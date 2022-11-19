|
|
|UCONN
|ARMY
Murphy runs for 124 yards, leads Army over UConn 34-17
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Braheam Murphy ran for 124 yards and a touchdown to lead Army to a 34-17 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.
Murphy ran along the left hashmark and bolted 75 yards untouched into the end zone to give Army a 20-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Tyhier Tyler's 4-yard touchdown run stretched the Black Knights' lead to 27-17 late in the third.
UConn's last possessions ended with two punts and two interceptions.
Tyler attempted just one pass and finished with 70 yards rushing for Army (4-6). He scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth.
Victor Rosa rushed for 105 of his 111 yards in the first half and a touchdown for UConn (6-6).
Army's Miles Stewart returned a blocked punt 19 yards into the end zone just two minutes into the game.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|13
|14
|Passing
|5
|0
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|370
|318
|Total Plays
|61
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|254
|318
|Rush Attempts
|37
|58
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|116
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|0-1
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-80
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-23.3
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|254
|RUSH YDS
|318
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|318
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|14/24
|116
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|12
|111
|1
|43
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|10
|83
|0
|33
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|5
|33
|1
|23
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|8
|16
|0
|6
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|5
|5
|43
|0
|16
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|6
|3
|35
|0
|33
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|3
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
K. Marion 1 WR
|K. Marion
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Brown 80 TE
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|4-9
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|3-13
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gourdine 96 DL
|D. Gourdine
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shearin 10 DB
|C. Shearin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haynes 64 OL
|C. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hooper 56 DL
|C. Hooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Perlicki 97 P
|B. Perlicki
|2
|23.0
|0
|29
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|4
|19.8
|24
|0
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|7
|124
|1
|75
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|18
|70
|2
|25
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|5
|39
|0
|12
|
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|13
|39
|0
|6
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|4
|9
|1
|3
|
H. Reed 39 RB
|H. Reed
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lingenfelter 88 TE
|J. Lingenfelter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. DiDomenico 37 DB
|M. DiDomenico
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ciarlo 7 LB
|J. Ciarlo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|3-9
|0.0
|1
|
A. Hill 52 DL
|A. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowin 31 LB
|L. Lowin
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lewis 95 DL
|K. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuioti 94 DL
|J. Tuioti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
P. Hampton 36 LB
|P. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Frey 99 DL
|C. Frey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Copeland 83 DL
|K. Copeland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 96 DL
|D. Richardson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tobias 6 DB
|D. Tobias
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Scott 52 DL
|R. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Komorowski 93 DL
|T. Komorowski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sofia 91 DL
|T. Sofia
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Weaver 9 DB
|J. Weaver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|4
|38.5
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gerena 56 LB
|B. Gerena
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 3 DB
|J. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 59 yards from ARM 35 to the UCONN 6. D.Houston returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Cash; K.Crummie at UCONN 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 18(14:53 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton; C.Frey at UCONN 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 19(14:20 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 19. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at UCONN 24.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UCONN 24(13:58 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 19(13:37 - 1st) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at UCONN 19.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 19(12:57 - 1st) G.Caratan punts yards to UCONN 19 Center-T.Zozus. J.Williams blocked the kick. M.Stewart recovered the blocked kick. M.Stewart for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 64 yards from ARM 35 to the UCONN 1. D.Houston returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gerena at UCONN 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(12:43 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 20(12:43 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to ARM 47 for 33 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(12:03 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to ARM 47. Catch made by A.Turner at ARM 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin; M.DiDomenico at ARM 40. PENALTY on UCONN-V.Senn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 13 - UCONN 50(11:34 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to ARM 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton; T.Komorowski at ARM 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 42(11:02 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to ARM 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(10:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to ARM 36. Catch made by R.Burns at ARM 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ARM 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 28(9:44 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to ARM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; L.Lowin at ARM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:08 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:01 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to ARM 12 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 12(8:33 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to ARM 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver; K.Bonsu at ARM 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 7(7:44 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to ARM End Zone for yards. V.Rosa for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. V.Rosa rushed to ARM 1 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Moore at ARM 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCONN 1(7:28 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to ARM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Moore; M.Broughton at ARM 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UCONN 1(6:51 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 6(6:34 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to ARM 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton; K.Bonsu at ARM 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCONN 8(6:16 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCONN 16(6:08 - 1st) N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(6:04 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; B.Bouyer-Randle at ARM 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(5:21 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at ARM 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - ARMY 28(4:45 - 1st) M.Stewart rushed to ARM 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at ARM 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARMY 33(4:03 - 1st) B.Boehlke punts 32 yards to UCONN 35 Center-R.Aguilar. T.Wortham returned punt from the UCONN 35.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(3:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Niemenski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 30(3:54 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UCONN 41.
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 41(3:20 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to ARM 32 for 27 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico; M.Broughton at ARM 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(2:43 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UCONN 37(2:35 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to ARM 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lewis at ARM 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 37(2:00 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to ARM 37. Catch made by A.Turner at ARM 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ARM 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 26(1:38 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to ARM 26. Catch made by R.Burns at ARM 26. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Lowin at ARM 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(0:48 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to ARM 5 for yards. Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by M.Broughton. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-C.Jones at ARM 5. Tackled by V.Rosa at ARM 43. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. Z.Turner rushed to ARM 5 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton; C.Jones at ARM 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 5(0:45 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to ARM End Zone for yards. R.Burns for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. R.Burns rushed to ARM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at ARM 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCONN 1(0:36 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to ARM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hill; M.DiDomenico at ARM 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCONN 1(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - UCONN 1(14:54 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to ARM 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Frey; S.Jones at ARM 2.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 2(14:49 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams; J.Mitchell at ARM 6.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 6(14:13 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at ARM 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 11(13:32 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; M.Dixon-Williams at ARM 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(13:01 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; E.Watts at ARM 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 20(12:24 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; J.Mitchell at ARM 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(11:51 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; D.Jones at ARM 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 33(11:14 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Yates; B.Bouyer-Randle at ARM 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 36(10:30 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at ARM 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(9:57 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to UCONN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 42. PENALTY on ARM-I.Alston Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 17 - ARMY 35(9:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARM-ARM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 22 - ARMY 30(9:10 - 2nd) M.Bellan rushed to ARM 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at ARM 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 42(8:28 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at ARM 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 43(7:51 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at ARM 42.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARMY 42(7:08 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 58 yards to UCONN End Zone Center-R.Aguilar. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(6:59 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu; M.DiDomenico at UCONN 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 26(6:20 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin; K.Copeland at UCONN 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 25(5:39 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at UCONN 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(4:53 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at UCONN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCONN 34(4:11 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Marion.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 34(4:07 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to ARM 43 for 23 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(3:22 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to ARM End Zone for 43 yards. V.Rosa for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(3:12 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at ARM 26.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 26(2:51 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 20 for -6 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at ARM 20.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - ARMY 20(2:47 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston. PENALTY on UCONN-M.Bell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(2:40 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Watts; J.Mitchell at ARM 38.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 38(2:16 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to UCONN 28 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(1:54 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to UCONN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; D.Jones at UCONN 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 25(1:34 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to UCONN 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 19(1:13 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to UCONN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(0:46 - 2nd) M.Bellan rushed to UCONN 9 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Shearin at UCONN 9.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 9(0:40 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to UCONN 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; C.Shearin at UCONN 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 3(0:28 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to UCONN 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; J.Mitchell at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 1(0:22 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Missed PAT
|(0:18 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 39 yards from UCONN 35 to the ARM 26. B.Gerena returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at ARM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(14:55 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at ARM 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 35(14:21 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at ARM 42.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 42(13:34 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at ARM 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARMY 40(13:16 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 30 yards to UCONN 30 Center-R.Aguilar. Downed by ARM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(13:00 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; P.Hampton at UCONN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 30(12:17 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UCONN 30(12:14 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Marion. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 35(12:10 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at UCONN 43.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(11:42 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 43. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ARM 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 24(11:06 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to ARM 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton; M.DiDomenico at ARM 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 13(10:26 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to ARM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 9(9:46 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to ARM 5 for 4 yards. V.Rosa FUMBLES forced by A.Hill. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu at ARM 5.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UCONN 5(8:55 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to ARM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; M.Broughton at ARM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 1(8:35 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to ARM End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 3rd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 62 yards from UCONN 35 to the ARM 3. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(8:33 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to UCONN End Zone for 75 yards. B.Murphy for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 59 yards from ARM 35 to the UCONN 6. D.Houston returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gerena at UCONN 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 27(8:14 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at UCONN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCONN 34(7:42 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 34(7:35 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; K.Lewis at UCONN 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCONN 33(6:57 - 3rd) B.Perlicki punts 17 yards to UCONN 50 Center-T.Zozus. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(6:50 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to UCONN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; J.Mitchell at UCONN 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 48(6:14 - 3rd) M.Bellan rushed to UCONN 40 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mitchell at UCONN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(5:59 - 3rd) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for J.Lingenfelter.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 40(5:49 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to UCONN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; C.Hooper at UCONN 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 38(5:17 - 3rd) B.Murphy rushed to UCONN 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; J.Mitchell at UCONN 33.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - ARMY 33(4:34 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to UCONN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams; P.Yates at UCONN 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 33(4:28 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Marion.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 33(4:23 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at UCONN 36.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UCONN 36(3:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-V.Senn False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UCONN 31(3:26 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Marion.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 31(3:11 - 3rd) B.Perlicki punts 45 yards to ARM 24 Center-T.Zozus. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 24. Tackled by T.Zozus at ARM 24. PENALTY on UCONN-B.Bouyer-Randle Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 22 - UCONN 21(3:05 - 3rd) B.Perlicki punts 29 yards to ARM 50 Center-T.Zozus. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 50. Tackled by J.Morrison at UCONN 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:02 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to UCONN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at UCONN 38.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(2:25 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to UCONN 13 for 25 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(1:50 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to UCONN 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; D.Jones at UCONN 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 7(1:11 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to UCONN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 4(0:26 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to UCONN End Zone for 4 yards. T.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(0:19 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at UCONN 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 34(15:00 - 4th) J.Joly rushed to UCONN 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at UCONN 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 46(14:21 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin; S.Jones at UCONN 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(13:49 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 49. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 49. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.DiDomenico at ARM 49. PENALTY on UCONN-K.Marion Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 18 - UCONN 41(13:24 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Scott; L.Lowin at UCONN 44.
|-4 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 44(12:49 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 44. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Tuioti; M.Broughton at UCONN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - UCONN 40(12:12 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 34 for -6 yards (K.Bonsu; T.Sofia)
|Punt
4 & 25 - UCONN 34(11:37 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 47 yards to ARM 19 Center-T.Zozus. Downed by UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(11:22 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at ARM 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 23(10:47 - 4th) M.Stewart rushed to ARM 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at ARM 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(10:08 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-S.Dellinger False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARMY 24(9:44 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 24 for 0 yards. T.Tyler FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-T.Tyler at ARM 24. Tackled by J.Mitchell at ARM 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARMY 24(9:06 - 4th) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at ARM 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 31(8:26 - 4th) M.Bellan rushed to ARM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; E.Watts at ARM 34.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARMY 34(7:40 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 34 yards to UCONN 32 Center-R.Aguilar. Downed by J.Mayes.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(7:28 - 4th) Z.Turner pass INTERCEPTED at ARM 46. Intercepted by M.Broughton at ARM 46. Pushed out of bounds by C.Haynes at UCONN 27. PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on ARM-M.Broughton Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(7:13 - 4th) M.Bellan rushed to UCONN 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; D.Jones at UCONN 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 19(6:59 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to UCONN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford at UCONN 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 18(6:14 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to UCONN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; J.Mitchell at UCONN 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 15(6:08 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to UCONN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine; J.Stafford at UCONN 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 13(6:00 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to UCONN 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; M.Bell at UCONN 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 6(5:15 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to UCONN 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Yates; J.Stafford at UCONN 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 4(4:36 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to UCONN 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; J.Stafford at UCONN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 2(4:26 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to UCONN End Zone for 2 yards. T.Tyler for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:23 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by K.Marion at UCONN 25. Gain of 7 yards. K.Marion ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 32(4:09 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 32. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; D.Tobias at UCONN 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 48(3:55 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by R.Burns at UCONN 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 48.
|Int
2 & 6 - UCONN 48(3:31 - 4th) Z.Turner pass INTERCEPTED at ARM 22. Intercepted by D.Tobias at ARM 22. D.Tobias ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(3:24 - 4th) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at ARM 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(2:41 - 4th) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; M.Dixon-Williams at ARM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(1:54 - 4th) C.Ballard rushed to ARM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at ARM 34.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 34(1:11 - 4th) H.Reed rushed to ARM 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at ARM 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(0:27 - 4th) ARM kneels at the ARM 38.
