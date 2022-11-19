|
|
|KSTATE
|WVU
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and No. 19 Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home against Kansas.
West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) failed to become bowl eligible for the second time under fourth-year coach Neal Brown and for only the fourth time since 2000.
Both team's quarterbacks played well in a battle among backups.
Howard, starting in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, completed 19 of 27 passes for 294 yards.
West Virginia's Garrett Greene got the nod ahead of JT Daniels after Greene's solid play in the second half of a win over Oklahoma a week ago. Greene threw three TD passes to Sam James and finished 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards. He was intercepted twice. Greene also scored on a 13-yard run.
Kansas State led 28-19 after the first quarter. Mason's 37-yard interception return put the Wildcats up 14-0 a little more than 3 minutes into the game. Later in the quarter, West Virginia's Malachi Ruffin returned an interception 43 yards for a score. But West Virginia couldn't mount a comeback.
By halftime, Kansas State had 312 total yards and led 41-25. It was the highest scoring first half by the Wildcats since scoring 45 against Montana State in 2008, and the most allowed by West Virginia since allowing 56 to Baylor in 2013.
The offenses slowed down considerably after halftime.
West Virginia ate up nearly nine minutes of clock time on its opening possession of the third quarter, but Casey Legg's 44-yard field goal try fell short, his first miss in 14 attempts this season. He also missed two earlier extra-point kicks.
Howard threw a 43-yard TD toss to Malik Knowles in the fourth quarter. He also had a 15-yard scoring pass to Ben Sinnott in the second.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats have won three of their last four. Behind Howard, Kansas State tied its biggest output of the season against the league's worst scoring defense and improved to 4-1 on the road.
West Virginia: Approximately 37,000 fans showed up in the cold, and it will be up to the school to decide whether it was the final home game for Brown, who has a 21-25 record with four years remaining on his contract. Athletic director Shane Lyons was fired last Monday, and WVU President Gordon Gee said no other changes will be considered until after a new athletic director is hired in the next few weeks.
UP NEXT
Kansas State hosts Kansas next Saturday. The Wildcats have won 13 straight in the Sunflower Showdown and are 4-2 at home this season.
West Virginia plays at No. 24 Oklahoma State next Saturday. The Cowboys have won four of five meetings in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
W. Howard
18 QB
294 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
G. Greene
6 QB
204 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 17 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|21
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|438
|369
|Total Plays
|69
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|153
|Rush Attempts
|42
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|294
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|7-36
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|37
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-37
|1-43
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|19/27
|294
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|12
|78
|1
|49
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|22
|67
|1
|15
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|4
|6
|1
|13
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|7
|6
|111
|1
|43
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|4
|3
|85
|1
|39
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|2
|2
|44
|0
|33
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|7
|4
|38
|0
|19
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|5
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Garcia II 3 WR
|R. Garcia II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|5-2
|3.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Seumalo 99 NT
|U. Seumalo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stiger 33 S
|N. Stiger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Payne 19 S
|V. Payne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2/2
|53
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|32.7
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Anderson 28 RB
|J. Anderson
|7
|69
|0
|23
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|11
|63
|0
|13
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|12
|17
|1
|13
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|8
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|7
|3
|102
|3
|71
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|5
|4
|54
|0
|18
|
T. Davis 81 TE
|T. Davis
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|6
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruffin 14 DB
|M. Ruffin
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spells 28 DB
|J. Spells
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 5 LB
|L. Dixon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/1
|0
|1/3
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|2
|40.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the KST 4. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Floyd at KST 31.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(14:52 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to KST 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at KST 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(14:23 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin; J.Bartlett at KST 45.
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 45(13:53 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by S.Wheeler at KST 45. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at WVU 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(13:33 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 15(13:07 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU End Zone for 15 yards. D.Vaughn for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 27(12:52 - 1st) Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at WVU 27. G.Greene pass complete to WVU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WVU 27(12:31 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; E.Huggins at WVU 27.
|Int
3 & 8 - WVU 27(12:04 - 1st) G.Greene pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 37. Intercepted by C.Mason at WVU 37. C.Mason for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:51 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-U.Seumalo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(11:51 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Duke; J.Pickle at WVU 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(11:23 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; A.Moore at WVU 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(11:03 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KST 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 47(10:29 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 47(10:21 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; B.Mott at KST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WVU 41(9:44 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KST 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; D.Purnell at KST 41.
|+15 YD
4 & 4 - WVU 41(9:11 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by C.Braham at KST 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26(8:45 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to KST 26. Catch made by S.James at KST 26. Gain of 26 yards. S.James for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(8:26 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; L.Kpogba at KST 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(7:54 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 31. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Ruffin at KST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(7:25 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Carr; D.Stills at KST 39.
|Int
2 & 10 - KSTATE 39(6:55 - 1st) W.Howard pass INTERCEPTED at KST 43. Intercepted by M.Ruffin at KST 43. M.Ruffin for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:41 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(6:41 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Cox at KST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:34 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at KST 32.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:13 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 32. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burks at WVU 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(5:26 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to WVU End Zone for 49 yards. D.Giddens for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(5:12 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at WVU 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 33(4:39 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at WVU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WVU 34(4:07 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at WVU 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WVU 34(3:32 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at WVU 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(3:31 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 34(3:23 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 27.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 27(2:49 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by M.Knowles at WVU 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(2:27 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to WVU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Howard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clifton at WVU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 19(2:10 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 19(2:02 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 19 for yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; E.Huggins at WVU 19. PENALTY on KST-J.Hayes Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+71 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29(1:49 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 29. Catch made by S.James at WVU 29. Gain of 71 yards. S.James for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:22 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is no good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from WVU 35 to the KST 1. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by P.Grothaus at KST 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(1:15 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at KST 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 45(0:51 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at KST 50.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(0:24 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 50. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 50. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to WVU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon; S.Martin at WVU 7.
|-7 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 7(13:52 - 2nd) KST rushed to WVU 15 for -7 yards. D.Giddens FUMBLES forced by WVU. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-KST at WVU 15. Tackled by L.Dixon; M.Floyd at WVU 14.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - KSTATE 15(13:29 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by B.Sinnott at WVU 15. Gain of 15 yards. B.Sinnott for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clifton; K.Jackson at WVU 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 13(13:21 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at WVU 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:10 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by B.Polendey at WVU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at WVU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 31(12:27 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; A.Moore at WVU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(11:47 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at WVU 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 39(11:03 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by T.Davis at WVU 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mason; A.Moore at WVU 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47(10:23 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to KST 42 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Purnell at KST 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 42(9:37 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to KST 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29(9:05 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to KST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Green; U.Seumalo at KST 27.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 27(8:28 - 2nd) J.Anderson rushed to KST 6 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; N.Stiger at KST 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 6(7:45 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to KST 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 5(6:59 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to KST 5. Catch made by S.James at KST 5. Gain of 5 yards. S.James for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:55 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Greene rushed to KST 3 for yards. Tackled by A.Moore D.Purnell at KST 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 62 yards from WVU 35 to the KST 3. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(6:55 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.McLaurin at KST 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 43(6:46 - 2nd) M.Knowles rushed to KST 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; J.Cox at KST 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 44(6:08 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; L.Carr at KST 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(5:27 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at KST 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - KSTATE 43(4:50 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; A.Burks at KST 45.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 45(4:12 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Spells; H.McLaurin at WVU 40. PENALTY on WVU-J.Spells Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(3:36 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by P.Brooks at WVU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 31(3:04 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; J.Bartlett at WVU 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(2:11 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at WVU 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - KSTATE 31(2:01 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by P.Brooks at WVU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Loe; S.Martin at WVU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 28(1:57 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - KSTATE 36(1:46 - 2nd) T.Zentner 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(1:46 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Duke at WVU 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - WVU 26(1:41 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at WVU 19 for -7 yards (B.Mott)
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - WVU 19(1:32 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at WVU 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WVU 22(1:26 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 43 yards to KST 35 Center-A.Brinkman. O.Straw MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-O.Straw at KST 35. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(1:22 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at KST 42.
|+31 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 42(1:03 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 42. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 42. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(0:49 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 27(0:38 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to WVU 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 28.
|Sack
3 & 11 - KSTATE 28(0:32 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at WVU 35 for -7 yards (J.Jefferson)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - KSTATE 43(0:08 - 2nd) T.Zentner 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 48 yards from KST 35 to the WVU 17. Fair catch by S.James.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Mott; K.Duke at WVU 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:27 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; E.Boye-Doe at WVU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(14:06 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Payne; D.Green at WVU 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 39(13:34 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at WVU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(12:51 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to KST 49 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Payne at KST 49. PENALTY on WVU-Z.Frazier Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - KSTATE 37(12:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-S.James False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 25 - KSTATE 32(11:45 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 32. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; D.Purnell at WVU 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - KSTATE 42(11:11 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by J.Johnson at WVU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KST at WVU 47.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 47(10:30 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(9:40 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 35(9:10 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to KST 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at KST 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 27(8:44 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to KST 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(8:25 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to KST 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KSTATE 19(8:00 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to KST 15 for yards. Tackled by KST at KST 15. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KSTATE 24(7:40 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - KSTATE 24(7:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-G.Greene Delay of Game 0 yards accepted. PENALTY on KST-F.Anudike-Uzomah Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(7:40 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 14(7:38 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to KST 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 14.
|Sack
3 & 10 - KSTATE 14(7:30 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at KST 26 for -12 yards (B.Mott)
|No Good
4 & 22 - KSTATE 34(7:04 - 3rd) C.Legg 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-K.McGhee.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26(6:20 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 26. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; M.Ruffin at KST 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 34(5:53 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Loe; L.Kpogba at KST 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(5:42 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; S.Martin at KST 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 40(5:23 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; J.Jefferson at KST 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - WVU 38(4:38 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McCormick at KST 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WVU 44(3:57 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 56 yards to WVU End Zone Center-R.Plattner. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(3:50 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at WVU 15.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - KSTATE 15(3:16 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at WVU 12. PENALTY on WVU-B.Yates Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - KSTATE 10(2:55 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Sack
3 & 20 - KSTATE 10(2:29 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at WVU 6 for -4 yards (B.Mott)
|Punt
4 & 20 - KSTATE 6(2:00 - 3rd) O.Straw punts 38 yards to WVU 44 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by WVU.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44(1:37 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 38(1:14 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for R.Garcia.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 38(0:58 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 38. Catch made by S.Wheeler at WVU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 27(0:28 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 20(15:00 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WVU 19(14:30 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Loe; M.Floyd at WVU 19.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WVU 19(13:43 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 40(13:28 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 40(13:21 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 43.
|+43 YD
3 & 13 - WVU 43(12:42 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by M.Knowles at WVU 43. Gain of 43 yards. M.Knowles for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 4th) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(12:24 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(12:19 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; D.Purnell at WVU 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(11:46 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell; D.Green at WVU 34.
|+23 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 34(11:08 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to KST 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(10:54 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to KST 43. Catch made by T.Davis at KST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 37(10:33 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by C.Braham at KST 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(10:08 - 4th) S.James pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by G.Greene at KST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(9:42 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to KST End Zone for 13 yards. G.Greene for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Greene steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at KST 3 for yards (KST) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to the KST 25. Downed by WVU.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(9:29 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd; E.Loe at KST 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(8:29 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Carr; L.Kpogba at KST 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 33(7:26 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at KST 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(7:06 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at KST 39.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WVU 39(6:19 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles. PENALTY on WVU-J.Spells Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49(6:17 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to WVU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WVU 46(5:39 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to WVU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; J.Cox at WVU 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - WVU 46(4:47 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by M.Knowles at WVU 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 35(4:30 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at WVU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 35(3:51 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - WVU 35(3:47 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at WVU 31.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WVU 31(3:41 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(3:36 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to WVU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by KST at WVU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 33(3:22 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for T.Mathis.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 33(3:14 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for T.Mathis.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - KSTATE 33(3:09 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 33(3:03 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to WVU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; M.Floyd at WVU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 28(2:28 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to WVU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; L.Kpogba at WVU 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 24(2:03 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to WVU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 23(1:34 - 4th) KST kneels at the WVU 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 24(0:45 - 4th) KST kneels at the WVU 25.
