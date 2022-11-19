|
Florida State runs past Louisiana 49-17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana 49-17 on Saturday.
Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory. The Seminoles last won eight or more games in 2016.
The Seminoles didn't allow a touchdown through three quarters. They extended their streak to 32 straight drives without a touchdown before Louisiana (5-6) managed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns against Florida State's backups.
Florida State had 244 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 per carry. Benson led the way with 80 rushing yards, giving him 854 on the season.
Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields completed 19 of 36 passes for 159 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Michael Jefferson.
TAKEAWAYS
Louisiana: The Ragin' Cajuns had five punts, two turnovers on downs and a fumble on their first eight drives. Louisiana earned a $1.4 million payday for the game in Tallahassee.
Florida State: The Seminoles racked up 200 or more rushing yards for a sixth straight game and have won their last four games by a combined 173-39.
UP NEXT
Louisiana: At Texas State.
Florida State: Plays host to Florida in the regular-season finale.
C. Fields
18 QB
159 PaYds, PaTD, 9 RuYds, RuTD
J. Travis
13 QB
112 PaYds, PaTD, 38 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|11-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|291
|440
|Total Plays
|71
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|251
|Rush Attempts
|35
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|159
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|19-36
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.2
|3-38.0
|Return Yards
|5
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|159
|PASS YDS
|189
|132
|RUSH YDS
|251
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|19/36
|159
|1
|0
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|10
|57
|0
|12
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|10
|40
|0
|8
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|6
|24
|0
|8
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|8
|9
|1
|14
Z. Chriss 2 QB
|Z. Chriss
|1
|2
|0
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|7
|6
|60
|1
|23
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|4
|3
|35
|0
|22
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|4
|3
|12
|0
|7
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
K. Carter 16 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|3-5
|0.0
|0
P. Mensah 22 S
|P. Mensah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|3-8
|0.0
|0
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|1-4
|0.0
|0
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Riley 19 LB
|A. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|1-6
|0.0
|0
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Martin 28 CB
|K. Martin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
K. Edwards 34 LB
|K. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|5
|44.2
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|16.8
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|9/14
|112
|1
|0
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|1/1
|45
|0
|0
A. Duffy 10 QB
|A. Duffy
|1/4
|16
|1
|0
G. English 15 QB
|G. English
|2/2
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|16
|80
|1
|16
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|46
|0
|33
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|5
|38
|2
|13
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|4
|37
|2
|36
R. Hill 29 RB
|R. Hill
|9
|31
|0
|9
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|10
|0
|7
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|1
|8
|0
|8
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|7
|0
|7
C. Campbell 22 RB
|C. Campbell
|2
|-1
|0
|0
G. English 15 QB
|G. English
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|2
|2
|27
|1
|16
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|3
|2
|26
|1
|17
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
M. Roussos 24 WR
|M. Roussos
|2
|2
|16
|0
|16
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Hill 29 RB
|R. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|4-2
|1.5
|0
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
B. Gant 28 LB
|B. Gant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. McClellion 1 DB
|J. McClellion
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Thomas 20 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
S. McCall 11 DB
|S. McCall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Hester 57 DL
|A. Hester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|1-1
|1.0
|0
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-2
|0.0
|0
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Turner Jr. 54 DL
|B. Turner Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Williams 23 DB
|S. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|0-5
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|38.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; B.Trahan at FSU 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 30(14:35 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at FSU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(14:13 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; S.Hazard at FSU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 45(13:53 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 45(13:49 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to ULL 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Edwards at ULL 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(13:17 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to ULL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; T.Skipper at ULL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FSU 36(12:42 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|+36 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 36(12:37 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to ULL End Zone for 36 yards. T.Ward for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant at ULL 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 14(12:25 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 14. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at ULL 21.
|Sack
2 & 3 - UL 21(11:46 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 14 for -7 yards (D.Lundy)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 14(11:15 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 14(11:11 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 51 yards to FSU 35 Center-ULL. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 35. M.Pittman ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(11:02 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to FSU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at FSU 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 42(10:39 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 48 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Jones at FSU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(10:12 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to ULL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Skipper at ULL 47.
|+33 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 47(9:40 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to ULL 14 for 33 yards. L.Toafili FUMBLES forced by B.Trahan. L.Toafili FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 14(9:16 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 14(9:10 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to ULL 10 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 10(8:26 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to ULL 10. Catch made by T.Ward at ULL 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3(7:43 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to ULL End Zone for 3 yards. J.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Williams at ULL 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(7:33 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Jones at ULL 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 24(7:02 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at ULL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 29(6:38 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 29(6:35 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson. PENALTY on FSU-R.Green Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44(6:31 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Warner; M.Ray at ULL 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UL 47(5:53 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 47. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ULL 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UL 50(5:11 - 1st) C.Fields scrambles to FSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 48.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UL 48(4:23 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to FSU 47 for yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 47. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. T.Williams rushed to FSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(4:07 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to ULL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 47.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - FSU 47(3:52 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier. PENALTY on ULL-A.McDaniel Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(3:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by T.Benson at ULL 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 36(3:25 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Douglas.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - FSU 36(3:15 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to ULL 20 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(2:53 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to ULL 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Moncrief at ULL 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 16(2:27 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to ULL 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 13(2:04 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to ULL End Zone for 13 yards. J.Travis for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 61 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL 4. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McClellion; K.DeLoach at ULL 19. PENALTY on ULL-J.Bernard Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UL 10(1:52 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 10. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Green at ULL 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - UL 19(1:17 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Green at ULL 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 29(0:54 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; A.Dent at ULL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 36(0:23 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 36(0:18 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for B.Trahan.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UL 36(0:14 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 45 yards to FSU 19 Center-ULL. Fair catch by J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 19(0:07 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; J.Nelson at FSU 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 20(15:00 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at FSU 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 28(14:35 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at FSU 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 33(14:06 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier. PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 28(14:01 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; T.Lewis at FSU 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - FSU 30(13:28 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by M.Douglas at FSU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at FSU 41.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 41(12:48 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULL at FSU 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FSU 39(12:07 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 41 yards to ULL 20 Center-FSU. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 20. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ULL 25. PENALTY on ULL-K.Martin Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 15(11:57 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at ULL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 15(11:17 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 15(10:33 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 10 for yards (P.Payton) C.Fields FUMBLES forced by P.Payton. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-G.Jackson at ULL 20. Tackled by FSU at ULL 20. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 15(10:28 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 36 yards to FSU 49 Center-ULL. J.Robinson returned punt from the FSU 49. Tackled by J.St.Andre; A.McDaniel at ULL 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 44(10:24 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to ULL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 39(10:01 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to ULL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at ULL 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 35(9:26 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to ULL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; B.Trahan at ULL 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(8:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to ULL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; C.Flowers at ULL 27.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 27(8:25 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by L.Toafili at ULL 27. Gain of 20 yards. L.Toafili ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 7(8:02 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 7(7:58 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to ULL 7. Catch made by J.Douglas at ULL 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Riley at ULL 3.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - FSU 3(7:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-J.Nelson Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 1(7:02 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. T.Ward for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(6:59 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25(6:54 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dent at ULL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UL 27(6:14 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UL 27(6:09 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to FSU 32 Center-ULL. Fair catch by J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 32(6:03 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 32. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 32. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; T.Lewis at ULL 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(5:38 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to ULL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; M.Narcisse at ULL 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 34(4:59 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to ULL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 32.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 32(4:24 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by M.McClain at ULL 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; T.Lewis at ULL 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(3:54 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to ULL 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Williams at ULL 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 9(3:23 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to ULL 9. Catch made by M.McClain at ULL 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.McClain for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(3:14 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; K.DeLoach at ULL 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UL 30(2:36 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; T.Bethune at ULL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35(2:01 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UL 35(1:56 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 35. Gain of 10 yards. N.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(1:50 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; D.Briggs at ULL 50.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - UL 50(1:17 - 2nd) C.Fields scrambles to FSU 36 for 14 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(1:10 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to FSU 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; J.Verse at FSU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 29(0:40 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at FSU 30 for -1 yards (D.Lundy; D.Briggs)
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UL 30(0:27 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by J.Stephens at FSU 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; J.Jones at FSU 24.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24(0:21 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 24. Catch made by M.Jefferson at FSU 24. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jones at FSU 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 1(0:16 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to FSU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UL 2(0:13 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 2(0:09 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - UL 2(0:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UL 14(0:05 - 2nd) K.Almendares 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant at ULL 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 17(14:55 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Green at ULL 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UL 25(14:28 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at ULL 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 29(13:53 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 29. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ULL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UL 31(13:11 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UL 31(13:04 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 24 for -7 yards (J.Verse)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UL 24(12:22 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 48 yards to FSU 28 Center-ULL. Downed by ULL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(12:09 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at FSU 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 31(11:36 - 3rd) J.Douglas rushed to FSU 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Landry at FSU 39.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(11:08 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 39. Catch made by K.Poitier at FSU 39. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 16(10:40 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to ULL 21 for yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 21. PENALTY on ULL-J.Quibodeaux Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FSU 8(10:16 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier. PENALTY on ULL-T.Amos Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 2(10:12 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. T.Benson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 64 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL 1. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Gainer; W.Rector at ULL 21. PENALTY on ULL-T.Lewis Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 11(10:00 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 18 for 7 yards. D.Washington FUMBLES forced by F.Lovett. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-S.Brown at ULL 18. Tackled by ULL at ULL 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 18(9:50 - 3rd) R.Hill rushed to ULL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 18(9:09 - 3rd) R.Hill rushed to ULL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; K.Moncrief at ULL 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - FSU 16(8:30 - 3rd) A.Duffy pass complete to ULL 16. Catch made by M.Douglas at ULL 16. Gain of 16 yards. M.Douglas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(8:22 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25(8:17 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gant; L.Warner at ULL 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - UL 29(7:39 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 29. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas at ULL 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(7:10 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at ULL 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UL 41(6:32 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Warner at ULL 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - UL 43(5:43 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 43. Catch made by J.Stephens at ULL 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; D.Lundy at ULL 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50(5:06 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to FSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UL 48(4:27 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - UL 48(4:18 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by D.Fleming at FSU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vance; S.Brown at FSU 45.
|Sack
4 & 5 - UL 45(3:37 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at FSU 49 for -4 yards (J.Farmer)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(3:30 - 3rd) D.Spann rushed to ULL 44 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Trahan at ULL 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 44(3:00 - 3rd) R.Hill rushed to ULL 40 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(2:34 - 3rd) R.Hill rushed to ULL 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - FSU 31(1:58 - 3rd) C.Campbell rushed to ULL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULL 31.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - FSU 31(1:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on FSU-J.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FSU 36(1:03 - 3rd) A.Duffy steps back to pass. A.Duffy pass incomplete intended for R.Hill.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - FSU 36(0:56 - 3rd) A.Duffy steps back to pass. A.Duffy pass incomplete intended for J.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(0:51 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at ULL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 39(0:21 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UL 39(0:14 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.McCall at ULL 44.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - UL 44(15:00 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to FSU 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.McClellion at FSU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 48(14:35 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by M.Jefferson at FSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; S.McCall at FSU 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - UL 41(14:00 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to FSU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at FSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 34(13:25 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - UL 34(13:20 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 34. Catch made by J.Bell at FSU 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UL 4(12:45 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UL 4(12:42 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to FSU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Gainer; D.Briggs at FSU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 5(11:57 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 5. Catch made by T.Williams at FSU 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gainer at FSU 5.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - UL 5(11:13 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 5. Catch made by M.Jefferson at FSU 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Jefferson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the FSU 1. Fair catch by S.McCall.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(11:07 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to FSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Skipper at FSU 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 29(10:32 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to FSU 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Gant at FSU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 28(9:41 - 4th) A.Duffy steps back to pass. A.Duffy pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 28(9:37 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 36 yards to ULL 36 Center-FSU. Downed by FSU.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(9:28 - 4th) C.Fields scrambles to ULL 43 for 7 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - UL 43(8:54 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to FSU 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(8:23 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to FSU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Turner; D.Briggs at FSU 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UL 41(7:44 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to FSU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs; B.Turner at FSU 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UL 36(7:12 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to FSU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 32.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UL 32(6:41 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 32. Catch made by J.Stephens at FSU 32. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; J.McClellion at FSU 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 10(6:00 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to FSU 10. Catch made by K.Carter at FSU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; J.McClellion at FSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UL 5(5:23 - 4th) C.Fields rushed to FSU End Zone for 5 yards. C.Fields for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(5:16 - 4th) G.English pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by M.Roussos at FSU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at FSU 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(4:34 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to FSU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at FSU 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 40(3:51 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to FSU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; T.Skipper at FSU 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 49(3:09 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to ULL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Landry at ULL 49.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(2:26 - 4th) G.English rushed to FSU 46 for -5 yards. G.English FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-G.English at FSU 46. Tackled by ULL at FSU 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 46(1:52 - 4th) R.Hill rushed to FSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at FSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FSU 48(1:06 - 4th) G.English pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by M.Roussos at FSU 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at FSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 13 - FSU 48(0:15 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 37 yards to ULL 1 Center-FSU. Downed by FSU. PENALTY on FSU-J.Douglas Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.