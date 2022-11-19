|
|
|TEXAS
|KANSAS
Robinson runs for 243 yards, 4 TDs as Texas routs KU 55-14
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Bijan Robinson ran for career-highs of 243 yards and four touchdowns, helping Texas earn a bit of revenge against Kansas with a 55-14 victory Saturday that kept alive the Longhorns' hopes of playing for the Big 12 championship.
The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3), who lost a 57-56 overtime thriller to the Jayhawks a year ago in Austin, need to beat Baylor next weekend while, coincidentally, getting some help from Kansas. The Jayhawks (6-5, 3-5) must also beat Kansas State in their rivalry game for Texas to play fourth-ranked TCU in the title game in Arlington.
Quinn Ewers added 107 yards passing and a touchdown, and Jonathon Brooks ran for 108 yards and two scores, as the Longhorns bounced back from a dismal game against the Horned Frogs in which they didn't score an offensive touchdown.
They scored on nine straight possessions after an opening punt and finished with 427 yards rushing.
The Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels, starting for the first time since a shoulder injury six weeks ago, threw for 230 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Devin Neal ran 13 times for 51 yards.
Robinson, who was held to 29 yards rushing by the Horned Frogs, eclipsed that total midway through the first quarter Saturday, then kept on going. He bulldozed into the end zone from 2-yards out to give the Longhorns the lead, then ripped off two long runs on their next possession to extend the advantage to 14-0.
Robinson nearly had a third first-half TD run, but it was called back by a penalty and Texas had to kick a field goal.
The Jayhawks were hoping to get a boost from the return of Daniels, who had them off to a 5-0 start before his injury on Oct. 8. But they went 3-and-out on their first two drives, failed on fourth-and-2 on the next one, then had a TD wiped out by a penalty and watched Jacob Borcila miss the ensuing field-goal try.
Ewers added a touchdown pass to Keilan Robinson later in the second quarter. And after Daniels was picked off by Jaylan Ford, the Longhorns turned again to Robinson, who appeared to have scurried 25 yards for a touchdown but was ruled out at the 1-yard line with 1 second left in the half - then leapt over the pile on the next play anyway.
Robinson had 172 yards and three touchdowns as Texas took a 31-0 lead to the locker room.
The junior tailback scored from 32 yards out on the first possession of the second half for his first career four-touchdown day, and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian soon gave Robinson the rest of the night off.
But despite playing just 2 1/2 quarters, his big game against the Jayhawks sent him climbing through the school record book. Robinson tied Chris Gilbert for fifth in career rushing with 3,231 yards, and Robinson's 39 career scores is tied with Jamaal Charles and Roy Williams for fourth in school history.
FOND FAREWELLS
It was senior day at Kansas, where the Jayhawks bid farewell to a senior class that included several players who endured multiple coaching changes. That included defensive tackle Sam Burt, who played two seasons for David Beaty, two more for Les Miles and the past two seasons for Lance Leipold.
UP NEXT
The Longhorns face the Bears next Saturday. The Jayhawks head down Interstate 70 to play the Wildcats.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Robinson
5 RB
243 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
J. Daniels
6 QB
230 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|15
|Rushing
|21
|4
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|539
|346
|Total Plays
|79
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|427
|104
|Rush Attempts
|57
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|112
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-23.0
|4-36.5
|Return Yards
|56
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-44
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|427
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|539
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|25
|243
|4
|32
|
J. Brooks 24 RB
|J. Brooks
|11
|108
|2
|70
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|7
|34
|0
|21
|
J. Blue 23 RB
|J. Blue
|7
|16
|0
|7
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|5
|15
|0
|4
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|2
|11
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|9
|6
|56
|0
|21
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|3
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|4
|2
|17
|1
|15
|
S. Red 17 WR
|S. Red
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 21 DB
|K. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taaffe 36 DB
|M. Taaffe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 30 LB
|D. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Brice 14 DB
|X. Brice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burke 91 LB
|E. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackwell Jr. 37 DB
|M. Blackwell Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|2/2
|40
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|1
|23.0
|0
|23
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|17/26
|230
|2
|1
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|1/3
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|13
|51
|0
|15
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|6
|15
|0
|7
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|5
|11
|0
|3
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Thomas Jr. 36 RB
|D. Thomas Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|5
|4
|98
|0
|55
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|5
|5
|48
|0
|31
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|7
|3
|22
|1
|12
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|3
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
K. Terry 84 WR
|K. Terry
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Withers 52 DL
|D. Withers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nelson 31 S
|L. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. DeBose 35 DE
|Z. DeBose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 16 CB
|S. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bostick Jr. 68 OL
|E. Bostick Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunn Jr. 92 DL
|T. Dunn Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Westmoreland 46 DL
|D. Westmoreland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
O. Piepergerdes 34 K
|O. Piepergerdes
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|3
|39.3
|0
|42
|
G. Addison 37 P
|G. Addison
|1
|28.0
|0
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|4
|16.5
|34
|0
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|3
|21.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Nelson at TEX 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(14:30 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at TEX 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(14:18 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 38(14:13 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TEX 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEXAS 45(13:35 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEXAS 45(13:30 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 23 yards to KAN 32 Center-L.St. Louis. Downed by TEX.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(13:21 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32(12:43 - 1st) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at KAN 35.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 35(12:05 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 35(11:58 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 40 yards to TEX 25 Center-E.Duggar. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 25. Tackled by D.Gaines at TEX 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(11:48 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at TEX 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 36(11:22 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TEX 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(11:12 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 43(10:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to KAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(10:06 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 40(9:32 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by J.Whittington at KAN 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 28.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(9:03 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 7 for 21 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; K.Logan at KAN 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 7(8:42 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 2(7:57 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN End Zone for 2 yards. B.Robinson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 58 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 7. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jordan at KAN 7.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 7(7:47 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 10(7:00 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at KAN 14.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 10(6:16 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 14(6:13 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 36 yards to TEX 50 Center-E.Duggar. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 50. Pushed out of bounds by T.Locklin at KAN 28.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(5:59 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 17 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at KAN 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(5:40 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KAN End Zone for 17 yards. B.Robinson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 56 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 9. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thompson at KAN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(5:26 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at KAN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(4:51 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 22(4:46 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 22. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 22. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jamison at KAN 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(4:09 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 50 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(3:34 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to TEX 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TEX 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 49(3:19 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TEX 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bush at TEX 41.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 41(2:44 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to TEX 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at TEX 42.
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - KANSAS 42(2:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 42. Catch made by T.Scott at TEX 42. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(1:58 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 48 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Phelps at TEX 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 48(1:22 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at TEX 48.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 48(0:52 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 48. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(0:31 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 26(15:00 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to KAN 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 25(14:27 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 22.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - TEXAS 22(13:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Lee Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(13:51 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 7(12:18 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 3. PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - TEXAS 13(13:10 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - TEXAS 13(13:05 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 13. Catch made by S.Red at KAN 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; C.Young at KAN 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 10(12:28 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TEXAS 18(12:23 - 2nd) B.Auburn 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.St. Louis Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
1 & 10 - KANSAS(12:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien. PENALTY on TEX-D.Tucker-Dorsey Defensive Targeting 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:09 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks at KAN 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(11:35 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at KAN 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(10:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at KAN 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(10:21 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at KAN 48.
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 48(10:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 48. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(9:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by D.Neal at TEX 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TEX 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 22(8:55 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TEX 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TEX 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 19(8:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 19. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TEX 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 12.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - KANSAS 12(7:36 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 12. Catch made by J.Casey at TEX 12. Gain of yards. J.Casey for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KAN-D.Puni Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 6 - KANSAS 24(7:29 - 2nd) J.Borcila 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Duggar Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(7:23 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TEX 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 21(7:02 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 21. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TEX 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(6:51 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy. PENALTY on KAN-R.Dotson Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(6:36 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 41.
|+31 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 41(6:16 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 10 for 31 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at KAN 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(5:54 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 10. Catch made by J.Whittington at KAN 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 10.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 10(5:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-J.Majors False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEXAS 15(5:07 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - TEXAS 15(5:03 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by K.Robinson at KAN 15. Gain of 15 yards. K.Robinson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN End Zone. S.Morrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Stone at KAN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(4:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 34(4:45 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(4:13 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at KAN 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 46(3:49 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at KAN 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 49(3:27 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 49. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Watts at TEX 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(3:00 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to TEX 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 37.
|Int
2 & 8 - KANSAS 37(2:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at TEX 28. Intercepted by J.Ford at TEX 28. Tackled by E.Bostick at TEX 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(2:08 - 2nd) Q.Ewers scrambles to TEX 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at TEX 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 47(1:48 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(1:37 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 39(1:11 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 39(1:10 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to KAN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 35.
|+9 YD
4 & 2 - TEXAS 35(0:28 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(0:13 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 26. Catch made by J.Sanders at KAN 26. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Logan at KAN 25.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 25(0:10 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN End Zone for yards. B.Robinson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. B.Robinson rushed to KAN 1 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Logan at KAN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 1(0:01 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. B.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 32(14:24 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; M.Ojomo at KAN 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(13:43 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 33. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at KAN 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KANSAS 33(13:00 - 3rd) G.Addison punts 28 yards to TEX 39 Center-E.Duggar. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(12:54 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 48 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Logan at TEX 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 48(12:25 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 35 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Phelps at KAN 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(11:52 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to KAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TEXAS 39(11:20 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+32 YD
3 & 14 - TEXAS 32(11:13 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN End Zone for 32 yards. B.Robinson for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 64 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 1. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Robinson at KAN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(10:55 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35(10:51 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at KAN 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(10:22 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at KAN 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 50(9:55 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to TEX 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KANSAS 47(9:41 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - KANSAS 47(9:34 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TEX 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Collins at TEX 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(9:28 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for T.Brooks.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 50(9:21 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 49(8:43 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 41.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TEXAS 41(8:15 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to KAN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson at KAN 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(7:45 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 37. Catch made by J.Whittington at KAN 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at KAN 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 29(7:28 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to KAN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dunn at KAN 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(7:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-K.Banks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TEXAS 31(7:10 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to KAN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.DeBose at KAN 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 28(6:46 - 3rd) Q.Ewers scrambles to KAN 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TEXAS 24(5:58 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 24. Catch made by K.Robinson at KAN 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; C.Young at KAN 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TEXAS 30(5:22 - 3rd) B.Auburn 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.St. Louis Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 64 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 1. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Blackwell at KAN 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(5:11 - 3rd) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; M.Blackwell at KAN 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 23(4:33 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 23. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at KAN 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(4:01 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 32. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Watts at KAN 34.
|+42 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 34(3:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 34. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Overshown at TEX 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(2:44 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TEX 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(2:06 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 14(2:01 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 14. Catch made by T.Locklin at TEX 14. Gain of 14 yards. T.Locklin for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 3rd) O.Piepergerdes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 59 yards from KAN 35 to the TEX 6. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lassiter at TEX 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(1:47 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Westmoreland; L.McCaskill at TEX 49. PENALTY on KAN-L.McCaskill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(1:27 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(1:27 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to KAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 33(0:54 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson at KAN 29.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - TEXAS 29(0:09 - 3rd) J.Brooks rushed to KAN 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(15:00 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to KAN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at KAN 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 22(14:14 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 22. Catch made by J.Whittington at KAN 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(13:54 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to KAN 12. Catch made by J.Whittington at KAN 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 7(13:27 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to KAN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TEXAS 4(13:01 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to KAN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; M.Grant at KAN 1.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 1(12:17 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to KAN 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 3(11:39 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to KAN End Zone for 3 yards. J.Brooks for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 52 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 13. S.Morrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Blackwell at KAN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(11:32 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|+55 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 26(11:26 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 26. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 26. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at TEX 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(11:04 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to TEX 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 12(10:38 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 12. Catch made by L.Grimm at TEX 12. Gain of 12 yards. L.Grimm for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 4th) O.Piepergerdes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(10:33 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dabney at TEX 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(9:58 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Withers at TEX 30.
|+70 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 30(9:22 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to KAN End Zone for 70 yards. J.Brooks for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 60 yards from TEX 35 to the KAN 5. S.Morrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Blackwell at KAN 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(9:03 - 4th) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at KAN 21.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 21(8:18 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 21. Catch made by K.Terry at KAN 21. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at KAN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(7:41 - 4th) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gbenda at KAN 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 36(6:55 - 4th) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gbenda at KAN 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KANSAS 39(6:33 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 39(6:28 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 42 yards to TEX 19 Center-E.Duggar. T.Milton returned punt from the TEX 19. Tackled by J.Casey at TEX 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(6:15 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to TEX 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at TEX 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 36(5:30 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to TEX 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at TEX 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 43(4:46 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to TEX 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at TEX 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(4:10 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to TEX 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at TEX 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(3:29 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to TEX 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Withers at TEX 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 48(2:57 - 4th) H.Card pass complete to TEX 48. Catch made by S.Red at TEX 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 47.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TEXAS 47(2:21 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to KAN 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Withers at KAN 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(2:21 - 4th) T.Locklin rushed to TEX 46 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Brice at TEX 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 46(1:40 - 4th) T.Locklin rushed to TEX 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Burke at TEX 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 45(1:01 - 4th) T.Locklin rushed to TEX 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Sweat at TEX 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(0:30 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 43(0:26 - 4th) D.Thomas rushed to TEX 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gbenda at TEX 38.
