McClellan has career day, No. 8 Bama tops Austin Peay 34-0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Jase McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young during No. 8 Alabama's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide (9-2, No. 8 CFP) took awhile to get going against FCS Austin Peay (7-4) in a Bryant-Denny Stadium that wasn't much more than half full.
But McClellan and Burton had their biggest games for the Tide, which had already been knocked out of Southeastern Conference contention.
Burton posted his first 100-yard receiving game since transferring from Georgia, with seven catches for 128 yards. McClellan subbed for injured star Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards.
For much of the game the Tide was about as listless as the crowd, until a 50-yarder from Young to Burton provided a little bit of a spark. McClellan rushed it in two plays later for his second score of the game, and the defense recovered a fumble on the next possession to set up an Alabama field goal.
Young was 18 of 24 for 221 yards and played into the fourth quarter.
Mike DiLiello passed for 147 yards for Austin Peay, but was intercepted twice. Drae McCray had 12 catches for 92 yards.
The Governors had their opportunities in the first half thanks to the Tide's two first-quarter turnovers but could not take advantage either time, including a fourth-down stop in the red zone. Maddux Trujillo missed a short field goal for Austin Peay after Alabama's second fumble.
Alabama got its second shutout of the season and first since an opening 55-0 win over Utah State.
THE TAKEAWAY
Austin Peay: The FCS playoff hopefuls couldn't get much going offensively, but did well enough defensively to keep it from becoming an embarrassingly one-sided game.
Alabama: It wasn't the typical wire-to-wire domination for a Tide team against an FCS opponent, especially in the passing game. Alabama led just 7-0 more than halfway through the second quarter but wound up outgaining the Governors 527-206.
FORCING TURNOVERS
Alabama has struggled all year to force turnovers but had three against the Governors. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Brian Branch had interceptions and Damon Payne Jr. recovered a fumble on a trick-play attempt. Branch's interception in the fourth quarter killed the momentum of Austin Peay's drive and took away one of the Governors' last chances to score.
UP NEXT
Austin Peay hopes to receive an invite to the FCS playoffs.
Alabama hosts rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
D. McCray
10 WR
92 ReYds, 12 RECs
|
J. McClellan
2 RB
156 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|27
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|206
|527
|Total Plays
|58
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|263
|Rush Attempts
|25
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|147
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|20-33
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.5
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|3
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|2-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|527
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|20/32
|147
|0
|2
|
T. Goodman 1 WR
|T. Goodman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Evans Jr. 5 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|14
|51
|0
|8
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|5
|1
|0
|8
|
J. Samuel 3 RB
|J. Samuel
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McCray 10 WR
|D. McCray
|14
|12
|92
|0
|32
|
K. Stewart 21 WR
|K. Stewart
|7
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
T. Goodman 1 WR
|T. Goodman
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Goco 23 TE
|J. Goco
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. DeCambre 18 WR
|J. DeCambre
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. McCray 46 DL
|J. McCray
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Thomas 8 WR
|K. Thomas
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Simmons 8 DB
|S. Simmons
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Caselberry 35 DB
|E. Caselberry
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Knifeley Jr. 31 LB
|H. Knifeley Jr.
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ford 2 DB
|D. Ford
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 15 LB
|A. Williams
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chapman 6 DB
|K. Chapman
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rudolph 5 LB
|J. Rudolph
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Doss 13 DB
|C. Doss
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manning Jr. 93 DL
|C. Manning Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 11 DB
|B. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Howard 4 LB
|S. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 7 DL
|A. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 10 DB
|R. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 52 DL
|E. Bentley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Singh 36 LB
|V. Singh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 12 DB
|J. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trujillo 91 K
|M. Trujillo
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rigney 81 P
|M. Rigney
|6
|40.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Thomas 8 WR
|K. Thomas
|4
|18.5
|23
|0
|
K. Stewart 21 WR
|K. Stewart
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|18/24
|221
|2
|0
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|2/4
|23
|0
|1
|
T. Simpson 15 QB
|T. Simpson
|2/2
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|17
|156
|2
|35
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|10
|51
|0
|13
|
J. Miller 26 RB
|J. Miller
|10
|33
|0
|9
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
T. Sanders 6 RB
|T. Sanders
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|4
|-10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|7
|7
|128
|2
|50
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|3
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|3
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Henderson Jr. 24 RB
|E. Henderson Jr.
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Ouzts 45 TE
|R. Ouzts
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Harrell 8 WR
|T. Harrell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Niblack 84 TE
|A. Niblack
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Latham 93 DL
|J. Latham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|30
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Henderson Jr. 24 RB
|E. Henderson Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Stephens kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to the BAMA End Zone. E.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Chapman at BAMA 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 8(14:56 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at BAMA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAMA 13(14:04 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - BAMA 13(14:03 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at BAMA 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(13:41 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by APY at BAMA 30. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 22(13:13 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Williams K.Chapman at BAMA 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 27(12:37 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Rudolph at BAMA 40.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(12:12 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY 32 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Caselberry at APY 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(11:49 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to APY 32. Catch made by J.Brooks at APY 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at APY 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(11:28 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Odom E.Caselberry at APY 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 16(10:47 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to APY 16. Catch made by J.Earle at APY 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at APY 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(10:13 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at APY 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAMA 8(9:26 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 8(9:20 - 1st) B.Young rushed to APY 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman A.Williams at APY 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BAMA 1(8:34 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY End Zone for 1 yards. J.McClellan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 5. K.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Battle Q.Robinson at APY 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 28(8:21 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 28. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at APY 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 28(8:00 - 1st) T.Goodman steps back to pass. T.Goodman pass incomplete intended for D.McCray.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AP 28(7:52 - 1st) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for K.Stewart.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AP 28(7:46 - 1st) M.Rigney punts 34 yards to BAMA 38 Center-E.Myers. K.Law MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by APY-E.Myers at BAMA 38. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 36.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AP 36(7:38 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by D.McCray at BAMA 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - AP 29(7:18 - 1st) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for J.DeCambre.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - AP 29(7:16 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by D.McCray at BAMA 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AP 22(6:41 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 22. Catch made by K.Stewart at BAMA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o B.Branch at BAMA 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - AP 15(6:17 - 1st) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at BAMA 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - AP 8(6:00 - 1st) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AP 3(5:40 - 1st) M.Diliello rushed to BAMA 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson J.Battle at BAMA 2.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - AP 2(4:53 - 1st) M.Diliello rushed to BAMA 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith J.Oatis at BAMA 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - AP 3(4:15 - 1st) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for J.Goco.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 3(4:10 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 3. Catch made by K.Law at BAMA 3. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at BAMA 6.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 6(4:00 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman S.Simmons at BAMA 18.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(3:04 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 37 for 19 yards. Tackled by APY at BAMA 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(2:36 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at BAMA 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 41(2:04 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at BAMA 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 46(1:29 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to APY 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons V.Singh at APY 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(0:27 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to APY 48. Catch made by I.Bond at APY 48. Gain of yards. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. B.Young pass complete to APY 48. Catch made by I.Bond at APY 48. Gain of 1 yards. I.Bond FUMBLES forced by D.Ford. Fumble RECOVERED by APY-APY at APY 48. Tackled by BAMA at APY 48.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 48(0:27 - 1st) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - AP 48(15:00 - 2nd) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at BAMA 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - AP 43(14:38 - 2nd) M.Diliello scrambles to BAMA 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 35(14:11 - 2nd) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - AP 31(13:40 - 2nd) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 31. Catch made by D.McCray at BAMA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(13:20 - 2nd) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by D.McCray at BAMA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - AP 22(13:01 - 2nd) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 22. Catch made by D.McCray at BAMA 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 10(12:40 - 2nd) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AP 10(12:04 - 2nd) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Moody H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - AP 8(11:20 - 2nd) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for K.Stewart. PENALTY on APY-D.McCray Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Good
4 & 8 - AP 15(11:17 - 2nd) M.Trujillo 25 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Myers Holder-T.Goodman.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(11:12 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to APY 45 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ford at APY 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(10:38 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at APY 49 for -4 yards (K.Chapman)
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - BAMA 49(9:54 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to APY 49. Catch made by J.Earle at APY 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rudolph at APY 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - BAMA 47(9:12 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to APY 47. Catch made by J.Earle at APY 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Rudolph at APY 40.
|+23 YD
4 & 5 - BAMA 40(8:19 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to APY 40. Catch made by J.Burton at APY 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at APY 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(7:55 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to APY 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at APY 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 14(7:24 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to APY 4 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman J.Rudolph at APY 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 4(6:42 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to APY 4. Catch made by J.Burton at APY 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Burton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 1. K.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Moore at APY 23. PENALTY on BAMA-M.Moore Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 38(6:30 - 2nd) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for APY.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AP 38(6:25 - 2nd) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for D.McCray. PENALTY on APY-B.Smith Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
2 & 25 - AP 23(6:21 - 2nd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 23. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 23. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 45(6:04 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to BAMA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 41.
|Int
2 & 6 - AP 41(5:45 - 2nd) M.Diliello pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 29. Intercepted by K.McKinstry at BAMA 29. Tackled by J.Jackson at APY 45.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:36 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to APY 45. Catch made by J.Burton at APY 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at APY 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(5:09 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to APY 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at APY 22.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAMA 22(4:38 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 22(4:34 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to APY 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at APY 13.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(4:03 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to APY 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at APY 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 15(3:20 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to APY 15. Catch made by T.Holden at APY 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at APY 6.
|Sack
3 & Goal - BAMA 6(2:41 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at APY 11 for -5 yards (H.Knifeley) PENALTY on BAMA-T.Steen Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAMA 19(2:32 - 2nd) W.Reichard 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 55 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 10. Fair catch by K.Stewart.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(2:27 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to APY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at APY 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - AP 28(2:07 - 2nd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 28. Catch made by K.Stewart at APY 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at APY 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 39(1:50 - 2nd) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for D.McCray.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AP 39(1:42 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to APY 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at APY 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - AP 40(0:57 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to APY 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at APY 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AP 41(0:47 - 2nd) M.Rigney punts 34 yards to BAMA 25 Center-E.Myers. Out of bounds. PENALTY on APY-APY Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(0:47 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at BAMA 22 for -8 yards (D.Ford)
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - BAMA 22(0:18 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons; E.Caselberry at BAMA 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 51 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 14. Fair catch by K.Stewart.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Evans rushed to APY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at APY 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - AP 27(14:47 - 3rd) C.Evans rushed to APY 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at APY 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - AP 31(14:06 - 3rd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 31. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at APY 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 35(13:43 - 3rd) C.Evans rushed to APY 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Dale at APY 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - AP 34(13:18 - 3rd) C.Evans rushed to APY 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at APY 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - AP 42(12:47 - 3rd) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for K.Stewart.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AP 42(12:39 - 3rd) M.Rigney punts 41 yards to BAMA 17 Center-E.Myers. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(12:32 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry A.Williams at BAMA 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAMA 22(11:57 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAMA 22(11:51 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for A.Niblack.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAMA 22(11:46 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 46 yards to APY 32 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by K.Thomas. PENALTY on APY-J.Ward Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 22(11:36 - 3rd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 22. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 22. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at APY 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - AP 20(11:06 - 3rd) C.Evans rushed to APY 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson H.To'oTo'o at APY 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - AP 24(10:23 - 3rd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 24. Catch made by K.Thomas at APY 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at APY 27.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AP 27(9:48 - 3rd) M.Rigney punts 38 yards to BAMA 35 Center-E.Myers. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(9:41 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 35. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ford at APY 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(9:27 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to APY 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman E.Caselberry at APY 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 9(8:47 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to APY End Zone for 9 yards. J.McClellan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 62 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 3. K.Stewart returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Leary at APY 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 33(8:35 - 3rd) J.Samuel rushed to APY 32 for -1 yards. J.Samuel FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by APY-J.Samuel at APY 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - AP 32(8:11 - 3rd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 32. Catch made by J.DeCambre at APY 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at APY 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AP 39(7:24 - 3rd) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for K.Stewart.
|-10 YD
4 & 4 - AP 39(7:19 - 3rd) M.Diliello rushed to APY 29 for -10 yards. M.Diliello FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-D.Payne at APY 29.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(7:13 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to APY 29. Catch made by R.Ouzts at APY 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Williams S.Howard at APY 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(6:49 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to APY 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman A.Williams at APY 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 18(6:04 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAMA 18(5:59 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to APY 18. Catch made by K.Prentice at APY 18. Gain of yards. K.Prentice for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - BAMA 23(5:44 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to APY 23. Catch made by T.Holden at APY 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at APY 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAMA 20(5:02 - 3rd) W.Reichard 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 57 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 8. K.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at APY 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 22(4:51 - 3rd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 22. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o D.Hellams at APY 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - AP 24(4:26 - 3rd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 24. Catch made by J.Goco at APY 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at APY 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 33(4:05 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to APY 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson D.Turner at APY 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - AP 32(3:36 - 3rd) M.Diliello scrambles to APY 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at APY 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - AP 35(2:51 - 3rd) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 35. Catch made by J.Jackson at APY 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Latham at APY 37.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AP 37(2:03 - 3rd) M.Rigney punts 39 yards to BAMA 24 Center-E.Myers. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 24. Tackled by T.Goodman at BAMA 34.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(1:49 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at BAMA 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 38(1:14 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 38. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at APY 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:54 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to APY 44. Catch made by I.Bond at APY 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 37(0:24 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to APY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 33.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(15:00 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to APY 33. Catch made by R.Williams at APY 33. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Simmons at APY 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(14:40 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to APY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rudolph at APY 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 12(14:07 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to APY 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley E.Bentley at APY 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 10(13:27 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to APY 10. Catch made by J.Burton at APY 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Burton for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 5. K.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at APY 20.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - AP 20(13:15 - 4th) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 20. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 20. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Branch D.Hellams at APY 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AP 38(12:53 - 4th) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 38. Catch made by T.Goodman at APY 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Moore D.Hellams at APY 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 50(12:32 - 4th) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at BAMA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AP 46(12:05 - 4th) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for J.DeCambre.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - AP 46(11:57 - 4th) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 46. Catch made by K.Stewart at BAMA 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Battle M.Moore at BAMA 42.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - AP 42(11:13 - 4th) PENALTY on BAMA-D.Payne Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - AP 37(11:13 - 4th) M.Diliello pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 14. Intercepted by B.Branch at BAMA 14. Tackled by APY at BAMA 14.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(10:55 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 14. Catch made by I.Bond at BAMA 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by APY at BAMA 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:28 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to BAMA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at BAMA 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(9:58 - 4th) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 31. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at BAMA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(9:29 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to BAMA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at BAMA 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 45(9:00 - 4th) J.Milroe scrambles to APY 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at APY 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(8:28 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to APY 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ford at APY 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 32(7:59 - 4th) J.Milroe rushed to APY 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ford H.Knifeley at APY 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(7:21 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to APY 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Bentley at APY 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAMA 28(6:54 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|Int
3 & 9 - BAMA 28(6:43 - 4th) J.Milroe pass INTERCEPTED at APY 2. Intercepted by APY at APY 2. Tackled by BAMA at APY 5.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 5(6:33 - 4th) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 5. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at APY 8.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AP 8(6:00 - 4th) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for K.Thomas.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - AP 8(5:53 - 4th) C.Evans rushed to APY 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at APY 11.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AP 11(5:07 - 4th) M.Rigney punts 57 yards to BAMA 32 Center-E.Myers. Downed by APY.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(4:54 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to BAMA 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Manning J.Ward at BAMA 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 40(4:27 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to BAMA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at BAMA 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 41(3:51 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to BAMA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at BAMA 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:21 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to APY 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Williams J.Ward at APY 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 48(2:46 - 4th) T.Simpson pass complete to APY 48. Catch made by T.Harrell at APY 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Melton at APY 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(2:16 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to APY 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Howard A.Williams at APY 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 43(1:35 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to APY 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Manning at APY 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 35(0:58 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to APY 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at APY 34.
|+14 YD
4 & 2 - BAMA 34(0:52 - 4th) T.Simpson pass complete to APY 34. Catch made by E.Henderson at APY 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at APY 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(0:38 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to APY 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at APY 17.
