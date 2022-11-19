Drive Chart
|
|
|NAL
|MEMP
Touchdown 9:37
S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 38. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 38. Gain of 38 yards. E.Lewis for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
3
plays
55
yds
1:16
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:37
J.Ducker rushed to UNA End Zone for 6 yards. J.Ducker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
36
yds
1:21
pos
0
13
Touchdown 9:21
J.Ducker rushed to UNA End Zone for 2 yards. J.Ducker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
65
yds
3:00
pos
0
20
Touchdown 7:31
S.Contorno punts 33 yards to MEM 40 Center-UNA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 40. Tackled by UNA at UNA 3. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. S.Contorno punts 33 yards to MEM 40 Center-UNA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 40. E.Lewis for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
2
yds
1:48
pos
0
27
Touchdown 3:42
A.Martin rushed to UNA End Zone for 10 yards. A.Martin for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
27
yds
1:26
pos
0
34
Field Goal 0:30
C.Howard 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
9
plays
58
yds
1:26
pos
0
38
Touchdown 12:37
N.Walters pass INTERCEPTED at MEM 46. Intercepted by X.Cullens at MEM 46. X.Cullens for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
44
Touchdown 4:35
A.Martin rushed to UNA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Martin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
43
yds
6:37
pos
0
51
Touchdown 12:01
S.Smith rushed to UNA End Zone for 12 yards. S.Smith for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
88
yds
5:55
pos
0
58
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|27
|Rushing
|8
|15
|Passing
|0
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|119
|493
|Total Plays
|49
|72
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|246
|Rush Attempts
|30
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|19
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|6-19
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|0.7
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-19
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-35.4
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|140
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-71
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-69
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|19
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|246
|
|
|119
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Walters 6 QB
|N. Walters
|6/19
|24
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Walters 6 QB
|N. Walters
|9
|56
|0
|14
|
S. Powell 27 RB
|S. Powell
|20
|41
|0
|9
|
J. Daniels 34 RB
|J. Daniels
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Kenebrew 5 WR
|T. Kenebrew
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Swan 87 TE
|C. Swan
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Heatherley 88 TE
|K. Heatherley
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Powell 27 RB
|S. Powell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Lacey 1 WR
|D. Lacey
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Luke 18 WR
|J. Luke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Warfield 19 WR
|D. Warfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Finney 24 RB
|T. Finney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Daniels 34 RB
|J. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Green 0 DL
|K. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Shoulders 51 DL
|Z. Shoulders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dowis 42 K
|T. Dowis
|4
|34.5
|1
|43
|
S. Contorno 37 K
|S. Contorno
|4
|36.3
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Warden 14 WR
|K. Warden
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Daniels 34 RB
|J. Daniels
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|14/24
|218
|1
|0
|
R. Glover 1 QB
|R. Glover
|4/5
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Coffey 10 RB
|A. Coffey
|14
|83
|0
|16
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|7
|55
|1
|15
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|10
|54
|2
|12
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|4
|25
|2
|10
|
R. Glover 1 QB
|R. Glover
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|5
|3
|73
|1
|38
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|6
|4
|68
|0
|24
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|5
|4
|44
|0
|21
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|5
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Wright 17 WR
|C. Wright
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hassell 13 TE
|J. Hassell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hawkins 19 WR
|J. Hawkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|1/1
|26
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|2
|37.5
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|3
|23.7
|60
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Contorno kicks 62 yards from UNA 35 to the MEM 3. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNA at MEM 34.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(14:54 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(14:27 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 45. Catch made by S.Smith at UNA 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(13:54 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to UNA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MEMP 28(13:27 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at UNA 30 for -2 yards (K.Green)
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MEMP 30(12:42 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 30. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 30. Gain of 30 yards. E.Lewis for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MEM-G.Rogers Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - MEMP 45(12:42 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for A.Martin.
|Penalty
4 & 24 - MEMP 45(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on MEM-G.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 29 - MEMP 50(12:38 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 35 yards to UNA 15 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Warden.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 15(12:31 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NAL 19(11:50 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NAL 18(11:03 - 1st) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for D.Lacey.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAL 18(10:55 - 1st) S.Contorno punts 37 yards to MEM 45 Center-UNA. Downed by UNA.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(10:45 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 49(10:14 - 1st) E.Lewis rushed to UNA 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(9:37 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 38. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 38. Gain of 38 yards. E.Lewis for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 63 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 2. Fair catch by J.Daniels.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(9:29 - 1st) N.Walters rushed to UNA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 36(8:50 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 36 for 0 yards. S.Powell FUMBLES forced by Q.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-X.Cullens at UNA 36. Tackled by UNA at UNA 36.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(8:36 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 36. Catch made by R.Taylor at UNA 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(8:13 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MEMP 15(7:56 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 15(7:51 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 6(7:17 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UNA End Zone for 6 yards. J.Ducker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 61 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 4. J.Daniels returns the kickoff. Tackled by MEM at UNA 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 26(7:09 - 1st) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 26. Catch made by C.Swan at UNA 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NAL 30(6:28 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 36(5:42 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NAL 37(4:59 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NAL 43(4:13 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 43. PENALTY on UNA-UNA Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NAL 43(3:41 - 1st) PENALTY on UNA-J.Gipson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NAL 38(3:29 - 1st) S.Contorno punts 33 yards to MEM 29 Center-UNA. Downed by B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(3:19 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to MEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MEMP 34(2:50 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 34(2:47 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:31 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to UNA 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 50.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MEMP 50(2:04 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MEMP 50(1:57 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MEMP 50(1:53 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 40 yards to UNA 10 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Warden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 10(1:45 - 1st) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for T.Kenebrew.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NAL 10(1:40 - 1st) N.Walters rushed to UNA 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 20(1:01 - 1st) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 20. Catch made by T.Kenebrew at UNA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NAL 29(0:21 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 31(15:00 - 2nd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 31.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NAL 31(14:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNA-C.Watson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - NAL 26(13:53 - 2nd) N.Walters rushed to UNA 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 30.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NAL 30(13:05 - 2nd) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 30. Catch made by K.Heatherly at UNA 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 35. PENALTY on UNA-UNA Illegal Shift 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UNA-S.Powell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NAL 35(12:31 - 2nd) S.Contorno punts 42 yards to MEM 23 Center-UNA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 23. Tackled by UNA at MEM 35.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:19 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(11:52 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 48(11:48 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 48(11:42 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 48. Catch made by J.Ivory at UNA 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(11:05 - 2nd) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 25(10:31 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 25. Catch made by J.Hawkins at UNA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(10:17 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 11. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at UNA 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 2(9:25 - 2nd) J.Ducker rushed to UNA End Zone for 2 yards. J.Ducker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) T.Gillis kicks 59 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 6. Fair catch by J.Daniels.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(9:19 - 2nd) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 25. Catch made by S.Powell at UNA 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NAL 26(8:40 - 2nd) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 26. Catch made by D.Lacey at UNA 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NAL 27(7:55 - 2nd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for D.Warfield.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NAL 27(7:31 - 2nd) S.Contorno punts 33 yards to MEM 40 Center-UNA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 40. Tackled by UNA at UNA 3. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. S.Contorno punts 33 yards to MEM 40 Center-UNA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 40. E.Lewis for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) T.Gillis kicks 64 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 1. Fair catch by J.Daniels.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NAL 25(7:31 - 2nd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters sacked at UNA 20 for -5 yards (X.Cullens)
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - NAL 20(6:47 - 2nd) N.Walters rushed to UNA 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAL 34(5:53 - 2nd) N.Walters rushed to UNA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 36(5:19 - 2nd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for K.Heatherly.
|Int
2 & 10 - NAL 36(5:15 - 2nd) N.Walters pass INTERCEPTED at UNA 42. Intercepted by Q.Johnson at UNA 42. Tackled by UNA at UNA 27.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(5:07 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to UNA 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(4:48 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to UNA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 13(4:19 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to UNA 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 10(3:47 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to UNA End Zone for 10 yards. A.Martin for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 2nd) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(3:41 - 2nd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NAL 26(2:58 - 2nd) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 26. Catch made by C.Swan at UNA 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NAL 30(2:08 - 2nd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for C.Swan.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NAL 30(2:01 - 2nd) T.Dowis punts 36 yards to MEM 34 Center-UNA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(1:52 - 2nd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 45.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(1:38 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(1:23 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 31. Catch made by J.Ivory at UNA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MEMP 25(1:21 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 25(1:16 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 25. Catch made by J.Ivory at UNA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(0:56 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 14. Catch made by J.Ivory at UNA 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MEMP 8(0:37 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MEMP 8(0:35 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Wright.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MEMP 16(0:30 - 2nd) C.Howard 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(0:26 - 2nd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NAL 24(0:04 - 2nd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA End Zone. Fair catch by J.Daniels.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Walters rushed to UNA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NAL 33(14:27 - 3rd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 36(13:55 - 3rd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for J.Luke.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NAL 36(13:48 - 3rd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 37.
|Int
3 & 9 - NAL 37(13:02 - 3rd) N.Walters pass INTERCEPTED at MEM 46. Intercepted by X.Cullens at MEM 46. X.Cullens for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 3rd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 3rd) T.Gillis kicks 55 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 10. Fair catch by J.Daniels.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(12:48 - 3rd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NAL 26(12:13 - 3rd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for D.Warfield.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - NAL 26(12:07 - 3rd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NAL 27(11:19 - 3rd) T.Dowis punts 25 yards to MEM 48 Center-UNA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(11:13 - 3rd) R.Glover pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 49(10:37 - 3rd) R.Glover rushed to UNA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 44(10:08 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(9:30 - 3rd) R.Glover scrambles to UNA 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 33(8:46 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(8:09 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 20.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MEMP 20(7:28 - 3rd) R.Glover steps back to pass. R.Glover sacked at UNA 26 for -6 yards (Z.Shoulders)
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - MEMP 26(6:33 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 17. PENALTY on UNA-P.Ossai Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MEMP 8(6:15 - 3rd) R.Glover steps back to pass. R.Glover pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 8(6:11 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 5(5:33 - 3rd) R.Glover pass complete to UNA 5. Catch made by J.Hassell at UNA 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - MEMP 2(4:42 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to UNA End Zone for 2 yards. A.Martin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 3rd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) T.Gillis kicks 63 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 2. Fair catch by J.Daniels.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(4:36 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to UNA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NAL 28(4:06 - 3rd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for J.Daniels.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NAL 28(3:58 - 3rd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for J.Luke. PENALTY on MEM-D.Bell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 43(3:52 - 3rd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for D.Lacey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NAL 43(3:44 - 3rd) N.Walters rushed to UNA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NAL 44(3:13 - 3rd) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for D.Lacey.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NAL 44(3:06 - 3rd) T.Dowis punts 43 yards to MEM 13 Center-UNA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 13. Tackled by UNA at MEM 12.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(2:55 - 3rd) A.Coffey rushed to MEM 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 21(2:13 - 3rd) A.Coffey rushed to MEM 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 30.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(1:28 - 3rd) R.Glover pass complete to MEM 30. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(0:41 - 3rd) A.Coffey rushed to MEM 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 50(15:00 - 4th) R.Glover rushed to UNA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 48(14:20 - 4th) R.Glover pass complete to UNA 48. Catch made by C.Wright at UNA 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 43.
|+16 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 43(13:40 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 27 for 16 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(12:54 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to UNA 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(12:09 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to UNA End Zone for 12 yards. S.Smith for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(12:00 - 4th) N.Walters rushed to UNA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 36(11:28 - 4th) S.Powell rushed to UNA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NAL 38(10:37 - 4th) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for T.Finney.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NAL 38(10:34 - 4th) S.Powell rushed to UNA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 38.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NAL 38(9:50 - 4th) T.Dowis punts 34 yards to MEM 28 Center-UNA. Downed by UNA.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(9:39 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to MEM 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(8:55 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to MEM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 45(8:11 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to MEM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 48(7:25 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to UNA 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(6:34 - 4th) R.Glover rushed to UNA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 35(5:50 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(5:06 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 21(4:20 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(3:34 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 13.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 13(2:48 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MEMP 16(1:56 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 12.
|+4 YD
4 & 7 - MEMP 12(1:08 - 4th) A.Coffey rushed to UNA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 8.
