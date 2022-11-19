|
|
|IOWA
|MINN
Iowa edges Minnesota 13-10 to keep Floyd, control B1G West
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Jack Campbell caused a fumble and came up with an interception off a tipped pass to thwart Minnesota drives in the closing minutes for Iowa (7-4, 5-3), which would repeat as division champions and return to the conference title game by beating Nebraska next week.
Iowa got a break before the game when No. 3 Michigan came back to beat Illinois and push the Illini out of first place. Purdue stayed tied at the top, but the Hawkeyes own the tiebreaker after beating the Boilermakers two weeks ago.
Mohamed Ibrahim trampled a dominant Hawkeyes defense by rushing for a career-high 263 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, but the sixth-year star lost just his second fumble of the season with 5:07 remaining on a third-and-4 run that would've given the Gophers a first down at the 9. Campbell knocked the ball out, and Deontae Craig recovered it.
Minnesota (7-4, 4-4) forced a three-and-out and took over at its 45 with 4:11 to go, when Ibrahim ripped a 19-yard run off the right side to put the Gophers right back in scoring range. But on third-and-7 from the 33, Athan Kaliakmanis - making his third career start - threw a slant to fellow redshirt freshman La'Meke Brockington that Riley Moss reached to deflect. Campbell snagged it in the air, returned it 30 yards and almost scored - but his right foot was ruled out at the 45.
Spencer Petras, who scored on a first-quarter quarterback sneak and went 15 for 24 for 221 yards, hit Luke Lachey for 33 yards on the next play. That put the Hawkeyes well within range for their freshman kicker, who made a 38-yarder in the first quarter.
Matthew Trickett hit a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter for Minnesota, but he pulled a 34-yard try wide right with 38 seconds left before halftime. On the previous play, Kaliakmanis rolled left on third-and-1 and, under pressure by Campbell, missed a wide-open Brevyn Spann-Ford at the sideline. Moss almost intercepted the throw that went near the goal line.
The over-under fell to 31 1/2 points on Friday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the lowest ever posted for an FBS game.
TROPHY HOGS
This was Iowa's 14th straight win in November, a streak that started by beating Minnesota at home in 2019 after a loss at Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are on their longest winning streak in the history of the series against the Gophers, who still lead 62-52-2. Minnesota last kept the bronze pig with a 51-14 victory here in 2014.
Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz is 18-6 against the Gophers. He pulled into a tie for third place in Big Ten history with 115 conference wins, matching Amos Alonzo Stagg (Chicago) and still trailing Woody Hayes (152) and Bo Schembechler (143).
STILL SIDELINED
Kaliakmanis started again for Tanner Morgan, who suffered an unspecified upper body injury while taking a sack two weeks ago at Nebraska after a similar hit forced him out at Illinois on Oct. 15 and kept him from playing the following game at Penn State. Morgan, who's in his sixth year and second in program history in passing yards, was one of 15 departing players honored with their families in the traditional senior day ceremony.
ON TARGET
Petras hit Sam LaPorta, the Big Ten's leading receiver among tight ends, four times for 95 yards in the first quarter including a 58-yard gain off a middle screen on Iowa's first snap. LaPorta suffered a leg injury, however, and did not return. Backup Luke Lachey had five receptions for 77 yards.
BUNDLE UP
This was the second-coldest kickoff temperature (17 degrees) for a Gophers game since they opened the stadium in 2009, behind a 15-degree afternoon in 2015 against Ohio State. The windchill factor at the start was 1 degree. Stevens needed a holder for his second kickoff.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The Gophers gashed the Hawkeyes at the line of scrimmage all game long, but their nose for the ball is part of playing defense, too, and proved to be the ultimate deciding factor.
Minnesota: Ibrahim had his 19th straight 100-yard rushing game and would have won the game by himself, but too many times this year when the Gophers needed a completion they couldn't get it.
UP NEXT
Iowa plays at Nebraska on Friday. The Hawkeyes have beaten the Huskers seven straight times.
Minnesota plays at Wisconsin next Saturday. The Gophers haven't beaten both the Hawkeyes and the Badgers in the same season since 1990.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Petras
7 QB
221 PaYds, -14 RuYds, RuTD
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
263 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|17
|Rushing
|3
|13
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|280
|399
|Total Plays
|52
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|312
|Rush Attempts
|28
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|221
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|7-15
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|54
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|312
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|15/24
|221
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|8
|43
|0
|21
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|11
|38
|0
|17
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|5
|-14
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|4
|4
|95
|0
|58
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|6
|5
|77
|0
|33
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|4
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Ostrenga 87 TE
|A. Ostrenga
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Lentsch 49 TE
|A. Lentsch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|2/2
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|5
|42.4
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|2
|12.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|7/15
|87
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|39
|263
|1
|54
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|4
|32
|0
|19
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|5
|13
|0
|4
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Kramer 12 QB
|C. Kramer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|4
|2
|43
|0
|29
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|3
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Richter 96 DL
|L. Richter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 1 DL
|T. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|1/2
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|3
|39.7
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|3
|22.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 55 yards from IOW 35 to the MIN 10. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Entringer at MIN 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(14:55 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MIN 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 24(14:31 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; Q.Schulte at MIN 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 31(14:06 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at MIN 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 34(13:09 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; J.Waggoner at MIN 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 38(12:35 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MIN 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 39(11:55 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Campbell at MIN 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MINN 41(11:18 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 38 yards to IOW 21 Center-B.Weeks. Downed by B.Bishop.
|Result
|Play
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(11:07 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 21. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 21. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(10:25 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 21(10:19 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to MIN 27 for -6 yards. S.Petras FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-S.Petras at MIN 27. Tackled by MIN at MIN 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - IOWA 27(10:19 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to MIN 27. Catch made by S.LaPorta at MIN 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IOWA 28(9:04 - 1st) D.Stevens 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 62 yards from IOW 35 to the MIN 3. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hall at MIN 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(8:53 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at MIN 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 31(8:19 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 31. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MIN 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 36(7:46 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at MIN 38.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MINN 38(7:09 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 36 yards to IOW 26 Center-B.Weeks. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 26. Tackled by J.Walley; B.Weeks at IOW 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(7:01 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at IOW 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 35(6:17 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at IOW 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(5:49 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at IOW 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWA 50(5:13 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin; C.Lindenberg at IOW 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 50(4:31 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(4:07 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to MIN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 39(3:30 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to MIN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Richter at MIN 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 37(2:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to MIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 36.
|+24 YD
4 & 2 - IOWA 36(2:14 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by S.LaPorta at MIN 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(2:06 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to MIN 1 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howden at MIN 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWA 1(1:19 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to MIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 1(0:44 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to MIN End Zone for 1 yards. S.Petras for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the MIN End Zone. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Craddieth at MIN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 28(0:37 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; N.Shannon at MIN 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 31(15:00 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; E.Hurkett at MIN 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - MINN 29(14:16 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 29. Catch made by L.Brockington at MIN 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MIN 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42(13:46 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins; J.Campbell at MIN 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 46(13:07 - 2nd) C.Kramer rushed to MIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at MIN 47.
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 47(12:30 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 47. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24(11:50 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to IOW 24. Catch made by L.Brockington at IOW 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(11:08 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to IOW 12. Catch made by M.Ibrahim at IOW 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 5(10:30 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW End Zone for 5 yards. M.Ibrahim for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(10:24 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; T.Rush at IOW 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(9:45 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at IOW 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 32(9:00 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 32. Catch made by B.Brecht at IOW 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at IOW 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(8:27 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at IOW 40.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 40(7:43 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 40. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(7:06 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 39(7:02 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|-15 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 39(7:00 - 2nd) IOW rushed to IOW 46 for -15 yards. IOW FUMBLES forced by MIN. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-S.Petras at IOW 46. Tackled by MIN at IOW 46.
|Punt
4 & 25 - IOWA 46(6:14 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to MIN 11 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 11(6:09 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MIN 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 18(5:29 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MIN 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23(4:59 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; J.Campbell at MIN 29.
|+35 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 29(4:24 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 36 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at IOW 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(3:41 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 30(3:04 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to IOW 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 28(2:24 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Black; S.Benson at IOW 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(1:51 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to IOW 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 19(1:18 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MINN 16(0:46 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for L.Brockington.
|No Good
4 & 1 - MINN 24(0:42 - 2nd) M.Trickett 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(0:38 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at IOW 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 24(0:16 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 24. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at IOW 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(0:11 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 36(0:06 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at IOW 44.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Petras scrambles to IOW 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lindenberg at IOW 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 26(14:29 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 26. Catch made by A.Ostrenga at IOW 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at IOW 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 32(13:48 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 32. Catch made by B.Brecht at IOW 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Walley; J.Howden at IOW 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(13:16 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at IOW 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 49(12:42 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to MIN 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 49(11:58 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 49(11:55 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 34 yards to MIN 15 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by L.Elkin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 15(11:44 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at MIN 17.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 17(10:58 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 17. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at MIN 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(10:28 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MIN 33.
|+54 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 33(9:50 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 13 for 54 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 13(9:13 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at IOW 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MINN 9(8:32 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MINN 9(8:28 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MINN 17(8:24 - 3rd) M.Trickett 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(8:20 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Rush; T.Nubin at IOW 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(7:41 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at IOW 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(7:12 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to MIN 47 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 47.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(6:44 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to MIN 26 for 21 yards. K.Johnson ran out of bounds. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(6:09 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at MIN 36 for -10 yards (T.Smith)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - IOWA 36(5:24 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for IOW.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - IOWA 36(5:20 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to MIN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 36.
|Punt
4 & 20 - IOWA 36(4:34 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 33 yards to MIN 3 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by L.Elkin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 3(4:25 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at MIN 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 5(4:05 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at MIN 10.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 10(3:29 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 29 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at MIN 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(2:53 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Van Ness at MIN 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 32(2:11 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; L.Lee at MIN 36.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 36(1:32 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 34 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at MIN 34.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MINN 34(0:55 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 45 yards to IOW 21 Center-B.Weeks. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 21. Tackled by D.LeCaptain at IOW 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(0:40 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carter; J.Howden at IOW 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 40(15:00 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to IOW 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at IOW 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWA 41(14:15 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWA 41(14:10 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 56 yards to MIN 3 Center-L.Elkin. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 3. Tackled by C.DeJean at MIN 3.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 3(13:59 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 19 for 16 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MIN 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(13:23 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at MIN 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 27(12:46 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at MIN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 31(12:18 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 31(12:15 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Black at MIN 38.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 38(11:36 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to IOW 43 for 19 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(10:57 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 41(10:22 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner; N.Shannon at IOW 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 36(9:42 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MINN 34(8:52 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32(8:23 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at IOW 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 30(7:44 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at IOW 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 24(7:07 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(6:35 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at IOW 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 15(5:54 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 13(5:15 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 9 for 4 yards. M.Ibrahim FUMBLES forced by J.Campbell. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-D.Craig at IOW 9. Tackled by MIN at IOW 9.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 9(5:07 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 9. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at IOW 9.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 9(4:28 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 9(4:24 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 9(4:19 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 46 yards to MIN 45 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by C.DeJean.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(4:11 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 36 for 19 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at IOW 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(3:36 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to IOW 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Black; L.Lee at IOW 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 35(2:58 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to IOW 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 33.
|Int
3 & 7 - MINN 33(2:18 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 25. Intercepted by S.Castro at IOW 25. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at MIN 45.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(2:06 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to MIN 45. Catch made by L.Lachey at MIN 45. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(1:22 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to MIN 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at MIN 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 10(1:18 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to MIN 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at MIN 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWA 3(1:12 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to MIN 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Willis; J.Howden at MIN 3. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - IOWA 11(0:31 - 4th) D.Stevens 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25(0:28 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Williams.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 25(0:24 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to MIN 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss at MIN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MINN 34(0:16 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MINN 34(0:10 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 34(0:03 - 4th) S.Petras kneels at the MIN 35.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 2:35 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:40 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
35
2nd 2:04 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 10:21 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:29 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 2:44 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 3:06 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0