Drive Chart
|
|
|UTTCH
|BYU
Key Players
|
V. Gabalis
10 QB
340 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|
J. Hall
3 QB
456 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 13 RuYds, RuTD
Field Goal 8:47
C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
6
plays
65
yds
2:54
pos
3
0
Field Goal 7:12
C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
7
plays
23
yds
1:20
pos
6
0
Touchdown 13:45
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
2:03
pos
6
6
Touchdown 10:07
V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
80
yds
00:22
pos
12
7
Touchdown 8:53
J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
67
yds
1:14
pos
13
13
Touchdown 5:17
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
60
yds
3:36
pos
19
14
Touchdown 3:15
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 45. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 45. Gain of 45 yards. K.Hill for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
2:02
pos
20
20
Touchdown 0:25
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 4. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 4. Gain of 4 yards. K.Hill for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
84
yds
2:17
pos
20
27
Touchdown 5:38
J.Hall rushed to UTU End Zone for 10 yards. J.Hall for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
110
yds
3:41
pos
20
34
Touchdown 10:15
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 32. Gain of 32 yards. I.Rex for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
58
yds
00:57
pos
20
41
Field Goal 3:39
J.Oldroyd 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
10
plays
46
yds
5:10
pos
20
45
Touchdown 1:49
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 18. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Hobert for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
1:50
pos
26
45
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:49
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for UTU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
26
45
Touchdown 0:47
T.Fall rushed to UTU End Zone for 25 yards. T.Fall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
39
yds
1:02
pos
26
51
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|28
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|420
|676
|Total Plays
|71
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|220
|Rush Attempts
|21
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|340
|456
|Comp. - Att.
|25-50
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|12.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|11-132
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.1
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|27
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|456
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|676
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
V. Gabalis 10 QB
|V. Gabalis
|25/50
|340
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Conley 2 RB
|Q. Conley
|18
|61
|0
|12
|
J. Fenton 24 RB
|J. Fenton
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
V. Gabalis 10 QB
|V. Gabalis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Osborne 1 WR
|D. Osborne
|8
|3
|138
|1
|80
|
J. Hobert 4 WR
|J. Hobert
|21
|11
|100
|2
|24
|
M. Ross-Turner 11 WR
|M. Ross-Turner
|8
|3
|49
|0
|17
|
D. Thomason 83 WR
|D. Thomason
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Moten 14 WR
|M. Moten
|5
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
D. Fisher 19 WR
|D. Fisher
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Wilks 87 WR
|D. Wilks
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Q. Conley 2 RB
|Q. Conley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Grayson 1 DB
|T. Grayson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Leota 21 LB
|W. Leota
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith-Bejgrowicz 26 LB
|K. Smith-Bejgrowicz
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 DB
|J. Scott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Webster 0 DL
|S. Webster
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 10 DL
|B. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mayes 12 CB
|A. Mayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 7 DB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perkins 9 CB
|D. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kirkland 55 DL
|J. Kirkland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheridan 16 DB
|J. Sheridan
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Malotumau 51 DL
|M. Malotumau
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Malaki 3 LB
|M. Malaki
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hala 97 DL
|T. Hala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kanongata'a 5 DL
|S. Kanongata'a
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nash 6 DB
|D. Nash
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henry 29 DB
|J. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Christensen III 44 DL
|M. Christensen III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fotu 42 LB
|J. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brooksby 43 K
|C. Brooksby
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Day 34 P
|A. Day
|7
|40.1
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hobert 4 WR
|J. Hobert
|2
|15.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|23/35
|456
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|12
|102
|0
|26
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|16
|43
|0
|11
|
T. Fall 88 WR
|T. Fall
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|5
|13
|1
|10
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|8
|6
|137
|3
|45
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|4
|2
|82
|1
|59
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|3
|3
|66
|0
|36
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|6
|4
|60
|1
|32
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|8
|5
|53
|0
|21
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|3
|2
|45
|0
|27
|
J. Boren 20 DB
|J. Boren
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 13 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Criddle 17 DB
|M. Criddle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Allen 35 DB
|Z. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hannemann 22 DB
|A. Hannemann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bamba 19 DB
|M. Bamba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jackson 53 DL
|F. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 29 WR
|C. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pyper 10 LB
|M. Pyper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|32
|6/6
|9
|
C. Peterman 99 K
|C. Peterman
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|5
|43.8
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|4
|21.8
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|3
|8.7
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Day kicks 65 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Fotu at BYU 11.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11(14:53 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 11. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan at BYU 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(14:33 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(14:17 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 44(13:51 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 42(13:14 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-J.Kirkland Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 47(13:14 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 50.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 50(12:45 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 40 yards to UTU 10 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 10(11:41 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 10. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UTU 12.
|+54 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 12(11:05 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 12. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 12. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34(10:38 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 29.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UTTCH 29(10:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-B.Kannike False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34(10:15 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by Q.Conley at BYU 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTTCH 30(9:48 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UTTCH 37(8:52 - 1st) C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) A.Day kicks 40 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 25. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(8:47 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(8:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. L.Katoa FUMBLES forced by UTU. Fumble RECOVERED by UTU-S.Kanongata'a at BYU 34. Tackled by BYU at BYU 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34(8:32 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34(8:30 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at BYU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19(8:14 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 14. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTTCH 7(7:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by D.Fisher at BYU 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTTCH 4(7:25 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTTCH 4(7:21 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTTCH 11(7:12 - 1st) C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) A.Day kicks 64 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 1. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; J.Smith at BYU 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22(7:07 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; S.Webster at BYU 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33(6:52 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Kirkland at BYU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BYU 31(5:42 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 31(5:40 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by H.Ropati at BYU 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Mayes at BYU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(5:31 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at BYU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 47(5:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 47(4:58 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; D.Nash at BYU 48.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 48(4:19 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 32 yards to UTU 20 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20(3:57 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTTCH 29(3:21 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34(3:13 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Fisher.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34(3:05 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at UTU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 46(2:56 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; F.Jackson at BYU 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 48(1:59 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at BYU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 46(1:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UTTCH 46(0:54 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; K.Pili at BYU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(0:48 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; M.Christensen at BYU 46.
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 46(0:11 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 24(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 20 for yards. Tackled by S.Kanongata'a at UTU 20. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - BYU 34(14:31 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 30.
|+30 YD
2 & 16 - BYU 30(14:15 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 5. J.Hobert returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hannemann; H.Nyberg at UTU 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19(13:39 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 21(13:14 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 21. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 27(12:51 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTTCH 27(12:47 - 2nd) A.Day punts 45 yards to BYU 28 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 28. Tackled by J.Fotu; K.Floyd at BYU 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(12:10 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(12:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; W.Leota at BYU 46.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BYU 46(11:34 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 39 for -7 yards (M.Malotumau)
|Punt
4 & 14 - BYU 39(10:56 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 61 yards to UTU End Zone Center-BYU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20(10:29 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 20(10:26 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|+80 YD
3 & 10 - UTTCH 20(10:18 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) A.Day kicks 60 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 5. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at BYU 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(10:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 21(9:18 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 26. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41(9:11 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(8:53 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at UTU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTTCH 24(8:31 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|+24 YD
3 & 11 - UTTCH 24(8:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 24. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at UTU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 48(8:00 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTTCH 44(7:16 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; A.Hannemann at BYU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 35(6:50 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 35(6:34 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTTCH 26(6:09 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTTCH 24(5:59 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTTCH 9(5:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTTCH 9(5:24 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 2nd) A.Day kicks 62 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 3. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Day at BYU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(5:09 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at BYU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 50(4:41 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Webster at UTU 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 46(4:04 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to UTU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kirkland at UTU 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(3:37 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 45. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 45. Gain of 45 yards. K.Hill for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:15 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 25. Fair catch by J.Hobert.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(3:15 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 25. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTU 29.
|Int
2 & 6 - UTTCH 29(2:42 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass INTERCEPTED at BYU 31. Intercepted by J.Robinson at BYU 31. Tackled by UTU at BYU 31.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 31(2:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-J.Nelson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 25 - BYU 16(2:42 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at BYU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - BYU 24(2:27 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTU at BYU 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 29(2:07 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTU at BYU 38.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - BYU 38(1:35 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 41.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41(1:20 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at UTU 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(1:06 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 36. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki at UTU 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(0:55 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 18. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 6(0:52 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Webster at UTU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BYU 4(0:37 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 4(0:28 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 4. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 4. Gain of 4 yards. K.Hill for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(0:25 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(15:00 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at UTU 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 31(14:22 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson; C.Haws at UTU 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - UTTCH 32(13:42 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; M.Harper at UTU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 42(13:29 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 42(13:01 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTTCH 42(12:57 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTTCH 42(12:33 - 3rd) A.Day punts 51 yards to BYU 7 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 7. Tackled by J.Fotu at BYU 22.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22(12:20 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Leota; S.Kanongata'a at BYU 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 23(11:36 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BYU 30(11:15 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 30(10:55 - 3rd) R.Rehkow punts 53 yards to UTU 17 Center-BYU. Fair catch by D.Fisher.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 17(10:43 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at UTU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTTCH 18(10:23 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - UTTCH 18(10:02 - 3rd) V.Gabalis rushed to UTU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Summers at UTU 20.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTTCH 20(9:26 - 3rd) A.Day punts 35 yards to BYU 45 Center-UTU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 45(9:19 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 45(9:12 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 50 for yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at BYU 50. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 25 - BYU 30(8:54 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan at UTU 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 47(8:24 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at UTU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Mayes at UTU 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(8:11 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 37. Catch made by P.Nacua at UTU 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Hala at UTU 23. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 11 - BYU 38(7:45 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; T.Grayson at UTU 17. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+27 YD
1 & 13 - BYU 40(7:37 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 40. Catch made by C.Brooks at UTU 40. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 13(6:20 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 13. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 13. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 13. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 25 - BYU 28(6:12 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 28. Catch made by C.Brooks at UTU 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Scott; M.Christensen at UTU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 10(5:46 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to UTU End Zone for 10 yards. J.Hall for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(5:38 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 25. Catch made by D.Fisher at UTU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at UTU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 31(5:12 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 36(4:50 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 36(4:30 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 37 for yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson at UTU 37. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - UTTCH 26(4:21 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 26. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at UTU 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at UTU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTTCH 43(3:52 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTTCH 43(3:24 - 3rd) A.Day punts 35 yards to BYU 22 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 22. Tackled by K.Floyd at BYU 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 18(3:15 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 18(3:10 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 18. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; J.Williams at BYU 32.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(3:00 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 32. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at UTU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 32(2:32 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by B.Cosper at UTU 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 32. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BYU 42(2:20 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Brooks.
|Int
2 & 20 - BYU 42(2:00 - 3rd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at UTU 18. Intercepted by J.Sheridan at UTU 18. Tackled by C.Brooks at UTU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 45(1:49 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 45. Catch made by M.Moten at UTU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UTU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTTCH 48(1:21 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTTCH 48(1:08 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTTCH 48(1:00 - 3rd) A.Day punts 39 yards to BYU 13 Center-UTU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28(0:50 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at BYU 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 36(0:18 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; J.Scott at BYU 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(15:00 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at UTU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(14:33 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UTU 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 42(14:10 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Leota; B.Brown at UTU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 43(13:37 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BYU 43(13:00 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 33 yards to UTU 10 Center-BYU. Fair catch by J.Hobert.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 10(12:49 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 10. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 10. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Criddle at UTU 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UTTCH 11(12:12 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 11. Catch made by D.Wilks at UTU 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at UTU 18.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - UTTCH 18(11:37 - 4th) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 16. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UTTCH 16(11:25 - 4th) A.Day punts 42 yards to BYU 42 Center-UTU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 42(11:12 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42(11:04 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 32 for 26 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; W.Leota at UTU 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(10:34 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 32. Gain of 32 yards. I.Rex for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 25. Fair catch by J.Hobert.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(10:15 - 4th) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - UTTCH 23(9:47 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 23. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Criddle at UTU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTTCH 27(9:17 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Thomason.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTTCH 27(8:56 - 4th) A.Day punts 34 yards to BYU 39 Center-UTU. Downed by UTU.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(8:49 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 47(8:15 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan; S.Webster at UTU 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(7:45 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; J.Henry at UTU 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(7:03 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; M.Malaki at UTU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 25(6:31 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 23(5:51 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to UTU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Malotumau; D.Nash at UTU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 20(5:38 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 20(4:29 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UTU 13.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 13(3:57 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UTU 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BYU 22(3:48 - 4th) J.Oldroyd 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 4th) C.Peterman kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 25. Fair catch by UTU.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(3:39 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 40(3:36 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 40. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at UTU 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Bamba at BYU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 43(3:16 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by M.Moten at BYU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Udo; C.Jackson at BYU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UTTCH 38(2:39 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTTCH 38(2:36 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
|+20 YD
4 & 5 - UTTCH 38(2:22 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 38. Catch made by D.Thomason at BYU 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; M.Criddle at BYU 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 18(1:56 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 18. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Hobert for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for UTU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) I.Uvaydov kicks onside 4 from UTU 35 to UTU 39. BYU returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTU at UTU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(1:48 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at UTU 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 37(1:41 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTU 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at UTU 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29(1:36 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Fotu; K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 25(0:47 - 4th) T.Fall rushed to UTU End Zone for 25 yards. T.Fall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 4th) C.Peterman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 4th) C.Peterman kicks 61 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 4. J.Hobert returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at UTU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 21(0:42 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 21(0:38 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 21. Catch made by M.Moten at UTU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Udo; M.Pyper at UTU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTTCH 26(0:15 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - UTTCH 26(0:04 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 31(0:01 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 31. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by Z.Allen at UTU 50.
