Arkansas rockets past No. 20 Ole Miss behind Sanders' 3 TDs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Arkansas' Rocket Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a 42-27 rout of No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels' 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.
Sanders averaged 9.7 yards on 24 carries, helping Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) snap a two-game skid and become bowl-eligible. He gained 153 yards in the first half.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson returned from his injury, going 17 of 22 passing for 168 yards and three scores. Matt Landers added two touchdown receptions for the Hogs.
Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3, No. 14 CFP) moved the ball and had chances early. But holding penalties nullified two touchdown passes from Jaxson Dart. The Rebels lost a fumble, were forced to settle for two field goals on promising drives and missed a field-goal try.
The Rebels had two 200-yard rushers - Quinshon Judkins (214) and Zach Evans (207) - but still trailed by 36 points at one point.
Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders picked off a Dart pass, setting up Sanders' 8-yard scoring run just before halftime for the 35-6 cushion.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ole Miss: The Rebels were outclassed in the wake of a tough 30-24 loss to Alabama, but they can't let the setback linger since bitter rival Mississippi State looms.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks looked like a different team, especially on offense, after being upset by Liberty and dropping a tight game against LSU.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ole Miss will almost certainly tumble out of the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss: Hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday.
Arkansas: Visits Missouri on Saturday.
---
|
Q. Judkins
4 RB
214 RuYds, RuTD, 27 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
R. Sanders
5 RB
232 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 29 ReYds, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|24
|Rushing
|21
|12
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|703
|503
|Total Plays
|89
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|463
|335
|Rush Attempts
|53
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.7
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|240
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|17-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-111
|7-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-34.0
|6-34.8
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|240
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|463
|RUSH YDS
|335
|
|
|703
|TOTAL YDS
|503
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|21/36
|240
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|24
|214
|1
|60
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|17
|207
|1
|48
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|11
|44
|0
|21
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|12
|9
|140
|1
|53
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|11
|4
|45
|0
|23
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|5
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|2
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|3-6
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hughes 35 LB
|R. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malone 90 DT
|T. Malone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|2/3
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|2
|34.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knox 27 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|17/22
|168
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|24
|232
|3
|68
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|8
|47
|0
|23
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|6
|40
|0
|13
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|5
|16
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|4
|3
|38
|2
|23
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|4
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|3
|3
|34
|0
|20
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|2
|32
|1
|20
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|5
|5
|29
|0
|12
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. McAdoo 24 DB
|Q. McAdoo
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|5-6
|0.0
|1
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 58 DL
|J. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 6 DB
|J. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|4
|34.3
|4
|38
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|2
|36.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MIS 36. PENALTY on MIS-M.Heath Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 22 - MISS 13(14:49 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to MIS 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at MIS 11.
|+25 YD
2 & 24 - MISS 11(14:29 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 11. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 11. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ARK at MIS 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(14:01 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at MIS 42.
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 42(13:45 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 38 for -4 yards. J.Dart FUMBLES forced by D.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-D.Sanders at MIS 38. Tackled by MIS at MIS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:34 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; O.Reese at MIS 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 37(13:22 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; K.Coleman at MIS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 34(13:10 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - ARK 34(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-J.St. John False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 39(12:38 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 28 yards to MIS 11 Center-ARK. Downed by E.Stein.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11(12:29 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 11. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at MIS 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 19(12:06 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at MIS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(11:54 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; J.Turner at MIS 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 31(11:37 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at MIS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISS 32(11:09 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 32(11:01 - 1st) F.Masin punts 37 yards to ARK 31 Center-MIS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31(10:54 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Young at ARK 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 33(10:35 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; I.Young at ARK 32.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 32(10:19 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48(9:48 - 1st) A.Green rushed to MIS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Ivey at MIS 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 47(9:16 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by T.Knox at MIS 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; T.Johnson at MIS 31.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31(8:52 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 8(8:33 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 8. Catch made by M.Landers at MIS 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Landers for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:28 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at MIS 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 28(8:15 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 28. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 47(7:59 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck; H.Clark at ARK 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 47(7:42 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by J.Watkins at ARK 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 41(7:16 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 34(6:53 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 34(6:50 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to ARK 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 35(6:24 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by Q.Judkins at ARK 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher; D.Sanders at ARK 33.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - MISS 33(6:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by D.Wade at ARK 33. Gain of yards. D.Wade for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - MISS 43(5:45 - 1st) F.Masin punts 31 yards to ARK 12 Center-MIS. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 12. Tackled by MIS at ARK 12. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 27(5:35 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 27(5:28 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; D.Prince at ARK 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 28(5:23 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 28. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; T.Brown at ARK 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 39(5:04 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for H.Henry.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 39(5:00 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; T.Robinson at ARK 43.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 43(4:31 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 45.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:17 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 23 for 22 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; I.Young at MIS 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(3:51 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by M.Landers at MIS 23. Gain of 23 yards. M.Landers for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:44 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 25. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 22. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(3:19 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory; D.Sanders at ARK 23.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 23(3:10 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 23. Catch made by D.Wade at ARK 23. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at ARK 27.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MISS 27(2:08 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Z.Evans.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - MISS 35(2:04 - 1st) J.Cruz 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-F.Masin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:00 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at ARK 27.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(1:38 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 45 for 28 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(1:23 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by R.Sanders at MIS 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 46(0:33 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at MIS 43.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 43(15:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 23 for 20 yards. K.Jefferson ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(14:36 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MIS 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 20(14:08 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by K.Jackson at MIS 20. Gain of 20 yards. K.Jackson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 25(13:55 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 25(13:55 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; Z.Williams at MIS 25.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 25(13:24 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 42 for 17 yards. J.Dart ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(12:59 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 50.
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 50(12:33 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 18 for 32 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; D.McGlothern at ARK 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(12:19 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at ARK 17.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MISS 17(11:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISS 22(11:24 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - MISS 22(11:23 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to ARK 21 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Ball at ARK 21.
|No Good
4 & 13 - MISS 29(11:15 - 2nd) J.Cruz 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MIS Holder-J.Lawrence.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 21(11:11 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 21. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at ARK 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 37(10:54 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; K.Hill at ARK 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 37(10:21 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 37. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; J.Ivey at ARK 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 39(9:31 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 41 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Brown at ARK 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 41(9:02 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 29 yards to MIS 30 Center-ARK. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(8:55 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols; H.Clark at MIS 34.
|+38 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 34(8:39 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 28 for 38 yards. Z.Evans ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 28(7:56 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo (D.McGlothern).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 28(7:49 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to ARK 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at ARK 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 19(7:29 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at ARK 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(7:05 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Paul; T.Hampton at ARK 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 12(6:26 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 7 for yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 7. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 17(5:57 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at ARK 15.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MISS 15(5:30 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 15. Catch made by J.Watkins at ARK 15. Gain of yards. J.Watkins for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIS-J.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - MISS 25(5:22 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Watkins at ARK 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at ARK 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISS 21(4:42 - 2nd) J.Cruz 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-J.Lawrence.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the ARK 2. Fair catch by A.Green.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:38 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at ARK 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(4:21 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at ARK 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 34(4:00 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman; T.Brown at ARK 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(3:43 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 50 for 15 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; M.Battle at MIS 50.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 50(3:15 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIS End Zone for 32 yards. R.Sanders for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ARK-J.Haselwood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(3:10 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MIS 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 20(2:28 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIS End Zone for 20 yards. R.Sanders for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:20 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ball; J.Domineck at MIS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 29(1:52 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 29. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at MIS 34.
|+23 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 34(1:32 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - MISS 43(1:15 - 2nd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 39. Intercepted by D.Sanders at ARK 39. Tackled by D.Wade at MIS 48.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48(1:07 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 49(0:39 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by J.Haselwood at MIS 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; I.Young at MIS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 31(0:34 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for ARK.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 31(0:27 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 31. Catch made by R.Sanders at MIS 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 19(0:20 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by R.Sanders at MIS 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 13.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ARK 13(0:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox. PENALTY on MIS-K.Coleman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 8(0:10 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIS End Zone for 8 yards. R.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 7 yards. M.Landers ran out of bounds.
|+68 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 32(14:26 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MIS End Zone for 68 yards. R.Sanders for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(14:16 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at MIS 30.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 30(13:43 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 46 for 16 yards. Q.Judkins FUMBLES forced by D.McGlothern. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-D.McGlothern at MIS 46. Tackled by MIS at MIS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(13:43 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to MIS 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(13:01 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to MIS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 34(12:13 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; T.Brown at MIS 27.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 27(11:31 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 27. Catch made by T.Knox at MIS 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 29.
|No Good
4 & 4 - ARK 37(10:50 - 3rd) C.Little 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARK Holder-ARK.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 29(10:45 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 28 for -1 yards (Z.Williams)
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 28(10:19 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 28. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo; M.Slusher at MIS 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(10:03 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 42. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(9:41 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at ARK 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 45(9:12 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; Z.Williams at ARK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 35(8:51 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 35(8:44 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 33(8:04 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+23 YD
4 & 8 - MISS 33(8:00 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by J.Mingo at ARK 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 7. PENALTY on MIS-M.Heath Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(7:37 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 20. Catch made by J.Mingo at ARK 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 15(7:19 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at ARK 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10(7:04 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 10. Catch made by J.Mingo at ARK 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; B.Pool at ARK 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 5(6:42 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ball at ARK 4.
|Sack
3 & Goal - MISS 4(6:09 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at ARK 5 for -1 yards (Q.McAdoo)
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MISS 5(5:40 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 5(5:35 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at ARK 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 18(4:54 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; A.Cistrunk at ARK 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 25(4:08 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Malone; A.Cistrunk at ARK 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARK 27(3:40 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 27 for yards. Tackled by O.Reese at ARK 27. PENALTY on MIS-O.Reese Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 41(3:14 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers. PENALTY on MIS-D.Igbinosun Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(3:10 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIS 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 35.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ARK 35(2:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-ARK False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 40(2:27 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to MIS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at MIS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 40(1:57 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 40(1:53 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 36 yards to MIS 4 Center-ARK. Downed by A.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 4(1:44 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 36 for 60 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at ARK 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(0:58 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher; D.Sanders at ARK 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 33(0:48 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARK 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 24(0:30 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by M.Heath at ARK 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at ARK 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 19(0:12 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 19. Catch made by D.Wade at ARK 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 15(15:00 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; C.Paul at ARK 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(14:37 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at ARK 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 4(14:18 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 1(14:05 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Judkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks 50 yards from MIS 35 to the ARK 15. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(14:02 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at ARK 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 44(13:17 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MIS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 50(12:33 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MIS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; A.Cistrunk at MIS 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 47(11:46 - 4th) A.Green rushed to MIS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 44.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARK 44(11:06 - 4th) PENALTY on ARK-L.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - ARK 49(10:43 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by R.Dubinion at MIS 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 50.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 50(9:58 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 38 yards to MIS 12 Center-ARK. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(9:52 - 4th) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 33 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at MIS 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 33(9:26 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at MIS 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 35(9:02 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern; M.Slusher at MIS 40.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 40(8:30 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 48.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 48(8:09 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to ARK End Zone for 48 yards. Z.Evans for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dart steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Mingo at ARK 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks onside 4 from MIS 35 to MIS 39. ARK returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at MIS 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(8:02 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 40(7:24 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to MIS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; A.Cistrunk at MIS 38.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ARK 38(7:09 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at MIS 49 for -11 yards (A.Cistrunk)
|Punt
4 & 20 - ARK 49(6:22 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 35 yards to MIS 14 Center-ARK. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 14(6:16 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 25(6:01 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(6:01 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory; H.Clark at MIS 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 43(5:43 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at ARK 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(5:26 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 44. Catch made by M.Heath at ARK 44. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Chavis at ARK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 32(5:02 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 32(4:56 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 23.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISS 23(4:32 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at ARK 23.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 23(4:03 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; S.Blair at ARK 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(3:52 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to ARK 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 15. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 18 - MISS 30(3:45 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 28.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MISS 28(3:16 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MISS 28(3:12 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - MISS 28(3:07 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath. PENALTY on ARK-M.Slusher Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 13(2:59 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to ARK 13. Catch made by M.Heath at ARK 13. Gain of 13 yards. M.Heath for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 4th) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks onside 19 from MIS 35 to ARK 46. ARK returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at ARK 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(2:54 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hughes; T.Robinson at ARK 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 48(2:11 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at ARK 49.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 49(1:23 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Cistrunk at ARK 46.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARK 46(0:36 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 43 yards to MIS 11 Center-ARK. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 11(0:29 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 11(0:23 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 11(0:17 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 50 for 39 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 50.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50(0:08 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to ARK 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 36.
