Drive Chart
COLOST
AF

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
C. Millen 11 QB
179 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
B. Roberts 20 RB
184 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 2:35
D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
90
yds
9:24
pos
0
6
Point After TD 2:35
M.Dapore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 2:47
B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
4:04
pos
0
13
Point After TD 2:36
M.Dapore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 0:00
M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
5
plays
43
yds
00:26
pos
0
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:03
J.Eldridge rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Eldridge for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
72
yds
5:34
pos
0
23
Point After TD 4:03
M.Dapore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 0:33
C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by T.Horton at AF 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
22
yds
00:46
pos
6
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:37
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 5:15
C.Millen pass complete to AF 21. Catch made by J.Williams at AF 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Williams for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
4:10
pos
12
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:17
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
12
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 22
Rushing 4 22
Passing 9 0
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-9 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 4-5
Total Net Yards 234 342
Total Plays 46 74
Avg Gain 5.1 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 55 342
Rush Attempts 22 71
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 4.8
Yards Passing 179 0
Comp. - Att. 19-24 0-3
Yards Per Pass 4.3 -0.5
Penalties - Yards 3-15 4-44
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-48.3 2-28.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 2-9 006612
Air Force 8-3 7107024
Falcon Stadium Colorado Springs, CO
 179 PASS YDS 0
55 RUSH YDS 342
234 TOTAL YDS 342
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 179 2 0 169.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 1517 6 6 143.1
C. Millen 19/24 179 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 730 4
A. Morrow 8 32 0 15
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 -44 0
C. Millen 12 10 0 19
J. Thomas  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 25 0
J. Thomas 1 9 0 9
L. Brown  83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Brown 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 0
J. Thomas 6 6 49 0 16
J. Ross-Simmons  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 318 2
J. Ross-Simmons 3 3 46 0 22
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 965 6
T. Horton 5 3 35 1 28
J. Williams  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Williams 2 2 26 1 21
L. Brown  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 82 0
L. Brown 1 1 16 0 16
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 44 0
A. Morrow 5 3 4 0 4
T. Arkin  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 0
T. Arkin 1 1 3 0 3
D. Olson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Olson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Turner  41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 0 0
P. Turner 4 48.3 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Holles  33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
K. Holles 3 10.7 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Daniels  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 719 6 2 154.4
H. Daniels 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Roberts  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
37 184 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
236 1241 13
B. Roberts 37 184 1 34
D. Hughes  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
D. Hughes 6 72 1 34
J. Eldridge III  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 598 3
J. Eldridge III 6 50 1 15
E. Michel  28 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 226 2
E. Michel 8 30 0 6
H. Daniels  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 560 7
H. Daniels 8 26 0 11
B. Jefferson  27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 55 0
B. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Eldridge III  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Eldridge III 1 0 0 0 0
D. Cormier  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 370 4
D. Cormier 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Dapore  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/14 30/30
M. Dapore 1/2 44 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bay  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 28.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
C. Bay 2 28.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Jefferson  27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
B. Jefferson 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Terry 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
A. Terry 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 20 3:01 4 24 Punt
2:35 COLOST 25 3:34 6 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:10 COLOST 15 2:30 3 4 Punt
2:36 COLOST 3 2:10 9 68 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 COLOST 47 3:32 8 25 Downs
4:03 COLOST 22 2:40 4 11 Punt
1:23 AF 22 0:46 2 22 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 COLOST 36 4:10 9 64 TD
0:08 COLOST 30 0:08 1 15 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 AF 20 9:24 15 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 AF 27 4:51 9 22 Punt
6:40 AF 31 4:04 9 69 TD
0:26 AF 29 0:26 5 43 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 25 1:51 3 8 Punt
9:37 AF 28 5:34 12 72 TD
0:37 AF 42 6:10 11 3 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:17 COLOST 46 5:09 11 16 Downs

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 63 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 2. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 20.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:55 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(14:21 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 43.
Sack
2 & 3 - COLOST 43
(13:37 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 37 for -6 yards (AF)
+7 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 37
(12:54 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 44.
Punt
4 & 2 - COLOST 44
(12:06 - 1st) P.Turner punts 56 yards to AF End Zone Center-CSU. Touchback.

AF
Falcons
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 80 yards, 9:24 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(11:59 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 24.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - AF 24
(11:20 - 1st) B.Jefferson rushed to AF 31 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at AF 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(10:51 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - AF 36
(10:14 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49
(9:44 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
Penalty
2 & 5 - AF 44
(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AF 49
(8:38 - 1st) H.Daniels scrambles to CSU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - AF 43
(7:56 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38
(7:17 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
Penalty
2 & 3 - AF 31
(6:32 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 36
(6:24 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - AF 34
(5:47 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 29
(5:11 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26
(4:39 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to CSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 23.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - AF 23
(3:59 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12
(3:21 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 11.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - AF 11
(2:43 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 61 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 4. Fair catch by K.Holles.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(2:35 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 32.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 32
(1:53 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 34.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 34
(1:08 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(0:30 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 35.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 35
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at CSU 38.
Sack
3 & 8 - COLOST 38
(14:24 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 31 for -7 yards (AF)
Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 31
(14:10 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to AF 27 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.

AF
Falcons
 - Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27
(14:01 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 31.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 31
(13:29 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 36
(12:59 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 39.
Sack
1 & 10 - AF 39
(12:19 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 37 for -2 yards (CSU)
+5 YD
2 & 12 - AF 37
(11:46 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 42.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - AF 42
(11:03 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50
(9:50 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - AF 48
(9:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 49.
No Gain
3 & 11 - AF 49
(9:25 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
Punt
4 & 11 - AF 49
(9:18 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 36 yards to CSU 15 Center-AF. Out of bounds.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 15
(9:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 22.
Penalty
2 & 3 - COLOST 22
(8:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 17
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 17.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 17
(7:30 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 19.
Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 19
(6:50 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 50 yards to AF 31 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.

AF
Falcons
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(6:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 34.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - AF 34
(6:11 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(5:33 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 50
(5:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(4:39 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 41.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 41
(4:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 38
(3:31 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 35.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - AF 35
(3:06 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34
(2:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.

CSU
Rams
 - Downs (9 plays, 68 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 62 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 3. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 3
(2:34 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 3. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 3
(2:01 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 3. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 14.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14
(1:44 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 26.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(1:25 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(1:10 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(0:53 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 37
(0:50 - 2nd) J.Thomas rushed to AF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 28
(0:43 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
No Gain
4 & 2 - COLOST 29
(0:30 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 29. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.

AF
Falcons
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 43 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(0:26 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 37 for 34 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 37
(0:15 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AF 37
(0:10 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 30
(0:05 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - AF 34
(0:02 - 2nd) M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.

AF
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 29.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 29
(14:29 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 32.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32
(13:51 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 33.
Punt
4 & 2 - AF 33
(13:15 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 20 yards to CSU 47 Center-AF. Out of bounds.

CSU
Rams
 - Downs (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47
(13:09 - 3rd) L.Brown rushed to AF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 49.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 49
(12:35 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 49. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at AF 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 43
(12:08 - 3rd) C.Millen scrambles to AF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 37.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 37
(11:43 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 37. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 37. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at AF 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 33
(11:09 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to AF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 32.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 32
(10:32 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to AF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 28
(9:50 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
No Gain
4 & 5 - COLOST 28
(9:43 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.

AF
Falcons
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 72 yards, 5:34 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28
(9:37 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 34.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - AF 34
(9:21 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 41.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(8:49 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 48.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(8:15 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
+17 YD
2 & 5 - AF 43
(7:23 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 26 for 17 yards. B.Roberts FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-D.Hughes at CSU 26. Tackled by CSU at CSU 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26
(7:05 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 23.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - AF 23
(6:28 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 17.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 17
(6:05 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 15.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15
(5:40 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 9.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - AF 9
(5:18 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 7.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - AF 7
(4:44 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to CSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 4.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - AF 4
(4:10 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Eldridge for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:03 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:03 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 57 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 8. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 22.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(3:58 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 22. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(3:28 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 40
(3:21 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 33 for -7 yards (AF)
Penalty
3 & 17 - COLOST 33
(2:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 22 - COLOST 28
(2:24 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Williams at CSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 33.
Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 33
(1:37 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 45 yards to AF 22 Center-CSU. A.Terry MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-C.Onyechi at AF 22. Tackled by AF at AF 22.

CSU
Rams
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 22 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(1:23 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at AF 28 for -6 yards (AF)
+28 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 28
(0:43 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by T.Horton at AF 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Horton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(0:37 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

AF
Falcons
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 3 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:37 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 39 yards from CSU 35 to the AF 26. B.Jefferson returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at AF 37. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42
(0:33 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to AF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 47.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - AF 47
(15:00 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 48.
+19 YD
3 & 4 - AF 48
(14:26 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33
(13:46 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 30
(13:04 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 27
(12:22 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 24.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - AF 24
(11:39 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22
(11:02 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 20.
No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 20
(10:19 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier. PENALTY on AF-AF Intentional Grounding 19 yards accepted.
+3 YD
3 & 27 - AF 39
(10:12 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 36.
No Good
4 & 24 - AF 43
(9:33 - 4th) M.Dapore 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AF Holder-AF.

CSU
Rams
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 64 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(9:27 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 28 for -8 yards (AF)
Sack
2 & 18 - COLOST 28
(8:50 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 20 for -8 yards (AF)
+16 YD
3 & 26 - COLOST 20
(8:10 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
+19 YD
4 & 10 - COLOST 36
(7:30 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to AF 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 45
(6:54 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 45
(6:49 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to AF 45. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at AF 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 23
(6:32 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to AF 23. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 17.
Sack
2 & 4 - COLOST 17
(6:02 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at AF 21 for -4 yards (AF)
+21 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 21
(5:23 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to AF 21. Catch made by J.Williams at AF 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Williams for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(5:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

AF
Falcons
 - Downs (11 plays, 16 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:17 - 4th) H.Katleman kicks onside 11 from CSU 35 to CSU 46. AF returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at CSU 46.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46
(5:16 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 44
(5:04 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 42.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - AF 42
(5:00 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(4:27 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 33
(4:22 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - AF 31
(3:40 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
+7 YD
4 & 4 - AF 29
(2:59 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 22 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 22.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22
(2:16 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 23.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - AF 23
(1:54 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 25.
-3 YD
3 & 13 - AF 25
(1:12 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 28.
-2 YD
4 & 16 - AF 28
(0:29 - 4th) AF kneels at the CSU 30.

AF
Falcons

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30
(0:08 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 45.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores