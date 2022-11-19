|
ETNST
MISSST
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7
Starkville, Miss. (AP) Will Rogers threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns as Mississippi State rolled over East Tennessee State, 56-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Rogers is now No. 9 in Southeastern Conference history with 10,189 yards, moving past Ole Miss' Eli Manning heading into the Bulldogs' Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Rebels in Oxford.
It was also a milestone moment for Emmanuel Forbes, who snared a carom off East Tennessee State receiver Cameron Lewis and returned it 79 yards for a second quarter touchdown - his sixth career pick-six to set both an SEC and FBS record. The junior tied the Mississippi State record for most interceptions in a season with six and his 14 interceptions are now two away from tying the career record.
Forbes and the defense didn't give up a point to the Buccaneers' offense. ETSU (3-8) had just 154 yards with 43 of those coming through the air. It was 2 of 13 on 3rd downs and turned the ball over three times. Quarterback Tyler Riddell was 5 of 11 for 47 yards and two interceptions.
The Bulldogs (7-4) had 418 yards and 342 of those were through the air. Rogers went 30 of 37 for 301 yards and five touchdowns. Justin Robinson had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown and Tulu Griffin had four catches for 53 yards and two scores. Jo'Quavious Marks had five carries for 58 yards and a touchdown run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State has its mind no doubt set on the Rebels of Ole Miss next week in what has turned into a must-win. Still, the Bulldogs came out and took care of business like they should.
ETSU was just outmanned in this game.
UP NEXT
ETSU's season has come to an end.
Mississippi State will travel to Ole Miss for the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Saylors
8 RB
43 RuYds, 3 ReYds, REC
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
301 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, -13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|24
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|2
|17
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|154
|418
|Total Plays
|58
|65
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|76
|Rush Attempts
|40
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|43
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|6-18
|38-49
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|6
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-31.7
|2-19.5
|Return Yards
|58
|74
|Punts - Returns
|2-58
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-76
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|154
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Riddell 2 QB
|T. Riddell
|5/11
|47
|0
|2
|
B. May 1 QB
|B. May
|0/6
|0
|0
|1
|
N. West 40 TE
|N. West
|1/1
|-4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Saylors 8 RB
|J. Saylors
|14
|43
|0
|11
|
B. May 1 QB
|B. May
|10
|40
|0
|8
|
A. Johnson 31 RB
|A. Johnson
|5
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Foster 17 RB
|T. Foster
|6
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Martin 46 RB
|J. Martin
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
M. McCovery 29 RB
|M. McCovery
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. West 40 TE
|N. West
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
T. Ball 24 DB
|T. Ball
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
T. Riddell 2 QB
|T. Riddell
|2
|-6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lewis 80 WR
|C. Lewis
|5
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
W. Huzzie 9 WR
|W. Huzzie
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Wilson 11 WR
|I. Wilson
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Saylors 8 RB
|J. Saylors
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Frierson 84 TE
|J. Frierson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Caballero 85 WR
|Q. Caballero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Phillips 37 LS
|R. Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ball 24 DB
|T. Ball
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Arnold II 5 DB
|S. Arnold II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison 33 LB
|J. Harrison
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
E. Campbell 27 LB
|E. Campbell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Scott 0 LB
|S. Scott
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hope 14 DB
|C. Hope
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Price 9 DB
|M. Price
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huzzie 28 DB
|A. Huzzie
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
Z. West 4 LB
|Z. West
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Smith 7 DB
|Q. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 25 LB
|D. Davis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnett 32 LB
|C. Garnett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Evans 93 DL
|M. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Campbell 61 OL
|G. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 44 DL
|D. Hood
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 3 LB
|J. Porter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 17 DL
|R. Wright
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Brantley 55 DL
|D. Brantley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Keltner 19 K
|T. Keltner
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Kelley 49 K
|T. Kelley
|6
|31.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ball 24 DB
|T. Ball
|4
|24.0
|26
|0
|
J. Martin 46 RB
|J. Martin
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Saylors 8 RB
|J. Saylors
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 33 LB
|J. Harrison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Huzzie 28 DB
|A. Huzzie
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|30/37
|301
|5
|0
|
C. Lovertich 9 QB
|C. Lovertich
|6/6
|36
|1
|0
|
S. Robertson 12 QB
|S. Robertson
|2/6
|5
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|5
|58
|1
|22
|
J. Bufford 35 RB
|J. Bufford
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
J. Jernighan 32 RB
|J. Jernighan
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
S. Robertson 12 QB
|S. Robertson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Lovertich 9 QB
|C. Lovertich
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|5
|5
|62
|1
|20
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|4
|4
|53
|2
|26
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|6
|4
|44
|0
|20
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|5
|4
|36
|1
|12
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|4
|3
|34
|0
|15
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|5
|29
|1
|7
|
S. Ford 24 WR
|S. Ford
|2
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
K. Pope 29 WR
|K. Pope
|4
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Jernighan 32 RB
|J. Jernighan
|3
|3
|15
|1
|11
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|3
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
M. Dortch 83 WR
|M. Dortch
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bufford 35 RB
|J. Bufford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 24 S
|D. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Purvis 26 LB
|J. Purvis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mitchell 40 LB
|N. Mitchell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morant 17 S
|J. Morant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 LB
|S. Timbs
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Anderson 91 DE
|D. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 45 LB
|T. Cooper
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 4 CB
|D. Nicholson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swanson 41 S
|C. Swanson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 9 DE
|D. Russell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Banks 1 CB
|M. Banks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|8/8
|0
|8/8
|32
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Keltner kicks 58 yards from ETSU 35 to the MSST 7. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Hope at ETSU 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(14:51 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 41. Catch made by J.Walley at ETSU 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by ETSU at ETSU 35. PENALTY on ETSU-R.Wright Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - MISSST 36(14:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 36. Catch made by R.Harvey at ETSU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Davis at ETSU 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(14:07 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 27. Catch made by C.Ducking at ETSU 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Z.West at ETSU 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(13:29 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 12. Catch made by L.Griffin at ETSU 12. Gain of 12 yards. L.Griffin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 1st) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 63 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 2. Fair catch by T.Ball.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25(13:25 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton; J.Johnson at ETSU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ETNST 26(12:44 - 1st) T.Riddell rushed to ETSU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Crumedy at ETSU 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ETNST 30(12:06 - 1st) B.May rushed to ETSU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; E.Forbes at ETSU 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 37(11:34 - 1st) T.Riddell pass complete to ETSU 37. Catch made by I.Wilson at ETSU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; J.Johnson at ETSU 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ETNST 46(10:59 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at ETSU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 49(10:48 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to MSST 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Wheat at MSST 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ETNST 46(10:10 - 1st) T.Riddell pass complete to MSST 46. Catch made by J.Saylors at MSST 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 43.
|Int
3 & 2 - ETNST 43(9:06 - 1st) T.Riddell pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 39. Intercepted by J.Green at MSST 39. Tackled by ETSU at MSST 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(9:05 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Hope at MSST 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 45(8:43 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison; M.Evans at MSST 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(8:24 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Huzzie at ETSU 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(8:08 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ETSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Hope at ETSU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MISSST 31(7:44 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 31(7:36 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 31. Catch made by J.Robinson at ETSU 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison at ETSU 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(7:08 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 24. Catch made by J.Marks at ETSU 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Huzzie; M.Price at ETSU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 8(6:31 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 8(6:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 8. Catch made by R.Thomas at ETSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Thomas for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 1st) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 59 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 6. T.Ball returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Page; J.Morant at ETSU 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 31(6:06 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at ETSU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 42(5:24 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at ETSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ETNST 44(4:43 - 1st) T.Riddell steps back to pass. T.Riddell pass incomplete intended for I.Wilson.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - ETNST 44(4:35 - 1st) T.Riddell pass complete to ETSU 44. Catch made by C.Lewis at ETSU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 49.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ETNST 49(3:43 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to MSST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; J.Green at MSST 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 47(3:15 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to MSST 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MSST 48.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - ETNST 48(2:39 - 1st) T.Riddell pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by C.Lewis at MSST 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 30(1:55 - 1st) J.Saylors rushed to MSST 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; E.Forbes at MSST 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - ETNST 31(0:58 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to MSST 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at MSST 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ETNST 27(0:36 - 1st) T.Riddell steps back to pass. T.Riddell pass incomplete intended for I.Wilson.
|No Good
4 & 7 - ETNST 34(0:14 - 1st) T.Keltner 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ETSU Holder-ETSU.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(0:09 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 27. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Garnett at MSST 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jernighan rushed to MSST 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Wright; G.Campbell at MSST 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(14:40 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by C.Ford at MSST 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Price; C.Garnett at ETSU 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(14:25 - 2nd) J.Jernighan rushed to ETSU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.West; D.Davis at ETSU 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 37(13:49 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 37. Catch made by C.Ford at ETSU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Davis; D.Brantley at ETSU 32.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(13:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 32. Catch made by L.Griffin at ETSU 32. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Price at ETSU 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 6(12:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 6. Catch made by L.Griffin at ETSU 6. Gain of 6 yards. L.Griffin for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 2nd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 59 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 6. Fair catch by T.Ball.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25(12:51 - 2nd) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ETSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ETNST 26(12:11 - 2nd) T.Riddell steps back to pass. T.Riddell pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ETNST 26(12:02 - 2nd) T.Riddell steps back to pass. T.Riddell pass incomplete intended for W.Huzzie. PENALTY on ETSU-B.Austin Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - ETNST 26(11:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on ETSU-P.Corkery False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ETNST 21(11:49 - 2nd) T.Kelley punts 39 yards to MSST 40 Center-ETSU. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 40. Tackled by J.Harrison at MSST 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(11:41 - 2nd) W.Rogers rushed to MSST 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison; J.Porter at MSST 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 41(11:14 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Arnold at MSST 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 42(10:28 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Scott at MSST 47.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MISSST 47(9:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-W.Rogers Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 24 for -23 yards (ETSU)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ETNST 24(9:54 - 2nd) J.Saylors rushed to MSST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Page; J.Banks at MSST 24.
|Int
2 & 10 - ETNST 24(9:15 - 2nd) B.May pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 24. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST 24. E.Forbes for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 61 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 4. T.Ball returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Preston at ETSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ETNST 30(8:54 - 2nd) B.May steps back to pass. B.May pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ETNST 30(8:53 - 2nd) B.May rushed to ETSU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at ETSU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ETNST 37(8:06 - 2nd) B.May steps back to pass. B.May pass incomplete intended for I.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ETNST 37(8:01 - 2nd) T.Kelley punts 16 yards to MSST 47 Center-ETSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(7:54 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Scott; D.Davis at ETSU 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 46(7:32 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 46. Catch made by C.Ducking at ETSU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Z.West; E.Campbell at ETSU 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(7:08 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 42. Catch made by J.Marks at ETSU 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Arnold at ETSU 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(6:33 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ETSU End Zone for 22 yards. J.Marks for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 52 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 13. Fair catch by T.Foster.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25(6:18 - 2nd) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at ETSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ETNST 36(5:40 - 2nd) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Timbs; J.Banks at ETSU 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ETNST 36(5:10 - 2nd) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Green; S.Timbs at ETSU 35.
|Sack
3 & 11 - ETNST 35(4:04 - 2nd) T.Riddell steps back to pass. T.Riddell sacked at ETSU 25 for -10 yards (S.Timbs)
|Punt
4 & 21 - ETNST 25(3:23 - 2nd) T.Kelley punts 28 yards to MSST 47 Center-ETSU. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(3:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison at ETSU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(2:49 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ETSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Arnold; D.Hood at ETSU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 29(2:16 - 2nd) W.Rogers scrambles to ETSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Scott at ETSU 27.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MISSST 27(1:38 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 27. Catch made by J.Robinson at ETSU 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by ETSU at ETSU 25. PENALTY on MSST-C.Ford Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 19 - MISSST 42(1:11 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 42. Catch made by J.Jernighan at ETSU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Campbell at ETSU 31.
|No Good
4 & 8 - MISSST 39(0:17 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 31(0:12 - 2nd) J.Saylors rushed to ETSU 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Page; M.Banks at ETSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 40 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 25. J.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Preston; J.Purvis at ETSU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 34(14:57 - 3rd) T.Foster rushed to ETSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; S.Timbs at ETSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ETNST 37(14:15 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to ETSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; R.Charlton at ETSU 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ETNST 37(13:34 - 3rd) T.Riddell pass complete to ETSU 37. Catch made by W.Huzzie at ETSU 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Banks; J.Matthews at ETSU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 47(13:01 - 3rd) T.Foster rushed to ETSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Page; J.Harris at ETSU 49.
|Int
2 & 8 - ETNST 49(12:16 - 3rd) T.Riddell pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 42. Intercepted by J.Matthews at MSST 42. J.Matthews ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(12:10 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Arnold at MSST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MISSST 48(11:58 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 48(11:37 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Arnold at ETSU 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(10:57 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 45. Catch made by C.Ducking at ETSU 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Price; S.Scott at ETSU 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(10:38 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 30. Catch made by A.Williams at ETSU 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Scott at ETSU 24.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 24(9:57 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to ETSU 5 for 19 yards. Tackled by E.Campbell; M.Price at ETSU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 5(9:19 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 5(9:15 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 5(9:11 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 5. Catch made by A.Williams at ETSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Williams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 3rd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 63 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 2. J.Saylors returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Banks at ETSU 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 15(8:57 - 3rd) B.May rushed to ETSU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lawrence at ETSU 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ETNST 22(8:20 - 3rd) B.May rushed to ETSU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Page at ETSU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25(7:42 - 3rd) B.May rushed to ETSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; D.Page at ETSU 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ETNST 29(6:55 - 3rd) B.May rushed to ETSU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Lawrence at ETSU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 37(6:14 - 3rd) B.May rushed to ETSU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Page; D.Nicholson at ETSU 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ETNST 39(5:21 - 3rd) T.Foster rushed to ETSU 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Page at ETSU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ETNST 46(4:54 - 3rd) B.May steps back to pass. B.May pass incomplete intended for Q.Caballero.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ETNST 36(4:52 - 3rd) T.Kelley punts 29 yards to MSST 35 Center-ETSU. Downed by C.Hope.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(4:44 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Campbell; S.Scott at MSST 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 29 - MISSST 46(4:02 - 3rd) W.Rogers rushed to ETSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Campbell at ETSU 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 49(3:48 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 49. Catch made by J.Robinson at ETSU 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Huzzie; M.Price at ETSU 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(3:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 33. Catch made by J.Calvin at ETSU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ETSU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:33 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:07 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson. PENALTY on ETSU-A.Huzzie Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(2:17 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 10. Catch made by J.Jernighan at ETSU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Campbell at ETSU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 8(1:26 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 8(1:19 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ETSU 8. Catch made by J.Robinson at ETSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Robinson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 53 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 12. T.Ball returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Shaw; B.Raybon at ETSU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 33(1:07 - 3rd) T.Foster rushed to ETSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Purvis at ETSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ETNST 36(0:31 - 3rd) B.May steps back to pass. B.May pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ETNST 36(0:30 - 3rd) B.May rushed to ETSU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Timbs; D.Anderson at ETSU 36.
|-4 YD
4 & 7 - ETNST 36(15:00 - 4th) N.West pass complete to ETSU 32. Catch made by T.Ball at ETSU 32. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ETSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(14:53 - 4th) C.Lovertich pass complete to ETSU 32. Catch made by R.Thomas at ETSU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Smith at ETSU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(14:32 - 4th) C.Lovertich pass complete to ETSU 21. Catch made by K.Pope at ETSU 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Arnold at ETSU 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 18(13:50 - 4th) C.Lovertich pass complete to ETSU 18. Catch made by Z.Thomas at ETSU 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Campbell at ETSU 13.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MISSST 13(13:19 - 4th) C.Lovertich steps back to pass. C.Lovertich pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas. PENALTY on ETSU-Q.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(13:07 - 4th) C.Lovertich pass complete to ETSU 2. Catch made by J.Jernighan at ETSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Jernighan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:05 - 4th) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 64 yards from MSST 35 to the ETSU 1. T.Ball returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Morant; A.Sledge at ETSU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 25(12:58 - 4th) T.Foster rushed to ETSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mitchell at ETSU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ETNST 29(12:11 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to ETSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morant; D.Russell at ETSU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ETNST 33(11:26 - 4th) T.Foster rushed to ETSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Swanson; T.Cooper at ETSU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ETNST 34(10:37 - 4th) T.Kelley punts 29 yards to MSST 37 Center-ETSU. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(10:26 - 4th) C.Lovertich pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by K.Pope at MSST 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Scott at ETSU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(10:17 - 4th) J.Jernighan rushed to ETSU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison at ETSU 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 45(9:52 - 4th) C.Lovertich pass complete to ETSU 45. Catch made by M.Dortch at ETSU 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Price at ETSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISSST 44(9:32 - 4th) C.Lovertich steps back to pass. C.Lovertich sacked at MSST 49 for -7 yards (R.Wright; J.Harrison)
|Punt
4 & 12 - MISSST 49(8:15 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts yards to MSST 39 Center-MSST. J.Harrison blocked the kick. E.Campbell recovered the blocked kick. E.Campbell for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 4th) T.Keltner extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) T.Keltner kicks 59 yards from ETSU 35 to the MSST 6. Z.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Smith at MSST 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(7:58 - 4th) S.Robertson pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by Z.Thomas at MSST 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hope at MSST 32.
|Int
2 & 11 - MISSST 32(7:41 - 4th) S.Robertson pass INTERCEPTED at ETSU 39. Intercepted by A.Huzzie at ETSU 39. A.Huzzie ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 39(7:21 - 4th) M.McCovery rushed to ETSU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Mitchell; T.Cooper at ETSU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ETNST 40(6:37 - 4th) B.May rushed to ETSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mitchell; D.Nicholson at ETSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ETNST 44(5:14 - 4th) B.May steps back to pass. B.May pass incomplete intended for R.Phillips.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ETNST 44(6:02 - 4th) T.Kelley punts 49 yards to MSST 7 Center-ETSU. Downed by S.Arnold.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 7(5:48 - 4th) J.Bufford rushed to MSST 22 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison at MSST 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(5:19 - 4th) J.Bufford rushed to MSST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison; D.Hood at MSST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISSST 25(4:45 - 4th) S.Robertson steps back to pass. S.Robertson pass incomplete intended for K.Pope.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MISSST 25(4:43 - 4th) S.Robertson rushed to MSST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by ETSU at MSST 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(4:13 - 4th) S.Robertson pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by K.Pope at MSST 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Hope at MSST 39.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MISSST 39(3:47 - 4th) S.Robertson steps back to pass. S.Robertson pass incomplete intended for J.Bufford.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MISSST 39(3:37 - 4th) S.Robertson steps back to pass. S.Robertson pass incomplete intended for M.Dortch.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MISSST 39(3:31 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 39 yards to ETSU 22 Center-MSST. A.Huzzie returned punt from the ETSU 22. Tackled by J.Purvis at ETSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 41(3:20 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to ETSU 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Anderson; D.Lawrence at ETSU 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ETNST 50(2:40 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to MSST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morant; J.Banks at MSST 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ETNST 47(1:52 - 4th) B.May rushed to MSST 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper; J.Banks at MSST 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - ETNST 49(0:53 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to MSST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morant at MSST 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - ETNST 48(0:32 - 4th) A.Johnson rushed to MSST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at MSST 46.
