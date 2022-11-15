Drive Chart
|
|
|BGREEN
|TOLEDO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
M. McDonald
3 QB
395 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -14 RuYds
|
T. Gleason
4 QB
329 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 106 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 7:41
M.McDonald pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at TOL 25. Gain of 25 yards. O.Hiliare for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
38
yds
1:29
pos
6
0
Touchdown 2:50
M.McDonald pass complete to TOL 3. Catch made by A.Bench at TOL 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Bench for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
68
yds
3:09
pos
13
0
Touchdown 12:00
J.Batzke punts yards to TOL 22 Center-B.Lisk. P.Wimberly blocked the kick. P.Day recovered the blocked kick. P.Day for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
-8
yds
1:19
pos
20
0
Touchdown 6:20
T.Gleason scrambles to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. T.Gleason for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
15
yds
1:52
pos
21
6
Touchdown 1:26
T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 4. Catch made by M.Kelly at BGN 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Kelly for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
64
yds
3:38
pos
21
13
Field Goal 13:37
M.Lawler 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Carlson Holder-J.Sauder.
6
plays
59
yds
1:23
pos
24
14
Field Goal 5:31
M.Lawler 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Carlson Holder-J.Sauder.
9
plays
72
yds
3:54
pos
27
14
Touchdown 10:23
T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 2. Catch made by J.Turner at BGN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Turner for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
69
yds
4:41
pos
27
20
Touchdown 9:20
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 41. Gain of 59 yards. O.Hiliare for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
66
yds
1:03
pos
33
21
Touchdown 5:09
T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 3. Catch made by J.Newton at BGN 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Newton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
4:11
pos
34
27
Touchdown 0:51
T.Gleason rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. T.Gleason for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
95
yds
1:45
pos
34
34
Touchdown 0:09
M.McDonald pass complete to TOL 42. Catch made by T.Keith at TOL 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Keith for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
00:42
pos
40
35
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|454
|482
|Total Plays
|63
|85
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|153
|Rush Attempts
|27
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|395
|329
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|22-40
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-110
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.7
|6-29.5
|Return Yards
|26
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-22
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-4
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|395
|PASS YDS
|329
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|482
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|20/36
|395
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|15
|49
|0
|10
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|4
|14
|0
|13
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|6
|-14
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|12
|8
|246
|2
|59
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|5
|5
|64
|1
|42
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|6
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|4
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Bench 89 TE
|A. Bench
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Osborne 18 WR
|A. Osborne
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 0 S
|J. Anderson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Burton 18 CB
|J. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 9 LB
|B. Spires
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 35 DL
|B. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wollschlaeger 50 T
|A. Wollschlaeger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|2/2
|39
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|7
|34.7
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|22/40
|329
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|17
|106
|2
|27
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|16
|20
|0
|8
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|8
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|4
|13
|0
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|4
|3
|79
|0
|31
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|3
|3
|77
|0
|28
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|10
|4
|54
|1
|29
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|5
|2
|53
|0
|34
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|5
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|5
|4
|21
|1
|6
|
J. Vandeross III 15 WR
|J. Vandeross III
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|3-7
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|1-4
|1.0
|1
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Poynter 59 DT
|M. Poynter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mines 26 S
|J. Mines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 56 OL
|D. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barrow 42 LB
|J. Barrow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 35 LB
|D. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|5
|35.4
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|2
|27.0
|42
|0
|
J. Vandeross III 15 WR
|J. Vandeross III
|2
|11.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 62 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL 3. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Johnson at TOL 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(14:54 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at TOL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(14:28 - 1st) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(14:25 - 1st) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 15. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at TOL 19.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 19(13:53 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to BGN 45 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(13:47 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at BGN 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 47(13:17 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at BGN 50.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 50(12:37 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; M.Hook at TOL 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(12:08 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at TOL 45 for -6 yards (D.Johnson)
|Penalty
2 & 16 - BGREEN 45(11:32 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-B.Warner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 21 - BGREEN 50(11:27 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to TOL 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; Q.Mitchell at TOL 40.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BGREEN 40(11:21 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-J.Patterson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BGREEN 45(11:07 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BGREEN 45(11:02 - 1st) S.Sir punts 31 yards to TOL 14 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(10:55 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at TOL 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 16(10:27 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at TOL 15.
|Sack
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 15(9:53 - 1st) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at TOL 11 for -4 yards (J.Anderson) FUMBLES forced by J.Anderson. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-T.Gleason at TOL 11. Tackled by BGN at TOL 11.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TOLEDO 11(9:17 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 27 yards to TOL 38 Center-B.Lisk. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(9:10 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 38(9:05 - 1st) C.Orth rushed to TOL 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(8:23 - 1st) C.Orth rushed to TOL 25 for 0 yards. C.Orth FUMBLES forced by D.Gant. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-B.Warner at TOL 25. Tackled by TOL at TOL 25.
|+25 YD
4 & 23 - BGREEN 25(7:48 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at TOL 25. Gain of 25 yards. O.Hiliare for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 60 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL 5. Fair catch by J.Vandeross.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:41 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 19 for -6 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at TOL 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - TOLEDO 19(7:07 - 1st) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 19. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at TOL 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(6:36 - 1st) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at TOL 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 31(6:03 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 37 yards to BGN 32 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by M.Hook.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(5:53 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 32. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(5:26 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to TOL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; M.Hook at TOL 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 13(4:43 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to TOL 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; M.Hook at TOL 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BGREEN 4(4:05 - 1st) C.Orth rushed to TOL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Fuller at TOL 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 4(3:30 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to TOL 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander; D.Gant at TOL 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BGREEN 3(2:56 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to TOL 3. Catch made by A.Bench at TOL 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Bench for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 62 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL 3. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lawler at TOL 45. PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(2:40 - 1st) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 15. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at TOL 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(2:26 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at TOL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(1:51 - 1st) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(1:46 - 1st) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(1:41 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to BGN 24 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(1:35 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at BGN 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 32(1:06 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; M.Hook at BGN 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(0:37 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at BGN 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 41(15:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; Z.Ford at BGN 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 45(14:22 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; C.McDonald at BGN 44.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - BGREEN 44(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 39(13:26 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 31 yards to TOL 30 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(13:19 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at TOL 26 for -4 yards (K.Brooks)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 26(12:48 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Stuart.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 26(12:43 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at TOL 22 for -4 yards (W.Haire; K.Brooks)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TOLEDO 22(12:09 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts yards to TOL 22 Center-B.Lisk. P.Wimberly blocked the kick. P.Day recovered the blocked kick. P.Day for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 42 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL 23. Fair catch by J.Vandeross.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:00 - 2nd) T.Gleason rushed to TOL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at TOL 33.
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 33(11:39 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BGN 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(11:24 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by J.Newton at BGN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson; D.Kelly at BGN 35. PENALTY on BGN-J.Porter Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(11:11 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BGN 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 18.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 18(10:33 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to BGN 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 22(9:51 - 2nd) T.Gleason rushed to BGN 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson; B.Horne at BGN 18.
|No Good
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 26(9:09 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Lisk Holder-J.Batzke.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(9:05 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at BGN 24.
|Int
2 & 6 - BGREEN 24(8:22 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 27. Intercepted by D.Johnson at BGN 27. Tackled by A.Wollschlaeger; M.McDonald at BGN 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(8:12 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Kelly.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(8:09 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at BGN 9.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 9(7:35 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 9. Catch made by M.Kelly at BGN 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(7:07 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to BGN 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BGN 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 5(6:31 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 5(6:26 - 2nd) T.Gleason scrambles to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. T.Gleason for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:20 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-J.Oladokun Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(6:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-C.Bacon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks onside 20 from BGN 35 to BGN 15. C.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BGN 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(6:16 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at BGN 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 17(5:43 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to BGN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell; D.Johnson at BGN 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 18(5:02 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 18(4:57 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 46 yards to TOL 36 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(4:51 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; A.Hawkins at TOL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 32(4:21 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|+21 YD
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 32(4:15 - 2nd) T.Gleason scrambles to BGN 47 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(3:56 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(3:52 - 2nd) T.Gleason rushed to BGN 20 for 27 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 20.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(3:28 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by T.Zsiros at BGN 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at BGN 1.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(3:00 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Spires at BGN 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(2:16 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to BGN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon at BGN 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(1:35 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(1:31 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 4. Catch made by M.Kelly at BGN 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Kelly for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the BGN 4. J.Embry returns the kickoff. J.Embry for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BGN-J.Embry Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards declined. PENALTY on BGN-P.Day Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(1:13 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Johnson at BGN 14.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 14(1:06 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at BGN 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - BGREEN 10(1:01 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; D.Johnson at BGN 12.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BGREEN 12(0:14 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 30 yards to BGN 42 Center-G.Carlson. A.Beale returned punt from the BGN 42. Tackled by BGN at BGN 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(0:05 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Int
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(0:02 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass INTERCEPTED at BGN End Zone. Intercepted by T.Simms at BGN End Zone. Tackled by TOL at BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 56 yards from TOL 35 to the BGN 9. N.Mosley returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at BGN 30. PENALTY on BGN-P.Wimberly Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(14:56 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; M.Hook at BGN 25.
|+54 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 25(14:29 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 25. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(13:57 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 21(13:51 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for A.Osborne.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BGREEN 21(13:47 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BGREEN 29(13:41 - 3rd) M.Lawler 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Carlson Holder-J.Sauder.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 64 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL 1. Fair catch by J.Stuart.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(13:37 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at TOL 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(13:17 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Simms; C.Bacon at TOL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(13:03 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; J.Oladokun at TOL 40.
|+31 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 40(12:35 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(12:16 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at BGN 30.
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 30(11:47 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at BGN 30. Gain of 28 yards. D.Blankumsee FUMBLES forced by C.Bacon. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-T.Broden at BGN 2. Tackled by TOL at BGN 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 2(11:40 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 2(11:36 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; J.Hines at BGN 4. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BGREEN 4(11:15 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 4(11:09 - 3rd) S.Sir punts yards to BGN 37 Center-G.Carlson. A.Beale returned punt from the BGN 37. Tackled by D.Lorfils; B.Horne at BGN 37. PENALTY on TOL-J.Vandeross Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BGREEN 9(11:03 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 31 yards to BGN 40 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(10:57 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Brown at BGN 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 39(10:39 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 39. Catch made by M.Kelly at BGN 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 33(10:07 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to BGN 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; D.Hardamon at BGN 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(9:37 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 17. Intercepted by D.Jones at BGN 17. Tackled by D.Rogers; J.Turner at BGN 21.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(9:25 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 21. Gain of 3 yards. O.Hiliare ran out of bounds.
|+48 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 24(9:20 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 24. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(8:54 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to TOL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Holt at TOL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 28(8:13 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for A.Osborne.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 28(8:07 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by T.Keith at TOL 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(7:26 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to TOL 16 for yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 16. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BGREEN 23(7:11 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - BGREEN 23(7:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - BGREEN 28(7:05 - 3rd) M.McDonald scrambles to TOL 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Poynter at TOL 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - BGREEN 21(6:16 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to TOL 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; Z.Ford at TOL 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BGREEN 25(5:37 - 3rd) M.Lawler 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Carlson Holder-J.Sauder.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 28 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL 37. Fair catch by E.Holley.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(5:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on TOL-T.Gleason Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 32(5:31 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 32. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 28. PENALTY on TOL-J.Turner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 25 - TOLEDO 22(5:16 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at TOL 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 28 - TOLEDO 19(4:44 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 19. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; K.Brooks at TOL 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 22 - TOLEDO 25(4:15 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to TOL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at TOL 27.
|Punt
4 & 20 - TOLEDO 27(3:41 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 41 yards to BGN 32 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by J.Vandeross.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(3:31 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at BGN 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 38(3:06 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at BGN 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(2:39 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hines; D.Alexander at BGN 49.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BGREEN 49(2:05 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 40 for -9 yards (J.Hines)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - BGREEN 40(1:21 - 3rd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 45 for yards. Tackled by D.Alexander; J.Hines at BGN 45. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 28 - BGREEN 30(0:56 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; N.Givhan at BGN 35.
|Punt
4 & 23 - BGREEN 35(0:10 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 34 yards to TOL 31 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(0:04 - 3rd) T.Gleason scrambles to TOL 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at TOL 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 38(15:00 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Kelly at TOL 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(14:35 - 4th) T.Gleason scrambles to BGN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 48(14:08 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to BGN 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Kelly at BGN 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 49(13:28 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|+34 YD
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 49(13:24 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by T.Zsiros at BGN 49. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(13:04 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(13:01 - 4th) T.Gleason scrambles to BGN 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at BGN 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 7(12:31 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; P.Day at BGN 6.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - TOLEDO 6(11:44 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to BGN 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; B.Roberts at BGN 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(11:13 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to BGN 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; K.Brooks at BGN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 2(10:31 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 2. Catch made by J.Turner at BGN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Turner for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the BGN 4. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Zsiros at BGN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(10:18 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 34(10:15 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at BGN 41.
|+59 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 41(9:32 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 41. Gain of 59 yards. O.Hiliare for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 64 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL 1. J.Vandeross returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sipp at TOL 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(9:15 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for TOL. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(9:09 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(9:00 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(8:56 - 4th) T.Gleason scrambles to TOL 46 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Day at TOL 46.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(8:32 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(8:09 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 25(7:41 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by M.Kelly at BGN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BGN 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(7:25 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Jones at BGN 21.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 21(6:52 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at BGN 29 for -8 yards (D.Brown)
|+25 YD
3 & 20 - TOLEDO 29(6:20 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 29. Catch made by D.Maddox at BGN 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Simms; J.Oladokun at BGN 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(5:58 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BGN 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 3(5:17 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 3. Catch made by J.Newton at BGN 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Newton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the BGN 5. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.Hook at BGN 24.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(5:04 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TOL at BGN 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(4:21 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 39. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at BGN 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 42(3:32 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; D.Johnson at BGN 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BGREEN 45(2:46 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 45(2:42 - 4th) S.Sir punts 40 yards to TOL 15 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(2:36 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 15. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 15. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bacon at TOL 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(2:18 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by M.Kelly at TOL 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by BGN at TOL 41. PENALTY on TOL-V.Sciury Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 19(2:02 - 4th) T.Gleason scrambles to TOL 39 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at TOL 39.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(1:55 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 39. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 39. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(1:40 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to BGN 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Haire; D.Hardamon at BGN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 30(1:10 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 30(1:05 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|+29 YD
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 30(0:52 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by J.Newton at BGN 30. Gain of yards. J.Newton for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. T.Gleason pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by J.Newton at BGN 30. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Oladokun at BGN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(0:52 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. T.Gleason for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 59 yards from TOL 35 to the BGN 6. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Vanderbosch at BGN 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(0:47 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 23 for -5 yards (D.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BGREEN 23(0:40 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+35 YD
3 & 15 - BGREEN 23(0:36 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 23. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mines at TOL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(0:28 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 42(0:25 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|+42 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 42(0:21 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to TOL 42. Catch made by T.Keith at TOL 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Keith for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:09 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.McDonald steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Keith at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the TOL End Zone. J.Vandeross returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Day; D.Neri at TOL 1.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 1(0:05 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 1. Catch made by J.Vandeross at TOL 1. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BGN at TOL 19.
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
0
045.5 O/U
-1.5
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
0
049.5 O/U
-10.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
039.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16.5
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
042 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
047.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
047 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
060.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052.5 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
055 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
045 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
048 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
044.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
064.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
064 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063.5 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
061 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
064.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
075.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
044 O/U
-22
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
+2
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2