No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight at home
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th straight at home beating Miami 40-10 on Saturday.
The Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have won at least 10 games in 12 straight seasons and - for a half - had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball.
Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami (5-6, 3-4) was stuffed by the Tigers defense.
Uiagalelei connected on a 7-yard TD pass to Davis Allen, then ran one in from 8 yards out to lead 14-0 less than 11 minutes in.
After safety Jalyn Phillips' interception, Clemson again found the end zone on Uiagalelei's 2-yard throw to tight end Luke Price.
Miami had no answers. Freshman Jacurri Brown, who sparked the Hurricanes to a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech last week, was hounded by Clemson's defenders and off target when he was able to throw the ball.
The Hurricanes managed just 8 yards total the first two quarters and a season-low 98 for the game.
In the second half, Miami took advantage of Clemson's sloppy play to tighten things up. A fourth-quarter fumble by Uiagalelei was returned to the Tigers 10 and backup Jake Garcia tossed a 1-yard score to Kahlil Brantley to cut things to 26-10.
But that's as close as the Hurricanes could come. They'll need a win over Pitt next week to make the postseason in coach Mario Cristobal's debut season.
Uiagalelei completed 22 of 34 throws for 227 yards and an interception. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 89 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The Hurricanes were overwhelmed early by Clemson on offense and defense. ''The U'' will likely have to hit the recruiting trail and the transfer portal equally hard this offseason to take steps forward in the ACC.
Clemson: The Tigers looked as good as they have all year in the first half. Then as bad as possible in the second half. Clemson's been chasing consistency all season long and still has not to find it as it closes in on an ACC title matchup with dynamic North Carolina in two weeks.
MISSING PLAYER
Clemson starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed his fourth game this season, this latest one due to illness. Bresee missed a win over Louisiana Tech after the death of his sister, Ella, in September. He also didn't play in victories over North Carolina State and Boston College earlier this season after getting diagnosed with a kidney infection.
UP NEXT
Miami closes the regular-season season at home on Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Clemson finishes at home seeking its eighth straight win over rival South Carolina on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Garcia
13 QB
15 PaYds, PaTD, -14 RuYds
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
227 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 89 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|26
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|2
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|14-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|98
|447
|Total Plays
|42
|84
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|207
|Rush Attempts
|24
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|68
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|0.9
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-59
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-50.8
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|98
|TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|10
|22
|0
|40
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|4
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|8
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|2
|-14
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|5
|4
|42
|0
|27
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|5
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
M. Williams 18 DB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 32 DL
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 53 OL
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 13 DL
|C. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|6
|50.8
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|29.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|22/34
|227
|2
|1
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|2/2
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|17
|89
|1
|27
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|17
|61
|1
|14
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|6
|24
|0
|8
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|5
|7
|1
|4
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|5
|3
|57
|0
|49
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|6
|4
|35
|1
|17
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|4
|33
|0
|14
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|4
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Turner 22 WR
|C. Turner
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Price 40 TE
|L. Price
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lukus 10 CB
|J. Lukus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 23 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Trotter 54 OL
|M. Trotter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|3
|41.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|2
|12.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|9.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CLE 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 26(14:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 31.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 31(13:54 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at CLE 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(13:27 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(12:57 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(12:37 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 35.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 35(12:07 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by A.Williams at MFL 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(11:40 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 13(11:11 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at MFL 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 12(10:35 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(10:20 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens L.Taylor at MFL 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(9:31 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 7. Catch made by D.Allen at MFL 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Allen for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:26 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter M.Murphy at MFL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:55 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:52 - 1st) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 28 for 1 yards. J.Brown ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MFL-J.Knighton Illegal Blindside Block 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 22 - MIAMI 14(8:29 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at MFL 18.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIAMI 18(7:50 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 44 yards to CLE 38 Center-C.James. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 38. Tackled by K.Kinchens at CLE 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(7:39 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(7:34 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at CLE 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 50(7:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 50. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(6:37 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 38(6:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by B.Spector at MFL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at MFL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(5:51 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by A.Williams at MFL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 24.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 24(5:17 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by P.Mafah at MFL 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 7(4:50 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 8(4:13 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL End Zone for 8 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(4:05 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at MFL 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - MIAMI 22(3:31 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; R.Orhorhoro at MFL 23.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MIAMI 23(2:49 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at MFL 8 for -15 yards (J.Trotter)
|Punt
4 & 27 - MIAMI 8(2:05 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 54 yards to CLE 38 Center-C.James. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 38. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kinchens at MFL 49.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(1:53 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 45(1:21 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; D.Jackson at MFL 44.
|Sack
3 & 5 - CLEM 44(0:40 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at MFL 50 for -6 yards (J.Harvey)
|Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 50(15:00 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 37 yards to MFL 13 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(14:54 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at MFL 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 16(14:20 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Page at MFL 19.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 19(13:44 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 19. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Trotter at MFL 24.
|Int
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(13:12 - 2nd) J.Brown pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 29. Intercepted by J.Phillips at MFL 29. Tackled by J.Clark at MFL 27.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(13:07 - 2nd) A.Williams rushed to MFL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 21(12:30 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(11:49 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey; D.Jackson at MFL 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 13(11:10 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 13(11:06 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 13. Catch made by K.Pace at MFL 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 3(10:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 3. Catch made by L.Price at MFL 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:22 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.George.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:19 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at MFL 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:39 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at MFL 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33(8:53 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 61 yards to CLE 6 Center-C.James. Downed by A.Blades.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 6(8:39 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at CLE 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 10(8:00 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 14(7:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at CLE 15.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CLEM 15(6:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-CLE Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CLEM 11(6:31 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 51 yards to MFL 38 Center-H.Caspersen. Downed by E.McCutchen.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(6:20 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MFL 42.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 42(5:43 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 42. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 42. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at MFL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 38(5:01 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 38(4:55 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 53 yards to CLE 9 Center-C.James. Downed by MFL.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 9(4:46 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 9. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 9. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stevenson at CLE 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 18(4:25 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; A.Mesidor at CLE 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(4:00 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 22. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at CLE 28. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(3:47 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by A.Randall at CLE 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(3:32 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at MFL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 35(2:58 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 35(2:52 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to MFL 19 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stevenson at MFL 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(2:12 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Miller at MFL 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 15(1:36 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at MFL 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 11(1:23 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to MFL 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLEM 7(1:05 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to MFL 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at MFL 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(0:39 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Sack
3 & Goal - CLEM 7(0:34 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at MFL 15 for -8 yards (A.Mesidor)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - CLEM 22(0:02 - 2nd) B.Potter 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CLE 35 for 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Mukuba at CLE 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-J.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 40(14:06 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by C.Young at CLE 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 27(13:28 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAMI 26(12:42 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to CLE 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 26.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MIAMI 26(11:54 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to CLE 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; B.Carter at CLE 26.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(11:50 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 26. Gain of 9 yards. J.Briningstool FUMBLES forced by C.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-A.Williams at CLE 35. Tackled by D.Ivey at CLE 35.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIAMI 35(11:25 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 35(10:43 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at CLE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:08 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:03 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 46(9:18 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to MFL 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Kelly at MFL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:54 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:48 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:44 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIAMI 49(8:33 - 3rd) B.Potter 59 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Caspersen Holder-D.Swinney.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:33 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:26 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for MFL. PENALTY on CLE-J.Trotter Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(8:17 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by W.Mallory at CLE 43. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(7:46 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at CLE 26 for -10 yards (K.Henry)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MIAMI 26(6:47 - 3rd) J.Brown scrambles to CLE 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 26.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MIAMI 26(6:06 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - MIAMI 34(6:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:55 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 23 for -1 yards. W.Shipley FUMBLES forced by MFL. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-W.Shipley at CLE 23. Tackled by MFL at CLE 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 24(5:27 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 24. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at CLE 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 30(4:52 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 30. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at CLE 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(4:25 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley. PENALTY on MFL-W.Bissainthe Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(4:21 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 20. Intercepted by D.Ivey at MFL 20. Tackled by CLE at MFL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(4:15 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at MFL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 22(3:43 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 22(3:38 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; J.Mascoll at MFL 25.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 25(2:58 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 45 yards to CLE 30 Center-C.James. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 30. Tackled by K.Kinchens at CLE 48.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(2:48 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 25 for 27 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 25.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(2:08 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by D.Allen at MFL 25. Gain of 17 yards. D.Allen FUMBLES forced by K.Kinchens. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-J.Williams at MFL 8. Tackled by CLE at MFL 9.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(2:01 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at MFL 1 for yards (T.Pride) PENALTY on MFL-J.Brown Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the safety and the play was overturned. J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at MFL End Zone for -9 yards (T.Pride) SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 50 yards from MFL 20 to the CLE 30. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at CLE 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(1:34 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at CLE 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLEM 31(0:59 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 31(0:55 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by C.Turner at CLE 31. Gain of 9 yards. C.Turner ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(0:30 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 43.
|Sack
2 & 7 - CLEM 43(15:00 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 36 for -7 yards (A.Mesidor) D.Uiagalelei FUMBLES forced by A.Mesidor. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-J.Miller at CLE 36. Tackled by D.Uiagalelei at CLE 10. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(14:48 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to CLE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 9.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 9(14:08 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to CLE End Zone for yards. H.Parrish for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Parrish rushed to CLE 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; R.Mickens at CLE 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 1(13:51 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to CLE 1. Catch made by M.Williams at CLE 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Brantley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 61 yards from MFL 35 to the CLE 4. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Blades at CLE 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(13:38 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at CLE 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 27(13:06 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CLE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 30(12:37 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 30(12:32 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 37 yards to MFL 33 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by J.George.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(12:24 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-J.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 28(12:24 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; S.Jones at MFL 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 36(11:49 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at MFL 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 42(11:08 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to MFL 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MFL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(10:33 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 49(10:25 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIAMI 44(10:25 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|Sack
3 & 15 - MIAMI 44(10:18 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 38 for -6 yards (T.Simpson)
|Punt
4 & 21 - MIAMI 38(9:37 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 48 yards to CLE 14 Center-C.James. A.Williams MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-T.Pride at CLE 14. Tackled by MFL at CLE 14.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(9:27 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at CLE 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 19(8:57 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at CLE 23.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 23(8:13 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CLE 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(7:29 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 37. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CLE 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 38(6:44 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at CLE 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 45(6:01 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 48.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(5:27 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 48. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 48. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 3(4:48 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to MFL End Zone for 3 yards. W.Shipley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL 1. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Trotter at MFL 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(4:32 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lukus at MFL 44.
|Sack
2 & 4 - MIAMI 44(4:04 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 36 for -8 yards (T.Simpson) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by T.Simpson. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-T.Williams at MFL 36. Tackled by MFL at MFL 36.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(3:56 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to MFL 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Couch; J.Miller at MFL 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(3:12 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by D.Swinney at MFL 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at MFL 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 16(2:43 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to MFL 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; C.Williams at MFL 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(2:15 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to MFL 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(1:33 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to MFL 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at MFL 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 6(0:58 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to MFL 6. Catch made by D.Swinney at MFL 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(0:22 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Pace for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 4th) J.Weitz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Pope at MFL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(0:10 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire at MFL 21.
