Daniels, Cain power No. 6 LSU to 41-10 victory over UAB
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Noah Cain scored on three short runs, Jayden Daniels had touchdowns rushing and passing, and sixth-ranked LSU methodically pulled away from UAB for a 41-10 victory on a cold, wet Saturday night.
Daniels completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and ran for 111 yards on 12 carries. His top target was receiver Malik Nabers. who caught seven passes for 129 yards, including a 47-yarder on LSU's first touchdown drive. Brian Thomas also had a late TD catch for LSU (9-2).
The comfortable victory meant LSU could continue to climb in the The AP Top 25 Poll after No. 5 Tennessee's 63-38 loss at South Carolina - depending on whether the Tigers are leapfrogged by No. 7 USC, which won at rival UCLA 48-45.
LSU is already locked into the Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 3.
Temperatures in the 40s and a pelting rain kept many fans away from Tigers Stadium for LSU's home finale - a non-conference matchup against a team listed by FanDuel SportsBook as a two-touchdown underdog.
But those who showed up saw a relatively competitive first half.
After LSU drove for John Emery Jr's short touchdown on the game's opening possession, the Blazers (5-6) responded with the help of Jermaine Brown Jr.'s 66-yard kickoff return. That set up DeWayne McBride's 5-yard TD run to tie it.
LSU took a 14-7 lead on Cain's 5-yard run, but UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins completed passes of 20 and 27 yards to quickly lead the Blazers inside the Tigers' 10. But Ali Gaye's third-down sack led UAB to settle for a field goal to make it 14-10 at the beginning of the second quarter.
LSU widened its lead to 21-10 on Cain's second TD with 5:20 left in the half and Cain scored a third time to make it 28-10 just before halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
UAB: The Blazers came in with one of the highest ranked running games in the country, averaging nearly 250 yards per game. They mustered just 48 yards rushing against LSU. McBride, who came in with a nation-leading 156.3 yards rushing per game, finished with 34 yards on 13 carries.
LSU: Cain, a Penn State transfer, leads all LSU running backs with seven touchdowns rushing. He trails Daniels, who rushed for his team-leading 11th score this season. John Emery Jr. scored LSU's opening TD from 2 yards out but fumbled inside the UAB 10 on the Tigers' next series and lost a second fumble in Blazers territory early in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
UAB: At Louisiana Tech on Nov. 26.
LSU: At Texas A&M on Nov. 26.
---
|
D. McBride
22 RB
34 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, REC
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
297 PaYds, PaTD, 111 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|30
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|11-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|259
|565
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|266
|Rush Attempts
|22
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|211
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|17-35
|23-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-73
|3-39
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.8
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|266
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|565
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|14/29
|158
|0
|0
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|3/6
|53
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|13
|34
|1
|6
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|6
|24
|0
|9
|
L. Witherspoon 5 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|5
|3
|56
|0
|27
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|12
|4
|54
|0
|36
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|4
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Payne 84 TE
|D. Payne
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|4
|3
|12
|0
|15
|
D. Boykin 8 WR
|D. Boykin
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 6 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 10 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 98 DL
|T. Howard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Dempsey 33 CB
|C. Dempsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels III 46 LB
|C. Daniels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 11 S
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 51 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Collier 13 LB
|R. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carbajal III 96 DL
|A. Carbajal III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Penn 92 DL
|K. Penn
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|6
|45.8
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|66.0
|66
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|22/29
|297
|1
|0
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|111
|1
|28
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|13
|76
|3
|15
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|9
|46
|1
|14
|
D. Davis Jr. 12 S
|D. Davis Jr.
|5
|28
|0
|16
|
N. Demas 36 RB
|N. Demas
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|8
|7
|129
|0
|47
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|4
|3
|61
|0
|29
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|3
|3
|39
|0
|15
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|5
|2
|29
|0
|25
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|4
|4
|21
|1
|8
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|3
|2
|12
|0
|14
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Mashburn 82 TE
|J. Mashburn
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 95 DT
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolan 32 LB
|D. Tolan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Finison 46 K
|T. Finison
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 26 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|3
|-0.3
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the LSU 1. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Eason at LSU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(14:55 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 21. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at LSU 26.
|+47 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 26(14:26 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 26. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(14:01 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by M.Taylor at UAB 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UAB at UAB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 16(13:42 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 16(13:18 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 9.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 9(12:41 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor K.Swoopes at UAB 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 6(12:03 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams T.Howard at UAB 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 5(11:27 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks T.Howard at UAB 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 2(10:48 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. J.Emery for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB 4. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jenkins at LSU 30.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30(10:31 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by B.Damous at LSU 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14(10:14 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by T.Shropshire at LSU 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse G.Penn at LSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(9:38 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LSU End Zone for 5 yards. D.McBride for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:19 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder K.Penn at LSU 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34(8:51 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas W.Boler at LSU 40.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(8:18 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(7:47 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UAB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 36(7:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Emery.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 36(7:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 36. Catch made by N.Cain at UAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Eason G.Cash at UAB 30.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 30(6:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 30. Catch made by J.Jenkins at UAB 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 5(6:03 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. N.Cain for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(5:59 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UAB 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UAB 22(5:21 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 22. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse G.Brooks at UAB 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 29(4:45 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 29. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LSU at UAB 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:16 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at UAB 38.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 38(3:38 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 38. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42(3:05 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 38.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 38(2:30 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by T.Jones at LSU 38. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11(1:52 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 11. Catch made by T.Shropshire at LSU 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(1:11 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LSU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 6.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UAB 6(0:27 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at LSU 12 for -6 yards (A.Gaye)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UAB 19(15:00 - 2nd) M.Quinn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(14:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Cash J.Key at LSU 40.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(14:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 40. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 23(14:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at UAB 24 for -1 yards (I.Forte; M.Fairbanks)
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 24(13:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 12 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12(12:50 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to UAB 8 for 4 yards. J.Emery FUMBLES forced by UAB. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-UAB at UAB 8. Tackled by LSU at UAB 8.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 8(12:29 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at UAB 14.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UAB 14(11:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-M.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 9(11:38 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 9(11:33 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 9. Catch made by T.McDonald at UAB 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at UAB 14.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 14(10:48 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 51 yards to LSU 35 Center-UAB. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 35. Tackled by UAB at LSU 43. PENALTY on LSU-J.Bech Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(10:36 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama T.Taylor at LSU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 26(10:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at LSU 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 30(9:28 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama J.Key at LSU 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(8:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum K.Swoopes at LSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LSU 40(8:20 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 40(8:13 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 40. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(7:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by J.Jenkins at UAB 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 33(7:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by M.Nabers at UAB 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 34.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 34(6:40 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to UAB 11 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at UAB 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11(6:18 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 6(5:41 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller K.Penn at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(5:25 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. N.Cain for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB 4. S.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jenkins at UAB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 27(5:12 - 2nd) D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at UAB 27.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 27(4:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-B.Dalton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 22(4:25 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 22. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 22. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner W.Weeks at UAB 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(3:28 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by D.McBride at UAB 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha W.Weeks at LSU 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 45(3:09 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LSU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at LSU 46.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UAB 46(2:45 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by F.Farrier at LSU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 43. PENALTY on UAB-B.Damous Offensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 19 - UAB 40(2:11 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 45.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UAB 45(1:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44(1:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 44. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 43.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42(0:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to UAB 14 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 14(0:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by M.Taylor at UAB 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(0:43 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. N.Cain for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:40 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at UAB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UAB 32(0:21 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32(0:14 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UAB 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 28(0:10 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 47 yards to LSU 25 Center-UAB. Downed by UAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 25(14:55 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 25(14:53 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 25(14:47 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 35 yards to LSU 40 Center-UAB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(14:39 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks at LSU 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 43(14:08 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at LSU 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 41(13:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 41. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels at UAB 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 49(13:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 48. Catch made by M.Taylor at UAB 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 41. PENALTY on LSU-M.Taylor Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - LSU 36(12:58 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at LSU 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 22 - LSU 39(12:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; K.Swoopes at LSU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - LSU 41(11:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Punt
4 & 20 - LSU 41(10:52 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 44 yards to UAB 15 Center-LSU. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 15. Tackled by J.Roy at UAB 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15(10:44 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha; G.Penn at UAB 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 19(10:20 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; B.Ojulari at UAB 19.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 19(10:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for F.Farrier.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UAB 19(9:50 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 38 yards to LSU 43 Center-UAB. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(9:36 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 42. PENALTY on UAB-J.Key Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(8:59 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by B.Thomas at UAB 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 23(8:22 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to UAB 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at UAB 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 18(7:39 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to UAB 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; J.Key at UAB 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(7:04 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to UAB 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 4. PENALTY on UAB-J.Key Horse Collar Tackle 2 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 2(6:50 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. J.Daniels for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:50 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:50 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 25(6:42 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Dalton. PENALTY on LSU-M.Baskerville Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34(6:42 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tolan; B.Ojulari at UAB 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 40(6:26 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins; A.Gaye at UAB 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 42(5:25 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at UAB 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 49(4:33 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 49(4:33 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LSU 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; J.Foucha at LSU 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 42(4:04 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to LSU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40(3:19 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to LSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 39(2:26 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 38(2:23 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by B.Damous at LSU 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(1:52 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 24(1:10 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 24(1:06 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.Boykin.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - UAB 24(1:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(0:56 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 24. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 24. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at UAB 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(0:25 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to UAB 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis; K.Penn at UAB 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 42(15:00 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to UAB 28 for 14 yards. J.Emery FUMBLES forced by D.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-K.Swoopes at UAB 28. Tackled by LSU at UAB 28.
|Result
|Play
|-44 YD
|( - )
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28(14:51 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at UAB 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 29(14:09 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UAB 33.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - LSU 33(13:59 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 33(13:54 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 55 yards to LSU 12 Center-UAB. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 12. Tackled by T.McDaniel at LSU 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 14(13:39 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Dempsey at LSU 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28(13:29 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at LSU 39. PENALTY on UAB-W.Boler Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 46(13:15 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 46(13:11 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by M.Nabers at UAB 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Collier at UAB 38.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 38(12:58 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to UAB 23 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels at UAB 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 23(11:56 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to UAB 8 for 15 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 8(11:48 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to UAB 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at UAB 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LSU 5(11:36 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Taylor.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 5(11:34 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to UAB 5. Catch made by B.Thomas at UAB 5. Gain of 5 yards. B.Thomas for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 4th) T.Finison extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:46 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-B.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LSU 20(9:46 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - LSU 20(9:42 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at UAB 25.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LSU 25(8:52 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 45. PENALTY on UAB-T.Shropshire Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - LSU 13(8:35 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 22 - LSU 13(8:38 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 49 yards to LSU 38 Center-UAB. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 38. Tackled by UAB at LSU 34.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34(8:38 - 4th) D.Davis rushed to UAB 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at UAB 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 50(8:02 - 4th) D.Davis rushed to UAB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at UAB 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 45(6:58 - 4th) D.Davis rushed to UAB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Eason at UAB 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 42(6:39 - 4th) N.Demas rushed to UAB 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37(5:39 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by J.Mashburn at UAB 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at UAB 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UAB 35(5:17 - 4th) N.Demas rushed to UAB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carbajal at UAB 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 35(4:27 - 4th) D.Davis rushed to UAB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Eason at UAB 36.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - UAB 36(3:41 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(3:33 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 36. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 36. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 28(2:28 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 28(2:26 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to LSU 28. Catch made by D.Payne at LSU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan at LSU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 15(1:59 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 15(1:10 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to LSU 15. Catch made by D.Payne at LSU 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 11.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 11(1:01 - 4th) L.Witherspoon rushed to LSU 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 15.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - LSU 11(0:50 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
