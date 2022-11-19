Drive Chart
TXSA
RICE

Key Players
F. Harris 0 QB
103 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 124 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
B. Rozner 2 WR
73 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:26
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 63 yards. F.Harris for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
79
yds
1:16
pos
6
0
Point After TD 8:26
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:41
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 15 yards. F.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
15
yds
00:06
pos
13
0
Point After TD 5:41
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 0:57
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
45
yds
3:11
pos
20
0
Point After TD 0:57
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 0:59
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at RICE 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:30
pos
27
0
Point After TD 0:59
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 12:38
J.Sackett 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
4
plays
-2
yds
1:29
pos
31
0
Touchdown 7:34
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 16 yards. F.Harris for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
38
yds
1:21
pos
37
0
Point After TD 7:34
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
0
Field Goal 3:32
J.Sackett 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
6
plays
65
yds
2:28
pos
41
0
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:48
A.Padgett pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 43. Gain of 43 yards. B.Rozner for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
76
yds
3:44
pos
41
6
Point After TD 14:48
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
7
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 13
Rushing 8 3
Passing 5 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-11 4-18
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-5
Total Net Yards 394 230
Total Plays 55 74
Avg Gain 7.2 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 262 1
Rush Attempts 32 31
Avg Rush Yards 8.2 0.0
Yards Passing 132 229
Comp. - Att. 15-23 21-43
Yards Per Pass 5.7 4.6
Penalties - Yards 6-57 3-30
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 5-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-44.5 6-40.2
Return Yards 28 31
Punts - Returns 3-7 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 1-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTSA 9-2 21713041
Rice 5-6 00077
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 132 PASS YDS 229
262 RUSH YDS 1
394 TOTAL YDS 230
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 103 2 1 173.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 3039 22 6 157.8
F. Harris 11/14 103 2 1
E. Marburger  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 0 80.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.0% 71 1 0 101.8
E. Marburger 4/8 29 0 0
C. Peters  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Peters 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 124 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 401 5
F. Harris 7 124 3 63
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 623 9
B. Brady 6 67 0 42
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 419 5
K. Barnes 8 64 0 45
J. Rodriguez  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 1
J. Rodriguez 7 10 0 5
C. Peters  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Peters 1 3 0 3
J. Wilson  83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Wilson 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 791 9
Z. Franklin 5 4 39 1 16
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
K. Barnes 1 1 21 0 21
O. Cardenas  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 260 0
O. Cardenas 2 2 21 1 16
I. Davis  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
I. Davis 3 1 16 0 16
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 823 5
J. Cephus 2 2 13 0 9
J. Rodriguez  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Rodriguez 1 1 8 0 8
G. Sharp  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 0
G. Sharp 1 1 6 0 6
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Carpenter 1 1 5 0 5
T. Ogle-Kellogg  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
T. Ogle-Kellogg 2 1 3 0 3
H. Thomas  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
H. Thomas 2 1 0 0 0
J. Wilson  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
J. Rainey  24 CB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Rainey 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harmanson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 4-0 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
J. Ligon  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ligon 3-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Nwachuku 3-1 1.0 0
A. Morris  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Morris 3-0 0.0 0
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
X. Player  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Player 2-0 0.0 0
D. Prox  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Prox 2-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
C. Chattman  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Chattman 2-2 0.0 1
A. Simon  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Simon 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg  11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bell II  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bell II 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Clayton  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Clayton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rainey  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rainey 1-0 0.0 0
L. McDougle  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. McDougle 1-0 0.0 0
C. Holt  16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holt 1-0 0.0 0
P. Cage  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Cage 1-0 0.0 0
N. Booker-Brown  41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Booker-Brown 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dabon  28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dabon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
15/19 43/43
J. Sackett 2/2 36 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
L. Dean 4 44.5 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
C. Carpenter 1 37.0 37 0
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Sackett 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carpenter 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 10 0
C. Carpenter 2 3.0 10 0
J. Cephus 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.4 35 0
J. Cephus 1 1.0 1 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Padgett  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 110 1 0 108.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 110 1 0 108.6
A. Padgett 7/18 110 1 0
S. Itraish  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 89 0 1 76.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 100 0 2 82.0
S. Itraish 9/19 89 0 1
W. Green  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 26 0 0 123.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 69 0 1 90.7
W. Green 4/5 26 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Otoviano  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 274 1
J. Otoviano 8 23 0 9
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
K. Campbell 1 4 0 4
C. Patterson III  4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Patterson III 1 4 0 4
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 96 2
U. West 5 3 0 2
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 452 0
C. Montgomery 5 -3 0 2
A. Padgett  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
A. Padgett 6 -6 0 4
S. Itraish  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
S. Itraish 3 -9 0 3
W. Green  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
W. Green 3 -11 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 733 8
B. Rozner 7 4 73 1 43
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 0
K. Campbell 9 5 43 0 19
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 195 2
J. Bradley 5 3 40 0 31
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 353 0
I. Esdale 9 5 39 0 13
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
B. Groen 2 2 22 0 16
P. Stevenson  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Stevenson 1 1 8 0 8
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 0
C. Montgomery 2 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Thompson 2 0 0 0 0
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 24 1
D. Connors 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Conti 4-1 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 3-0 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Nyakwol 3-0 0.0 0
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Morrison 3-2 0.0 1
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Pearcy 3-1 0.0 0
M. McCord  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. McCord 2-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Carroll 2-1 0.0 0
P. Wyatt  41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Wyatt 2-0 0.0 0
T. Devones  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Devones 2-2 0.0 0
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
K. Orji  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
J. Long  76 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Long 1-0 0.0 0
A. Awe  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Awe 1-0 0.0 0
C. Nwajuaku  16 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Nwajuaku 1-0 0.0 0
D. Arkansas  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Arkansas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jean  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jean 1-0 0.0 0
C. Servin  71 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Servin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Lockhart  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 1-1 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 1-0 0.0 0
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Schuman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/10 32/32
C. VanSickle 0/2 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
C. Hunt 6 40.2 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
D. Connors 3 22.7 26 0
J. Hebeisen  88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Hebeisen 1 0.0 0 0
T. Thompson  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Thompson 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
T. Thompson 2 7.5 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 37 2:02 3 9 Punt
9:42 TXSA 30 1:16 3 79 TD
5:47 RICE 15 0:06 1 15 TD
4:08 RICE 35 3:11 7 35 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 TXSA 2 0:49 4 46 Fumble
6:12 TXSA 20 1:10 3 11 INT
3:29 TXSA 28 2:30 6 72 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 RICE 11 1:29 4 -2 FG
8:55 TXSA 47 1:21 4 53 TD
6:00 TXSA 16 2:28 6 65 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TXSA 25 1:22 3 0 Punt
11:56 TXSA 12 1:13 3 7 Punt
9:20 RICE 29 2:07 3 -11 Punt
5:31 RICE 35 2:15 4 6 Downs
1:43 RICE 34 1:43 3 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 RICE 1 3:16 4 21 Punt
8:26 RICE 25 2:39 6 -2 Fumble
5:41 RICE 37 1:33 3 1 Fumble
0:57 RICE 26 7:47 14 70 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:21 TXSA 48 1:09 3 -8 Punt
5:02 TXSA 27 1:33 4 -1 FG Miss
0:59 RICE 46 0:59 8 38 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 23 0:53 2 -1 INT
12:38 RICE 5 3:43 6 12 Punt
7:34 RICE 25 1:34 4 24 Punt
3:32 RICE 24 3:44 8 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 RICE 41 1:30 3 0 Punt
10:43 RICE 21 1:23 4 8 Downs
7:13 RICE 1 1:42 3 2 Punt
3:16 RICE 29 1:33 4 5 Downs

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at UTSA 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37
(14:54 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at UTSA 40.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 40
(14:25 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 40 for 0 yards. F.Harris ran out of bounds.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 40
(13:51 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at UTSA 46.
Punt
4 & 1 - TXSA 46
(13:09 - 1st) L.Dean punts 53 yards to RICE 1 Center-C.Cantrell. Downed by C.Chattman.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 1
(12:58 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 1. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 1. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 13.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 13
(12:21 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 15.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 15
(11:46 - 1st) W.Green rushed to RICE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at RICE 17.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 17
(11:02 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 17. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at RICE 22.
Punt
4 & 1 - RICE 22
(9:58 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to UTSA 29 Center-J.Wilson. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 29. Tackled by K.Campbell; J.Otoviano at UTSA 30.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 79 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(9:42 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; J.Pearcy at UTSA 41.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 32
(9:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UTSA 37.
+63 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 37
(8:42 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 63 yards. F.Harris for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:26 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (6 plays, -2 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(8:26 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. K.Campbell ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30
(7:55 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; D.Taylor at RICE 34.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 34
(7:15 - 1st) W.Green rushed to RICE 35 for 1 yards. W.Green FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-W.Green at RICE 35. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(7:11 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.McDougle at RICE 37.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 37
(6:42 - 1st) W.Green steps back to pass. W.Green pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
Sack
3 & 8 - RICE 37
(5:49 - 1st) W.Green steps back to pass. W.Green sacked at RICE 23 for -14 yards (K.Nwachuku) W.Green FUMBLES forced by K.Nwachuku. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-D.Taylor at RICE 23. Tackled by J.Long at RICE 15.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(5:47 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 15 yards. F.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:41 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:41 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 48 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 17. T.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Player at RICE 37.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(5:31 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at RICE 35.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 35
(4:45 - 1st) K.Campbell rushed to RICE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at RICE 39.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 39
(4:24 - 1st) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 39. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 39. Gain of -1 yards. K.Campbell FUMBLES forced by J.Ligon. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-D.Taylor at RICE 38. Tackled by RICE at RICE 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(4:08 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; D.Carroll at RICE 32.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 32
(4:08 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Devones at RICE 19. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSA 38
(3:22 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; K.Lockhart at RICE 38.
+9 YD
3 & 13 - TXSA 38
(2:50 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at RICE 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 29.
+21 YD
4 & 4 - TXSA 29
(2:05 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by K.Barnes at RICE 29. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; T.Devones at RICE 8.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 8
(1:39 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at RICE 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; T.Devones at RICE 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 5
(0:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:57 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (14 plays, 70 yards, 7:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:57 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 39 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 26. J.Hebeisen returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 26.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(0:54 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 27.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 27
(0:25 - 1st) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at RICE 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 41.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 41
(14:46 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; K.Nwachuku at RICE 46.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 46
(14:25 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43
(13:26 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 43
(13:08 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 46 for yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 46. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(12:32 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 29.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 29
(11:47 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at UTSA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 24.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 24
(11:07 - 2nd) S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 21.
+16 YD
4 & 3 - RICE 21
(10:22 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 21. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 5.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 5
(9:38 - 2nd) U.West rushed to UTSA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - RICE 4
(9:04 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to UTSA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at UTSA 4.
No Gain
3 & Goal - RICE 4
(8:23 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
No Gain
4 & Goal - RICE 4
(8:15 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for D.Connors.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Fumble (4 plays, 46 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 4
(8:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 12 - TXSA 2
(8:10 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 2. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 2. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at UTSA 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 18
(7:48 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 18
(7:33 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 32.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32
(7:21 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 48 for 16 yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by G.Nyakwol. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-C.Conti at UTSA 48. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 48.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:21 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:10 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
Sack
3 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:05 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish sacked at RICE 44 for -8 yards (C.Mayfield)
Punt
4 & 18 - RICE 44
(6:28 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to UTSA 20 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Interception (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(6:12 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at UTSA 23.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 23
(5:46 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at UTSA 31.
Int
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(5:19 - 2nd) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 43. Intercepted by M.Morrison at UTSA 43. Tackled by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 27.

RICE
Owls
 - Missed FG (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(5:02 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at UTSA 31.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 31
(4:26 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by I.Esdale at UTSA 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 28.
No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 28
(3:42 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
No Good
4 & 11 - RICE 35
(3:34 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(3:29 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by G.Sharp at UTSA 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 34.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 34
(3:05 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at UTSA 37.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 37
(2:28 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at UTSA 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(2:08 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Arkansas at UTSA 42.
+42 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 42
(1:44 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to RICE 16 for 42 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 16.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(1:08 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at RICE 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:59 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:59 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 31. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(0:53 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46
(0:49 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 38.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(0:33 - 2nd) S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 42 for -4 yards. S.Itraish FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-S.Itraish at UTSA 42. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 42
(0:33 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 35.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 35
(0:19 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(0:14 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 16
(0:09 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
No Good
3 & 10 - RICE 23
(0:01 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 2. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 23.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23
(14:54 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at RICE 22.
Int
2 & 11 - RICE 22
(14:34 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 32. Intercepted by C.Chattman at RICE 32. Tackled by C.Servin at RICE 11.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Field Goal (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11
(14:07 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 10.
-3 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 10
(13:38 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean at RICE 13.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TXSA 13
(12:50 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - TXSA 20
(12:42 - 3rd) J.Sackett 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:38 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. J.Sackett D.Connors MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-D.Connors at RICE 5. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 5.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 5
(12:38 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at RICE 9.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 9
(11:59 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Prox at RICE 8.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 8
(11:15 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 8. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 18.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 18
(10:00 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 16.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 16
(9:43 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 17.
No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 17
(9:30 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
Punt
4 & 11 - RICE 17
(9:16 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to UTSA 37 Center-J.Wilson. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 37. Tackled by J.Pearcy at UTSA 47.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 53 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(8:55 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to RICE 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 49.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 49
(8:29 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to RICE 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 46.
Penalty
3 & 3 - TXSA 46
(8:18 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(7:56 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Devones at RICE 16.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(7:35 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 16 yards. F.Harris for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by D.Connors.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(7:34 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by X.Player at UTSA 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 44
(7:09 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 44
(6:56 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 49 for -7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 49.
No Gain
3 & 17 - RICE 49
(6:15 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
Punt
4 & 17 - RICE 49
(6:07 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 35 yards to UTSA 16 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(6:00 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 39 for 45 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 39.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(5:30 - 3rd) E.Marburger pass complete to RICE 39. Catch made by I.Davis at RICE 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at RICE 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(5:03 - 3rd) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 20.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 20
(4:21 - 3rd) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 19.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 19
(3:43 - 3rd) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXSA 26
(3:36 - 3rd) J.Sackett 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 76 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:32 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 3. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 24.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(3:26 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dabon at RICE 30.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 30
(3:03 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at RICE 39.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(2:42 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Player at RICE 47.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 47
(1:58 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to UTSA 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Prox at UTSA 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(1:18 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by I.Esdale at UTSA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at UTSA 40.
-3 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 40
(0:34 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to UTSA 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 43.
No Gain
3 & 5 - RICE 43
(15:00 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
+43 YD
4 & 5 - RICE 43
(14:56 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 43. Gain of 43 yards. B.Rozner for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(14:48 - 4th) C.VanSickle extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:48 - 4th) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(14:48 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by C.Carpenter at UTSA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Nwajuaku at UTSA 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSA 30
(14:14 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by H.Thomas at UTSA 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 30.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSA 30
(13:43 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
Penalty
4 & 5 - TXSA 30
(13:37 - 4th) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 25
(13:37 - 4th) L.Dean punts 36 yards to RICE 39 Center-C.Cantrell. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 39. Tackled by C.Cantrell at RICE 41.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 41
(13:26 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 41
(13:21 - 4th) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at RICE 41.
No Gain
3 & 10 - RICE 41
(12:44 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 41
(12:40 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 43 yards to UTSA 16 Center-J.Wilson. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 16. Tackled by A.Awe at UTSA 12.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(11:56 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to UTSA 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at UTSA 11.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSA 11
(11:43 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for H.Thomas.
+8 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 11
(11:36 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by J.Rodriguez at UTSA 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Devones at UTSA 19.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSA 19
(11:00 - 4th) L.Dean punts 51 yards to RICE 30 Center-C.Cantrell. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 30. Tackled by A.Morris at RICE 43. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(10:43 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 21. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Cage at RICE 25.
No Gain
2 & 6 - RICE 25
(10:23 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 25
(10:02 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by C.Patterson at RICE 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rainey at RICE 29.
No Gain
4 & 2 - RICE 29
(9:25 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 29
(9:20 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 29.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 29
(9:11 - 4th) E.Marburger rushed to RICE 28 for yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 28. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 20 - TXSA 39
(8:42 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at RICE 40.
No Gain
3 & 21 - TXSA 40
(8:09 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
Punt
4 & 21 - TXSA 40
(7:40 - 4th) L.Dean punts 38 yards to RICE 2 Center-C.Cantrell. Downed by UTSA.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 2
(7:13 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-RICE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 11 - RICE 1
(7:13 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton at RICE 2.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 2
(6:36 - 4th) U.West rushed to RICE 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at RICE 3.
No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 3
(5:43 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 3
(5:40 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 32 yards to RICE 35 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(5:31 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at RICE 30.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 30
(5:02 - 4th) C.Peters rushed to RICE 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at RICE 27.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 27
(4:11 - 4th) J.Wilson rushed to RICE 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 29.
No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSA 29
(3:22 - 4th) C.Peters steps back to pass. C.Peters pass incomplete intended for J.Rainey.

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29
(3:16 - 4th) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 26.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 26
(2:38 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 26. Catch made by P.Stevenson at RICE 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Holt at RICE 34.
No Gain
3 & 5 - RICE 34
(1:45 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
No Gain
4 & 5 - RICE 34
(1:46 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - End of Game (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(1:43 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to RICE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 31.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 31
(1:26 - 4th) C.Peters kneels at the RICE 33.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TXSA 33
(1:08 - 4th) C.Peters kneels at the RICE 35.
