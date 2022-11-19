Drive Chart
|
|
|ODU
|APLST
Key Players
|
J. Harvey
18 WR
133 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs, -2 RuYds
|
C. Brice
7 QB
291 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -18 RuYds
Field Goal 10:11
M.Hughes 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
8
plays
80
yds
3:34
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:20
C.Brice pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by K.Robinson at ODU 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Robinson for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
93
yds
2:37
pos
0
9
Touchdown 13:43
C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 25. Gain of 75 yards. C.Wells for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
0
16
Touchdown 7:43
A.Marshall rushed to ODU End Zone for 17 yards. A.Marshall for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
60
yds
4:08
pos
0
23
Field Goal 10:04
M.Hughes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
11
plays
41
yds
4:56
pos
0
27
Touchdown 7:05
H.Wolff pass complete to APP 36. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Harvey for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
2:42
pos
6
27
Touchdown 2:20
H.Wolff pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Harvey for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
1:21
pos
13
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|394
|497
|Total Plays
|66
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|206
|Rush Attempts
|29
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|308
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|15-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|3-17
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|5-39.0
|Return Yards
|8
|-14
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1--14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|308
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|497
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|10
|69
|0
|16
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
B. Clark 4 QB
|B. Clark
|3
|5
|0
|1
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|8
|-2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|7
|4
|133
|2
|47
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|7
|7
|73
|0
|21
|
M. Dietz 13 WR
|M. Dietz
|7
|3
|50
|0
|25
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|4
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Matthews III 15 LB
|W. Matthews III
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Britt 14 LB
|M. Britt
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hunter 55 DT
|K. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White-McClain 56 DE
|J. White-McClain
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cook 34 LB
|J. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Easterly 21 S
|M. Easterly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCain 22 CB
|J. McCain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culbreath 94 LB
|J. Culbreath
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solano 36 LB
|A. Solano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|5
|45.4
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|15/22
|291
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|19
|137
|1
|23
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|7
|33
|0
|16
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|6
|25
|0
|9
|
A. Castle 44 RB
|A. Castle
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Roberts 14 RB
|K. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|6
|-18
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|3
|3
|90
|1
|57
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|3
|2
|41
|0
|23
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|0
|16
|0
|0
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
M. Hetzel 12 WR
|M. Hetzel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Favors 11 DB
|J. Favors
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 93 DL
|K. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 91 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 19 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKnight 48 DL
|D. McKnight
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 46 DL
|C. Washington
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Spellman 98 DL
|D. Spellman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|2/2
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|5
|39.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|-14.0
|-14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the ODU End Zone. Fair catch by L.James.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 30(14:44 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 30(14:10 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ODU 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 31(13:45 - 1st) E.Duane punts 45 yards to APP 24 Center-ODU. T.Page returned punt from the APP 24. T.Page FUMBLES forced by E.Green. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-D.Vanhook at APP 10. Tackled by ODU at APP 10.
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10(13:45 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 10. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 10. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33(13:30 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to ODU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain; T.Ra-El at ODU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 29(13:06 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to ODU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 26.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 26(12:48 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to ODU 10 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10(12:25 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to ODU 9 for 1 yards. D.Harrington FUMBLES forced by T.Hawkins. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-C.Hodges at ODU 9. Tackled by ODU at ODU 9.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 9(11:45 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 9. Catch made by N.Noel at ODU 9. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 10(11:23 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to ODU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford; J.Culbreath at ODU 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - APLST 17(10:19 - 1st) M.Hughes 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:11 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by M.Bell at ODU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 36(9:55 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 27 for -9 yards (J.McLeod)
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - ODU 27(9:30 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; H.Paillant at ODU 32.
|+47 YD
3 & 14 - ODU 32(8:42 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 32. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 32. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at APP 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 21(8:13 - 1st) B.Clark rushed to APP 20 for 1 yards. B.Clark FUMBLES forced by M.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-H.Paillant at APP 20. Tackled by ODU at APP 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(8:08 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at APP 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 21(7:40 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Henderson at APP 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 24(7:06 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
|Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 24(6:59 - 1st) C.Howell punts 51 yards to ODU 25 Center-J.Mann. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:50 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(6:47 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by M.Bell at ODU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(6:21 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at ODU 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 40(5:52 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by APP at ODU 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 41(5:13 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at ODU 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 50(4:04 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 41 for -9 yards (C.Sullivan) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by C.Sullivan. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-H.Wolff at ODU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - ODU 41(3:40 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - ODU 41(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-K.Haigler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - ODU 46(3:35 - 1st) H.Wolff rushed to ODU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by APP at ODU 48.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ODU 48(2:57 - 1st) E.Duane punts 45 yards to APP 7 Center-ODU. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 7(2:57 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at APP 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 10(2:10 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at APP 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19(1:56 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 19. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 19. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at APP 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(1:21 - 1st) A.Castle rushed to APP 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at APP 42.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 42(0:58 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 42. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(0:29 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by K.Robinson at ODU 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Robinson for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(0:20 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at ODU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 26(15:00 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at ODU 30.
|-5 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 30(14:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 30. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ODU 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 25(13:57 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 50 yards to APP 25 Center-ODU. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(13:54 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 25. Gain of 75 yards. C.Wells for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 59 yards from APP 35 to the ODU 6. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bird J.Heilig at ODU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(13:37 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at ODU 29. PENALTY on ODU-J.Harvey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 19(13:18 - 2nd) B.Clark rushed to ODU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight; L.Doublin at ODU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ODU 19(12:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - ODU 19(12:38 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White at ODU 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ODU 21(11:59 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 39 yards to APP 40 Center-ODU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(11:51 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Britt; K.Hunter at APP 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 45(11:12 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 45. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at APP 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 47(10:38 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 47. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCain at ODU 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(9:58 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 38(9:20 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to ODU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Britt at ODU 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32(8:48 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to ODU 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 17(8:14 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 17(7:58 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU End Zone for 17 yards. A.Marshall for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 57 yards from APP 35 to the ODU 8. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Paillant; L.Doublin at ODU 33.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(7:36 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 33. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 33. Gain of 21 yards. B.Watson ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(7:28 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to APP 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at APP 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 43(6:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by I.Paige at APP 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(6:16 - 2nd) H.Wolff rushed to APP 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 32(5:46 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by I.Paige at APP 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 30(5:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 30. Catch made by B.Watson at APP 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 23(5:10 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 23. Catch made by B.Watson at APP 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 17. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 28(4:33 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at APP 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 3(3:52 - 2nd) T.Sims rushed to APP 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at APP 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ODU 4(3:25 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for L.Wentz. PENALTY on APP-R.Clarke Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ODU 2(3:20 - 2nd) T.Sims rushed to APP 5 for yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at APP 5. PENALTY on ODU-S.Saunders Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ODU 7(3:09 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ODU 7(3:02 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ODU 7(2:57 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - ODU 7(2:51 - 2nd) J.Harvey rushed to APP 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 9.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 9(2:44 - 2nd) A.Castle rushed to APP 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Ra-El at APP 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(2:30 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 20. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at APP 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 28(2:10 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain at APP 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 26(1:33 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.James at APP 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 29(0:29 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 32 yards to ODU 39 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 39(0:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(0:12 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by B.Watson at APP 46. Gain of 4 yards. B.Watson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 42(0:06 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the APP End Zone. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Knight; E.Green at APP 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22(14:54 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cook at APP 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - APLST 25(14:34 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(14:15 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at APP 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 45(13:41 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 41.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(13:17 - 3rd) C.Brice scrambles to APP 49 for -10 yards. C.Brice FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-C.Brice at APP 49. Tackled by ODU at APP 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 20 - APLST 49(12:08 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - APLST 35(12:03 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - APLST 35(11:59 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by C.Horn at ODU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Easterly at ODU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 30(11:28 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 30(11:23 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at ODU 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 24(10:51 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; A.Solano at ODU 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - APLST 30(10:13 - 3rd) M.Hughes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the ODU 4. M.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at ODU 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(9:58 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at ODU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 28(9:35 - 3rd) M.Bell rushed to ODU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at ODU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 30(9:07 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 30(9:01 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 48 yards to APP 22 Center-ODU. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22(8:51 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 22. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.James at APP 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39(8:28 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ford; M.Britt at APP 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 40(7:53 - 3rd) C.Brice scrambles to APP 43 for yards. Tackled by M.Britt at APP 43. PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 19 - APLST 30(7:30 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 30. Catch made by D.Harrington at APP 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; D.Lowry at APP 39.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 39(6:52 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Hetzel.
|Punt
4 & 10 - APLST 39(6:43 - 3rd) C.Howell punts 39 yards to ODU 22 Center-J.Mann. A.Ford returned punt from the ODU 22. Tackled by H.Pearson at ODU 26. PENALTY on ODU-T.Hawkins Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 16(6:29 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; N.Ross at ODU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 25(5:56 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; K.Haigler at ODU 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 31(5:19 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler; J.McLeod at ODU 32.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - ODU 32(4:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ODU 27(4:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+20 YD
3 & 14 - ODU 27(4:27 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ODU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 47(4:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 47(3:55 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at APP 46.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 46(3:27 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to APP 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(2:51 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to APP 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 25.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - ODU 25(2:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-S.Dubose-Bourne False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 30(1:59 - 3rd) B.Clark steps back to pass. B.Clark sacked at APP 31 for -1 yards (D.Spellman; K.Haigler)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 31(1:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff scrambles to APP 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at APP 31.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - ODU 31(0:23 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31(0:19 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hunter at APP 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(15:00 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 45. Gain of 4 yards. Lateral to A.Marshall to ODU 45 for yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 45(14:27 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Caine; W.Matthews at ODU 45.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 45(14:01 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by H.Pearson at ODU 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; S.Asbury at ODU 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 27(13:08 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 22(12:36 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; R.Johnson at ODU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 17(12:07 - 4th) K.Roberts rushed to ODU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; M.Haynes at ODU 17.
|Sack
2 & 10 - APLST 17(11:30 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at ODU 29 for -12 yards (K.Trinidad)
|Sack
3 & 22 - APLST 29(10:42 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at ODU 34 for -5 yards (K.Caine)
|Punt
4 & 27 - APLST 34(9:56 - 4th) C.Howell punts 34 yards to ODU End Zone Center-J.Mann. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20(9:47 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; C.Sullivan at ODU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36(9:20 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 36(9:13 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Favors at APP 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49(8:52 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to APP 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; D.Lawson at APP 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 42(8:19 - 4th) T.Sims rushed to APP 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 40(7:56 - 4th) T.Sims rushed to APP 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at APP 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(7:17 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 36. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Harvey for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 4th) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(7:05 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to APP 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at APP 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 32(6:23 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to APP 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; W.Matthews at APP 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 33(5:35 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to APP 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at APP 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(4:53 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to APP 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at APP 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 39(4:06 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 39(3:54 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to APP 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Green at APP 40.
|Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 40(3:49 - 4th) C.Howell punts 39 yards to ODU 21 Center-J.Mann. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 21. I.Paige ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(3:41 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25(3:34 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25(3:29 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by M.Dietz at ODU 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Dietz ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 50(3:07 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 50. Catch made by M.Dietz at APP 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 43.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 43(2:45 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by M.Dietz at APP 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(2:29 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by J.Harvey at APP 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Harvey for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) E.Sanchez kicks onside 13 from ODU 35 to ODU 48. L.Doublin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ODU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48(2:20 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 39(2:12 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 38. PENALTY on ODU-T.Hawkins Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(1:40 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 15 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Britt; S.Asbury at ODU 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 15(0:58 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 8.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 8(0:12 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ODU 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Britt at ODU 1.
