled by NC at NC 38.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(9:28 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by D.Smith at NC 38. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(8:52 - 3rd) T.Phommachanh rushed to NC 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 10(8:12 - 3rd) T.Phommachanh rushed to NC 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at NC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 4(7:38 - 3rd) T.Phommachanh rushed to NC End Zone for 4 yards. T.Phommachanh for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 3rd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:31 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at NC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UNC 32(6:59 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to GT End Zone for yards. E.Green for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NC-G.Sherrill Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 13 - UNC 22(6:47 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 16 for -6 yards (J.Moore)
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - UNC 16(6:07 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at NC 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UNC 23(5:27 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 60 yards to GT 17 Center-D.Little. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(5:20 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 17. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at GT 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 23(4:37 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at GT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(4:09 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for J.Felix.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 31(4:05 - 3rd) J.Felix rushed to GT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at GT 36.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 36(3:25 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 36(3:18 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 33 yards to NC 31 Center-H.Freer. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 31. Tackled by GT at NC 34.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34(3:10 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to GT 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(2:49 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to GT 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UNC 44(2:23 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 44(2:18 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to GT 44. Catch made by B.Nesbit at GT 44. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 19.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(1:50 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to GT 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 23.
|Int
2 & 14 - UNC 23(1:20 - 3rd) D.Maye pass INTERCEPTED at GT 19. Intercepted by L.Brooks at GT 19. Tackled by NC at GT 19.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(1:15 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at GT 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 27(0:39 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Collins at GT 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(15:00 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at GT 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 40(14:16 - 4th) M.Carter rushed to NC 20 for 40 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(13:51 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by M.Carter at NC 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 13(13:15 - 4th) T.Phommachanh rushed to NC 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 8(12:38 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to NC 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 9(11:56 - 4th) Z.Gibson scrambles to NC 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Collins J.Ritzie at NC 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GATECH 6(11:14 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to NC End Zone for 6 yards. H.Hall for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 4th) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:08 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at NC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNC 26(10:42 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for E.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UNC 26(10:38 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UNC 26(10:30 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 39 yards to GT 35 Center-D.Little. R.Shelley returned punt from the GT 35. Tackled by NC at GT 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(10:21 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at GT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GATECH 42(9:42 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 42(9:36 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at GT 41.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 41(9:14 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 41 yards to NC 18 Center-H.Freer. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 18. Tackled by D.Allen at NC 23.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 23(9:03 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 23. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 23. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at NC 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(8:51 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at NC 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 47(8:16 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 47. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at GT 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNC 47(7:50 - 4th) E.Green rushed to GT 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 47.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 47(7:10 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to GT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 44(6:35 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 45 for -11 yards (K.White)
|+12 YD
2 & 21 - UNC 45(5:57 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at GT 43.
|+25 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 43(5:23 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by J.Downs at GT 43. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 18.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 18(4:55 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at GT 19 for -1 yards (D.Douse)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UNC 19(4:28 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UNC 19(4:22 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - UNC 19(4:18 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(4:10 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray K.Rucker at GT 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 21(3:26 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray K.Rucker at GT 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 25(3:09 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at GT 31. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(2:48 - 4th) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at GT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 33(2:15 - 4th) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at GT 37.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - GATECH 37(2:10 - 4th) PENALTY on GT-GT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 32(2:10 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie P.Echols at GT 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(1:41 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at GT 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 42(1:34 - 4th) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at GT 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 50(1:27 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to NC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(1:08 - 4th) GT kneels at the GT 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 49(0:38 - 4th) GT kneels at the GT 47.
