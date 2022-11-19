|
Morrison grabs 3 interceptions, No. 18 Notre Dame blanks BC
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the No. 18 Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College 44-0 on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish (8-3) won their ninth straight against Boston College (3-8), the only other Catholic university playing in the FBS. Notre Dame also extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28 games.
The temperature at game time was 27 degrees, making it the coldest game at Notre Dame in nine years, and heavy snow fell through much of the third quarter.
Notre Dame dominated from the start, with Logan Diggs breaking through the line untouched for 51 yards before being tackled at the BC 24-yard line. The Irish settled for a 26-yard field goal by Blake Grupe.
On the next possession, Diggs scored on a 1-yard run, Drew Pyne threw a 1-yard TD pass to Matt Salerno and the rout was on.
A little more than four minutes into the game, Notre Dame had more points than Boston College had total yards - 17-7. Notre Dame had an 11:42 to 3:18 advantage in time of possession and only needed to make five tackles in the first quarter.
The Eagles threatened to score after Emmett Morehead completed his first pass, 39 yards to Zay Flowers at the Notre Dame 25. But Morehead's next pass to Joe Griffin was intercepted by Morrison in the end zone.
Morrison, who had two key interceptions two weeks ago in a win over Clemson, also intercepted Morehead at the BC 20-yard line on the Eagles' first possession and at the BC 47-yard field goal on the Eagles' first possession of the second half.
The Irish had a 336-81 yards advantage in total yards in the first half and 214-1 yards in rushing offense to open a 37-0 halftime lead. For the game, the Irish had a 437-173 advantage in total yards.
It was the fifth straight game the Fighting Irish have scored at least 35 points. The only other time that's happened was the first five games in 1943, when the Irish won a national championship with a record of 9-1.
The 44-point margin of victory was the second largest in the series; the Irish beat the Eagles 54-7 in 1992.
Diggs finished with 122 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, and Audric Estime had 71 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Pyne was 13 of 25 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown.
Morehead made his third career start because Phil Jurkovec, who formerly played at Notre Dame, is out with injuries. Morehead was 9 of 22 passing for 117 yards and was sacked four times.
The Eagles, who entered the game with the worst rushing offense in the FBS at 61.4 yards per game, were held to 56 yards.
`I THINK IT CAN BE BETTER'
Jurkovec posted on Instagram before the game that he wished he could play but is recovering from a concussion, a broken rib and a sprained MCL in his knee.
Jurkovec previously told The Boston Globe that former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly ''lied'' to his family.
On Instagram, he wrote: ''Notre Dame holds some of the highest ideals and these are very difficult to live up to. I don't think the institution practices its stated virtues in all aspects of campus but I urge it to do so because I think it can be better.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A lopsided victory, even one against a bad opponent led by a backup quarterback, could move the Irish up a few spots.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The Eagles couldn't build on their last-minute 21-20 victory over then-No. 17 North Carolina State. BC hasn't beaten ranked teams in back-to-back games in 14 years.
Notre Dame: The Irish, which already lost home games vs. Marshall and Stanford, avoided a third embarrassing home loss and kept alive their hopes for a sixth-straight 10-win season.
UP NEXT
Boston College: The Eagles host rival Syracuse for the first time since 2018.
Notre Dame: The Irish will be seeking to play the role of spoiler when they play at rival USC, ranked No. 7.
---
|
Z. Flowers
4 WR
46 ReYds, 3 RECs, 7 RuYds
|
L. Diggs
3 RB
122 RuYds, RuTD, 28 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|21
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|173
|437
|Total Plays
|58
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|281
|Rush Attempts
|36
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|117
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.8
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3--7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|117
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|173
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|9/22
|117
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|7
|25
|0
|8
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|8
|24
|0
|5
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|12
|23
|0
|8
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|8
|-23
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|7
|3
|46
|0
|39
|
T. Johnson 84 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|4
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Batson 23 DB
|C. Batson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 55 DL
|K. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 14 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Steele 2 LB
|B. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 19 DE
|N. Okpala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 13 DL
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Henderson 92 DL
|I. Henderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|4
|33.8
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|3
|26.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|13/25
|156
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|15
|122
|1
|51
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|11
|71
|2
|17
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|6
|50
|1
|26
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
G. Payne 13 RB
|G. Payne
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|8
|5
|64
|0
|23
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Colzie 16 WR
|D. Colzie
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|3
|2
|20
|1
|19
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Sherwood 38 TE
|D. Sherwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keanaaina 92 DL
|A. Keanaaina
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Kollie 10 LB
|P. Kollie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Botelho 12 LB
|J. Botelho
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ekwonu 34 DL
|O. Ekwonu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|3
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuihalamaka 44 LB
|J. Tuihalamaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ehrensberger 90 DL
|A. Ehrensberger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|3/3
|46
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|2
|14.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Lytton kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 24 for 51 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24(14:24 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by M.Mayer at BC 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12(13:49 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ND 8(13:07 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Salerno.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ND 8(12:58 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ND 16(12:54 - 1st) B.Grupe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 59 yards from ND 35 to the BC 6. J.Gill returns the kickoff. ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BC-D.Crouch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 13(12:43 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 13(12:40 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Int
3 & 10 - BC 13(12:33 - 1st) E.Morehead pass INTERCEPTED at BC 13. Intercepted by B.Morrison at BC 13. Tackled by at BC 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(12:27 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ND 15(11:49 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ND 6(11:12 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ND 2(10:51 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Jones; V.DePalma at BC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ND 1(10:14 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Diggs for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 64 yards from ND 35 to the BC 1. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(10:05 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at BC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BC 39(9:34 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - BC 39(9:26 - 1st) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BC 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BC 42(8:41 - 1st) D.Longman punts 39 yards to ND 19 Center-G.Daniel. Fair catch by M.Salerno.
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 55 yards from ND 35 to the BC 10. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Griffith at BC 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 19(8:41 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at ND 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BC 23(8:06 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 23. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 23. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Woodbey at ND 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 32(7:33 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Evans.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BC 32(7:18 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at ND 34.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - BC 34(6:34 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 34. Catch made by D.Colzie at ND 34. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry; Woodbey at BC 43.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43(5:55 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by L.Diggs at BC 43. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at BC 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(5:18 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 15. Catch made by M.Mayer at BC 15. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.DeBerry at BC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BC 1(4:27 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 1. Catch made by M.Salerno at BC 1. Gain of 1 yards. M.Salerno for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 1st) B. Grupe extra point is good
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(4:16 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Rubio at BC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BC 36(3:57 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+39 YD
3 & 8 - BC 36(3:54 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 36. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 36. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 25.
|Int
1 & 10 - BC 25(3:40 - 1st) E.Morehead pass INTERCEPTED at ND End Zone. Intercepted by B.Morrison at ND End Zone. Tackled by at ND End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(3:00 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 20. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 20. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at ND 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - BC 19(2:39 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at ND 25.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - BC 25(1:14 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at ND 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(0:51 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to BC 35 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - BC 35(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Evans.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BC 35(14:55 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BC 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 23(13:45 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 23(14:36 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 23(14:34 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for ND.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - BC 31(14:33 - 2nd) B.Grupe 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(14:07 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kiser at BC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BC 34(13:41 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BC 34.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - BC 34(12:54 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 34. Gain of 14 yards. ND ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 48(12:13 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 48(11:49 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 43 for -5 yards (J.Kiser) E.Morehead FUMBLES forced by J.Kiser. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-I.Foskey at BC 43. Tackled by at BC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 43(11:49 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to BC 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BC 43(11:14 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BC 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; J.Maitre at BC 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BC 34(10:38 - 2nd) M.Evans rushed to BC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Henderson; K.Williams at BC 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 32(9:53 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to BC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at BC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 27(9:17 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BC 27(9:11 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to BC 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 23. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BC 23(9:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-J.Lugg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BC 36(9:00 - 2nd) B.Grupe 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(8:27 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at BC 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 28(7:46 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 28. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at BC 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - BC 26(7:09 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BC 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(6:26 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 37. Catch made by J.Franklin at BC 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BC 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BC 43(5:47 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at BC 46.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - BC 46(5:08 - 2nd) E.Morehead rushed to BC 42 for -4 yards. E.Morehead FUMBLES forced by ND. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-M.Liufau at BC 42. Tackled by at BC 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42(5:08 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 39.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - BC 39(4:41 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to BC 13 for 26 yards. L.Diggs ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 13(4:02 - 2nd) L.Styles rushed to BC 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - BC 7(3:23 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to BC End Zone for 7 yards. A.Estime for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 64 yards from ND 35 to the BC 1. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(3:04 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mills; J.Kiser at BC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BC 39(2:53 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BC 39(2:26 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 39(2:22 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 38 yards to ND 23 Center-G.Daniel. M.Salerno returned punt from the ND 23. Tackled by at BC 49.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BC 49(2:04 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to BC 23 for 26 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 23(1:52 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BC 23(1:40 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by J.Thomas at BC 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BC 12(1:30 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to BC End Zone for 12 yards. C.Tyree for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 55 yards from ND 35 to the BC 10. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Ekwonu at BC 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(1:08 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; H.Cross at BC 28.
|Sack
2 & 5 - BC 28(0:42 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 17 for -11 yards (I.Foskey)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at BC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 30(14:27 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at BC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BC 30(13:50 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers (J.Bertrand).
|Punt
4 & 5 - BC 30(13:44 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 20 yards to ND 50 Center-G.Daniel. M.Salerno MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-BC at ND 48. Tackled by ND at BC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 48(13:35 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for A.Jackson.
|Int
2 & 10 - BC 48(13:29 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass INTERCEPTED at BC 47. Intercepted by B.Morrison at BC 47. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47(13:23 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to BC 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez at BC 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - BC 49(12:46 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to BC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - BC 46(12:09 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to BC 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(11:18 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to BC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 36.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - BC 36(10:30 - 3rd) L.Styles rushed to BC 15 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Woodbey Woodbey at BC 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(9:49 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to BC 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 6(9:06 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer (E.Jones).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - BC 6(8:54 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to BC End Zone for 6 yards. A.Estime for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(8:54 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Griffith at BC 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BC 30(8:10 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BC 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - BC 32(7:24 - 3rd) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at BC 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(6:48 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at BC 40.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BC 40(6:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on BC-J.Conley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - BC 35(5:38 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ND at BC 40.
|+32 YD
3 & 9 - BC 40(5:02 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at BC 40. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(4:29 - 3rd) E.Morehead scrambles to ND 24 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Liufau at ND 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BC 24(3:47 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to ND 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Botelho at ND 20.
|Sack
3 & 2 - BC 20(3:07 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at ND 29 for -9 yards (X.Watts)
|Penalty
4 & 11 - BC 29(2:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on BC-BC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 16 - BC 34(1:52 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at ND 42 for -8 yards (J.Ademilola; J.Botelho)
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42(1:47 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 42. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(1:21 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by M.Mayer at BC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 43.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - BC 43(0:48 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to BC 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 48.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - BC 48(15:00 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by M.Salerno at BC 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 29(14:17 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to BC 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala at BC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 30(13:32 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for D.Colzie.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - BC 30(13:17 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to BC 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at BC 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 16(12:51 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to BC 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at BC 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 7(12:16 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for D.Colzie.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BC 7(12:06 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to BC 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 7.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - BC 7(11:14 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to BC 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Okpala; V.DePalma at BC 9.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 9(11:10 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to BC 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by ND at BC 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BC 17(10:40 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to BC 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at BC 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(10:02 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to BC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at BC 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 23(9:21 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by ND at BC 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - BC 25(8:34 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 32 for 7 yards. E.Morehead ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 32(7:48 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at BC 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 35(7:08 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Botelho at BC 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 33(6:28 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for A.Broome.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 33(6:21 - 4th) D.Longman punts 38 yards to ND 29 Center-G.Daniel. Downed by J.Pupel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 29(6:12 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at ND 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BC 29(6:00 - 4th) G.Payne rushed to ND 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at ND 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - BC 31(4:53 - 4th) G.Payne rushed to ND 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at ND 34.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BC 34(4:20 - 4th) J.Sot punts 41 yards to BC 25 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:15 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keanaaina at BC 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BC 28(3:49 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Ekwonu at BC 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(3:15 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keanaaina at BC 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BC 39(2:45 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keanaaina at BC 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BC 42(2:12 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tuihalamaka; A.Ehrensberger at BC 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BC 45(1:33 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to BC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by ND at BC 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(1:04 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to ND 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BC 50(0:32 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to ND 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 49. PENALTY on ND-J.Onye Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(0:24 - 4th) C.Barfield rushed to ND 40 for -6 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 40.
