No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Bo Nix started the week as a hobbled spectator sitting in the training room getting rehab. He ended it still hobbled, but celebrating on the field after helping keep alive Oregon's hopes of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game.
Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite a lower leg injury, Oregon intercept three of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising's passes and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the No. 10 Utes 20-17 on Saturday night.
A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that preserved their chances of a fourth straight trip to the conference championship game.
And it was personified by their banged-up quarterback.
''For him to go out there and have a gutsy performance was really important and special for this team,'' Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.
The Ducks (9-2, 7-1, No. 12 CFP) need only a win over rival Oregon State next Saturday to book their ticket to Las Vegas and a date with Southern California.
Nix was clearly limited after suffering an injury to his right ankle/foot late in last week's loss to Washington that snapped Oregon's 23-game home win streak. He threw a 4-yard TD pass to Troy Franklin in the first half and Bucky Irving added a 10-yard TD run as the Ducks built a 17-3 halftime lead.
Camden Lewis added field goals of 30 and 41 yards for the Ducks, the second of which came early in the fourth quarter and proved to be the winning points.
Nix finished 25 of 37 passing and his own interception late in the fourth quarter proved not to be costly for the Ducks. Nix's first carry of the night came with less than 2 minutes remaining when he faked a pitch, dived for 2 yards and picked up the clinching first down for the Ducks.
Nix entered the night the third-leading rusher on the season for the Ducks averaging more than 50 yards per game and had 14 rushing touchdowns. Lanning said the quarterback was asked before that run if he was capable of pulling off the play.
''The guy's got heart. He cares about the game, cares about his team. I think it shows in the way he plays,'' Lanning said.
Karene Reid returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter on a failed reverse by the Ducks and sparked the Utes. Jaylen Dixon added an 18-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep later in the third quarter, but the Utes (8-3, 6-2, No. 10 CFP) couldn't overcome an off night from their quarterback.
Rising was 21 of 38 passing, set a career-high with the three interceptions and flubbed an easy throw on fourth down in the fourth quarter deep in Oregon territory. Two of the picks came off deflected passes, but the costliest was Rising's late throw across the middle that Oregon's Bennett Williams nabbed near midfield with 4:15 remaining, his second pick of the game.
Utah got the ball back, but Rising couldn't connect with Solomon Enis on a fourth-and-6 throw from midfield in the closing minutes.
''Cam didn't seem to find much a of a rhythm like he usually does,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid had 11 catches for 99 yards and was targeted 17 times by Rising. No other Utah receiver had more than five catches and Rising's worst throw of the game may have been the fourth-down pass he threw low intended for Kincaid at the Oregon 26 with 6:54 left.
That 11-play drive was one of three long possessions where the Utes came away empty. Utah had drives of 12 and 14 plays in the first half and failed to score.
''Just wasn't good enough,'' Rising said. ''Didn't do what we needed to do to be successful, and kept shooting ourselves in the foot. I've got to play better, personally.''
Williams didn't have an interception on the season but came up with two against Rising. Noah Sewell had Oregon's other interception.
''Today our offense wasn't able to carry us all the way. Our defense has to step up at some point,'' Williams said. ''I don't think that's on the coaches. I don't think that's on anybody but us, especially in the back end.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes hope of getting back to Las Vegas and defending their conference title took a major hit. While UCLA's loss to USC benefited the Utes, the Ducks only need a win over Oregon State to clinch their spot in the championship game and send Utah to a secondary bowl game.
Oregon: The Ducks were bullied last season in a pair of losses to the Utes getting outscored 76-17 in the two setbacks. Oregon's defense limited the Utes to just 326 total yards and Utah RB Tavion Thomas was held to 55 yards on 19 carries. The Ducks gave up 522 yards in last week's loss to Washington.
UP NEXT
Utah: The Utes close out the regular season at Colorado next Saturday.
Oregon: The Ducks travel to Corvallis to face rival Oregon State next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|326
|346
|Total Plays
|74
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|59
|Rush Attempts
|36
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|170
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|21-38
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|13
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|3-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|21/38
|170
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|19
|55
|0
|8
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|7
|43
|0
|13
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|5
|18
|0
|8
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|18
|1
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|17
|11
|99
|0
|16
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|8
|5
|42
|0
|18
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bills 51 OL
|K. Bills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/2
|45
|1/1
|4
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|25/37
|287
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|10
|53
|0
|16
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|10
|20
|1
|10
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|6
|4
|151
|0
|58
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|12
|9
|56
|0
|20
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|4
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|7
|4
|14
|1
|7
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|3
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|7-7
|0.0
|2
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenfield 24 DB
|J. Greenfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Bales 91 K
|A. Bales
|4
|38.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|3
|17.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ORE 7. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vincent at ORE 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 21(14:56 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 16(14:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 16. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORE 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 22(14:32 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 22. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; C.Bishop at ORE 27.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 27(13:54 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORE 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(13:24 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UTH 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 48(12:54 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UTH 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi at UTH 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(12:24 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 42. Catch made by K.Hutson at UTH 42. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Vaki at UTH 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(11:52 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 26. Catch made by K.Hutson at UTH 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UTH 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 25(11:31 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 25(11:27 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by M.Irving at UTH 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(11:01 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to UTH End Zone for 10 yards. M.Irving for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 60 yards from ORE 35 to the UTH 5. Fair catch by M.Parks.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:56 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Riley at UTH 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(10:25 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; M.Funa at UTH 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(9:49 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Funa; J.Bassa at UTH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(9:30 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(9:22 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 48.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 48(8:41 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 48. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORE 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(8:04 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 32. Catch made by J.Dixon at ORE 32. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(7:16 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 19. Catch made by D.Vele at ORE 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 13(6:38 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 13. Catch made by D.Vele at ORE 13. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at ORE 3. PENALTY on UTH-S.Enis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAH 20(6:12 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAH 20(6:07 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|No Good
4 & 11 - UTAH 27(6:01 - 1st) J.Redding 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 20(5:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORE 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 20(5:20 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at ORE 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OREG 27(4:47 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 27(4:43 - 1st) A.Bales punts 36 yards to UTH 37 Center-ORE. Fair catch by D.Vele. PENALTY on ORE-D.Manning Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:36 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani at ORE 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:03 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 48. Catch made by M.Parks at ORE 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 42.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 42(3:20 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORE 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; D.Johnson at ORE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(2:41 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 28(2:36 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; D.Johnson at ORE 24.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 24(1:58 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; C.Rogers at ORE 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UTAH 35(1:16 - 1st) J.Redding 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ORE 7. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. K.Hutson FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-K.Hutson at ORE 30. Pushed out of bounds by C.Savage at ORE 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30(1:05 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 30. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORE 32.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREG 32(0:23 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-T.Bass False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - OREG 27(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 27. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at ORE 23.
|+27 YD
3 & 17 - OREG 23(14:22 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 23. Gain of 27 yards. D.Thornton FUMBLES forced by L.Barton. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-C.Bishop at ORE 50. Tackled by ORE at ORE 50.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(14:02 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORE 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OREG 50(13:32 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 50(13:26 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(12:49 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 18 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(12:05 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 7 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; C.Phillips at UTH 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREG 7(11:25 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 7(11:21 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; G.Reid at UTH 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(10:34 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 4. Catch made by T.Franklin at UTH 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Franklin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:28 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at UTH 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(9:49 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bassa at UTH 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(9:08 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; D.Johnson at UTH 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(8:35 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani; J.Hill at UTH 39. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. T.Thomas rushed to UTH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani; J.Hill at UTH 39. PENALTY on ORE-J.Hill Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(8:05 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORE 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; B.Williams at ORE 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 37(7:14 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORE 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at ORE 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:37 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:29 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - UTAH 36(5:50 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to ORE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at ORE 33.
|+15 YD
4 & 10 - UTAH 33(5:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORE 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; T.Bridges at ORE 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(4:41 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to ORE 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 14(4:05 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to ORE 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 9.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 9(3:22 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; M.Funa at ORE 11.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UTAH 11(2:35 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(2:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 11. Catch made by M.Matavao at ORE 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Barton; C.Bishop at ORE 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 18(2:01 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at ORE 21.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 21(1:42 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 21. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 21(1:16 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to UTH 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; L.Barton at UTH 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 21(0:50 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by K.Hutson at UTH 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 12.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OREG 12(0:29 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - OREG 20(0:22 - 2nd) C.Lewis 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORE Holder-ORE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Riley at UTH 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(14:21 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Stephens at UTH 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(13:56 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at UTH 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAH 41(13:38 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAH 41(13:32 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UTAH 41(13:28 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 45 yards to ORE 14 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 52 yards from UTH 35 to the ORE 13. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vincent at ORE 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27(13:10 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 27. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at ORE 32.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 32(12:39 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at ORE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREG 29(12:08 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREG 29(12:02 - 3rd) A.Bales punts 46 yards to UTH 25 Center-ORE. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(11:16 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by T.Franklin at UTH 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 36.
|Sack
2 & 11 - OREG 36(10:39 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix sacked at UTH 41 for -5 yards (S.Pepa)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - OREG 41(9:53 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for J.Delgado.
|Punt
4 & 16 - OREG 41(9:46 - 3rd) A.Bales punts 27 yards to UTH 14 Center-ORE. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(9:39 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; S.Taimani at UTH 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 12(9:02 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; J.Flowe at UTH 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 15(8:23 - 3rd) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at UTH 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(7:54 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 24. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at UTH 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(7:40 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; B.Williams at UTH 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 34(7:17 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 34. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 34. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Sewell at UTH 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 41(6:31 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; B.Williams at UTH 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(5:55 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 45. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(5:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTH-K.Bills False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 42(4:53 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by D.Vele at ORE 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 36(4:14 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORE 36. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Greenfield at ORE 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 28(3:42 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ORE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Williams; C.Rogers at ORE 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(3:08 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to ORE 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; B.Williams at ORE 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 18(2:44 - 3rd) J.Dixon rushed to ORE End Zone for 18 yards. J.Dixon for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 55 yards from UTH 35 to the ORE 10. Fair catch by S.Dollars.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:39 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; G.Reid at ORE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREG 29(2:16 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for N.Whittington.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - OREG 29(2:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORE-B.Nix Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - OREG 24(2:10 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton; L.Barton at ORE 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(1:48 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 37. Gain of 16 yards. T.Ferguson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 47(1:28 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 47(1:22 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Reid; C.Bishop at UTH 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 42(0:41 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 42. Catch made by N.Whittington at UTH 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 41.
|+4 YD
4 & 4 - OREG 41(15:00 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by T.Franklin at UTH 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 37. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37(14:26 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to UTH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; G.Reid at UTH 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 34(13:55 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to UTH 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa; K.Reid at UTH 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 33(13:14 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 33. Catch made by N.Whittington at UTH 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton; R.Hubert at UTH 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 24(12:35 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at UTH 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 24(12:07 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 24(12:01 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to UTH 24. Catch made by K.Hutson at UTH 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at UTH 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OREG 31(11:23 - 4th) C.Lewis 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORE Holder-ORE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:17 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 25. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Sewell at UTH 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 24(10:41 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Williams; D.Johnson at UTH 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(10:05 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to UTH 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at UTH 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(9:27 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 39. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson at UTH 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAH 47(9:07 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 47(9:00 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(8:42 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to ORE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 49.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UTAH 49(8:02 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid. PENALTY on ORE-S.Stephens Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(7:57 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ORE 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; S.Stephens at ORE 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAH 27(7:37 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 27(7:34 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ORE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at ORE 26.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - UTAH 26(6:58 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 26(6:54 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at ORE 26.
|+50 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 26(6:21 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 26. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 26. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Vaughn at UTH 24.
|Int
1 & 10 - OREG 24(5:56 - 4th) B.Nix pass INTERCEPTED at UTH 21. Intercepted by C.Phillips at UTH 21. Tackled by C.McCormick at UTH 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(5:50 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Addison; C.Gonzalez at UTH 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 34(5:15 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; M.Funa at UTH 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(4:41 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 38. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 38. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Stephens at UTH 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:19 - 4th) C.Rising pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 42. Intercepted by B.Williams at ORE 42. Tackled by UTH at ORE 42.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(4:15 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at ORE 44.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 44(3:33 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 40 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Reid; S.Pepa at ORE 40.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OREG 40(3:28 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OREG 40(3:24 - 4th) A.Bales punts 44 yards to UTH 16 Center-ORE. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 16. Tackled by D.Manning at UTH 24.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(3:14 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 24. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; B.Williams at UTH 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 33(2:52 - 4th) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; N.Sewell at UTH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(2:37 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 46(2:31 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAH 50(2:08 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Cope.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - UTAH 50(2:02 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50(1:57 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 49(1:52 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to UTH 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 41(1:46 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to UTH 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39(1:07 - 4th) B.Nix kneels at the UTH 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OREG 41(0:34 - 4th) B.Nix kneels at the UTH 47.
