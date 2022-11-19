|
|
|CINCY
|TEMPLE
No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings.
The Bearcats could still get into the title game on Dec. 3, depending on how Central Florida - which was upset by Navy on Saturday - fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12.
A week after quarterback E.J. Warner - the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner - set a school record for passing yards with 486 yards and had three TD passes for Temple (3-8, 1-6) in a 43-36 loss at Houston, Cincinnati got the four turnovers and held the rushing attack to 35 yards.
The Bearcats turned those four turnovers into 10 points. It was enough to give the offense enough of a lift to overcome a first-half injury to starting quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant was replaced by sophomore quarterback Evan Prater, who could not get Cincinnati into the end zone.
Bryant finished 9 for 18 for 130 yards and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Tre Tucker in the first quarter. Ryan Montgomery had a 14-yard touchdown run to begin the second quarter after a fumble by Temple running back Edward Saydee. Montgomery rushed 14 times for 58 yards.
Prater was 12 of 17 for 127 yards.
Warner was 21 for 36 for 167 yards with two interceptions.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Hosts Tulane on Friday.
Temple: Hosts East Carolina on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|13
|Rushing
|10
|2
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|383
|202
|Total Plays
|78
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|35
|Rush Attempts
|43
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|252
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|7-35.3
|Return Yards
|20
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|14
|58
|1
|14
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|8
|36
|0
|21
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|9
|24
|0
|15
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|8
|11
|0
|5
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|6
|4
|78
|1
|42
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|11
|7
|70
|0
|19
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|5
|4
|62
|0
|23
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|3
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Metayer 18 TE
|C. Metayer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 27 S
|A. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 95 DL
|N. Potter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 29 S
|J. Dingle
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|3/3
|37
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|5
|41.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|5.5
|8
|0
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|21/36
|167
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|7
|30
|0
|9
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|9
|19
|0
|8
|
T. Blair 33 RB
|T. Blair
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|3
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|9
|5
|40
|0
|11
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|9
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|3
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|5
|3
|26
|0
|21
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|25
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
J. Diaz 36 WR
|J. Diaz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|4-2
|2.5
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawkins 43 CB
|D. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Satchell 90 DL
|J. Satchell
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Winston 16 S
|D. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 49 LB
|B. Kamara
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Mahone 17 DL
|J. Mahone
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Turay 58 DL
|L. Turay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DL
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|7
|35.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|3
|18.3
|19
|0
|
S. Martin 48 S
|S. Martin
|2
|25.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 60 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM 5. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at TEM 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(14:55 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at TEM 34.
|-14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(14:29 - 1st) E.Warner rushed to TEM 20 for -14 yards. FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-E.Warner at TEM 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 24 - TEMPLE 20(13:46 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at TEM 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 22 - TEMPLE 22(13:06 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at TEM 28.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEMPLE 28(12:30 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 37 yards to CIN 35 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by TEM. PENALTY on TEM-C.Cuascut-Palmer Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(12:20 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 50(12:12 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 50. Catch made by W.Pauling at CIN 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at CIN 49.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CINCY 49(11:48 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott. PENALTY on TEM-A.Santiago Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 46(11:34 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Whyle at TEM 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(11:26 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by T.Scott at TEM 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Odom D.Hill at TEM 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(10:40 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to TEM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 12(10:14 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 12. Catch made by J.Whyle at TEM 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 7(9:53 - 1st) B.Bryant rushed to TEM 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at TEM 5.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - CINCY 5(9:15 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 4(8:40 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 4. Catch made by J.Whyle at TEM 4. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at TEM 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 2(8:11 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CINCY 1(7:40 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CINCY 1(7:02 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 1.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 1(6:59 - 1st) E.Warner rushed to TEM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEM 3.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 3(6:31 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 3(6:24 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 3. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 3. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at TEM 9.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 9(5:37 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 47 yards to CIN 44 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by J.Diaz.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(5:25 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at CIN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CINCY 42(4:40 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CINCY 42(4:34 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CINCY 42(4:29 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 48 yards to TEM 10 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by D.Perry.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(4:18 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Potter at TEM 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 11(3:47 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at TEM 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 17(3:22 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 17. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at TEM 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 19(2:40 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 40 yards to CIN 41 Center-TEM. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 41. Tackled by Y.Rigby at CIN 49. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(2:27 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 34(2:13 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Clark L.Jordan at CIN 35.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 35(1:56 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 35. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(1:25 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 42. Catch made by T.Tucker at TEM 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Tucker for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:38 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at TEM 26. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. E.Saydee rushed to TEM 26 for 1 yards. E.Saydee FUMBLES forced by D.Corleone. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-D.Corleone at TEM 26. Tackled by TEM at TEM 26.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(0:38 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at TEM 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 21(0:10 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM End Zone for 14 yards. R.Montgomery for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM 4. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Junior I.Cox at TEM 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(14:45 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at TEM 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(14:29 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at TEM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 36(14:00 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 44 for yards. Tackled by I.Pace at TEM 44. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
2 & 17 - TEMPLE 26(13:39 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by D.Hubbard at TEM 26. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at TEM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - TEMPLE 20(13:04 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Punt
4 & 23 - TEMPLE 20(12:56 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 27 yards to TEM 47 Center-A.McIlquham. T.Tucker returned punt from the TEM 47. Tackled by TEM at TEM 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(12:49 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Morris Y.Rigby at TEM 35.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 35(12:17 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by N.Mardner at TEM 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Magee B.Kamara at TEM 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(11:51 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 18(11:15 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 18. Catch made by N.Mardner at TEM 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 11(10:43 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(10:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 10(10:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 10(9:59 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle. PENALTY on CIN-N.Mardner Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CINCY 18(9:59 - 2nd) R.Coe 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 58 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM 7. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ward C.Junior at TEM 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(9:55 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at TEM 33. PENALTY on CIN-A.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(9:30 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 48. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at CIN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:16 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:08 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to CIN 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at CIN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(8:39 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Diaz.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 33(8:29 - 2nd) C.Price 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.McIlquham Holder-M.Morgan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 60 yards from TEM 35 to the CIN 5. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at CIN 25. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:19 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:14 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 24 for -1 yards (J.Magee; B.Kamara)
|Punt
4 & 11 - CINCY 24(7:26 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to TEM 32 Center-C.Pfeiffer. J.Barbon MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-J.Barbon at TEM 32. Tackled by D.Perry at TEM 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(7:16 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at TEM 33.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 33(6:45 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 33. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(6:26 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by J.Barbon at CIN 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 41.
|Int
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 41(6:09 - 2nd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at CIN 14. Intercepted by J.Dingle at CIN 14. Tackled by TEM at CIN 14.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(5:59 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at CIN 19.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 19(5:32 - 2nd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater sacked at CIN 14 for -5 yards (J.Satchell; J.Mahone)
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 14(4:46 - 2nd) E.Prater scrambles to CIN 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at CIN 22.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CINCY 22(4:00 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 32 yards to TEM 46 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by T.Van Fossen.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(3:50 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks J.Dingle at CIN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(3:36 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(3:31 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to CIN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Pace I.Pace at CIN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 40(2:57 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Diaz.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 40(2:54 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 25 yards to CIN 15 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(2:47 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at CIN 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 21(2:04 - 2nd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 21. Catch made by R.Montgomery at CIN 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Hill X.Gill at CIN 34.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(1:33 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Turay at CIN 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - CINCY 31(1:02 - 2nd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at CIN 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(0:43 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to TEM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 46(0:38 - 2nd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater sacked at CIN 49 for -5 yards (L.Jordan; J.Mahone)
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 49(0:31 - 2nd) E.Prater scrambles to TEM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 48.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 58 yards from TEM 35 to the CIN 7. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Cuascut-Palmer at CIN 18. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Offside on Free Kick 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 57 yards from TEM 30 to the CIN 13. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McCargo at CIN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(14:50 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 33(14:46 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 33. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at CIN 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(14:18 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 49(13:39 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(13:08 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater sacked at CIN 48 for -7 yards (L.Jordan)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - CINCY 48(12:25 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to TEM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CINCY 47(11:45 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CINCY 47(11:41 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 35 yards to TEM 12 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by J.Barbon.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(11:33 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at TEM 20.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 20(11:10 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon (I.Pace).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 20(11:05 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith (T.Van Fossen).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 20(11:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-TEM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 15(11:00 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 35 yards to TEM 50 Center-A.McIlquham. R.Montgomery returned punt from the TEM 50. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(10:47 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 42(10:42 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to TEM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 38(9:59 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to TEM 38. Catch made by T.Tucker at TEM 38. Gain of 8 yards. T.Tucker ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(9:36 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to TEM 15 for 15 yards. E.Prater ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(8:57 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to TEM 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TEM 16.
|Sack
2 & 11 - CINCY 16(8:17 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater sacked at TEM 19 for -3 yards (L.Jordan)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CINCY 19(7:33 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for R.Montgomery.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CINCY 27(7:26 - 3rd) R.Coe 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM 2. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at TEM 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(7:10 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at TEM 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(6:44 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to CIN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at CIN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 47(6:14 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(6:07 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to CIN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly; D.Corleone at CIN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(5:36 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(5:29 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to CIN 32. Catch made by D.Mathis at CIN 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 13.
|Int
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(5:16 - 3rd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at CIN End Zone. Intercepted by B.Threats at CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(5:09 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 20. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil; D.Hawkins at CIN 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 28(4:42 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at CIN 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(4:10 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 34. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at CIN 50.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(3:49 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 50. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(3:31 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to TEM 34. Catch made by J.Thompson at TEM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at TEM 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 30(2:56 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 26(2:15 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hawkins at TEM 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(1:43 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 22(1:04 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by T.Tucker at TEM 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; E.Deravil at TEM 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(0:25 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to TEM 10. Catch made by J.Whyle at TEM 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hawkins at TEM 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CINCY 1(15:00 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for C.Metayer.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CINCY 1(14:55 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CINCY 6(14:55 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to TEM 6. Catch made by R.Montgomery at TEM 6. Gain of yards. R.Montgomery for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CIN-R.Montgomery Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CINCY 14(14:44 - 4th) R.Coe 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:40 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM 1. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Cox at TEM 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(14:35 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Pace; T.Van Fossen at TEM 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 28(14:22 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at TEM 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(13:51 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hardaway; T.Van Fossen at TEM 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 37(13:28 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hardaway at TEM 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(12:55 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by D.Mathis at TEM 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hardaway at CIN 49.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 49(12:34 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 49(12:31 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at TEM 49.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 49(11:56 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 49. Catch made by D.Hubbard at TEM 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at CIN 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(11:30 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to CIN 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; J.Thomas at CIN 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 47(10:58 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by J.Barbon at CIN 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at CIN 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 45(10:26 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at CIN 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Threats; J.Thomas at CIN 46.
|+11 YD
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(9:45 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by J.Barbon at CIN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(9:20 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to CIN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 31(8:41 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by Z.Baines at CIN 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. E.Warner pass complete to CIN 28. Catch made by Z.Baines at CIN 28. Gain of 3 yards. Z.Baines FUMBLES forced by T.Van Fossen. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-N.Potter at CIN 28. Tackled by TEM at CIN 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(8:00 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winston at CIN 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 30(7:29 - 4th) N.Mardner rushed to CIN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at CIN 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 33(6:51 - 4th) E.Prater scrambles to CIN 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at CIN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(6:11 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at CIN 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 46(5:23 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by W.Pauling at CIN 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at CIN 50.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - CINCY 50(4:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - CINCY 45(4:18 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 47.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 47(3:30 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to TEM End Zone Center-C.Pfeiffer. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(3:21 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 18 for -2 yards (N.Potter)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 18(2:54 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 18(2:49 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 18(2:44 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 36 yards to CIN 46 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by D.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(2:33 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at CIN 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 48(1:51 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 48.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CINCY 48(1:09 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 47(0:48 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 32 for 21 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 32.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(0:40 - 4th) E.Prater kneels at the TEM 34.
