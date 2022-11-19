Drive Chart
ODU
APLST

Key Players
J. Harvey 18 WR
133 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs, -2 RuYds
C. Brice 7 QB
291 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -18 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:11
M.Hughes 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
8
plays
80
yds
3:34
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:20
C.Brice pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by K.Robinson at ODU 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Robinson for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
93
yds
2:37
pos
0
9
Point After TD 0:20
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:43
C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 25. Gain of 75 yards. C.Wells for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
0
16
Point After TD 13:43
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 7:43
A.Marshall rushed to ODU End Zone for 17 yards. A.Marshall for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
60
yds
4:08
pos
0
23
Point After TD 7:43
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:04
M.Hughes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
11
plays
41
yds
4:56
pos
0
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 7:05
H.Wolff pass complete to APP 36. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Harvey for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
2:42
pos
6
27
Point After TD 7:05
E.Sanchez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 2:20
H.Wolff pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Harvey for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
1:21
pos
13
27
Point After TD 2:20
E.Sanchez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 25
Rushing 5 13
Passing 14 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 3-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 394 497
Total Plays 66 63
Avg Gain 6.0 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 86 206
Rush Attempts 29 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.9
Yards Passing 308 291
Comp. - Att. 22-37 15-21
Yards Per Pass 7.2 11.9
Penalties - Yards 7-55 3-17
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.4 5-39.0
Return Yards 8 -14
Punts - Returns 2-8 1--14
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Old Dominion 3-8 0001414
App. St. 6-5 10143027
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC
 308 PASS YDS 291
86 RUSH YDS 206
394 TOTAL YDS 497
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 308 2 0 143.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 2315 14 6 124.2
H. Wolff 22/38 308 2 0
B. Clark  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 37 0 1 77.7
B. Clark 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 737 5
B. Watson 10 69 0 16
K. Wicks  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 116 1
K. Wicks 2 9 0 8
B. Clark  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
B. Clark 3 5 0 1
T. Sims  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 39 0
T. Sims 3 5 0 4
M. Bell  10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Bell 1 2 0 2
J. Harvey  18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Harvey 1 -2 0 -2
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 -64 1
H. Wolff 8 -2 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Harvey  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 133 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 390 1
J. Harvey 7 4 133 2 47
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 153 1
B. Watson 7 7 73 0 21
M. Dietz  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Dietz 7 3 50 0 25
M. Bell  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Bell 2 2 22 0 11
I. Spencer  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 141 1
I. Spencer 1 1 20 0 20
I. Paige  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 111 1
I. Paige 4 3 14 0 8
J. Bly  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 224 0
J. Bly 3 1 1 0 1
A. Granger  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 103 0
A. Granger 3 0 0 0 0
K. Wicks  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 77 0
K. Wicks 1 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Johnson  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Johnson 6-4 0.0 0
T. Hawkins III  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Hawkins III 5-0 0.0 0
T. Ra-El  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
T. Ra-El 4-4 0.0 0
S. Asbury II  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Asbury II 3-3 0.0 0
T. Harris  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
W. Matthews III  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
W. Matthews III 2-3 0.0 0
M. Britt  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Britt 2-3 0.0 0
L. James  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. James 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hunter  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
J. White-McClain  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. White-McClain 1-1 0.0 0
M. Haynes  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-1 0.0 0
J. Cook  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Henderson 1-1 0.0 0
E. Green  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Green 1-0 0.0 0
K. Trinidad  43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
K. Trinidad 1-1 1.0 0
M. Easterly  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Easterly 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCain  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McCain 1-0 0.0 0
K. Caine  41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
K. Caine 1-1 1.0 0
A. Ford Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Ford Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
J. Culbreath  94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Culbreath 0-1 0.0 0
A. Solano  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Solano 0-1 0.0 0
D. Lowry  45 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Lowry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sanchez  92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/11 24/24
E. Sanchez 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Duane  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 0 0
E. Duane 5 45.4 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. James  2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
L. James 2 22.0 25 0
M. Bell  10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
M. Bell 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
A. Ford Jr. 1 4.0 4 0
I. Paige 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 7.9 79 0
I. Paige 1 4.0 4 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 291 2 0 209.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 2377 25 6 152.6
C. Brice 15/22 291 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Marshall  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 137 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 161 2
A. Marshall 19 137 1 23
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 282 3
D. Harrington 7 33 0 16
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 408 3
N. Noel 6 25 0 9
A. Castle  44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 152 2
A. Castle 2 15 0 11
K. Robinson  2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Robinson 1 15 0 15
K. Roberts  14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 127 2
K. Roberts 1 0 0 0
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 95 4
C. Brice 6 -18 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Robinson  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 280 1
K. Robinson 3 3 90 1 57
C. Wells  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 95 2
C. Wells 1 1 75 1 75
H. Pearson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 241 5
H. Pearson 3 2 41 0 23
D. Davis  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 399 3
D. Davis 3 2 27 0 19
D. Stroman  22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 294 4
D. Stroman 2 2 24 0 17
A. Marshall  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
A. Marshall 1 0 16 0 0
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
D. Harrington 1 1 9 0 9
C. Horn  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 537 4
C. Horn 2 2 8 0 5
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 110 0
N. Noel 2 2 1 0 2
M. Hetzel  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 0
M. Hetzel 1 0 0 0 0
T. Page  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 130 2
T. Page 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Ross  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Ross 9-2 0.0 0
C. Sullivan  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Sullivan 3-1 1.0 0
J. McLeod  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. McLeod 3-1 1.0 0
L. Doublin  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Doublin 3-1 0.0 0
T. Bird  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bird 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lawson Jr.  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Lawson Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
A. Parker  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Parker 2-2 0.0 0
S. Jones Jr.  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jones Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
H. Paillant  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Paillant 2-1 0.0 0
J. Favors  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Favors 1-0 0.0 0
K. White  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. White 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clark  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
K. Brown  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
E. Johnson  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. McKnight  48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. McKnight 1-1 0.0 0
C. Washington  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Washington 0-1 0.5 0
K. Haigler  36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
K. Haigler 0-3 0.5 0
D. Spellman  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Spellman 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hughes  99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/5 43/43
M. Hughes 2/2 40 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Howell  30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
C. Howell 5 39.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Tucker  0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 96 1
M. Tucker 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Page 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -14.0 -14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 6.1 86 0
T. Page 1 -14.0 -14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 25 1:15 3 6 Punt
10:11 ODU 25 2:03 5 55 Fumble
6:50 ODU 25 3:53 8 23 Punt
0:20 ODU 25 1:26 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 ODU 25 1:52 4 -4 Punt
7:43 ODU 33 4:59 12 58 Downs
0:24 ODU 39 0:24 3 19 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 ODU 24 1:13 3 6 Punt
6:29 ODU 16 6:10 12 53 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 ODU 20 2:42 7 80 TD
3:41 ODU 25 1:21 6 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 APLST 10 3:34 8 80 FG
8:08 APLST 20 1:18 3 4 Punt
2:57 APLST 7 2:37 6 93 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 APLST 25 0:11 1 75 TD
11:51 APLST 40 4:08 8 60 TD
2:44 APLST 9 2:20 4 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 22 4:56 11 56 FG
8:51 APLST 22 2:22 4 17 Punt
0:19 APLST 31 5:32 9 35 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:05 APLST 25 3:24 6 15 Punt
2:20 ODU 48 2:20 5 47 Game

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the ODU End Zone. Fair catch by L.James.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 30
(14:44 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 30
(14:10 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ODU 31.
Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 31
(13:45 - 1st) E.Duane punts 45 yards to APP 24 Center-ODU. T.Page returned punt from the APP 24. T.Page FUMBLES forced by E.Green. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-D.Vanhook at APP 10. Tackled by ODU at APP 10.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+57 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(13:45 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 10. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 10. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33
(13:30 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to ODU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain; T.Ra-El at ODU 29.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 29
(13:06 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to ODU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 26.
+16 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 26
(12:48 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to ODU 10 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 10.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(12:25 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to ODU 9 for 1 yards. D.Harrington FUMBLES forced by T.Hawkins. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-C.Hodges at ODU 9. Tackled by ODU at ODU 9.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 9
(11:45 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 9. Catch made by N.Noel at ODU 9. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 10.
No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 10
(11:23 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to ODU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford; J.Culbreath at ODU 10.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - APLST 17
(10:19 - 1st) M.Hughes 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Fumble (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:11 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(10:11 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by M.Bell at ODU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 36.
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(9:55 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 27 for -9 yards (J.McLeod)
+5 YD
2 & 19 - ODU 27
(9:30 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; H.Paillant at ODU 32.
+47 YD
3 & 14 - ODU 32
(8:42 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 32. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 32. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at APP 21.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 21
(8:13 - 1st) B.Clark rushed to APP 20 for 1 yards. B.Clark FUMBLES forced by M.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-H.Paillant at APP 20. Tackled by ODU at APP 20.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(8:08 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at APP 21.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 21
(7:40 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Henderson at APP 24.
No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 24
(7:06 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 24
(6:59 - 1st) C.Howell punts 51 yards to ODU 25 Center-J.Mann. Out of bounds.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(6:50 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(6:47 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by M.Bell at ODU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(6:21 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at ODU 40.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 40
(5:52 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by APP at ODU 41.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 41
(5:13 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at ODU 50.
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 50
(4:04 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 41 for -9 yards (C.Sullivan) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by C.Sullivan. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-H.Wolff at ODU 41.
No Gain
2 & 19 - ODU 41
(3:40 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
Penalty
3 & 19 - ODU 41
(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-K.Haigler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 14 - ODU 46
(3:35 - 1st) H.Wolff rushed to ODU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by APP at ODU 48.
Punt
4 & 12 - ODU 48
(2:57 - 1st) E.Duane punts 45 yards to APP 7 Center-ODU. Fair catch by T.Page.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 93 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 7
(2:57 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at APP 10.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 10
(2:10 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at APP 19.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19
(1:56 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 19. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 19. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at APP 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(1:21 - 1st) A.Castle rushed to APP 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at APP 42.
+23 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 42
(0:58 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 42. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 35.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(0:29 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by K.Robinson at ODU 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Robinson for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:20 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(0:20 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at ODU 26.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 26
(15:00 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 30.
-5 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 30
(14:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 30. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ODU 25.
Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 25
(13:57 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 50 yards to APP 25 Center-ODU. Fair catch by T.Page.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+75 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(13:54 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 25. Gain of 75 yards. C.Wells for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 59 yards from APP 35 to the ODU 6. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bird J.Heilig at ODU 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(13:37 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at ODU 29. PENALTY on ODU-J.Harvey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 19
(13:18 - 2nd) B.Clark rushed to ODU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight; L.Doublin at ODU 19.
No Gain
2 & 16 - ODU 19
(12:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
+2 YD
3 & 16 - ODU 19
(12:38 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White at ODU 21.
Punt
4 & 14 - ODU 21
(11:59 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 39 yards to APP 40 Center-ODU. Out of bounds.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 60 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(11:51 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Britt; K.Hunter at APP 45.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 45
(11:12 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 45. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at APP 47.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 47
(10:38 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 47. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCain at ODU 46.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46
(9:58 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 38.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 38
(9:20 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to ODU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Britt at ODU 32.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32
(8:48 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to ODU 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 17
(8:14 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 17
(7:58 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU End Zone for 17 yards. A.Marshall for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Downs (12 plays, 58 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 57 yards from APP 35 to the ODU 8. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Paillant; L.Doublin at ODU 33.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33
(7:36 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 33. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 33. Gain of 21 yards. B.Watson ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46
(7:28 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to APP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at APP 43.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 43
(6:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by I.Paige at APP 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(6:16 - 2nd) H.Wolff rushed to APP 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 32
(5:46 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by I.Paige at APP 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 30.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 30
(5:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 30. Catch made by B.Watson at APP 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 23.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 23
(5:10 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 23. Catch made by B.Watson at APP 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 17. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+25 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 28
(4:33 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at APP 3.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 3
(3:52 - 2nd) T.Sims rushed to APP 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at APP 4.
Penalty
2 & Goal - ODU 4
(3:25 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for L.Wentz. PENALTY on APP-R.Clarke Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - ODU 2
(3:20 - 2nd) T.Sims rushed to APP 5 for yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at APP 5. PENALTY on ODU-S.Saunders Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - ODU 7
(3:09 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
No Gain
2 & Goal - ODU 7
(3:02 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ODU 7
(2:57 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
-2 YD
4 & Goal - ODU 7
(2:51 - 2nd) J.Harvey rushed to APP 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 9.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 9
(2:44 - 2nd) A.Castle rushed to APP 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Ra-El at APP 20.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(2:30 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 20. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at APP 28.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 28
(2:10 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain at APP 26.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 26
(1:33 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.James at APP 29.
Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 29
(0:29 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 32 yards to ODU 39 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by I.Paige.

ODU
Monarchs
 - End of Half (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 39
(0:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46
(0:12 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by B.Watson at APP 46. Gain of 4 yards. B.Watson ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 42
(0:06 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 56 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the APP End Zone. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Knight; E.Green at APP 22.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(14:54 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cook at APP 25.
Penalty
2 & 7 - APLST 25
(14:34 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(14:15 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at APP 45.
+14 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 45
(13:41 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 41.
-10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(13:17 - 3rd) C.Brice scrambles to APP 49 for -10 yards. C.Brice FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-C.Brice at APP 49. Tackled by ODU at APP 49.
+16 YD
2 & 20 - APLST 49
(12:08 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 35.
No Gain
3 & 4 - APLST 35
(12:03 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
+5 YD
4 & 4 - APLST 35
(11:59 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by C.Horn at ODU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Easterly at ODU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 30
(11:28 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 30
(11:23 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at ODU 24.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 24
(10:51 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; A.Solano at ODU 22.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - APLST 30
(10:13 - 3rd) M.Hughes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:04 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the ODU 4. M.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at ODU 24.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24
(9:58 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at ODU 28.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 28
(9:35 - 3rd) M.Bell rushed to ODU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at ODU 30.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 30
(9:07 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 30
(9:01 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 48 yards to APP 22 Center-ODU. Fair catch by T.Page.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(8:51 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 22. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.James at APP 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39
(8:28 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ford; M.Britt at APP 40.
No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 40
(7:53 - 3rd) C.Brice scrambles to APP 43 for yards. Tackled by M.Britt at APP 43. PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 19 - APLST 30
(7:30 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 30. Catch made by D.Harrington at APP 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; D.Lowry at APP 39.
No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 39
(6:52 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Hetzel.
Punt
4 & 10 - APLST 39
(6:43 - 3rd) C.Howell punts 39 yards to ODU 22 Center-J.Mann. A.Ford returned punt from the ODU 22. Tackled by H.Pearson at ODU 26. PENALTY on ODU-T.Hawkins Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Downs (12 plays, 53 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 16
(6:29 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; N.Ross at ODU 25.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 25
(5:56 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; K.Haigler at ODU 31.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 31
(5:19 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler; J.McLeod at ODU 32.
Penalty
2 & 9 - ODU 32
(4:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - ODU 27
(4:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
+20 YD
3 & 14 - ODU 27
(4:27 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ODU 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(4:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 47
(3:55 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at APP 46.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 46
(3:27 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to APP 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 33.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33
(2:51 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to APP 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 25.
Penalty
2 & 2 - ODU 25
(2:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-S.Dubose-Bourne False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 30
(1:59 - 3rd) B.Clark steps back to pass. B.Clark sacked at APP 31 for -1 yards (D.Spellman; K.Haigler)
No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 31
(1:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff scrambles to APP 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at APP 31.
No Gain
4 & 8 - ODU 31
(0:23 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(0:19 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hunter at APP 41.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(15:00 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 45. Gain of 4 yards. Lateral to A.Marshall to ODU 45 for yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 45
(14:27 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Caine; W.Matthews at ODU 45.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 45
(14:01 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by H.Pearson at ODU 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; S.Asbury at ODU 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 27
(13:08 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 22.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 22
(12:36 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; R.Johnson at ODU 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 17
(12:07 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to ODU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; M.Haynes at ODU 17.
Sack
2 & 10 - APLST 17
(11:30 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at ODU 29 for -12 yards (K.Trinidad)
Sack
3 & 22 - APLST 29
(10:42 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at ODU 34 for -5 yards (K.Caine)
Punt
4 & 27 - APLST 34
(9:56 - 4th) C.Howell punts 34 yards to ODU End Zone Center-J.Mann. Touchback.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20
(9:47 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; C.Sullivan at ODU 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(9:20 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 36
(9:13 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Favors at APP 49.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49
(8:52 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to APP 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; D.Lawson at APP 42.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 42
(8:19 - 4th) T.Sims rushed to APP 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 40.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 40
(7:56 - 4th) T.Sims rushed to APP 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at APP 36.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(7:17 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 36. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Harvey for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:05 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:05 - 4th) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(7:05 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to APP 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at APP 32.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 32
(6:23 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to APP 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; W.Matthews at APP 33.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 33
(5:35 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to APP 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at APP 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36
(4:53 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to APP 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at APP 39.
No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 39
(4:06 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 39
(3:54 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to APP 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Green at APP 40.
Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 40
(3:49 - 4th) C.Howell punts 39 yards to ODU 21 Center-J.Mann. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 21. I.Paige ran out of bounds.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(3:41 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(3:34 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25
(3:29 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by M.Dietz at ODU 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Dietz ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 50
(3:07 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 50. Catch made by M.Dietz at APP 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 43.
+18 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 43
(2:45 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by M.Dietz at APP 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 25.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(2:29 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Harvey for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.

APP
Mountaineers
 - End of Game (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 4th) E.Sanchez kicks onside 13 from ODU 35 to ODU 48. L.Doublin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ODU 48.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48
(2:20 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 39.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 39
(2:12 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 38. PENALTY on ODU-T.Hawkins Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(1:40 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 15 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Britt; S.Asbury at ODU 15.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(0:58 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 8.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 8
(0:12 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Britt at ODU 1.
