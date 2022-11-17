|
|
|TXTECH
|IOWAST
QB questions resolved, Texas Tech thinking bowl bid at Iowa State
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have postseason in mind for a second straight season when they visit Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) ended a two-game slide with a 43-28 win over visiting Kansas (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, while Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in its past seven games with a 20-14 setback at Oklahoma State.
The Red Raiders, who knocked off Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl last year, can become bowl-eligible with a win on Saturday or by knocking off visiting Oklahoma (5-5. 2-5) to conclude the regular season on Nov. 26.
Iowa State must win its final two games, including a trip to face TCU (10-0, 7-0) on Nov. 26, if it is to be eligible for the postseason for the sixth straight season.
The Cyclones lost to Clemson 20-13 in the Cheez-It-Bowl last year.
"(Saturday) is Senior Day and why we're even close is because of our senior class," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "I get it. I would understand why our fans are frustrated. I would understand why everybody would be frustrated because we all want to win."
Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough made his first start on Saturday since suffering a shoulder injury during a season-opening win over Murray State.
Shough hit 20 of 33 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, in addition to rushing for 76 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Texas Tech finished with 510 yards total offense, including 264 on the ground, and outscored the Jawhawks 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
"We talked this week about finishing games in the fourth quarter," McGuire said. "I thought we did such a good job of finishing that game as a team."
Iowa State committed five turnovers and squandered a 14-10, fourth-quarter lead against Oklahoma State by giving up 10 points in a span of 4:59 in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Dekkers went 28-for-42 passing for 274 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, bringing his season total to 267 for 398 (67.1 percent) for 2,644 yards with 17 scores and 13 interceptions.
Xavier Hutchinson, who had 10 catches for 106 yards against the Cowboys, is first in the FBS in receptions (97), third in receiving yards (1,059) and tied for 40th in touchdown receptions (six).
Texas Tech's 41-38 victory over the Cyclones in Lubbock, Texas last year ended the Red Raiders' five-game losing streak to Iowa State.
The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 12-8.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Shough
12 QB
141 PaYds, PaTD, 33 RuYds
|
H. Dekkers
12 QB
294 PaYds, PaTD, 29 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|22
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|246
|422
|Total Plays
|59
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|128
|Rush Attempts
|38
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|141
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.0
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|15/21
|141
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|9
|45
|0
|11
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|7
|35
|0
|15
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|14
|33
|0
|15
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Valdez 0 RB
|C. Valdez
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|6
|3
|42
|0
|28
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|3
|3
|33
|0
|21
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|3
|2
|26
|0
|29
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|4
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
H. Teeter 43 TE
|H. Teeter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Minor 3 DB
|K. Minor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|4-5
|0.5
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. Cole 5 DL
|M. Cole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 18 DB
|T. Owens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 59 LB
|I. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|7
|39.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|23/35
|294
|1
|0
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|19
|59
|0
|9
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|10
|29
|0
|13
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|12
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|12
|8
|101
|0
|25
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|7
|4
|46
|0
|17
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|5
|3
|42
|0
|16
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|2
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|4
|2
|11
|0
|13
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willich 14 LB
|C. Willich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Nettles 97 K
|D. Nettles
|1/3
|36
|0/0
|3
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|5
|38.4
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the TT End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Nikkel at TT 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(14:55 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; W.McLaughlin at TT 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 26(14:39 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by X.White at TT 23. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at TT 23.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TXTECH 23(14:14 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on ISU-I.Lee Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 28(14:05 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by M.Price at TT 28. Gain of 7 yards. M.Price FUMBLES forced by B.Freyler. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-W.McLaughlin at TT 35. Tackled by B.Cupp at TT 16. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(13:56 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at TT 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 14(13:21 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at TT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 13(12:42 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Dean.
|No Good
4 & 7 - IOWAST 20(12:36 - 1st) D.Nettles 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(12:31 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim; A.Johnson at TT 24.
|-16 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 24(12:04 - 1st) TT rushed to TT 8 for -16 yards. TT FUMBLES forced by ISU. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Shough at TT 8. Tackled by ISU at TT 8.
|+15 YD
3 & 22 - TXTECH 8(11:38 - 1st) T.Shough scrambles to TT 23 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at TT 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 23(11:09 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 34 yards to ISU 43 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(11:00 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; K.Eldridge at ISU 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 50(10:29 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to TT 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Minor at TT 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(10:16 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; R.Pearson at TT 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 32(9:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by J.Noel at TT 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 24.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(9:07 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; J.Pierre at TT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IOWAST 27(8:28 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at TT 38 for -11 yards (K.Merriweather; J.Hutchings)
|No Gain
3 & 24 - IOWAST 38(7:41 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|Punt
4 & 24 - IOWAST 38(7:37 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 38 yards to TT End Zone Center-C.Guess. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(7:29 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at TT 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 19(7:04 - 1st) X.White rushed to TT 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TT 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 24(6:21 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; C.Willich at TT 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXTECH 26(5:39 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 40 yards to ISU 34 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(5:35 - 1st) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at ISU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 34(5:03 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at ISU 35.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 35(4:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at ISU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(3:54 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at ISU 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 50(3:18 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 50. Catch made by J.Rus at ISU 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWAST 48(2:43 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 48(2:38 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 44 yards to TT 4 Center-C.Guess. Downed by C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 4(2:27 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.McGee; T.Kyle at TT 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(1:57 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; B.Freyler at TT 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 21(1:21 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 21. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Willich at TT 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 28(1:06 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; T.McGee at TT 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(0:56 - 1st) T.Shough scrambles to TT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Petersen at TT 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 39(0:37 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; J.Petersen at TT 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 43(0:20 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TT 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:04 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TT 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 44(15:00 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.McGee; M.Anderson at ISU 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(14:41 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to ISU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(14:11 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to ISU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; W.McDonald at ISU 32.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 32(13:36 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 32. Catch made by M.Price at ISU 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 4(13:04 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 4. Catch made by H.Teeter at ISU 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 1(12:26 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ISU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 60 yards from TT 35 to the ISU 5. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Blankenbaker at ISU 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(12:18 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 27 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Frye at ISU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 27(11:48 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at ISU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(11:16 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Waters at ISU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 43(10:39 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 43(10:32 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at ISU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(10:03 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at ISU 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 50(9:25 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TT 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews; M.Waters at TT 49.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 49(8:50 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TT 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 39.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(8:34 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TT 39. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Williams at TT 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(8:18 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Smith; T.Bradford at TT 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 12(7:32 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TT 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings; K.Merriweather at TT 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IOWAST 9(6:53 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by D.Stanley at TT 9. Gain of yards. D.Stanley for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ISU-T.Downing Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWAST 19(6:43 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson. PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - IOWAST 26(6:43 - 2nd) D.Nettles 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 to the TT 8. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jackson at TT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(6:33 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 28(6:29 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by M.Price at TT 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at TT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 35(5:51 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXTECH 35(5:45 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 36 yards to ISU 29 Center-J.Knotts. Downed by T.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(5:34 - 2nd) J.Noel rushed to ISU 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Owens at ISU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(4:57 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at ISU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 46(4:17 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 46. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Frye at ISU 46.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IOWAST 46(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-C.Norton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - IOWAST 41(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-ISU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - IOWAST 36(3:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; J.Pierre at ISU 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWAST 49(2:38 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 33 yards to TT 18 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(2:30 - 2nd) C.Valdez rushed to TT 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TT 20.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 20(2:19 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by X.White at TT 20. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TT 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(2:01 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to TT 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TT 50.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TXTECH 50(1:26 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 44 for -6 yards (W.McDonald) T.Shough FUMBLES forced by W.McDonald. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Shough at TT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXTECH 44(1:19 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXTECH 44(1:13 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 39 yards to ISU 17 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(1:06 - 2nd) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at ISU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWAST 24(0:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 24(0:50 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at ISU 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(0:40 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 29. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at ISU 35.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 35(0:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 35. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(0:20 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(0:13 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 48. Catch made by J.Noel at TT 48. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(0:07 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TT 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 17. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Good
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(0:03 - 2nd) D.Nettles 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 63 yards from TT 35 to the ISU 2. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Owens at ISU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(14:57 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 16(14:53 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at ISU 17.
|+25 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 17(14:15 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 17. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 17. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Waters at ISU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(13:53 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at ISU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 45(13:21 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Smith; V.Scott at ISU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWAST 47(12:46 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWAST 47(12:39 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 32 yards to TT 21 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(12:33 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; O.Vance at TT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TXTECH 26(11:53 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXTECH 26(11:47 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXTECH 26(11:42 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 34 yards to ISU 40 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(11:34 - 3rd) X.Hutchinson steps back to pass. X.Hutchinson pass incomplete intended for H.Dekkers.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 40(11:26 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Minor; J.Hutchings at ISU 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 46(10:43 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Minor at TT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(10:08 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(10:02 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 48. Catch made by D.Stanley at TT 48. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Williams at TT 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 11(9:23 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at TT 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 2(8:47 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWAST 2(8:16 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 2.
|-3 YD
4 & Goal - IOWAST 2(7:36 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 5.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 5(7:29 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; D.Orange at TT 8.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 8(7:03 - 3rd) T.Shough scrambles to TT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TT 11.
|Sack
3 & 4 - TXTECH 11(6:24 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 4 for -7 yards (T.Onyedim)
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXTECH 4(5:48 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 41 yards to TT 45 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(5:41 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at TT 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 46(5:05 - 3rd) H.Dekkers scrambles to TT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Smith at TT 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 41(4:30 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 41. Catch made by D.Hanika at TT 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Minor at TT 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(3:38 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to TT 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; J.Hutchings at TT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 25(3:10 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to TT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Scott; T.Owens at TT 25.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 25(2:57 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by E.Sanders at TT 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Eldridge at TT 10.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(2:28 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - IOWAST 12(1:51 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by E.Sanders at TT 12. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pierre at TT 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWAST 2(1:15 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 2.
|Sack
4 & Goal - IOWAST 2(0:40 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at TT 5 for -3 yards (T.Bradford)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 5(0:31 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 5. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 5. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at TT 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 11(0:03 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TT 27. PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 8(0:00 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at TT 11.
|Sack
3 & 4 - TXTECH 11(15:00 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 4 for -7 yards (O.Vance)
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXTECH 4(14:26 - 4th) A.McNamara punts 49 yards to ISU 47 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(14:17 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Minor at TT 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(13:53 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to TT 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWAST 33(13:20 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 33(13:15 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to TT 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews at TT 28.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - IOWAST 28(12:41 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to TT 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cole at TT 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:59 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to TT 24 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Eldridge at TT 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 24(11:26 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 24. Catch made by E.Dean at TT 24. Gain of 24 yards. E.Dean for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 4th) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) K.Shackford kicks 59 yards from ISU 35 to the TT 6. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Imming at TT 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(11:12 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 23. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at TT 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 29(10:53 - 4th) T.Shough scrambles to TT 31 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Vaughn at TT 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 31(10:19 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at TT 32.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 32(9:46 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TT 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(9:30 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TT 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(9:16 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to ISU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; A.Johnson at ISU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 48(8:57 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by N.Martinez at ISU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Vaughn at ISU 43.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(8:34 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 43. Catch made by N.Martinez at ISU 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 22. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(8:14 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 22(8:09 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to ISU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at ISU 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 17(7:31 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 17. Catch made by T.Brooks at ISU 17. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McGee at ISU 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(7:04 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to ISU 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.McGee; G.Vaughn at ISU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 4(6:23 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 4. Catch made by B.Cupp at ISU 4. Gain of 4 yards. B.Cupp for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 4th) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 58 yards from TT 35 to the ISU 7. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:10 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-T.Downing False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 20(6:10 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Owens at ISU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(5:43 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at ISU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 40(5:11 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Cole at ISU 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 45(4:46 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at ISU 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(4:23 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at ISU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - IOWAST 47(3:53 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - IOWAST 47(3:45 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to TT 43 for yards. Tackled by J.Pierre; K.Eldridge at TT 43. PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 22 - IOWAST 37(3:35 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 44 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hutchings at ISU 44.
|Punt
4 & 15 - IOWAST 44(2:56 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 45 yards to TT 11 Center-C.Guess. M.Price returned punt from the TT 11. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon; L.Hummel at TT 15.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(2:45 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TT 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 22(2:01 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at TT 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:20 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; K.Jackson at TT 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(0:37 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TT 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; G.Vaughn at TT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 28(0:28 - 4th) T.Shough kneels at the TT 26.
-
5TENN
SC
31
56
4th 7:58 ESPN
-
14MISS
ARK
12
42
4th 9:52 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
7
45
4th 6:21 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
10
28
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
21
31
3rd 2:52 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
27
24
3rd 8:46 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
23
2nd 1:14 PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
17
2nd 0:00 FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
10
28
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
6
0
1st 1:13 FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
Final ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
20
27
Final PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
Final ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
14
10
Final FS1
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0