Tyler Jr. runs for 3 TDs; Utah St. beats San Jose St. 35-31
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Calvin Tyler Jr. had 125 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 3-yard TD that capped the scoring with 2:49 to paly, Brian Cobbs had 10 receptions for 122 yards and Utah State beat San Jose State 35-31 Saturday night.
Cooper Legas completed 23 of 35 passes for and a touchdown with two interceptions for Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).
San Jose State (6-4, 4-3), which lost 43-27 at San Diego State last week, has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Jaden Smith returned a San Jose State punt blocked by Ike Larsen 56 yards for a touchdown that gave Utah State a 21-6 lead with 1:25 left in the first half.
Chevan Cordeiro threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks late in the third quarter and hit Jackson Canaan for a 1-yard TD with 6:15 to play that gave the Spartans the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Utah State answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Tyler's final touchdown.
Cordeiro finished with four touchdown passes, three to Cooks who had seven receptions for 125 yards.
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
257 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 15 RuYds
|
C. Tyler Jr.
4 RB
125 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 9 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|341
|430
|Total Plays
|58
|85
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|186
|Rush Attempts
|28
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|257
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|8-100
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-28.0
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|22
|72
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-72
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|341
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|20/30
|257
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|12
|69
|0
|16
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|16
|15
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|9
|7
|125
|3
|36
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|9
|6
|87
|0
|30
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
J. Canaan 85 TE
|J. Canaan
|5
|3
|13
|1
|8
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Jernagin 0 CB
|I. Jernagin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Nash 3 WR
|N. Nash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|4-9
|1.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|3-11
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 1 DB
|C. Williams
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 99 DL
|M. Sanders
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dansby 25 DB
|M. Dansby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jenkins 27 S
|A. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wood 14 LB
|E. Wood
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eklund 24 LB
|J. Eklund
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lavulo 31 DL
|N. Lavulo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|1/1
|41
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jernagin 0 CB
|I. Jernagin
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|23/35
|244
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|30
|125
|3
|14
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|14
|36
|0
|8
|
J. Wilmore 23 RB
|J. Wilmore
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|15
|10
|122
|0
|31
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|9
|6
|50
|0
|16
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|5
|2
|42
|1
|23
|
J. Sterzer 83 TE
|J. Sterzer
|3
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Carter 12 CB
|A. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|3-3
|2.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Vakauta 96 DT
|P. Vakauta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Maile 44 DT
|B. Maile
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 94 DT
|T. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Larsen 19 S
|I. Larsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drew 18 CB
|J. Drew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okeke 5 LB
|O. Okeke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Moa 40 LB
|S. Moa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|2
|42.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 2. I.Jernagin returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Lane at SJS 19.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19(14:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; H.Reynolds at SJS 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 39(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-M.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 34(14:13 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; D.Grzesiak at SJS 35.
|+23 YD
2 & 14 - SJST 35(13:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 35. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(12:59 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; J.Drew at UTS 36.
|+36 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 36(12:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 36. Gain of 36 yards. E.Cooks for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:18 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 42 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 23. B.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at UTS 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(12:13 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; S.Toia at UTS 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 32(11:51 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 37(11:29 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; C.Williams at UTS 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:15 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Eklund; B.Parham at UTS 50.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UTAHST 50(10:51 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 50(10:39 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to SJS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders at SJS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(10:14 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 49(10:06 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 49. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(9:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 36.
|Int
2 & 8 - UTAHST 36(9:21 - 1st) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 15. Intercepted by T.Jenkins at SJS 15. Tackled by B.Lane at SJS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(9:08 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at SJS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SJST 45(8:29 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 45(8:25 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Anyanwu at UTS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 40(7:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 40(7:55 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; M.Alford at UTS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 40(7:19 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 40(7:15 - 1st) T.Benham punts 36 yards to UTS 4 Center-A.Gonneville. Downed by I.Jernagin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 4(7:05 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at UTS 8.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 8(6:26 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hall at UTS 7.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7(6:08 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UTAHST 12(6:01 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 12. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 23. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7(5:50 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 7. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 7. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(5:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Jenkins at UTS 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 38(5:18 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(4:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; K.Harmon at UTS 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(4:12 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 50(3:44 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Shelton at SJS 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(3:26 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 43(2:58 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; C.Williams at SJS 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(2:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; N.Wright at SJS 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 34(2:14 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 34. Catch made by T.Vaughn at SJS 34. Gain of 12 yards. T.Vaughn ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22(1:43 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to SJS 14 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harmon at SJS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAHST 14(1:13 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 14(1:06 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to SJS End Zone for 14 yards. C.Tyler for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 64 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 1. Fair catch by I.Jernagin.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(0:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu; S.Moa at SJS 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35(0:26 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at SJS 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 44(15:00 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; M.Alford at SJS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 43(14:21 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for I.Jernagin.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 43(14:15 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 41 yards to UTS 16 Center-A.Gonneville. C.Jones MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-C.Jones at UTS 15. Tackled by SJS at UTS 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(14:05 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Grey; K.Harmon at UTS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 19(13:32 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Sack
3 & 6 - UTAHST 19(13:28 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 13 for -6 yards (C.Hall) C.Legas FUMBLES forced by C.Hall. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-C.Legas at UTS 13.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 13(12:45 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 37 yards to SJS 50 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by I.Hamilton. PENALTY on UTS-J.Smith Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(12:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-J.McNorton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - SJST 40(12:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UTS 49 for -9 yards (H.Motu'apuaka)
|Sack
2 & 24 - SJST 49(11:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 48 for -3 yards (D.Grzesiak)
|+9 YD
3 & 27 - SJST 48(11:14 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 43.
|Penalty
4 & 24 - SJST 43(11:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 33 - SJST 42(11:02 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 19 yards to UTS 39 Center-A.Gonneville. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(10:52 - 2nd) N.Davis rushed to UTS 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at UTS 48.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - UTAHST 48(10:40 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Lane. PENALTY on UTS-J.Sterzer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 38(10:36 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; N.Shelton at SJS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(10:15 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 34 for yards. Tackled by E.Wood at SJS 34. PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - UTAHST 43(9:45 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Grey at UTS 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - UTAHST 47(9:09 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; J.Pollard at SJS 44.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 44(8:23 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(8:03 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; L.Grey at SJS 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 21(7:40 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to SJS 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; B.Parham at SJS 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(7:10 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 13(7:03 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 13. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 13. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Shelton at SJS 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 11(6:32 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to SJS 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; C.Hall at SJS 5.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - UTAHST 5(5:50 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 2(5:35 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to SJS End Zone for 2 yards. C.Tyler for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 52 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 13. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 35(5:29 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 35(5:24 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 41 for 6 yards. C.Cordeiro ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 41(4:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at SJS 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SJST 44(4:18 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 36 yards to UTS 20 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(4:12 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dansby at UTS 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 24(3:52 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 24. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; R.Tolefree at UTS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 27(3:10 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 27(3:04 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards to SJS 26 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 26(2:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on UTS-X.Steele Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(2:49 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Coleman at SJS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 43(2:17 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at SJS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SJST 46(1:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 46(1:42 - 2nd) A.Weir punts yards to UTS 44 Center-A.Gonneville. J.Smith blocked the kick. J.Smith recovered the blocked kick. J.Smith for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 30 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 35. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35(1:25 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 35. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 35. Gain of 6 yards. J.Lockhart ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 41(1:20 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+30 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 41(1:14 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 29. Utah State challenged the pass completion and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by UTS.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29(1:08 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 29. Gain of 29 yards. E.Cooks for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTS-M.Anyanwu Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 37 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 28. B.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins at UTS 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(0:56 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 33(0:18 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at UTS 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 45 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 20. B.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pollard at UTS 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(14:54 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Wood; J.Kakiva at UTS 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 31(14:25 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Lavulo; K.Harmon at UTS 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 32(14:02 - 3rd) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders at UTS 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(13:43 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 46 for 9 yards. C.Tyler FUMBLES forced by T.Jenkins. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-T.Jenkins at UTS 46. Tackled by UTS at UTS 46.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 46(13:35 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 48 for -6 yards (H.Motu'apuaka)
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - SJST 48(13:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UTS 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 38(12:24 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UTS 34 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 34(11:48 - 3rd) E.Cooks steps back to pass. E.Cooks pass incomplete intended for N.Nash. PENALTY on UTS-H.Reynolds Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19(11:39 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UTS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; B.Maile at UTS 18.
|Sack
2 & 9 - SJST 18(10:58 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UTS 19 for -1 yards (B.Maile)
|Sack
3 & 10 - SJST 19(10:15 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UTS 24 for -5 yards (D.Grzesiak)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - SJST 31(9:28 - 3rd) T.Schive 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Gonneville Holder-T.Benham.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 44 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 21. B.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Powell; A.Jenkins at UTS 34. PENALTY on UTS-B.Lane Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(9:16 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 19. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at UTS 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 24(8:57 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Grey; E.Wood at UTS 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(8:42 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 33. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at UTS 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 40(8:23 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(7:38 - 3rd) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; J.Pollard at UTS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 47(7:18 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 47(7:11 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 48(6:36 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to SJS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(6:14 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Toia; B.Parham at SJS 42.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 42(5:44 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by J.McGriff at SJS 42. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Wood at SJS 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(5:18 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.McGriff at SJS 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.McGriff for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 52 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 13. Fair catch by K.Robinson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 25(5:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-B.Lane Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(5:11 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke; H.Reynolds at SJS 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 48(4:54 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(4:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UTS 37 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at UTS 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 37(4:03 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UTS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 32(3:23 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; B.Vaughns at UTS 29.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29(2:45 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9(2:17 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 9. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.Cooks for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 36 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 29. M.Alford returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Powell at UTS 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(2:08 - 3rd) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; E.Wood at UTS 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 46(1:44 - 3rd) J.Wilmore rushed to SJS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at SJS 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(1:26 - 3rd) J.Wilmore rushed to SJS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Grey at SJS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 46(1:04 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|Int
3 & 7 - UTAHST 46(0:56 - 3rd) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 28. Intercepted by C.Williams at SJS 28. Tackled by UTS at SJS 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28(0:49 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at SJS 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 33(0:04 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Vakauta at SJS 37.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 37(15:00 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; B.Vaughns at SJS 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 34(14:27 - 4th) A.Weir punts 36 yards to UTS 30 Center-A.Gonneville. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 30. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at UTS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(14:16 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; E.Wood at UTS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 48(13:40 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 48(13:11 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by C.Tyler at UTS 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; A.Matau at SJS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(12:40 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 43(12:31 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 43(12:23 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to SJS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; B.Parham at SJS 37.
|Sack
4 & 4 - UTAHST 37(11:37 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at SJS 44 for -7 yards (B.Parham)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(11:30 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by J.Canaan at SJS 44. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Alford at UTS 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 48(10:54 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 45 for 3 yards. K.Robinson FUMBLES forced by B.Vaughns. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-J.Lockhart at UTS 45. Tackled by UTS at UTS 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(10:16 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 41(9:37 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by J.Braddock at UTS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 29(9:22 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for N.Nash.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 29(9:16 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 13(8:43 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UTS 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; K.Neves at UTS 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 12(8:02 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to UTS 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 5.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 5(7:19 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 5. Catch made by J.Canaan at UTS 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 1(6:47 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 1. Catch made by J.Canaan at UTS 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Canaan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:42 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 58 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 7. Fair catch by J.Wilmore.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(6:42 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at UTS 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(6:26 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at UTS 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 43(6:07 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; B.Parham at UTS 47.
|+31 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 47(5:25 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 47. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22(5:05 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Wood; B.Parham at SJS 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 14(4:35 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; N.Lavulo at SJS 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 9(4:04 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to SJS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 6(3:35 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Toia; M.Sanders at SJS 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UTAHST 3(2:53 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to SJS End Zone for 3 yards. C.Tyler for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 4th) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 62 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 3. I.Hamilton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sterzer at SJS 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18(2:44 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 18. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at SJS 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 20(2:11 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 20. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at SJS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 27(1:49 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SJST 27(1:44 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(1:40 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 22(1:32 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 21(1:27 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to SJS 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 20.
4 & 3 - UTAHST(0:40 - 4th) C.Coles yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee. PENALTY on SJS-M.Dansby Roughing the Kicker 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10(0:35 - 4th) C.Legas kneels at the SJS 12.
