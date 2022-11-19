|
|
|NCST
|LVILLE
Jordan's 98-yard KO return sparks Louisville past N.C. State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jahwar Jordan scored two touchdowns, one a 98-yard kickoff return, James Turner kicked four field goals and Louisville beat North Carolina State 25-10, Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
Jordan, a sophomore finished with 105 yards in 16 carries His second touchdown, a 2-yard run, gave Louisville a 22-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Turner had field goals of 26, 22, 30 and 28 yards. Jordan's kickoff return with 4:31 in the second quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-3 advantage. Another Turner field goal pushed the Cardinals (7-4, 4-3 ACC) lead to 13-3 at halftime.
Backup quarterback Brock Domann, playing in place of the injured Malik Cunningham, finished 12 of 24 for 153 yards.
The Wolfpack (7-4, 3-4) got within 13-10 in the third quarter when Ben Finley connected with Michael Allen for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina State started the season with four straight wins and a national ranking. However, the Wolfpack have lost two straight and three of their last five. The Wolfpack again struggled offensively gaining 245 total yards, 63 rushing.
Louisville had its four-game win streak stopped last week at Clemson. A win next week at Kentucky would mark the highest win total in the regular season under coach Scott Satterfied.
THE TAKEAWAY
In an otherwise dull offensive first half for Louisville, Jawhar Jordan's 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 4:31 left in the second quarter was a bright spot. Jordan fumbled the ball around the 4, picked it up, ran up the middle of the field through traffic, evaded kicker Shane McDonough at his own 45, veered to the left and scored untouched.
EARLY FIREWORKS
Seconds before James Turner's second field that ended the half, a fireworks display ignited prematurely in the south end zone. Louisville never flinched and Turner made the 22-yard field goal.
CUNNINGHAM MISSES HOME FINALE
Senior quarterback Malik Cunningham missed his final home game because of a right shoulder injury sustained last week in a loss to Clemson. Cunningham has rushed for 3,180 yards and passed for 9,648. He is responsible for 119 touchdowns.
Cunningham also missed the Virginia game because of an injury earlier.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State plays at rival North Carolina, Saturday.
Louisville plays at Kentucky in the Battle of The Bluegrass, Saturday afternoon.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Allen
24 RB
31 RuYds, 41 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|
J. Jordan
25 RB
105 RuYds, RuTD, 13 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|291
|345
|Total Plays
|73
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|192
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|214
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|18-42
|12-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.0
|5-40.2
|Return Yards
|-2
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|345
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|16/35
|201
|1
|1
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|2/7
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|8
|41
|0
|12
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|9
|31
|0
|10
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|4
|2
|0
|14
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|6
|-1
|0
|7
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|10
|4
|60
|0
|17
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|3
|2
|41
|1
|34
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|4
|2
|40
|0
|24
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|5
|4
|30
|0
|10
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|6
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|6
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|4
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 35 LB
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 20 S
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cleveland 44 DL
|B. Cleveland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|6
|38.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|12/25
|153
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|16
|105
|1
|34
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|14
|59
|0
|10
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|6
|26
|0
|11
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|9
|6
|85
|0
|36
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|4
|3
|63
|0
|38
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
F. Sherman 44 TE
|F. Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Melton 84 TE
|D. Melton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|4
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|3-4
|2.5
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Williams 19 LB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Thomas 91 DL
|T. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|0-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|4/4
|30
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|5
|40.2
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|49.0
|98
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at LOU 36.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(14:47 - 1st) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 36. Gain of -10 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; D.Boykin at LOU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LVILLE 26(13:53 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at LOU 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - LVILLE 26(13:16 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at LOU 37.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LVILLE 37(13:00 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 25 yards to NCST 38 Center-LOU. Downed by LOU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 38(12:56 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NCST 38(12:54 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers sacked at NCST 32 for -6 yards (M.Montgomery)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NCST 32(12:20 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers sacked at NCST 27 for -5 yards (Y.Abdullah; A.Gillotte)
|Punt
4 & 21 - NCST 27(11:27 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 53 yards to LOU 20 Center-NCST. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 20. Tackled by NCST at LOU 24. PENALTY on LOU-J.Brownlee Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(11:16 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 14(11:12 - 1st) M.Turner rushed to LOU 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at LOU 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 21(10:32 - 1st) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 32. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at LOU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(10:09 - 1st) M.Turner rushed to LOU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at LOU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 35(9:39 - 1st) M.Turner rushed to LOU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at LOU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LVILLE 41(8:59 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at LOU 41.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LVILLE 41(8:12 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 43 yards to NCST 16 Center-LOU. Downed by S.Kochav.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 16(8:00 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at NCST 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 23(7:30 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at NCST 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 26(6:57 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to NCST 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; J.Dawson at NCST 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 28(6:21 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at NCST 34.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NCST 34(5:32 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(5:22 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to NCST 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; A.Gillotte at NCST 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 44(4:49 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to LOU 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 46. PENALTY on NCST-J.Provillon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 44(4:14 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at NCST 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 48(3:48 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; M.Montgomery at NCST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 49(3:29 - 1st) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; D.Tell at NCST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 49(2:44 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 49(2:37 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 49(2:32 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 39 yards to LOU 12 Center-NCST. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(2:24 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at LOU 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 13(1:57 - 1st) B.Domann scrambles to LOU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at LOU 18.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - LVILLE 18(1:26 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 13(1:09 - 1st) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 13. Catch made by J.Jordan at LOU 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at LOU 26.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(0:41 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at LOU 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(15:00 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at LOU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LVILLE 44(14:36 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LVILLE 44(14:32 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann sacked at LOU 42 for -2 yards (D.Thomas; T.Ingle)
|Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 42(13:59 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 52 yards to NCST 6 Center-LOU. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 6. Tackled by K.Cloyd at NCST 4.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 4(13:47 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at NCST 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 7(13:06 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at NCST 13.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 13(12:28 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; T.Thomas at NCST 13.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NCST 13(11:50 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 37 yards to NCST 50 Center-NCST. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 50(11:37 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to NCST 50. Catch made by M.Ford at NCST 50. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(11:00 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; C.Durden at NCST 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 12(10:24 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 12(10:17 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LVILLE 16(9:39 - 2nd) J.Turner 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:33 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 25(9:28 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NCST 25(9:22 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on LOU-J.Brownlee Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40(9:17 - 2nd) J.Gray rushed to NCST 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Cloyd at NCST 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 47(8:46 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee; K.Cloyd at NCST 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 49(8:07 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at NCST 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 50(7:42 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 50. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley; M.Montgomery at LOU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(7:11 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to LOU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 30(6:29 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to LOU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Perry; K.Clark at LOU 27.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 27(5:40 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by D.Jones at LOU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; J.Brownlee at LOU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 13(5:06 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for C.Seabrough.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 13(5:00 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 13(4:56 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCST 20(4:51 - 2nd) C.Dunn 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:31 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:26 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at NCST 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 32(3:52 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 32. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at NCST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(3:19 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 39(3:14 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Williams at NCST 42.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LVILLE 42(2:42 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley sacked at NCST 38 for -4 yards (Y.Abdullah)
|Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 38(2:28 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 28 yards to LOU 34 Center-NCST. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 34(2:21 - 2nd) M.Turner rushed to LOU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at LOU 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 39(1:58 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 39. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.White at LOU 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 41(1:23 - 2nd) B.Domann rushed to NCST 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle; J.Scott at NCST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 48(1:07 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Turner.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 48(1:01 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by T.Hudson at NCST 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts; T.Ingle at NCST 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 40(0:36 - 2nd) M.Turner rushed to NCST 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 30.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(0:31 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by T.Hudson at NCST 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 13(0:22 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 13(0:18 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 13(0:10 - 2nd) B.Domann rushed to NCST 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NCST 12(0:03 - 2nd) J.Turner 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 64 yards from LOU 35 to the NCST 1. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brownlee at NCST 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(14:53 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; Y.Abdullah at NCST 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 32(14:14 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 32. Catch made by M.Allen at NCST 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at NCST 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LVILLE 39(13:36 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LVILLE 39(13:29 - 3rd) C.Noonkester punts 37 yards to LOU 24 Center-NCST. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 24. Tackled by K.Lesane at LOU 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 24(13:20 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 24(13:12 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at LOU 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 32(12:29 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 32. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.White at LOU 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40(12:01 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at LOU 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 38(11:28 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at LOU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NCST 46(10:45 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NCST 46(10:39 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to NCST 13 Center-LOU. Downed by J.Jordan.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(10:20 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; C.Jones at NCST 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:57 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at NCST 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(9:12 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(8:44 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to LOU 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at LOU 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(7:56 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to LOU 34. Catch made by M.Allen at LOU 34. Gain of 34 yards. M.Allen for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 3rd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 45 yards from NCST 35 to the LOU 20. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by NCST at LOU 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(7:46 - 3rd) M.Turner rushed to LOU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle; J.Scott at LOU 18.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 18(7:13 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 18. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at LOU 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(6:47 - 3rd) B.Domann rushed to LOU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Price at LOU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 33(6:21 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 33(6:18 - 3rd) B.Domann rushed to LOU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at LOU 36.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 36(5:50 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 40 yards to NCST 24 Center-LOU. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(5:42 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at NCST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LVILLE 29(5:02 - 3rd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 29(4:54 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by J.Gray at NCST 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(4:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 48(3:48 - 3rd) NCST rushed to NCST 42 for -6 yards. NCST FUMBLES forced by LOU. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-B.Finley at NCST 42. Tackled by LOU at NCST 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 21 - LVILLE 42(3:05 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at NCST 45.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - LVILLE 45(2:47 - 3rd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|Punt
4 & 18 - LVILLE 45(2:22 - 3rd) C.Noonkester punts 34 yards to LOU 21 Center-NCST. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 21(2:14 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at LOU 21.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 21(1:57 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce. PENALTY on NCST-C.Fagan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(1:53 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 30 for 34 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 30(0:56 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for D.Melton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 30(0:50 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 28.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NCST 28(0:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-D.Vann Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 23(15:00 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 13(14:56 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for F.Sherman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 13(14:53 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 13(14:42 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at NCST 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCST 20(14:13 - 4th) J.Turner 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 to the NCST 6. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Cloyd at NCST 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(13:50 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at NCST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(13:22 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LVILLE 36(13:13 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on LOU-M.Montgomery Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 41(13:09 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at NCST 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LVILLE 44(12:45 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; A.Gillotte at NCST 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LVILLE 45(12:20 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to NCST 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at NCST 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 45(12:15 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at NCST 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 42(11:34 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 38.
|+36 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 38(10:55 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to NCST 38. Catch made by T.Hudson at NCST 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 2(10:36 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to NCST End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jordan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:05 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 58 yards from LOU 35 to the NCST 7. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinn; J.Reiger at NCST 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(9:58 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 24(9:53 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley sacked at NCST 20 for -4 yards (A.Gillotte; D.Tell)
|+19 YD
3 & 14 - LVILLE 20(9:09 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 20. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at NCST 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(8:52 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley sacked at NCST 35 for -4 yards (Y.Abdullah)
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - LVILLE 35(8:31 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at NCST 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - LVILLE 37(8:08 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at NCST 39.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - LVILLE 39(7:01 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(6:53 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to NCST 19 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 19(6:08 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Cleveland; S.Brown at NCST 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 18(5:46 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 13(5:17 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at NCST 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NCST 17(5:12 - 4th) J.Turner 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 60 yards from LOU 35 to the NCST 5. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinn; J.Hamilton at NCST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(4:59 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LVILLE 26(4:54 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on LOU-Q.Riley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:50 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:44 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:40 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:35 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41(4:29 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 33(3:40 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 24(2:57 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Price; J.Harris at NCST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 24(2:14 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 24(1:30 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to NCST 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 20. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - NCST 25(1:17 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:57 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at NCST 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(0:36 - 4th) B.Finley rushed to NCST 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at NCST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:27 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:25 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:15 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 45.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:10 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by J.Gray at LOU 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 29.
|Int
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(0:05 - 4th) B.Finley pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 29. Intercepted by Q.Riley at LOU 29. Tackled by NCST at LOU 29. Touchback.
