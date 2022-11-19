|
Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest's 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night.
Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak.
After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris' 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Hartman was 30-for-43 for 331 yards. With 104 career touchdown throws, he's three away from former Clemson quarterback Tahj Boyd's ACC record of 107.
Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) has lost five games in a row since a torrid start that put the Orange in the national rankings. Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns and 106 yards on 16 carries and LeQuint Allen threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Garrett Shrader was 17 of 31 for 324 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Hartman connected with Perry for three first-half touchdown plays, including a 10-yarder to take the lead 12 seconds before the break.
Perry, who caught 10 balls for 119 yards, became the all-time Wake Forest leader for touchdown receptions with 27.
The sequence late in the first half marked a rapid turnaround. Two sacks pushed Syracuse from inside the 10-yard line and resulted in a long field goal attempt falling short. Wake Forest responded for the go-ahead touchdown and never trailed again.
Tucker had a 9-yard scoring run for the game's first points and added a go-ahead 2-yard run in the second quarter.
Hartman's 12-yard pass to Perry in the back corner of the end zone gave Wake Forest its first touchdown.
Syracuse used a trick play when Allen, a running back threw a 33-yard pass to Devaughn Cooper as the Orange built a 21-10 lead.
Tucker eclipsed the 3,000-yard rushing mark for his career.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: The Orange can't seem to sustain any success and all those good vibes from early in the season have been washed away. Problems on defense have surfaced in recent weeks, and those were magnified with defensive backs unable to make plays to disrupt enough plays in the secondary against Wake Forest.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have spent a couple of weeks out of the Top 25 and they might be able to move back in with a strong finish to the season. They hadn't reached the 40-point mark in any of their past three defeats, so the offense rediscovered some rhythm.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: At Boston College next Saturday.
Wake Forest: At Duke next Saturday.
---
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
324 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
331 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 43 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|35
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|15
|19
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|479
|537
|Total Plays
|61
|95
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|206
|Rush Attempts
|29
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|357
|331
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|30-43
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-48
|3-10
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-33.3
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|43
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1-43
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|357
|PASS YDS
|331
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|479
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|17/31
|324
|1
|1
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1/1
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|16
|106
|2
|39
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|10
|26
|1
|18
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|2
|-9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|8
|6
|85
|0
|24
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|6
|2
|57
|0
|43
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|2
|2
|51
|1
|33
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|3
|2
|50
|1
|41
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|3
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|3
|43
|0
|30
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/2
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|4
|33.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|18.5
|21
|0
|
J. Escobar 25 RB
|J. Escobar
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|30/43
|331
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|16
|69
|0
|9
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|14
|62
|0
|17
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|14
|43
|0
|18
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|7
|33
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|11
|10
|119
|3
|29
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|7
|4
|65
|0
|36
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|11
|6
|61
|1
|17
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|10
|6
|59
|0
|13
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Harris 18 DB
|B. Harris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Murphy 88 K
|Z. Murphy
|4
|39.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the SYR End Zone. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(14:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 37(13:58 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 35.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 35(13:24 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(12:48 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(12:13 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 41(12:08 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WF 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(11:36 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WF 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 18.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CUSE 18(11:01 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 18(10:54 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 18. Catch made by L.Allen at WF 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 9(10:20 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WF End Zone for 9 yards. S.Tucker for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:13 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(9:49 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 45(9:39 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 50(8:53 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(8:33 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 45(8:31 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 38(8:09 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:48 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by D.Greene at SYR 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|Sack
2 & 3 - WAKE 25(7:24 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at SYR 28 for -3 yards (K.Jobity)
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 28(7:07 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by T.Morin at SYR 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(6:41 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 18(6:36 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 15(6:17 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAKE 23(6:06 - 1st) M.Dennis 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the SYR 7. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at SYR 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(5:55 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 41. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 43(5:22 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - CUSE 41(5:07 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 41. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(4:38 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(4:34 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 45(4:30 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by D.Adams at WF 45. Gain of yards. D.Adams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - CUSE 45(4:19 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to WF 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CUSE 45(3:32 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 44 yards to WF 1 Center-SYR. Downed by SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(3:24 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-K.Williams False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(3:23 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 10(3:00 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(2:44 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 14(2:40 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 14. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 17.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 17(2:07 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 17. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(1:52 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(1:48 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 30. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAKE 36(1:25 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAKE 36(1:20 - 1st) Z.Murphy punts 47 yards to SYR 17 Center-WF. Downed by WF.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(1:05 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CUSE 18(0:30 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for L.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CUSE 18(0:25 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Adams.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CUSE 18(0:20 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 17 yards to SYR 35 Center-SYR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(0:15 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 35(0:07 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by T.Morin at SYR 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(15:00 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 20(14:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by T.Morin at SYR 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 11. PENALTY on SYR-J.Carter Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & Goal - WAKE 6(14:17 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at SYR 12 for -6 yards (J.Barron)
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 12(13:45 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 12. Catch made by A.Perry at SYR 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Perry for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:42 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(13:12 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(12:44 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|+43 YD
2 & 2 - CUSE 45(12:24 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by D.Alford at WF 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 2(11:37 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WF End Zone for 2 yards. S.Tucker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WF End Zone. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:34 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on SYR-B.Bassette Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - WAKE 30(11:28 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 34.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(10:54 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 34. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 50.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(10:32 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 50. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 50. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(10:08 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to SYR 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 10(9:46 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 10. Catch made by A.Perry at SYR 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 6.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 6(9:21 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to SYR 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WAKE 5(8:51 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to SYR 5 for 0 yards. S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by SYR. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-S.Hartman at SYR 6. Tackled by SYR at SYR 6.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 6(8:40 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 6. Catch made by D.Adams at SYR 6. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(8:20 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WF 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 43(7:30 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WF 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(7:00 - 2nd) L.Allen pass complete to WF 33. Catch made by D.Cooper at WF 33. Gain of 33 yards. D.Cooper for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:53 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(6:42 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(6:20 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(5:53 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 39(5:38 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to SYR 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(5:13 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 29. Catch made by A.Perry at SYR 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Perry for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) Z.Murphy kicks 47 yards from WF 35 to the SYR 18. J.Escobar returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(4:59 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by T.Pena at WF 45. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(4:34 - 2nd) L.Allen rushed to WF 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 11.
|Sack
2 & 6 - CUSE 11(3:53 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at WF 23 for -12 yards (A.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CUSE 23(3:23 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at WF 34 for -11 yards (J.Davis; K.Wayman)
|Field Goal
4 & 29 - CUSE 42(2:36 - 2nd) A.Szmyt yard field goal attempt is returned Center SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg. Returned by T.Morin at WF End Zone. Tackled by J.Barron at WF 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(2:25 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 23(2:10 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 23. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(1:45 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 37(1:20 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(1:15 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 45 for 0 yards (J.Geer) S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by J.Geer. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-J.Ellison at WF 47. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 45(0:51 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by K.Williams at SYR 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(0:39 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(0:34 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 39. Catch made by A.Perry at SYR 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23. PENALTY on SYR-J.Geer Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(0:28 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by J.Ellison at SYR 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 16(0:19 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at SYR 16. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at SYR 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(0:16 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 10. Catch made by A.Perry at SYR 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Perry for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(14:43 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 41(14:17 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(13:57 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(13:41 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 39.
|Sack
2 & 9 - WAKE 39(13:16 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at SYR 44 for -5 yards (C.Okechukwu)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WAKE 44(12:43 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAKE 44(12:37 - 3rd) Z.Murphy punts 29 yards to SYR 15 Center-WF. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(12:30 - 3rd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 16(11:55 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(11:19 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 27.
|-13 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 27(10:41 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to SYR 14 for -13 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 14.
|+18 YD
3 & 23 - CUSE 14(10:01 - 3rd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 32 for 18 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 32.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CUSE 32(9:10 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 38 yards to WF 30 Center-SYR. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(9:03 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 37(8:39 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 39(8:03 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(7:40 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 47.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WAKE 47(7:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on WF-L.Ngassam Nya False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 42(6:58 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 42(6:54 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 42. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(6:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 47(6:23 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by A.Perry at SYR 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 42.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WAKE 42(6:03 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams. PENALTY on SYR-J.Simmons Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(5:58 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to SYR 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 27(5:32 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to SYR 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(5:12 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 17(4:30 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 17. Catch made by K.Williams at SYR 17. Gain of 17 yards. K.Williams for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 3rd) Z.Murphy kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the SYR 7. C.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at SYR 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(4:13 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(3:40 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 36(3:10 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CUSE 36(3:07 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 26 for -10 yards (C.Garnes) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CUSE 26(3:02 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 34 yards to WF 40 Center-SYR. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 40. Tackled by SYR at WF 45.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(2:52 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 47(2:32 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by T.Morin at SYR 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(2:11 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 42(2:05 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at SYR 46 for -4 yards (L.Lowery; C.Okechukwu)
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 46(1:27 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by T.Morin at SYR 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 33.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 33(0:52 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to SYR 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(0:28 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by A.Perry at SYR 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(15:00 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to SYR 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 13(14:28 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to SYR 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 8.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 8(13:49 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to SYR 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 4(13:18 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to SYR End Zone for 4 yards. Q.Cooley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) Z.Murphy kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the SYR 3. C.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at SYR 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(13:08 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 25.
|Int
2 & 9 - CUSE 25(12:40 - 4th) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 36. Intercepted by B.Harris at SYR 36. B.Harris for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 4th) Z.Murphy kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(12:30 - 4th) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 29(11:57 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 29. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(11:18 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(11:06 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 41. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(10:07 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by L.Allen at WF 41. Gain of 41 yards. L.Allen for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 60 yards from SYR 35 to the WF 5. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:01 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(9:32 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(8:58 - 4th) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 44 for yards. S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by A.Sparrow. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-L.Lowery at WF 44. Tackled by WF at WF 44. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Hartman scrambles to WF 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 44(8:35 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(7:48 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-K.Darton Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - WAKE 47(7:26 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 45(6:35 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAKE 45(6:30 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAKE 45(6:26 - 4th) Z.Murphy punts 45 yards to SYR End Zone Center-WF. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(6:19 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(6:04 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(6:00 - 4th) G.Shrader scrambles to WF 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+39 YD
3 & 2 - CUSE 47(5:36 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to WF 8 for 39 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(5:18 - 4th) G.Shrader scrambles to WF End Zone for 8 yards. G.Shrader for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 51 yards from SYR 35 to the WF 14. J.Ellison returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at WF 14. PENALTY on SYR-E.Wright Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(5:12 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 32(4:20 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - WAKE 35(4:17 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(3:30 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 44.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WAKE 44(2:50 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 39(2:50 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - WAKE 40(1:53 - 4th) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 47.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAKE 47(1:01 - 4th) Z.Murphy punts 36 yards to SYR 17 Center-WF. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 17. Tackled by WF at WF 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(0:51 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(0:46 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 47(0:41 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+24 YD
4 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:36 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WF 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(0:22 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 16(0:18 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|No Good
3 & 10 - CUSE 23(0:09 - 4th) A.Szmyt 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(0:04 - 4th) WF rushed to WF 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 19.
