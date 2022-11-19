|
Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.
On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton. In the second quarter, Fancher threw a 33-yard touchdown to Shadeed Ahmed to stretch the lead to 13-3, and following an Eagles fumble four plays into their ensuing drive, Fancher ran it in from the 19.
Fancher ran for 63 yards on 14 carries for Marshall (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt), which has won three straight and four of its last five.
Kyle Vantrease threw for 205 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt). The Eagles now have lost a season-high three straight.
C. Fancher
14 QB
274 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 63 RuYds, RuTD
J. White
25 RB
143 RuYds, 22 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|20
|Rushing
|18
|9
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|529
|388
|Total Plays
|87
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|255
|179
|Rush Attempts
|54
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|274
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|7-36.9
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|274
|PASS YDS
|209
|255
|RUSH YDS
|179
|529
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|17/32
|274
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|16
|79
|0
|15
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|17
|70
|0
|14
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|14
|63
|1
|19
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|5
|28
|0
|13
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|5
|2
|76
|1
|65
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|6
|3
|45
|1
|33
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|4
|2
|43
|0
|28
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|2
|35
|0
|30
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|6
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Robinson 9 WR
|B. Robinson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 28 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|1/1
|35
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|6
|39.0
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|22/39
|205
|1
|1
|
D. Cobb 26 WR
|D. Cobb
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|13
|143
|0
|55
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|7
|50
|0
|21
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|4
|-14
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|14
|8
|73
|0
|17
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|9
|4
|40
|1
|27
|
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|7
|5
|32
|0
|20
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Cobb 26 WR
|D. Cobb
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Lester 87 TE
|E. Lester
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Varner 92 DL
|K. Varner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 DL
|P. Devine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Walker 27 DL
|I. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|7
|36.9
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Raynor kicks 63 yards from GSO 35 to the MSH 2. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 31(14:29 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 34(13:54 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 35.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(13:47 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 35. Gain of 65 yards. E.Horton for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(13:39 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 52 yards from MSH 35 to the GSO 13. Fair catch by A.Jones.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(13:39 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 29(13:11 - 1st) J.White rushed to MSH 42 for 29 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42(12:01 - 1st) J.White rushed to MSH 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 39(11:48 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Sanders at MSH 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 39(11:32 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAS 39(11:28 - 1st) A.Beck punts 31 yards to MSH 8 Center-GSO. Fair catch by S.Gilmore.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8(11:23 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 16(10:59 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 17(3:32 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 20. PENALTY on GSO-E.Fall Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(10:17 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(9:59 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 45.
|+30 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 45(9:30 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 45. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(9:04 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25(8:44 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 25(8:39 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by C.Gammage at GSO 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15. PENALTY on MSH-K.Sartor Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 25 - MRSHL 40(8:33 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by K.Laborn at GSO 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MRSHL 35(7:37 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 31 yards to GSO 4 Center-MSH. Downed by D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 4(7:29 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 10.
|+55 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 10(7:17 - 1st) J.White rushed to MSH 35 for 55 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSH at MSH 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(6:55 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by J.Singleton at MSH 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(6:30 - 1st) J.White rushed to MSH 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 18.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 18(5:51 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 18(5:23 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to MSH 18. Catch made by K.Hood at MSH 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 14.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - GAS 14(4:59 - 1st) J.White rushed to MSH 8 for yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 8. PENALTY on GSO-M.Sanders Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - GAS 36(4:37 - 1st) A.Raynor 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) A.Raynor kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 to the MSH 1. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(4:31 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30(4:03 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(3:47 - 1st) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 40(3:27 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(2:55 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to GSO 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(2:26 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by C.Montgomery at GSO 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 37(2:21 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to GSO 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MRSHL 38(1:38 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 38(1:28 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 38 yards to GSO End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(1:20 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 26(0:59 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 31(0:41 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 32(0:10 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 35(15:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 39.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 39(14:16 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 41 yards to MSH 20 Center-GSO. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:16 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20(13:38 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 20(13:33 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 21.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 21(12:59 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 51 yards to GSO 28 Center-MSH. Downed by T.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(12:50 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 29(12:22 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 29(12:12 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 29(12:06 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 46 yards to MSH 25 Center-GSO. S.Gilmore returned punt from the MSH 25. Tackled by GSO at MSH 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(11:46 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 36. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 42(11:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 42(11:22 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to GSO 48 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(11:07 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GSO 43 for 5 yards. C.Fancher ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 43(10:41 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 40(10:21 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(10:02 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 33. Catch made by S.Ahmed at GSO 33. Gain of 33 yards. S.Ahmed for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 55 yards from MSH 35 to the GSO 10. Fair catch by A.Jones.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(9:31 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(9:10 - 2nd) J.White rushed to MSH 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by V.Jackson at MSH 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(9:01 - 2nd) J.White rushed to MSH 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
|Sack
2 & 5 - GAS 40(8:45 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease sacked at MSH 43 for -3 yards (MSH) K.Vantrease FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-MSH at MSH 43. Tackled by GSO at MSH 43.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(8:31 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to GSO 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 48(7:58 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MRSHL 48(7:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-L.Osburn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 47(7:51 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by J.Harrison at MSH 47. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Free at GSO 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:39 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 19(7:13 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to GSO End Zone for 19 yards. C.Fancher for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:04 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 43 yards from MSH 35 to the GSO 22. O.Arnold returns the kickoff.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 22(7:04 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 22(6:55 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 22(6:47 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GAS 22(6:47 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 31 yards to MSH 47 Center-GSO. Downed by J.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(6:35 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 40 for -7 yards. Tackled by I.Walker at MSH 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - MRSHL 40(5:59 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 41.
|+15 YD
3 & 16 - MRSHL 41(5:09 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by J.Harrison at MSH 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 44(4:44 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 29 yards to GSO 15 Center-MSH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15(4:39 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:22 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 32(4:01 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 37(3:31 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 37(3:07 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 37. Gain of 13 yards. J.Singleton ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(2:50 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to MSH 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 40(2:33 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 40(2:29 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton. PENALTY on MSH-D.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(2:22 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by K.Hood at MSH 27. Gain of 27 yards. K.Hood for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:16 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 2nd) A.Raynor kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(2:16 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 37 for 12 yards. C.Fancher ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(1:54 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GSO 46 for 17 yards. C.Fancher ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(1:39 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by R.Ali at GSO 46. Gain of 5 yards. R.Ali ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 41(1:29 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to GSO 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 39(1:08 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to GSO 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Varner at GSO 37.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 37(0:51 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 38(0:42 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 38(0:40 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 38(0:37 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 42.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 45 yards from MSH 35 to the GSO 20. Fair catch by B.Wilson.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by D.Cobb at GSO 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 31.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 31(14:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(14:26 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 44. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 44. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSH at MSH 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(14:05 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to MSH 44. Catch made by J.Singleton at MSH 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 40(13:35 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 40(13:28 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - GAS 40(13:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
3 & 15 - GAS 45(13:26 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 28 yards to MSH 17 Center-GSO. Downed by GSO.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(13:03 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 17. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(12:46 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28(12:39 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(12:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 42(11:58 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to GSO 43 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(11:47 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 43(11:23 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 43(11:16 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by B.Robinson at GSO 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(10:34 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to GSO 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 22.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 22(10:16 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 22(10:06 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(9:28 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 11. Catch made by C.Montgomery at GSO 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MRSHL 8(8:43 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to GSO 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Devine at GSO 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MRSHL 8(7:50 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to GSO 8. Catch made by S.Marshall at GSO 8. Gain of 0 yards. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - MRSHL 18(7:43 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - MRSHL 25(7:42 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 44 yards from MSH 35 to the GSO 21. Fair catch by T.Jordan.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:35 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 19.
|+22 YD
2 & 16 - GAS 19(7:13 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by J.White at GSO 19. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41(6:58 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 46(6:32 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for O.Arnold.
|Sack
3 & 5 - GAS 46(6:26 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease sacked at GSO 37 for -9 yards (A.Beauplan)
|Punt
4 & 14 - GAS 37(5:56 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 40 yards to MSH 23 Center-GSO. Fair catch by M.Abraham.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(5:40 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 23. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at MSH 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 29(5:18 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 29. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at MSH 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(5:04 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41(4:51 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 41(4:46 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 41(4:40 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 38 yards to GSO 21 Center-MSH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21(4:34 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 21. Gain of 3 yards. K.Hood ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 24(4:11 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 28.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 28(3:33 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 28(3:16 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 41 yards to MSH 31 Center-GSO. Downed by J.Ferguson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(3:04 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 33 for yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 33. PENALTY on GSO-D.Springer Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - MRSHL 36(2:40 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(2:14 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 43 for 1 yards. C.Fancher ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 43(1:44 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 50.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MRSHL 50(1:09 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 50.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MRSHL 50(0:24 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 47 yards to GSO 3 Center-MSH. Downed by Z.Appio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 3(0:16 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 3.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 3(15:00 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 3. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 3. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 12.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 12(14:22 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 12. Catch made by D.Lewis at GSO 12. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(14:08 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by O.Arnold at GSO 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GAS 40(13:34 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 40(13:09 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GSO 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43(12:32 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 42(12:13 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease sacked at MSH 47 for -5 yards (MSH)
|+21 YD
2 & 15 - GAS 47(11:42 - 4th) O.Arnold rushed to MSH 26 for 21 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 26(11:11 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|Int
2 & 10 - GAS 26(10:49 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 12. Intercepted by E.Neal at MSH 12. Tackled by GSO at MSH 30. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(10:49 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 18(10:36 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(10:14 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 26.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 26(9:40 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 26. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at MSH 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(8:56 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GSO 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(8:20 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GSO 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 44(7:30 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to GSO 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 40.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MRSHL 40(6:25 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-J.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 45(6:00 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to GSO 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(5:25 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 31(5:01 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GSO 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 25(4:16 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to GSO 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(3:39 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 15(3:23 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 13(3:16 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 8(2:58 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GSO 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 6(1:53 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to GSO 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 4(1:07 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to GSO 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|-5 YD
4 & Goal - MRSHL 5(0:15 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to GSO 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 10.
