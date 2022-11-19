|
|
|WISC
|NEB
Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series.
The Badgers earned their grinding victory on a raw afternoon at Memorial Stadium after losing their top defensive player, Nick Herbig, to a targeting penalty in the third quarter and its top offensive player, Braelon Allen, to a leg injury on their second-to-last possession.
Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) became bowl-eligible for a 21st straight year and kept the Freedom Trophy, which has been awarded to the winner since 2014. Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) lost its fifth straight.
Mertz's 10-yard TD pass to Skyler Bell cut Nebraska's lead to 14-9 early in the fourth quarter. Mertz was off target with his 2-point pass, leaving the Badgers down five with 10 minutes left.
Wisconsin started its final drive from midfield with 3:11 left. Mertz passed to Isaac Guerendo for 27 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 7, and three plays later Mertz crashed over the goal line for the Badgers' first lead.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson, who missed the previous two games with an elbow nerve injury, threw two touchdown passes to Trey Palmer and finished 12 of 20 for 106 yards. Thompson was the Huskers' leading rusher, picking up 33 yards on 11 carries.
Chez Mellusi led the Badgers with 98 yards on 21 carries. Mertz was 8 of 18 for 83 yards on a day when the feels-like temperature was 16 degrees with a gusty north wind.
Herbig, the Big Ten sacks leader, was ejected for targeting when he hit a sliding Thompson in the head. By rule, Herbig must miss the first half of next week's rivalry game against Minnesota.
Herbig was called for unsportsmanlike conduct when he ran onto the field without a helmet to celebrate the Badgers' first touchdown. He had only one tackle after making eight with three sacks against Iowa last week.
Allen had 92 yards on 18 carries before he hopped off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers had to work hard for this one even though they rushed for 235 yards and outgained the Huskers in total offense 318-171. There was no immediate word on the extent of Allen's injury.
Nebraska: This was a crushing loss for a team desperate for its first win since Oct. 7. The Huskers suffered a big blow when safety Marquis Buford left with a leg injury on the second play.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin hosts Minnesota on Saturday looking to get back Paul Bunyan's Axe.
Nebraska closes on the road at Iowa, which has beaten the Huskers seven straight times.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
G. Mertz
5 QB
83 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -7 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Thompson
11 QB
106 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 33 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|12
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|318
|171
|Total Plays
|70
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|65
|Rush Attempts
|52
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|83
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|8-18
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|6-43.5
|Return Yards
|22
|23
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|83
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|171
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|8/18
|83
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|21
|98
|0
|11
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|18
|92
|0
|22
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|9
|42
|0
|9
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|3
|-7
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|5
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Nowakowski 37 FB
|R. Nowakowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Wohler 24 S
|H. Wohler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 52 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 21 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|1/2
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|4
|41.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|12/20
|106
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|11
|33
|0
|14
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|16
|29
|0
|11
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|6
|4
|47
|2
|19
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|4
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Manning 5 WR
|O. Manning
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 DL
|G. Nelson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 33 DB
|J. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gunnerson 97 LB
|B. Gunnerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|6
|43.5
|1
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 2 WR
|T. Hill
|3
|13.0
|18
|0
|
Z. Weinmaster 16 WR
|Z. Weinmaster
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 54 yards from WIS 35 to the NEB 11. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Schipper at NEB 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:55 - 1st) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at NEB 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 30(14:43 - 1st) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at NEB 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 44(13:58 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by WIS at NEB 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NEB 43(13:37 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - NEB 43(13:29 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 43. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 49.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NEB 49(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-NEB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEB 46(12:38 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 26 yards to WIS 28 Center-NEB. Downed by NEB.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(12:28 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson C.Feist at WIS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WISC 34(11:51 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 34(11:44 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 34. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at WIS 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 34(11:09 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards to NEB 30 Center-WIS. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 30(11:02 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz J.Shaw at NEB 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 34(10:33 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at NEB 37.
|Sack
3 & 3 - NEB 37(10:03 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 29 for -8 yards (K.Benton)
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEB 29(9:28 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 43 yards to WIS 28 Center-NEB. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28(9:15 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at WIS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 36(8:42 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at WIS 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(7:59 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hausmann at WIS 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 46(7:23 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NEB 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer M.Farmer at NEB 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47(6:52 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann C.Tannor at NEB 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 42(6:09 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by K.Lewis at NEB 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 38(5:29 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 37(4:59 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 37(4:47 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NEB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson M.Hartzog at NEB 35.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WISC 35(3:56 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at NEB 48 for -13 yards (NEB) PENALTY on WIS-WIS Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 21 - WISC 48(3:56 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards to NEB 12 Center-WIS. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 12(3:46 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at NEB 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 23(3:09 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at NEB 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 25(2:34 - 1st) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at NEB 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 31(2:01 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at NEB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 42(1:34 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NEB 42.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NEB 42(1:01 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 37 for -5 yards (M.Njongmeta)
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - NEB 37(0:18 - 1st) C.Thompson scrambles to WIS 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 50.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NEB 50(14:53 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 39 yards to WIS 11 Center-NEB. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 11(14:51 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at WIS 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 20(14:16 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at WIS 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24(13:31 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at WIS 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 29(12:58 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at WIS 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - WISC 28(12:20 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 28. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at WIS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 36(11:48 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at WIS 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 36(11:12 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at WIS 38.
|Int
3 & 8 - WISC 38(10:28 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 40. Intercepted by M.Hartzog at NEB 40. Tackled by I.Guerendo at WIS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(10:13 - 2nd) C.Thompson scrambles to WIS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 29(9:41 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to WIS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(9:12 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at WIS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15(8:44 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to WIS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 12(8:13 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for NEB. PENALTY on NEB-T.Vokolek Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 12(8:06 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to WIS 12. Catch made by T.Vokolek at WIS 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Smith N.Herbig at WIS 4.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 4(7:28 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to WIS 11 for -7 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at WIS 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 11(6:51 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to WIS 11. Catch made by T.Palmer at WIS 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Palmer for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(6:40 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at WIS 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 34(6:05 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at WIS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41(5:33 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at WIS 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 46(5:02 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NEB 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46(4:25 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NEB 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at NEB 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 48(3:47 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 39(3:04 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer Q.Newsome at NEB 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33(2:35 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome L.Reimer at NEB 28.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WISC 28(1:52 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NEB 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 28(1:10 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at NEB 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 21(0:47 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 21(0:39 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at NEB 16. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Defensive Offside 5 yards offset.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 21(0:32 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WISC 21(0:27 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|No Good
4 & 10 - WISC 28(0:19 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WIS Holder-WIS.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 21(0:14 - 2nd) C.Thompson kneels at the NEB 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson N.Hutmacher at WIS 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 26(14:24 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at WIS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 31(13:39 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 31(13:33 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 43 yards to NEB 26 Center-WIS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 26(13:25 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for NEB.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 26(13:18 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at NEB 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEB 26(12:43 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for O.Martin.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NEB 26(12:35 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 74 yards to WIS End Zone Center-NEB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(12:24 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at WIS 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 29(11:48 - 3rd) S.Bell rushed to WIS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at WIS 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(11:14 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 50 for 11 yards. C.Mellusi ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50(10:46 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 50. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 30(10:07 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for R.Nowakowski.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 30(10:02 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 21(9:21 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer C.Feist at NEB 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 18(8:42 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 12(8:02 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at NEB 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 10(7:21 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic M.Farmer at NEB 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 5(6:49 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 3(6:11 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann C.Feist at NEB 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WISC 1(5:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on WIS-J.Acker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WISC 6(5:04 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WISC 15(4:56 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 49 yards from WIS 35 to the NEB 16. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Acker at NEB 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 21(4:45 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz M.Njongmeta at NEB 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 20(4:17 - 3rd) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by WIS at NEB 24. PENALTY on WIS-N.Herbig Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 39(3:48 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 39(3:43 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 39. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at NEB 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 46(3:00 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz J.Shaw at WIS 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 42(2:26 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to WIS 42. Catch made by O.Manning at WIS 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 38. PENALTY on WIS-J.Torchio Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 23(1:54 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to WIS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 24(1:14 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to WIS 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at WIS 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 19(0:41 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to WIS 19. Catch made by T.Palmer at WIS 19. Gain of 19 yards. T.Palmer for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:34 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at WIS 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 28(15:00 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at WIS 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36(14:30 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at WIS 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 45(13:47 - 4th) G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEB at WIS 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50(13:14 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to NEB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford B.Gunnerson at NEB 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 46(12:40 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by K.Lewis at NEB 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 39.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(12:07 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to NEB 17 for 22 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 17(11:30 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEB G.Nelson at NEB 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 13(10:58 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher L.Reimer at NEB 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 10(10:17 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to NEB 10. Catch made by S.Bell at NEB 10. Gain of 10 yards. S.Bell for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:07 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:07 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-N.Herbig Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 61 yards from WIS 20 to the NEB 19. Z.Weinmaster returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Anderson at NEB 37. PENALTY on NEB-E.Mauga-Clements Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(10:02 - 4th) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at NEB 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 34(9:24 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler A.Smith at NEB 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 41(8:54 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at NEB 40.
|Sack
2 & 11 - NEB 40(8:19 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 33 for -7 yards (D.Peterson)
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - NEB 33(7:36 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at NEB 39.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NEB 39(6:59 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 34 yards to WIS 27 Center-NEB. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 27. Tackled by T.Hahn at WIS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(6:44 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at WIS 41.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 41(6:09 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson C.Feist at WIS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WISC 37(5:11 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WISC 37(5:06 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 52 yards to NEB 11 Center-WIS. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 11(4:58 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at NEB 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - NEB 8(4:14 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at NEB 14.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 14(3:30 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 14(3:21 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 45 yards to WIS 41 Center-NEB. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 41. Tackled by C.Kolarevic E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 50.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50(3:11 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 45(2:43 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 37 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at NEB 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(2:04 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 34.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 34(1:33 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to NEB 34. Catch made by I.Guerendo at NEB 34. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 7(1:02 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NEB 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson J.Wright at NEB 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 6(0:53 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to NEB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WISC 1(0:45 - 4th) G.Mertz rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. G.Mertz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:35 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Mertz rushed to NEB 3 for yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 60 yards from WIS 35 to the NEB 5. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Guerendo at NEB 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 21(0:28 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 21. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at NEB 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NEB 26(0:20 - 4th) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at NEB 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 26(0:14 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WIS at NEB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 33(0:09 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 33(0:04 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
