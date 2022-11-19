Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSA
|RICE
Key Players
|
F. Harris
0 QB
103 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 124 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
B. Rozner
2 WR
73 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
Touchdown 8:26
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 63 yards. F.Harris for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
79
yds
1:16
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:41
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 15 yards. F.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
15
yds
00:06
pos
13
0
Touchdown 0:57
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
45
yds
3:11
pos
20
0
Touchdown 0:59
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at RICE 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:30
pos
27
0
Field Goal 12:38
J.Sackett 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
4
plays
-2
yds
1:29
pos
31
0
Touchdown 7:34
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 16 yards. F.Harris for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
38
yds
1:21
pos
37
0
Field Goal 3:32
J.Sackett 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
6
plays
65
yds
2:28
pos
41
0
Touchdown 14:48
A.Padgett pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 43. Gain of 43 yards. B.Rozner for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
76
yds
3:44
pos
41
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|13
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|394
|230
|Total Plays
|55
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|262
|1
|Rush Attempts
|32
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.2
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|132
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|21-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-57
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|6-40.2
|Return Yards
|28
|31
|Punts - Returns
|3-7
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|262
|RUSH YDS
|1
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|11/14
|103
|2
|1
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|4/8
|29
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 18 QB
|C. Peters
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|7
|124
|3
|63
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|6
|67
|0
|42
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|8
|64
|0
|45
|
J. Rodriguez 21 RB
|J. Rodriguez
|7
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Peters 18 QB
|C. Peters
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Wilson 83 WR
|J. Wilson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|5
|4
|39
|1
|16
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|2
|2
|21
|1
|16
|
I. Davis 14 WR
|I. Davis
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Rodriguez 21 RB
|J. Rodriguez
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Thomas 88 TE
|H. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 83 WR
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Rainey 24 CB
|J. Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Player 29 CB
|X. Player
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prox 55 LB
|D. Prox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Simon 17 DL
|A. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 18 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rainey 24 CB
|J. Rainey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 33 DL
|L. McDougle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holt 16 LB
|C. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Cage 19 S
|P. Cage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DL
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dabon 28 S
|J. Dabon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|2/2
|36
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|4
|44.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|2
|3.0
|10
|0
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Padgett 12 QB
|A. Padgett
|7/18
|110
|1
|0
|
S. Itraish 15 QB
|S. Itraish
|9/19
|89
|0
|1
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|4/5
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|8
|23
|0
|9
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Patterson III 4 WR
|C. Patterson III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|5
|-3
|0
|2
|
A. Padgett 12 QB
|A. Padgett
|6
|-6
|0
|4
|
S. Itraish 15 QB
|S. Itraish
|3
|-9
|0
|3
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|3
|-11
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|7
|4
|73
|1
|43
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|9
|5
|43
|0
|19
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|5
|3
|40
|0
|31
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|9
|5
|39
|0
|13
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
P. Stevenson 19 WR
|P. Stevenson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wyatt 41 S
|P. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 2 CB
|T. Devones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Long 76 OL
|J. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Awe 27 LB
|A. Awe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwajuaku 16 DL
|C. Nwajuaku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arkansas 6 LB
|D. Arkansas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean 22 CB
|J. Jean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Servin 71 OL
|C. Servin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|6
|40.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|3
|22.7
|26
|0
|
J. Hebeisen 88 TE
|J. Hebeisen
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|2
|7.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at UTSA 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(14:54 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at UTSA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 40(14:25 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 40 for 0 yards. F.Harris ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 40(13:51 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at UTSA 46.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSA 46(13:09 - 1st) L.Dean punts 53 yards to RICE 1 Center-C.Cantrell. Downed by C.Chattman.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 1(12:58 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 1. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 1. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 13(12:21 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 15(11:46 - 1st) W.Green rushed to RICE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at RICE 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 17(11:02 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 17. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at RICE 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - RICE 22(9:58 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to UTSA 29 Center-J.Wilson. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 29. Tackled by K.Campbell; J.Otoviano at UTSA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(9:42 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; J.Pearcy at UTSA 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 32(9:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UTSA 37.
|+63 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 37(8:42 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 63 yards. F.Harris for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(8:26 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. K.Campbell ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30(7:55 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; D.Taylor at RICE 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 34(7:15 - 1st) W.Green rushed to RICE 35 for 1 yards. W.Green FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-W.Green at RICE 35. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35(7:11 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.McDougle at RICE 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 37(6:42 - 1st) W.Green steps back to pass. W.Green pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|Sack
3 & 8 - RICE 37(5:49 - 1st) W.Green steps back to pass. W.Green sacked at RICE 23 for -14 yards (K.Nwachuku) W.Green FUMBLES forced by K.Nwachuku. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-D.Taylor at RICE 23. Tackled by J.Long at RICE 15.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(5:47 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 15 yards. F.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 48 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 17. T.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Player at RICE 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(5:31 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at RICE 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 35(4:45 - 1st) K.Campbell rushed to RICE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at RICE 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 39(4:24 - 1st) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 39. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 39. Gain of -1 yards. K.Campbell FUMBLES forced by J.Ligon. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-D.Taylor at RICE 38. Tackled by RICE at RICE 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(4:08 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; D.Carroll at RICE 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 32(4:08 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Devones at RICE 19. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSA 38(3:22 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; K.Lockhart at RICE 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - TXSA 38(2:50 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at RICE 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 29.
|+21 YD
4 & 4 - TXSA 29(2:05 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by K.Barnes at RICE 29. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; T.Devones at RICE 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 8(1:39 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at RICE 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; T.Devones at RICE 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 5(0:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 39 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 26. J.Hebeisen returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26(0:54 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 27(0:25 - 1st) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at RICE 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 41(14:46 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; K.Nwachuku at RICE 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 46(14:25 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43(13:26 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 43(13:08 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 46 for yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 46. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28(12:32 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 29(11:47 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at UTSA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 24(11:07 - 2nd) S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 21.
|+16 YD
4 & 3 - RICE 21(10:22 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 21. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 5(9:38 - 2nd) U.West rushed to UTSA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - RICE 4(9:04 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to UTSA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at UTSA 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RICE 4(8:23 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - RICE 4(8:15 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for D.Connors.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 4(8:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 12 - TXSA 2(8:10 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 2. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 2. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at UTSA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(7:48 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 18(7:33 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(7:21 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 48 for 16 yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by G.Nyakwol. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-C.Conti at UTSA 48. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48(7:21 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 48(7:10 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Sack
3 & 10 - RICE 48(7:05 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish sacked at RICE 44 for -8 yards (C.Mayfield)
|Punt
4 & 18 - RICE 44(6:28 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to UTSA 20 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(6:12 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at UTSA 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 23(5:46 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at UTSA 31.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(5:19 - 2nd) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 43. Intercepted by M.Morrison at UTSA 43. Tackled by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 27.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(5:02 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at UTSA 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 31(4:26 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by I.Esdale at UTSA 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 28.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 28(3:42 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
|No Good
4 & 11 - RICE 35(3:34 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(3:29 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by G.Sharp at UTSA 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 34(3:05 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at UTSA 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 37(2:28 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at UTSA 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(2:08 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Arkansas at UTSA 42.
|+42 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 42(1:44 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to RICE 16 for 42 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(1:08 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at RICE 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 31. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46(0:53 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46(0:49 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 38.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(0:33 - 2nd) S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 42 for -4 yards. S.Itraish FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-S.Itraish at UTSA 42. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 42(0:33 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 35.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 35(0:19 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 16(0:14 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 16(0:09 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|No Good
3 & 10 - RICE 23(0:01 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 2. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23(14:54 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at RICE 22.
|Int
2 & 11 - RICE 22(14:34 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 32. Intercepted by C.Chattman at RICE 32. Tackled by C.Servin at RICE 11.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(14:07 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 10.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 10(13:38 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean at RICE 13.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TXSA 13(12:50 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TXSA 20(12:42 - 3rd) J.Sackett 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. J.Sackett D.Connors MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-D.Connors at RICE 5. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 5.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 5(12:38 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at RICE 9.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 9(11:59 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Prox at RICE 8.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 8(11:15 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 8. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 18(10:00 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 16(9:43 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 17.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 17(9:30 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
|Punt
4 & 11 - RICE 17(9:16 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to UTSA 37 Center-J.Wilson. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 37. Tackled by J.Pearcy at UTSA 47.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(8:55 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to RICE 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 49(8:29 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to RICE 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 46.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TXSA 46(8:18 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(7:56 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Devones at RICE 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(7:35 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 16 yards. F.Harris for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(7:34 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by X.Player at UTSA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 44(7:09 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 44(6:56 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 49 for -7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - RICE 49(6:15 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Punt
4 & 17 - RICE 49(6:07 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 35 yards to UTSA 16 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(6:00 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 39 for 45 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(5:30 - 3rd) E.Marburger pass complete to RICE 39. Catch made by I.Davis at RICE 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at RICE 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(5:03 - 3rd) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 20(4:21 - 3rd) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 19.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 19(3:43 - 3rd) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXSA 26(3:36 - 3rd) J.Sackett 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 3. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24(3:26 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dabon at RICE 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 30(3:03 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at RICE 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 39(2:42 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Player at RICE 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 47(1:58 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to UTSA 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Prox at UTSA 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(1:18 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by I.Esdale at UTSA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at UTSA 40.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 40(0:34 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to UTSA 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RICE 43(15:00 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
|+43 YD
4 & 5 - RICE 43(14:56 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 43. Gain of 43 yards. B.Rozner for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 4th) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 4th) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:48 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by C.Carpenter at UTSA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Nwajuaku at UTSA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSA 30(14:14 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by H.Thomas at UTSA 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSA 30(13:43 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TXSA 30(13:37 - 4th) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:37 - 4th) L.Dean punts 36 yards to RICE 39 Center-C.Cantrell. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 39. Tackled by C.Cantrell at RICE 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 41(13:26 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 41(13:21 - 4th) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at RICE 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RICE 41(12:44 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 41(12:40 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 43 yards to UTSA 16 Center-J.Wilson. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 16. Tackled by A.Awe at UTSA 12.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(11:56 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to UTSA 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at UTSA 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 11(11:43 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for H.Thomas.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 11(11:36 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by J.Rodriguez at UTSA 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Devones at UTSA 19.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXSA 19(11:00 - 4th) L.Dean punts 51 yards to RICE 30 Center-C.Cantrell. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 30. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 43. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21(10:43 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Cage at RICE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RICE 25(10:23 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 25(10:02 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by C.Patterson at RICE 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rainey at RICE 29.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - RICE 29(9:25 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(9:20 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 29(9:11 - 4th) E.Marburger rushed to RICE 28 for yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 28. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - TXSA 39(8:42 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 40.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - TXSA 40(8:09 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 21 - TXSA 40(7:40 - 4th) L.Dean punts 38 yards to RICE 2 Center-C.Cantrell. Downed by UTSA.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 2(7:13 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-RICE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 11 - RICE 1(7:13 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton at RICE 2.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 2(6:36 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at RICE 3.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 3(5:43 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 3(5:40 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 32 yards to RICE 35 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(5:31 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at RICE 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 30(5:02 - 4th) C.Peters rushed to RICE 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at RICE 27.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 27(4:11 - 4th) J.Wilson rushed to RICE 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 29.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSA 29(3:22 - 4th) C.Peters steps back to pass. C.Peters pass incomplete intended for J.Rainey.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29(3:16 - 4th) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 26(2:38 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 26. Catch made by P.Stevenson at RICE 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Holt at RICE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RICE 34(1:45 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - RICE 34(1:46 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(1:43 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 31(1:26 - 4th) C.Peters kneels at the RICE 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXSA 33(1:08 - 4th) C.Peters kneels at the RICE 35.
