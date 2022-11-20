|
|
|TENN
|SC
South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Spencer Rattler had the best day of his unpredictable career, throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs.
Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern, No. 5 CFP) may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, falling and fumbling without being hit.
Even before the injury, the quarterback of the night was Rattler, who went from Heisman contender to the bench at Oklahoma in 2021. The junior finally lived up to the potential fans of South Carolina (7-4, 4-4) hoped for when he arrived.
Rattler came into the night with nine interceptions and eight touchdowns and averaging 198 yards a game passing. There were questions asked about whether the Gamecocks might want to test out the backup.
But the junior was patient in the pocket, dropping passes into the narrowest of windows. He ran when he had to with five carries for 16 yards. And he even caught a pass in the red zone from Dakeron Joyner, who South Carolina typically uses as a running threat under center.
Rattler's best day before Saturday was 387 yards against Kansas State for Oklahoma in 2020 and five TDs for the Sooners against Western Carolina in 2021.
Antwane Wells Jr. caught 11 passes for 177 yards and Josh Vann and Jaheim Bell each caught two touchdowns for the Gamecocks.
The Tennessee defense could do almost nothing to stop the 11th best offense in the SEC. The Gamecocks gained 606 yards after failing to get over 300 yards in three of their past four games.
The 63 points were the most the Vols have ever allowed in an SEC game, eclipsing the 62-37 loss to Steve Spurrier's Florida in 1995.
Hooker was 25 of 42 for 247 yards and three TDs before his injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of his hurt leg, but he did not return to the game.
Joe Milton III took over at QB for the Vols when Hooker went down, turning the ball over om downs after driving into the red zone then leading a four-play 75-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: A promising season for Tennessee imploded when the defense could not make a stop. South Carolina scored touchdowns on nine of 11 drives. One of the unsuccessful ones was a one-play drive that ended the first half.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks beat a Top 5 team for only the seventh time and their fans rushed the field. It was their biggest win since knocking off No. 2 Georgia 20-17 in 2019 in double overtime. The 63 points were the most in an SEC game by the Gamecocks since they beat Mississippi State 65-39 in 1995.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
On a day when many of the top teams bent, but didn't break (see No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU), Tennessee got run over. The Vols likely will take a significant plunge in the new Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: The Vols head to Vanderbilt. Tennessee has a three game winning streak in the series after losing three in a row.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks head to Clemson, who have won seven in a row in the bitter in-state rivalry.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
H. Hooker
5 QB
247 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 25 RuYds
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
438 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|35
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|18
|19
|Penalty
|6
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|507
|606
|Total Plays
|78
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|153
|Rush Attempts
|28
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|355
|453
|Comp. - Att.
|29-50
|31-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|5
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|1-55.0
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|355
|PASS YDS
|453
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|507
|TOTAL YDS
|606
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|25/42
|247
|3
|0
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|4/8
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|11
|80
|1
|31
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|6
|28
|0
|9
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|5
|25
|0
|29
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|4
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|6
|5
|96
|0
|16
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|18
|9
|81
|2
|21
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|10
|6
|65
|0
|16
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|2
|57
|1
|41
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|3
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|5
|3
|19
|1
|8
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|3
|35.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|3
|17.7
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|30/37
|438
|6
|0
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|17
|82
|0
|14
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|39
|0
|34
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|6
|21
|2
|13
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|14
|11
|177
|0
|36
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|2
|78
|2
|60
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|2
|56
|1
|36
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|6
|5
|39
|2
|19
|
T. Kenion 12 TE
|T. Kenion
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|2
|18
|1
|11
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Williams 31 DB
|P. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 20 DB
|T. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barrett 93 DL
|N. Barrett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 47 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 18. Fair catch by T.Kenion.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at SC 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SC 24(14:28 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to SC 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; A.Beasley at SC 30.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - SC 30(13:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by T.Kenion at SC 30. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at TEN 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(13:11 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to TEN 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(12:43 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TEN 34 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at TEN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 34(12:11 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - SC 34(12:08 - 1st) S.Rattler scrambles to TEN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 27.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SC 27(11:33 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
4 & 6 - SC 32(11:14 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 32. Catch made by A.Wells at TEN 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(10:41 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by J.Bell at TEN 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Bell for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(10:34 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at TEN 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 29(10:20 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dial; J.Burch at TEN 40.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(9:59 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to SC 31 for 29 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(9:38 - 1st) J.Small rushed to SC End Zone for 31 yards. J.Small for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 56 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 9. J.Vann returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at SC 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(9:24 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at SC 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SC 42(8:57 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at SC 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SC 44(8:19 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at SC 44.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SC 44(7:39 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at SC 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 45(7:04 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 45. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 31. PENALTY on SC-J.Gwyn Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+60 YD
1 & 15 - SC 40(6:35 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 40. Gain of 60 yards. J.Vann for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:25 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at TEN 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 30(6:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at TEN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(5:56 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens; N.Emmanwori at TEN 40.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TENN 40(5:38 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 32. PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 18 - TENN 30(5:19 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 20 for -10 yards (T.Hemingway)
|No Gain
3 & 28 - TENN 20(4:46 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Punt
4 & 28 - TENN 20(4:42 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 44 yards to SC 36 Center-TEN. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(4:33 - 1st) X.Legette rushed to SC 35 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Young at SC 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SC 35(4:13 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at SC 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SC 41(3:31 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; W.Walker at SC 48.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(2:53 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 48. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at TEN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 16(2:13 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SC 16(2:07 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 16. Catch made by J.Bell at TEN 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; W.Walker at TEN 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - SC 11(1:24 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 11. Catch made by J.McDowell at TEN 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.McDowell for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:15 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at TEN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 30(0:41 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TENN 30(0:34 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White. PENALTY on SC-D.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(0:30 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at TEN 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 49(0:14 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by S.White at TEN 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(15:00 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 38(14:43 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 29(14:05 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by J.Hyatt at SC 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; S.Greene at SC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 17(13:50 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at SC 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 17(13:32 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 17. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 8.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 8(13:16 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; N.Emmanwori at SC 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 4(13:07 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TENN 3(12:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TENN 3(12:34 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TENN 3(12:29 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 3. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Tillman for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 39 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 26. Fair catch by A.Stogner.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(12:24 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at SC 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 37(12:03 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 37. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden; S.Page at SC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SC 45(11:44 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Page; J.Mitchell at SC 47.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(11:11 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TEN 19 for 34 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 19.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(10:34 - 2nd) D.Joyner pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by S.Rattler at TEN 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SC 4(9:56 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TEN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 1(9:11 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to TEN End Zone for 1 yards. D.Joyner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:06 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Emmanwori at TEN 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(8:51 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; G.Edmond at TEN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 44(8:34 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 44(8:26 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at TEN 50.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 50(8:09 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to SC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at SC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 49(7:51 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 49(7:45 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to SC 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 44.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 44(7:22 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by P.Fant at SC 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; S.Greene at SC 28. PENALTY on SC-N.Emmanwori Defensive Targeting 14 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 14(6:53 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to SC 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; N.Barrett at SC 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 10(6:28 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to SC 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Barrett; S.Greene at SC 8.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 8(5:47 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 8. Catch made by D.Sampson at SC 8. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TENN 17(5:03 - 2nd) C.McGrath 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 49 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 16. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:58 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to SC 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Terry at SC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SC 24(4:22 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for X.Legette.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - SC 24(4:16 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell. PENALTY on TEN-B.Turnage Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34(4:11 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at SC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 38(3:37 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SC 38(3:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 45 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at SC 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 45(2:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 37 for -8 yards (T.McDonald) PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 45(2:46 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - SC 45(2:37 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by A.Wells at TEN 45. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at TEN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 18(2:20 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to TEN 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at TEN 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SC 18(2:10 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 18. Catch made by J.Vann at TEN 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Vann for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:04 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at TEN 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 33(1:50 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders; T.Ross at TEN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 40(1:42 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 40(1:36 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(1:23 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to SC 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 45(1:07 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 45. Catch made by S.White at SC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 39(0:56 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 39. Catch made by J.Hyatt at SC 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:41 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 15(0:28 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 15(0:26 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by J.Hyatt at SC 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 7(0:18 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 7. Catch made by B.McCoy at SC 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.McCoy for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 56 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 9. J.Vann returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at SC 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(0:06 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at SC 40.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 63 yards from SC 35 to the TEN 2. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at TEN 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 31(14:40 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; J.Burch at TEN 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 33(14:24 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway; D.Smith at TEN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 37(14:14 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 37(14:05 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at TEN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TENN 41(13:26 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TENN 41(13:20 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 35 yards to SC 24 Center-TEN. Downed by TEN.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 24(13:08 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 20 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Young at SC 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - SC 20(12:31 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 20. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at SC 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - SC 23(11:51 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at SC 28.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SC 28(11:07 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 55 yards to TEN 17 Center-SC. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 17. Tackled by H.Rogers; J.Brooks at TEN 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 26(10:54 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 26(10:48 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 26. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at TEN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 43(10:33 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 43(10:29 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 41(10:08 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 41(10:00 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by P.Fant at SC 41. Gain of 41 yards. P.Fant for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 49 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 16. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(9:53 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 44 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at SC 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SC 44(9:14 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; J.Mitchell at SC 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(8:49 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden at TEN 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SC 41(8:12 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 41. Catch made by N.Adkins at TEN 41. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Harrison at TEN 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(7:38 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by D.Joyner at TEN 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SC 24(7:00 - 3rd) D.Joyner rushed to TEN 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - SC 25(6:35 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by A.Wells at TEN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden at TEN 17.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SC 17(5:57 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to TEN 3 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; T.Flowers at TEN 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SC 3(5:05 - 3rd) A.Wells rushed to TEN End Zone for 3 yards. A.Wells for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(5:03 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(4:58 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Williams at TEN 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TENN 28(4:40 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on SC-C.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(4:34 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Williams; M.Dial at TEN 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 44(4:15 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by S.White at TEN 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at TEN 47. PENALTY on SC-C.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 38(3:52 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 38(3:46 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Small.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TENN 38(3:39 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 38. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 30. PENALTY on TEN-J.Warren Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - TENN 47(3:08 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 25 - TENN 47(3:01 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 28 yards to SC 25 Center-TEN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(2:53 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at SC 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(2:22 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 38. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at SC 37.
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - SC 37(1:52 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 37. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 37. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; K.Hadden at TEN 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SC 35(1:13 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at TEN 45 for -10 yards (A.Beasley)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SC 45(0:28 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|+25 YD
3 & 20 - SC 45(0:20 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by A.Wells at TEN 45. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; J.McCollough at TEN 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(15:00 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to TEN 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers; B.Young at TEN 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SC 9(14:21 - 4th) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 14 - SC 14(14:03 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 14. Catch made by J.Bell at TEN 14. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at TEN 5.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - SC 5(13:15 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to TEN 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SC 8(12:36 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells. PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SC 4(12:33 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to TEN 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at TEN 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SC 3(11:53 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SC 2(11:49 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 2. Catch made by J.Bell at TEN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Bell for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 4th) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 51 yards from SC 35 to the TEN 14. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joyner at TEN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 17(11:36 - 4th) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at TEN 16. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. H.Hooker rushed to TEN 17 for 0 yards. H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-J.Burch at TEN 17. Tackled by TEN at TEN 17.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 17(11:28 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 17. Catch made by D.Joyner at TEN 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 9.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SC 9(10:51 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to TEN 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at TEN 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SC 2(10:14 - 4th) X.Legette rushed to TEN 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; T.Flowers at TEN 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SC 3(9:30 - 4th) D.Joyner rushed to TEN End Zone for 3 yards. D.Joyner for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 4th) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 63 yards from SC 35 to the TEN 2. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jeter; X.Legette at TEN 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27(9:18 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by S.White at TEN 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at TEN 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(9:02 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; M.Dial at TEN 50.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TENN 50(8:43 - 4th) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TENN 50(8:38 - 4th) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on SC-B.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(8:27 - 4th) J.Milton rushed to SC 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; B.Johnson at SC 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 36(8:13 - 4th) J.Small rushed to SC 22 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at SC 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 22(8:02 - 4th) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. The Replay Official reviewed the too many players on field and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 22(7:58 - 4th) J.Milton rushed to SC 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 14(7:39 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to SC 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 13.
|-5 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 13(7:24 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to SC 18 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 18.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18(7:19 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at SC 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SC 24(6:44 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Page; O.Thomas at SC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 31(6:05 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SC 31(5:59 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McCollough at SC 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - SC 37(5:16 - 4th) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Page at SC 44.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SC 44(4:30 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 44. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(3:45 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to TEN 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; T.McDonald at TEN 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SC 19(3:00 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by J.Bell at TEN 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas; C.Charles at TEN 15.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - SC 15(2:15 - 4th) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - SC 20(2:15 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEN 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Brooks for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 4th) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ross; B.Martin-Scott at TEN 25.
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:00 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by S.White at TEN 25. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 11(1:40 - 4th) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 11(1:35 - 4th) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on TEN-D.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - TENN 21(1:26 - 4th) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+21 YD
3 & 20 - TENN 21(1:21 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 21. Gain of 21 yards. C.Tillman for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 4th) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 56 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 9. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(1:14 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Garland; B.Eason at SC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SC 40(0:37 - 4th) S.Rattler kneels at the SC 38.
-
COLO
17WASH
7
54
4th 5:16 PACN
-
UAB
6LSU
10
41
4th 0:50 ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
16
21
3rd 8:23 FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
24
0
2nd 0:22 CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
3
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
13
7
2nd 3:17
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
Final ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
20
27
Final PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
Final ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
38
63
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAS