Drive Chart
|
|
|COLOST
|AF
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
C. Millen
11 QB
179 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|
B. Roberts
20 RB
184 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 2:35
D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
90
yds
9:24
pos
0
6
Touchdown 2:47
B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
4:04
pos
0
13
Field Goal 0:00
M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
5
plays
43
yds
00:26
pos
0
17
Touchdown 4:03
J.Eldridge rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Eldridge for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
72
yds
5:34
pos
0
23
Touchdown 0:33
C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by T.Horton at AF 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
22
yds
00:46
pos
6
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:37
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 5:15
C.Millen pass complete to AF 21. Catch made by J.Williams at AF 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Williams for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
4:10
pos
12
24
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|22
|Rushing
|4
|22
|Passing
|9
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|234
|342
|Total Plays
|46
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|342
|Rush Attempts
|22
|71
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|179
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|19-24
|0-3
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|-0.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|4-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|2-28.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|342
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|19/24
|179
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|8
|32
|0
|15
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|12
|10
|0
|19
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Brown 83 WR
|L. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|6
|6
|49
|0
|16
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|3
|3
|46
|0
|22
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|5
|3
|35
|1
|28
|
J. Williams 13 TE
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|26
|1
|21
|
L. Brown 83 WR
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|5
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Olson 81 WR
|D. Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|4
|48.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|3
|10.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|37
|184
|1
|34
|
D. Hughes 8 WR
|D. Hughes
|6
|72
|1
|34
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|6
|50
|1
|15
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|8
|30
|0
|6
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|8
|26
|0
|11
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|1/2
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|2
|28.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 63 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 2. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 20.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:55 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(14:21 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 43.
|Sack
2 & 3 - COLOST 43(13:37 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 37 for -6 yards (AF)
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 37(12:54 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - COLOST 44(12:06 - 1st) P.Turner punts 56 yards to AF End Zone Center-CSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(11:59 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - AF 24(11:20 - 1st) B.Jefferson rushed to AF 31 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at AF 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(10:51 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - AF 36(10:14 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49(9:44 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - AF 44(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AF 49(8:38 - 1st) H.Daniels scrambles to CSU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - AF 43(7:56 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38(7:17 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - AF 31(6:32 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 36(6:24 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - AF 34(5:47 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 29(5:11 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26(4:39 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to CSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - AF 23(3:59 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12(3:21 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - AF 11(2:43 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 61 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 4. Fair catch by K.Holles.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(2:35 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 32(1:53 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 34(1:08 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(0:30 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 35(15:00 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at CSU 38.
|Sack
3 & 8 - COLOST 38(14:24 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 31 for -7 yards (AF)
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 31(14:10 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to AF 27 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27(14:01 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 31(13:29 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 36(12:59 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AF 39(12:19 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 37 for -2 yards (CSU)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - AF 37(11:46 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - AF 42(11:03 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50(9:50 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - AF 48(9:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 49.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AF 49(9:25 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
|Punt
4 & 11 - AF 49(9:18 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 36 yards to CSU 15 Center-AF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 15(9:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 22.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - COLOST 22(8:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 17(8:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 17(7:30 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 19.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 19(6:50 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 50 yards to AF 31 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(6:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - AF 34(6:11 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(5:33 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 50(5:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(4:39 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 41(4:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 38(3:31 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 35.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - AF 35(3:06 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34(2:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 62 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 3. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 3(2:34 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 3. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 3(2:01 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 3. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 14.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(1:44 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(1:25 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(1:10 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(0:53 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 37(0:50 - 2nd) J.Thomas rushed to AF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 28(0:43 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - COLOST 29(0:30 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 29. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(0:26 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 37 for 34 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 37(0:15 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - AF 37(0:10 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 30(0:05 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - AF 34(0:02 - 2nd) M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 29(14:29 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32(13:51 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AF 33(13:15 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 20 yards to CSU 47 Center-AF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(13:09 - 3rd) L.Brown rushed to AF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 49(12:35 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 49. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at AF 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(12:08 - 3rd) C.Millen scrambles to AF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 37(11:43 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 37. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 37. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(11:09 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to AF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 32(10:32 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to AF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 28(9:50 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - COLOST 28(9:43 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(9:37 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - AF 34(9:21 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41(8:49 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(8:15 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - AF 43(7:23 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 26 for 17 yards. B.Roberts FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-D.Hughes at CSU 26. Tackled by CSU at CSU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26(7:05 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - AF 23(6:28 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 17(6:05 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15(5:40 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - AF 9(5:18 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 7.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - AF 7(4:44 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - AF 4(4:10 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Eldridge for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 57 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 8. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 22.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(3:58 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 22. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(3:28 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 40(3:21 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 33 for -7 yards (AF)
|Penalty
3 & 17 - COLOST 33(2:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - COLOST 28(2:24 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Williams at CSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 33.
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 33(1:37 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 45 yards to AF 22 Center-CSU. A.Terry MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-C.Onyechi at AF 22. Tackled by AF at AF 22.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(1:23 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at AF 28 for -6 yards (AF)
|+28 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 28(0:43 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by T.Horton at AF 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:37 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 39 yards from CSU 35 to the AF 26. B.Jefferson returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at AF 37. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42(0:33 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to AF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AF 47(15:00 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 48.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - AF 48(14:26 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33(13:46 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 30(13:04 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 27(12:22 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AF 24(11:39 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22(11:02 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 20(10:19 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier. PENALTY on AF-AF Intentional Grounding 19 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 27 - AF 39(10:12 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 36.
|No Good
4 & 24 - AF 43(9:33 - 4th) M.Dapore 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(9:27 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 28 for -8 yards (AF)
|Sack
2 & 18 - COLOST 28(8:50 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 20 for -8 yards (AF)
|+16 YD
3 & 26 - COLOST 20(8:10 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
|+19 YD
4 & 10 - COLOST 36(7:30 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to AF 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(6:54 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 45(6:49 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to AF 45. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at AF 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 23(6:32 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to AF 23. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 17.
|Sack
2 & 4 - COLOST 17(6:02 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at AF 21 for -4 yards (AF)
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 21(5:23 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to AF 21. Catch made by J.Williams at AF 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Williams for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 4th) H.Katleman kicks onside 11 from CSU 35 to CSU 46. AF returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at CSU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46(5:16 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 44(5:04 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - AF 42(5:00 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(4:27 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 33(4:22 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - AF 31(3:40 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - AF 29(2:59 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 22 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22(2:16 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - AF 23(1:54 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 25.
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - AF 25(1:12 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 28.
|-2 YD
4 & 16 - AF 28(0:29 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 30.
