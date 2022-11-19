|
|
|FIU
|UTEP
UTEP holds FIU to just 71 yards of offense, wins 40-6
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Calvin Brownholtz and Reynaldo Flores each accounted for two touchdowns and UTEP beat Florida International 40-6 on Saturday.
UTEP put up 525 yards of offense and held FIU to just 71.
Brownholtz was 12-of-18 passing for 190 yards for UTEP (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA). He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyrin Smith with 3:52 remaining in the second half and connected with Kelly Akharaiyi for a 68-yard touchdown a little over a minute later.
Flores ran for 128 yards on 13 carries. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 43-yarder stretched the Miners' lead to 21-0 early in the second.
Alex Nobles scored on an 84-yard fumble return for FIU (4-7, 2-5).
---
|
L. Joseph
8 RB
10 RuYds, 12 ReYds, REC
|
C. Brownholtz
7 QB
190 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 31 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|28
|Rushing
|1
|18
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|76
|525
|Total Plays
|43
|79
|Avg Gain
|1.8
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|335
|Rush Attempts
|22
|61
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|61
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|6-21
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|1.9
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.3
|4-40.8
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|61
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|335
|
|
|76
|TOTAL YDS
|525
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|6/16
|61
|0
|1
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|0/5
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|8
|10
|0
|6
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|5
|10
|0
|13
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Jackson 89 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|4
|-9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|5
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 10 WR
|K. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Law 82 WR
|J. Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 34 LB
|C. Coleman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kinsler 1 DL
|L. Kinsler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|8
|42.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|12/18
|190
|2
|0
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|13
|128
|2
|43
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|17
|84
|0
|17
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|14
|81
|0
|22
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|8
|31
|1
|10
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Joseph 25 RB
|J. Joseph
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
T. Burgess Jr. 5 RB
|T. Burgess Jr.
|3
|-2
|0
|6
|
K. Hurley 10 QB
|K. Hurley
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|4
|3
|99
|1
|68
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|6
|5
|58
|1
|17
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|4
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DB
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 48 DT
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Robinson 44 DE
|E. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Taueli 43 LB
|O. Taueli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Theard 6 LB
|G. Theard
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|4
|40.8
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel G.Bernadel at TEP 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 27(14:17 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to TEP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at TEP 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29(13:52 - 1st) C.Brownholtz scrambles to TEP 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at TEP 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(13:22 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at TEP 44. PENALTY on FIU-S.Peterson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(13:10 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by T.Smith at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(12:34 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by R.Flores at FIU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 21(11:55 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill A.Cole at FIU 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(11:35 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 12.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UTEP 12(10:55 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on FIU-A.Volmar Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 2(10:40 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore J.Guerad at FIU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTEP 1(10:01 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 1(9:22 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brownholtz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) M.Ramos kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:15 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton K.Stewart at FIU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(8:49 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at FIU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 30(8:17 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 30(8:11 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to TEP 30 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(8:04 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at TEP 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 31(7:31 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 31(7:22 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTEP 31(7:17 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 50 yards to FIU 19 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 19(7:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 12 for -7 yards (J.Taylor; K.Stewart)
|-2 YD
2 & 17 - FIU 12(6:35 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FIU 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - FIU 10(13:56 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Knight K.Moss at FIU 14. PENALTY on FIU-J.Pierce Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - FIU 14(5:32 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 45 yards to TEP 41 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(5:25 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at TEP 42.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 42(4:59 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(4:28 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland L.Kinsler at FIU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 38(3:47 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill J.Passmore at FIU 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 32(3:11 - 1st) J.Tupou rushed to FIU 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(2:38 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 15(2:01 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(1:13 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to FIU End Zone for 10 yards. R.Flores for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:05 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt K.Hylton at FIU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38(0:47 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38(0:36 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at FIU 41.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 41(15:00 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37(14:49 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to TEP 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 40.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - FIU 40(14:03 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 40(13:56 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by J.Bracey at TEP 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(13:25 - 2nd) G.James rushed to TEP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt T.James at TEP 20.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 20(13:00 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to TEP 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 25(12:24 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|No Good
4 & 10 - FIU 32(12:04 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Lee Holder-D.Montiel.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:57 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel K.Davis at TEP 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 24(11:30 - 2nd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts D.Hall at TEP 26.
|+25 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(10:50 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(10:17 - 2nd) R.Flores rushed to FIU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel A.Volmar at FIU 43.
|+43 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 43(9:43 - 2nd) R.Flores rushed to FIU End Zone for 43 yards. R.Flores for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 30 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU 35. Out of bounds. PENALTY on TEP-K.McNamara Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 35(9:05 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 25 for -10 yards (K.Moss)
|Penalty
2 & 20 - FIU 25(8:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on FIU-W.Lawson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
2 & 25 - FIU 20(8:08 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TEP at FIU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FIU 32(7:21 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|Punt
4 & 13 - FIU 32(7:16 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 37 yards to TEP 31 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(7:04 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by D.Hall J.Potts at FIU 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(6:26 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(5:54 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill A.Volmar at FIU 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 27(5:13 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(4:35 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill L.Kinsler at FIU 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 17(3:58 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 17. Catch made by T.Smith at FIU 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Smith for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(3:52 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson at FIU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 25(3:27 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 25(3:21 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at FIU 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 28(2:34 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to TEP 32 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(2:15 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Robinson at FIU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 31(1:36 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.James at FIU 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. G.James pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.James at FIU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 35(1:35 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 35(1:30 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 35(1:24 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 35(1:12 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 41 yards to TEP 24 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon. PENALTY on TEP-J.Hagopian Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - FIU 50(1:06 - 2nd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 49. Intercepted by G.Theard at FIU 49. Tackled by FIU at FIU 43.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(1:01 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 27 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(0:44 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by W.Dawn at FIU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 20(0:31 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Tupou at FIU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(0:20 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for J.Tupou.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 15(0:16 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at FIU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTEP 9(0:10 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTEP 16(0:06 - 2nd) G.Baechle 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-J.Sloan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at FIU 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 26(14:38 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FIU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FIU 31(13:46 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 31(13:40 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 49 yards to TEP 20 Center-J.Lee. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 20. Tackled by FIU at TEP 20.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(13:31 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 26 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at TEP 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(12:54 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 46. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at TEP 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 49(12:20 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at TEP 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 49(11:38 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for TEP.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 49(11:32 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 36 yards to FIU 15 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15(11:27 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at FIU 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 16(10:58 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt T.Knight at FIU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 18(10:13 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 18(10:05 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to TEP 46 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(9:59 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at TEP 46. PENALTY on TEP-R.Mervin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - UTEP 36(9:29 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler at TEP 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - UTEP 40(8:51 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at TEP 50.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 50(8:19 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 50. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(7:39 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 36(6:56 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 37(6:13 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTEP 37(6:07 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 37 yards to FIU End Zone Center-A.Tejada. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(5:58 - 3rd) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Amaewhule at FIU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 26(5:30 - 3rd) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Amaewhule C.Wallerstedt at FIU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 27(4:58 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 27(4:51 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 39 yards to TEP 34 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(4:44 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at TEP 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 36(4:06 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at TEP 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 42(3:25 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland D.Daniel at TEP 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(2:50 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal D.Hall at TEP 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 46(2:09 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel A.Volmar at FIU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(1:39 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to FIU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler R.Peterson at FIU 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 43(1:02 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to FIU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 35(0:21 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to FIU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-A.Volmar Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(15:00 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howard J.Guerad at FIU 12.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UTEP 12(14:18 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz sacked at FIU 16 for -4 yards (A.Cole) C.Brownholtz FUMBLES forced by A.Cole. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-A.Nobles at FIU 16. A.Nobles for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(14:04 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Carlson rushed to TEP 3 for yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 4th) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:04 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-TEP Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 20(14:04 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to TEP 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at TEP 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(13:33 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad J.Passmore at TEP 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 35(12:52 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at TEP 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 44(12:06 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(11:35 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(10:56 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at FIU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 27(10:13 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel C.Coleman at FIU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(9:28 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at FIU 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 16(8:46 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel C.Coleman at FIU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTEP 9(8:05 - 4th) J.Joseph rushed to FIU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 9.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 9(7:22 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel D.Daniel at FIU 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 3(6:40 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UTEP 1(6:02 - 4th) J.Joseph rushed to FIU End Zone for yards. J.Joseph for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Joseph rushed to FIU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 4th) D.Montiel kicks 46 yards from FIU 20 to the TEP 34. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 49.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(5:06 - 4th) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at TEP 48.
|-5 YD
2 & 13 - UTEP 48(4:26 - 4th) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.Wright J.Guerad at TEP 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - UTEP 43(3:45 - 4th) T.Burgess rushed to TEP 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at TEP 49.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UTEP 49(3:05 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 40 yards to FIU 11 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 11(2:56 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 11(2:50 - 4th) D.Jackson rushed to FIU 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Taueli at FIU 9.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FIU 9(2:01 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Law.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FIU 9(1:52 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 52 yards to TEP 39 Center-J.Lee. Downed by K.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(1:40 - 4th) K.Hurley rushed to TEP 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Wright at TEP 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - UTEP 35(1:06 - 4th) J.Joseph rushed to TEP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEP 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - UTEP 37(0:25 - 4th) J.Joseph rushed to TEP 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at TEP 40.
