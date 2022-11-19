|
|
|NMEXST
|MIZZOU
Cook leads Missouri to 45-14 rout over New Mexico State
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Freezing temperatures couldn't chill Missouri on Saturday night.
Brady Cook tossed three touchdown passes, Luther Burden and Cody Schrader both scored twice and the Tigers rolled to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State.
The Aggies (4-6) showed spark on their opening drive with quarterback Diego Pavia completing his first three passes for 30 yards and running back Jamoni Jones chipping in 9 yards on the ground. But the New Mexico State drive stalled at the Missouri 36 as the Tigers' defense began to impose its will, forcing seven consecutive incompletions before Pavia completed his next pass.
The Tigers' offense, for a change, clicked from the opening drive. Cook led an 11-play scoring drive capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Burden. The freshman receiver took the tunnel screen from Cook and hurdled a defender in reaching the end zone, putting the Tigers (5-6) on top 7-0.
Cook and the offense used a more methodical approach on the team's next possession, embarking on a 17-play, 81-yard drive that ended with Cody Schrader's 2-yard touchdown run. Schrader, a senior transfer from Division II Truman State, rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries and caught four passes for 47 yards.
Cook connected with tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp for a 32-yard touchdown with 4:28 left in the second quarter and the Tigers led 21-0.
The Aggies scored in the third quarter thanks to a big play from backup freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes. After an injury briefly knocked Pavia out of the game, Frakes found Eric Marsh for 21 yards on fourth-and-2 from the Missouri 40-yard line. Pavia returned to the game and two plays later he tossed a pitch on the option to tailback Star Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown run.
Burden scored his second touchdown late in the third quarter, taking a pop pass on a jet sweep from Cook and weaving 14 yards into the end zone to put the Tigers on top 35-7. Cook contributed three catches for 35 yards and two scores. He also ran three times for 12 yards.
Receiver Barrett Banister paced the Tigers with seven catches for 91 yards, both career highs for the senior in his sixth season with Missouri. Cook completed 19 of 27 passes for 251 yards with three touchdowns, while leading the Tigers with 71 yards rushing on seven carries.
Missouri's defense even got involved in the scoring action when sophomore defensive back Daylan Carnell intercepted a pass from Pavia and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 42-7.
A fumble by Tigers freshman running back Tavorus Jones set up a short field for New Mexico State in the fourth, and the Aggies capitalized. Frakes led a 44-yard scoring drive, which he finished off with a 13-yard touchdown run. Frakes completed 2 of 4 passes for 39 yards and also rushed for 22 yards in relief. Pavia was 6-of-17 passing for 76 yards and led his team with 50 yards rushing on nine carries.
The Tigers kept their bowl hopes alive with the victory. There are scenarios in which the Tigers can secure a bowl bid with five wins but a victory over Arkansas in their regular-season finale would ensure a postseason appearance.
GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE
Tigers fans perhaps saw a preview of the 2023 season late in the contest with heralded freshman quarterback Sam Horn seeing his first action with the Tigers. Horn's first pass went for 29 yards to Bannister but a penalty on Missouri wiped out the play. Horn officially finished with no completions on two attempts and a run for 10 yards in his only drive.
Hoerstkamp's touchdown catch was the first target and reception by the redshirt freshman. Jones had his first colligiate catch for a 32-yard gain.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri proved to have too much speed, strength and size for New Mexico State, piling up 443 yards of offense while holding the Aggies to just 257 total yards.
It wasn't a perfect night for the Tigers, however, especially their third down-defense, which allowed eight conversions on 15 attempts.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers host Arkansas next Friday in the Battle Line Rivalry game.
New Mexico State: The Aggies travel to Liberty for their season finale next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|259
|444
|Total Plays
|61
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|183
|Rush Attempts
|40
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|115
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|8-21
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|6-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|42
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-40
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|115
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|9
|50
|0
|12
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|13
|42
|0
|9
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|9
|35
|1
|12
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|5
|15
|1
|13
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Gans 20 RB
|T. Gans
|2
|-4
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones III 87 TE
|J. Jones III
|2
|2
|38
|0
|25
|
G. Oberheu 87 TE
|G. Oberheu
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
E. Marsh 48 TE
|E. Marsh
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Stephens 88 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|4
|35.5
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|19/27
|251
|3
|0
|
J. Abraham 16 QB
|J. Abraham
|1/2
|9
|0
|0
|
S. Horn 21 QB
|S. Horn
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|7
|71
|0
|18
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|18
|70
|2
|8
|
T. Jones 22 RB
|T. Jones
|4
|13
|0
|11
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Horn 21 QB
|S. Horn
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Harris 0 RB
|B. Harris
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|9
|7
|91
|0
|24
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|4
|4
|47
|0
|21
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|3
|3
|35
|2
|14
|
T. Jones 22 RB
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
R. Hoerstkamp 84 TE
|R. Hoerstkamp
|2
|2
|32
|1
|32
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|2
|1
|10
|0
|9
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Harris 0 RB
|B. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Chepyator 45 TE
|K. Chepyator
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Norwood 19 DB
|D. Norwood
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 4 DB
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|43
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by K.David at NMS 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(14:30 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 41(13:54 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 48(13:33 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 48. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(13:13 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to MIZ 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 40(12:35 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to MIZ 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NMEXST 36(12:13 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NMEXST 36(11:36 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(11:32 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 43 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at MIZ 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 43(11:20 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to NMS 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(10:41 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(10:27 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to NMS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(9:07 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 37.
|+13 YD
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 37(8:49 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 37. Catch made by B.Banister at NMS 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(8:31 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to NMS 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 17.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 17(8:00 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-R.Hoerstkamp False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 22(7:32 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to NMS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 19(6:59 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by T.Dove at NMS 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(6:30 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for K.Chepyator.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(6:22 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 12. Catch made by L.Burden at NMS 12. Gain of 12 yards. L.Burden for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 64 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS 1. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 21(6:07 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEXST 25(5:28 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 25(5:22 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(4:44 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 37(4:33 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to NMS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEXST 38(3:50 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEXST 38(3:43 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 43 yards to MIZ 19 Center-NMS. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(3:35 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(3:27 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 22(2:53 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at MIZ 29. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(2:23 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 26.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 26(1:48 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for N.Peat.
|+21 YD
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 26(1:43 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 26. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:13 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:00 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 47(0:27 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by C.Schrader at NMS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 28(14:47 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(14:30 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 21(13:59 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 21. Catch made by B.Banister at NMS 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 14(13:30 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(13:04 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 6(12:32 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 2(12:07 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. C.Schrader for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(12:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-J.Robinson Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(12:02 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 24 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at NMS 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(11:47 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 30(10:49 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 31(8:56 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(8:43 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEXST 34(8:16 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NMEXST 34(8:11 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEXST 34(8:20 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 34 yards to MIZ 32 Center-NMS. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 32. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(8:07 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 36(7:42 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 38.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 38(6:45 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to NMS 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(6:20 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by C.Schrader at NMS 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 35(5:46 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 32(4:50 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(4:39 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 32. Catch made by R.Hoerstkamp at NMS 32. Gain of 32 yards. R.Hoerstkamp for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(4:28 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to NMS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - NMEXST 23(3:52 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to NMS 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 21.
|+25 YD
3 & 14 - NMEXST 21(3:05 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 21. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 21. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(2:47 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 48(2:25 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to MIZ 46 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at MIZ 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 46(1:44 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to MIZ 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(1:05 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 40(0:57 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 40(0:50 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 40(0:47 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 32 yards to MIZ 8 Center-NMS. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 8(0:38 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 22 for 14 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 22.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(0:30 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 22. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(0:18 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(0:15 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(0:09 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(0:04 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for I.McGuire.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 47 yards from NMS 35 to the MIZ 18. N.Peat returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(14:55 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 34(14:24 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 34. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 35.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 35(13:48 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(13:36 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 41.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 41(13:19 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by B.Banister at NMS 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(12:25 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 21(11:51 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 21. Catch made by L.Burden at NMS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(11:27 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 5(10:50 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS End Zone for 5 yards. C.Schrader for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 3rd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(10:42 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 31.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NMEXST 31(10:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-K.David False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(10:13 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - NMEXST 28(9:19 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(8:45 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 39. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48(8:18 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at MIZ 49 for -1 yards (D.Coleman)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEXST 49(7:35 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to MIZ 44 for yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 44. PENALTY on MIZ-T.Jeffcoat Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 44(7:27 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to MIZ 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 42(6:37 - 3rd) G.Frakes rushed to MIZ 40 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at MIZ 40.
|+21 YD
4 & 2 - NMEXST 40(6:01 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to MIZ 40. Catch made by E.Marsh at MIZ 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 19(5:11 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to MIZ 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - NMEXST 10(4:40 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to MIZ End Zone for 10 yards. S.Thomas for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 35 yards from NMS 35 to the MIZ 30. N.Peat returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(4:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZ-D.Lovett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 25(4:24 - 3rd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 27(4:11 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 42 for 15 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(3:30 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 42. Catch made by T.Jones at MIZ 42. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(3:04 - 3rd) L.Burden rushed to NMS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 24(2:32 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 24. Catch made by R.Hoerstkamp at NMS 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 24(1:34 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 24. Catch made by B.Banister at NMS 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(1:00 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 14. Catch made by L.Burden at NMS 14. Gain of 14 yards. L.Burden for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 3rd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(0:55 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(0:22 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 27(15:00 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 27. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(14:19 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 41 for 6 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 41(13:38 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 39.
|Int
3 & 6 - NMEXST 39(12:52 - 4th) D.Pavia pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 40. Intercepted by D.Carnell at NMS 40. D.Carnell for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 4th) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(12:41 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 50 yards from MIZ 50 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(12:41 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 25.
|Int
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(12:14 - 4th) G.Frakes pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 42. Intercepted by J.Williams at NMS 42. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(12:08 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 41(11:28 - 4th) S.Horn rushed to NMS 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(11:20 - 4th) S.Horn pass complete to NMS 31. Catch made by B.Banister at NMS 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 2. PENALTY on MIZ-M.Walters Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 36(11:03 - 4th) S.Horn steps back to pass. S.Horn pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 36(11:00 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to NMS 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 25(10:40 - 4th) S.Horn steps back to pass. S.Horn pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 33(10:00 - 4th) H.Mevis 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 40 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS 25. Fair catch by J.Parker.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:54 - 4th) B.Childress rushed to NMS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30(9:10 - 4th) G.Frakes rushed to NMS 34 for 4 yards. G.Frakes ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 34(8:42 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEXST 33(8:06 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 33 yards to MIZ 34 Center-NMS. Downed by J.Dervil.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(7:54 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to MIZ 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(7:13 - 4th) J.Abraham pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at MIZ 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 43(6:46 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to MIZ 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 44. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.Jones rushed to MIZ 44 for 1 yards. T.Jones FUMBLES forced by NMS. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-M.Edwards at MIZ 44. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 44.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(6:38 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to MIZ 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 43(6:21 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Warner.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NMEXST 43(6:17 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-NMS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - NMEXST 48(6:17 - 4th) G.Frakes pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by T.Stephens at MIZ 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(5:50 - 4th) G.Frakes rushed to MIZ 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 27.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NMEXST 27(5:28 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for NMS. PENALTY on MIZ-D.Norwood Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(5:13 - 4th) G.Frakes rushed to MIZ End Zone for 13 yards. G.Frakes for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 4th) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 4th) B.Money kicks 27 yards from NMS 35 to the MIZ 38. Fair catch by N.Peat.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(4:20 - 4th) B.Harris rushed to MIZ 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 43(4:05 - 4th) B.Harris rushed to MIZ 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 45.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 45(3:48 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(3:48 - 4th) J.Abraham steps back to pass. J.Abraham pass incomplete intended for B.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(3:10 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 43 yards to NMS 17 Center-MIZ. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 17(2:24 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 23(2:05 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(1:53 - 4th) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 37.
|Sack
2 & 8 - NMEXST 37(1:31 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes sacked at NMS 30 for -7 yards (D.Norwood)
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - NMEXST 30(0:58 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 32.
