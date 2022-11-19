Drive Chart
UTTCH
BYU

Key Players
V. Gabalis 10 QB
340 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
J. Hall 3 QB
456 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 13 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:47
C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
6
plays
65
yds
2:54
pos
3
0
Field Goal 7:12
C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
7
plays
23
yds
1:20
pos
6
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:45
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
2:03
pos
6
6
Point After TD 13:45
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 10:07
V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
80
yds
00:22
pos
12
7
Point After TD 10:07
C.Brooksby extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 8:53
J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
67
yds
1:14
pos
13
13
Point After TD 8:53
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 5:17
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
60
yds
3:36
pos
19
14
Point After TD 5:17
C.Brooksby extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 3:15
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 45. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 45. Gain of 45 yards. K.Hill for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
2:02
pos
20
20
Point After TD 3:15
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 0:25
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 4. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 4. Gain of 4 yards. K.Hill for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
84
yds
2:17
pos
20
27
Point After TD 0:25
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 5:38
J.Hall rushed to UTU End Zone for 10 yards. J.Hall for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
110
yds
3:41
pos
20
34
Point After TD 5:38
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
35
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:15
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 32. Gain of 32 yards. I.Rex for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
58
yds
00:57
pos
20
41
Point After TD 10:15
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
42
Field Goal 3:39
J.Oldroyd 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
10
plays
46
yds
5:10
pos
20
45
Touchdown 1:49
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 18. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Hobert for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
1:50
pos
26
45
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:49
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for UTU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
26
45
Touchdown 0:47
T.Fall rushed to UTU End Zone for 25 yards. T.Fall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
39
yds
1:02
pos
26
51
Point After TD 0:47
C.Peterman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
52
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 28
Rushing 5 12
Passing 9 15
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 4-16 5-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 420 676
Total Plays 71 76
Avg Gain 5.9 8.9
Net Yards Rushing 80 220
Rush Attempts 21 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 5.4
Yards Passing 340 456
Comp. - Att. 25-50 23-35
Yards Per Pass 6.8 12.5
Penalties - Yards 5-50 11-132
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 3 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-40.1 5-43.8
Return Yards 27 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-27 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah Tech 4-7 6140626
BYU 6-5 02871752
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 340 PASS YDS 456
80 RUSH YDS 220
420 TOTAL YDS 676
Utah Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
V. Gabalis  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 340 3 1 122.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 1620 14 9 131.4
V. Gabalis 25/50 340 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Conley  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
168 1031 8
Q. Conley 18 61 0 12
J. Fenton  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
J. Fenton 2 17 0 9
V. Gabalis  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -75 0
V. Gabalis 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Osborne  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 138 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 320 1
D. Osborne 8 3 138 1 80
J. Hobert  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
21 11 100 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 1149 14
J. Hobert 21 11 100 2 24
M. Ross-Turner  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 109 1
M. Ross-Turner 8 3 49 0 17
D. Thomason  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 117 1
D. Thomason 2 1 20 0 20
M. Moten  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 1
M. Moten 5 3 13 0 5
D. Fisher  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 278 1
D. Fisher 3 2 9 0 6
D. Wilks  87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 162 0
D. Wilks 1 1 7 0 7
Q. Conley  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 0
Q. Conley 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Grayson  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Grayson 5-0 0.0 0
W. Leota  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
W. Leota 5-4 0.0 0
K. Smith-Bejgrowicz  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
K. Smith-Bejgrowicz 4-5 0.0 0
J. Scott  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Scott 4-2 0.0 0
S. Webster  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Webster 2-2 0.0 0
B. Brown  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Brown 2-2 0.0 0
A. Mayes  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Mayes 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
D. Perkins  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kirkland  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kirkland 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sheridan  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Sheridan 2-1 0.0 1
M. Malotumau  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Malotumau 1-1 1.0 0
M. Malaki  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Malaki 1-3 0.0 0
T. Hala  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hala 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kanongata'a  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Kanongata'a 0-1 0.0 0
D. Nash  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-6 0 0.0
D. Nash 0-6 0.0 0
J. Henry  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Henry 0-1 0.0 0
M. Christensen III  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Christensen III 0-2 0.0 0
J. Fotu  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Fotu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Brooksby  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/15 34/35
C. Brooksby 2/2 47 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Day  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 0 0
A. Day 7 40.1 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hobert  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
J. Hobert 2 15.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 456 5 1 216.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 2622 24 5 153.8
J. Hall 23/35 456 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brooks  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 459 5
C. Brooks 12 102 0 26
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
H. Ropati 16 43 0 11
T. Fall  88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 25 1
T. Fall 1 25 1 25
M. Davis  19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 211 0
M. Davis 3 14 0 8
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 157 4
P. Nacua 3 14 0 8
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 266 1
J. Hall 5 13 1 10
L. Katoa  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 324 2
L. Katoa 1 9 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 137 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 433 4
K. Hill 8 6 137 3 45
C. Roberts  27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 269 2
C. Roberts 4 2 82 1 59
B. Cosper  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 271 1
B. Cosper 3 3 66 0 36
I. Rex  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 189 3
I. Rex 6 4 60 1 32
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 539 5
P. Nacua 8 5 53 0 21
C. Brooks  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 45 0
C. Brooks 3 2 45 0 27
J. Boren  20 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Boren 1 1 23 0 23
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 1
H. Ropati 1 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pili  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Pili 5-2 0.0 0
P. Tanuvasa  45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
P. Tanuvasa 4-3 0.0 0
T. Batty  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Batty 3-0 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 2-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Robinson 2-0 0.0 1
M. Criddle  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Criddle 2-1 0.0 0
J. Nelson  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Nelson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hayes  18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
G. Jeudy-Lally  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Jeudy-Lally 1-0 0.0 0
G. Summers  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Summers 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bywater  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Bywater 1-2 0.0 0
C. Brooks  2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tofa  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Tofa 1-0 0.0 0
T. Alfrey  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Alfrey 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Allen  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hannemann  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hannemann 1-1 0.0 0
M. Bamba  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bamba 1-0 0.0 0
F. Jackson  53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Jackson  29 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Jackson 0-2 0.0 0
G. Udo  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
G. Udo 0-2 0.0 0
M. Pyper  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Pyper 0-1 0.0 0
M. Harper  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Harper 0-1 0.0 0
C. Haws  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Haws 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
7/12 31/31
J. Oldroyd 1/1 32 6/6 9
C. Peterman  99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Peterman 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Rehkow  24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
R. Rehkow 5 43.8 3 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Nyberg  23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.8 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
H. Nyberg 4 21.8 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Nyberg 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.8 89 0
H. Nyberg 3 8.7 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 UTTCH 10 2:54 6 60 FG
8:32 BYU 34 1:20 7 30 FG
3:57 UTTCH 20 3:09 8 35 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 UTTCH 19 1:35 3 8 Punt
10:29 UTTCH 20 0:22 3 80 TD
8:53 UTTCH 25 3:36 10 75 TD
3:15 UTTCH 25 0:33 2 4 INT
0:25 UTTCH 25 0:25 1 2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTTCH 25 2:40 6 17 Punt
10:43 UTTCH 17 1:24 3 3 Punt
5:38 UTTCH 25 2:23 5 18 Punt
1:49 UTTCH 45 0:59 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 UTTCH 10 1:37 3 6 Punt
10:15 UTTCH 25 1:26 3 2 Punt
3:39 UTTCH 25 1:50 6 75 TD
0:47 UTTCH 21 0:47 4 29 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 11 3:19 5 39 Punt
8:47 BYU 25 0:15 2 9 Fumble
7:12 BYU 22 3:15 7 26 Punt
0:48 BYU 45 2:03 4 55 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 BYU 43 1:41 3 -4 Punt
10:07 BYU 18 1:14 3 82 TD
5:17 BYU 45 2:02 4 55 TD
2:42 BYU 16 2:17 10 84 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 BYU 22 1:37 3 8 Punt
9:19 BYU 45 3:41 8 55 TD
3:15 BYU 18 1:26 5 40 INT
0:50 BYU 28 3:01 6 29 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 BYU 42 0:57 3 58 TD
8:49 BYU 39 5:10 10 46 FG
1:49 UTTCH 39 1:02 4 39 TD

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Day kicks 65 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Fotu at BYU 11.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(14:53 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 11. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan at BYU 32.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(14:33 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(14:17 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 44.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 44
(13:51 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 42
(13:14 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-J.Kirkland Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 47
(13:14 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 50.
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 50
(12:45 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 40 yards to UTU 10 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 10
(11:41 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 10. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UTU 12.
+54 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 12
(11:05 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 12. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 12. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(10:38 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 29.
Penalty
2 & 5 - UTTCH 29
(10:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-B.Kannike False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(10:15 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by Q.Conley at BYU 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 30.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTTCH 30
(9:48 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UTTCH 37
(8:52 - 1st) C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.

BYU
Cougars
 - Fumble (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:47 - 1st) A.Day kicks 40 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 25. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:47 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. L.Katoa FUMBLES forced by UTU. Fumble RECOVERED by UTU-S.Kanongata'a at BYU 34. Tackled by BYU at BYU 34.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 30 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(8:32 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(8:30 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at BYU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19
(8:14 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 14. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTTCH 7
(7:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by D.Fisher at BYU 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UTTCH 4
(7:25 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UTTCH 4
(7:21 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTTCH 11
(7:12 - 1st) C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 1st) A.Day kicks 64 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 1. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; J.Smith at BYU 22.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(7:07 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; S.Webster at BYU 33.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(6:52 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Kirkland at BYU 31.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BYU 31
(5:42 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 31
(5:40 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by H.Ropati at BYU 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Mayes at BYU 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(5:31 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at BYU 47.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 47
(5:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 47
(4:58 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; D.Nash at BYU 48.
Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 48
(4:19 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 32 yards to UTU 20 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(3:57 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 29.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTTCH 29
(3:21 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(3:13 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Fisher.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(3:05 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at UTU 46.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 46
(2:56 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; F.Jackson at BYU 48.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 48
(1:59 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at BYU 46.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 46
(1:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
+1 YD
4 & 2 - UTTCH 46
(0:54 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; K.Pili at BYU 45.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 55 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(0:48 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; M.Christensen at BYU 46.
+30 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 46
(0:11 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 20 for yards. Tackled by S.Kanongata'a at UTU 20. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - BYU 34
(14:31 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 30.
+30 YD
2 & 16 - BYU 30
(14:15 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 5. J.Hobert returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hannemann; H.Nyberg at UTU 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19
(13:39 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 21.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 21
(13:14 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 21. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 27.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 27
(12:51 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
Punt
4 & 2 - UTTCH 27
(12:47 - 2nd) A.Day punts 45 yards to BYU 28 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 28. Tackled by J.Fotu; K.Floyd at BYU 43.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(12:10 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43
(12:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; W.Leota at BYU 46.
Sack
3 & 7 - BYU 46
(11:34 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 39 for -7 yards (M.Malotumau)
Punt
4 & 14 - BYU 39
(10:56 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 61 yards to UTU End Zone Center-BYU. Touchback.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 80 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(10:29 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(10:26 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+80 YD
3 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(10:18 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:07 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 82 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 2nd) A.Day kicks 60 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 5. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at BYU 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18
(10:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 21.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 21
(9:18 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 26. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+59 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(9:11 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(8:53 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at UTU 24.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTTCH 24
(8:31 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+24 YD
3 & 11 - UTTCH 24
(8:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 24. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at UTU 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 48
(8:00 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 44.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTTCH 44
(7:16 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; A.Hannemann at BYU 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 35
(6:50 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 35
(6:34 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 26.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTTCH 26
(6:09 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 24.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTTCH 24
(5:59 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UTTCH 9
(5:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTTCH 9
(5:24 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:17 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 55 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:17 - 2nd) A.Day kicks 62 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 3. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Day at BYU 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(5:09 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at BYU 50.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 50
(4:41 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Webster at UTU 46.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 46
(4:04 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to UTU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kirkland at UTU 45.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(3:37 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 45. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 45. Gain of 45 yards. K.Hill for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:15 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:15 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 25. Fair catch by J.Hobert.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(3:15 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 25. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTU 29.
Int
2 & 6 - UTTCH 29
(2:42 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass INTERCEPTED at BYU 31. Intercepted by J.Robinson at BYU 31. Tackled by UTU at BYU 31.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 84 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 31
(2:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-J.Nelson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 25 - BYU 16
(2:42 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at BYU 24.
+5 YD
2 & 17 - BYU 24
(2:27 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTU at BYU 29.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 29
(2:07 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTU at BYU 38.
+3 YD
4 & 3 - BYU 38
(1:35 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 41.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(1:20 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at UTU 36.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 36. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki at UTU 18.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18
(0:55 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 18. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 6.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 6
(0:52 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Webster at UTU 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BYU 4
(0:37 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 4.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 4
(0:28 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 4. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 4. Gain of 4 yards. K.Hill for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:25 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - End of Half (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:25 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(0:25 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 27.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at UTU 31.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 31
(14:22 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson; C.Haws at UTU 32.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - UTTCH 32
(13:42 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; M.Harper at UTU 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 42
(13:29 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 42.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 42
(13:01 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UTTCH 42
(12:57 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTTCH 42
(12:33 - 3rd) A.Day punts 51 yards to BYU 7 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 7. Tackled by J.Fotu at BYU 22.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(12:20 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Leota; S.Kanongata'a at BYU 23.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 23
(11:36 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 30.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BYU 30
(11:15 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 30
(10:55 - 3rd) R.Rehkow punts 53 yards to UTU 17 Center-BYU. Fair catch by D.Fisher.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 17
(10:43 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at UTU 18.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTTCH 18
(10:23 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - UTTCH 18
(10:02 - 3rd) V.Gabalis rushed to UTU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Summers at UTU 20.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTTCH 20
(9:26 - 3rd) A.Day punts 35 yards to BYU 45 Center-UTU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(9:19 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 45
(9:12 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 50 for yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at BYU 50. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+23 YD
2 & 25 - BYU 30
(8:54 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan at UTU 47.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 47
(8:24 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at UTU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Mayes at UTU 37.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37
(8:11 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 37. Catch made by P.Nacua at UTU 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Hala at UTU 23. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+13 YD
1 & 11 - BYU 38
(7:45 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; T.Grayson at UTU 17. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+27 YD
1 & 13 - BYU 40
(7:37 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 40. Catch made by C.Brooks at UTU 40. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 13.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 13
(6:20 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 13. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 13. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 13. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 25 - BYU 28
(6:12 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 28. Catch made by C.Brooks at UTU 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Scott; M.Christensen at UTU 10.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 10
(5:46 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to UTU End Zone for 10 yards. J.Hall for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:38 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:38 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(5:38 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 25. Catch made by D.Fisher at UTU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at UTU 31.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 31
(5:12 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 36
(4:50 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 36
(4:30 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 37 for yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson at UTU 37. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 20 - UTTCH 26
(4:21 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 26. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at UTU 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at UTU 43.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTTCH 43
(3:52 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTTCH 43
(3:24 - 3rd) A.Day punts 35 yards to BYU 22 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 22. Tackled by K.Floyd at BYU 18.

BYU
Cougars
 - Interception (5 plays, 40 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 18
(3:15 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 18
(3:10 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 18. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; J.Williams at BYU 32.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(3:00 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 32. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at UTU 32.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(2:32 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by B.Cosper at UTU 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 32. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - BYU 42
(2:20 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Brooks.
Int
2 & 20 - BYU 42
(2:00 - 3rd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at UTU 18. Intercepted by J.Sheridan at UTU 18. Tackled by C.Brooks at UTU 45.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 45
(1:49 - 3rd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 45. Catch made by M.Moten at UTU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UTU 48.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTTCH 48
(1:21 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTTCH 48
(1:08 - 3rd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTTCH 48
(1:00 - 3rd) A.Day punts 39 yards to BYU 13 Center-UTU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28
(0:50 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at BYU 36.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 36
(0:18 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; J.Scott at BYU 44.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(15:00 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at UTU 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(14:33 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UTU 42.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 42
(14:10 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Leota; B.Brown at UTU 43.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 43
(13:37 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
Punt
4 & 8 - BYU 43
(13:00 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 33 yards to UTU 10 Center-BYU. Fair catch by J.Hobert.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 10
(12:49 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 10. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 10. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Criddle at UTU 11.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - UTTCH 11
(12:12 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 11. Catch made by D.Wilks at UTU 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at UTU 18.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - UTTCH 18
(11:37 - 4th) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 16. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 4 - UTTCH 16
(11:25 - 4th) A.Day punts 42 yards to BYU 42 Center-UTU. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 58 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(11:12 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42
(11:04 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 32 for 26 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; W.Leota at UTU 32.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(10:34 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 32. Catch made by I.Rex at UTU 32. Gain of 32 yards. I.Rex for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:15 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:15 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 25. Fair catch by J.Hobert.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(10:15 - 4th) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 23.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - UTTCH 23
(9:47 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 23. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Criddle at UTU 27.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTTCH 27
(9:17 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Thomason.
Punt
4 & 8 - UTTCH 27
(8:56 - 4th) A.Day punts 34 yards to BYU 39 Center-UTU. Downed by UTU.

BYU
Cougars
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(8:49 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 47.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 47
(8:15 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan; S.Webster at UTU 44.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(7:45 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; J.Henry at UTU 32.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(7:03 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; M.Malaki at UTU 25.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 25
(6:31 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 23.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 23
(5:51 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to UTU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Malotumau; D.Nash at UTU 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 20
(5:38 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 20
(4:29 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to UTU 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UTU 13.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 13
(3:57 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UTU 15.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BYU 22
(3:48 - 4th) J.Oldroyd 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 4th) C.Peterman kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 25. Fair catch by UTU.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(3:39 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 40
(3:36 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 40. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at UTU 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Bamba at BYU 43.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 43
(3:16 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by M.Moten at BYU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Udo; C.Jackson at BYU 38.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UTTCH 38
(2:39 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTTCH 38
(2:36 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
+20 YD
4 & 5 - UTTCH 38
(2:22 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 38. Catch made by D.Thomason at BYU 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; M.Criddle at BYU 18.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 18
(1:56 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 18. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Hobert for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(1:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for UTU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:49 - 4th) I.Uvaydov kicks onside 4 from UTU 35 to UTU 39. BYU returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTU at UTU 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(1:48 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at UTU 37.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 37
(1:41 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTU 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at UTU 29.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(1:36 - 4th) M.Davis rushed to UTU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Fotu; K.Smith-Bejgrowicz at UTU 25.
+25 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 25
(0:47 - 4th) T.Fall rushed to UTU End Zone for 25 yards. T.Fall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:47 - 4th) C.Peterman extra point is good.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - End of Game (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:47 - 4th) C.Peterman kicks 61 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 4. J.Hobert returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at UTU 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 21
(0:42 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 21
(0:38 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 21. Catch made by M.Moten at UTU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Udo; M.Pyper at UTU 26.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTTCH 26
(0:15 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
Penalty
4 & 5 - UTTCH 26
(0:04 - 4th) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 31
(0:01 - 4th) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 31. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by Z.Allen at UTU 50.
