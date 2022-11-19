|
|
|ILL
|MICH
No. 3 Michigan beats Illinois 19-17 after Corum hurts knee
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting No. 3 Michigan to a 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday.
The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime.
Michigan will now turn all its attention to playing rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road, where they have not won since 2000 with a spot in the Big Ten champinship game and likely in the College Football Playoff at stake.
The Fighting Illini (7-4, 5-3) took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Chase Brown's 37-yard touchdown run. With a chance to run out the clock, they had to punt to Michigan late in the game and failed to hold on and beat a top-three team for the first time since knocking off top-ranked Ohio State in 2007.
Brown finished with 140 yards rushing and two scores on 29 carries.
With Corum out and the passing game off, the Wolverines had to settle for Moody making four field goals in the second half.
J.J. McCarthy was 18 of 34 for 208 yards, missing some throws and having some dropped.
Corum had 108 yards rushing and his 19th touchdown this season on 18 carries with only one rushing attempt in the second half. The Heisman Trophy hopeful has 100 yards rushing in eight straight games, tying the school record with current running backs coach Mike Hart, who set the mark in 2007.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, a Syracuse transfer, was 21 of 30 for 178 yards.
HEAVY HEART
Illinois coach Bret Bielema led his team two days after the death of his mother, Marilyn.
MISSING MEN
The Wolverines went into the game missing defensive end Mike Morris, who has a team-high 7 1/2 sacks, and dual-threat running back Donovan Edwards due to undisclosed injuries.
Illinois' No. 3 receiver, Pat Bryant, missed the game with a concussion.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: After losing two straight games to Purdue and Michigan State, Bielema had his team prepared to play and made in-game adjustments to make the game much closer than expected.
Michigan: If Corum can't play or is limited against the Buckeyes, his teammates will have a hard time winning next week.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Plays at Northwestern.
Michigan: Plays at Ohio State, where its last win was in 2000.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
C. Brown
2 RB
140 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 24 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
B. Corum
2 RB
108 RuYds, RuTD, 39 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|326
|376
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|168
|Rush Attempts
|34
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|178
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|18-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.0
|4-28.5
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|21/30
|178
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|29
|140
|2
|37
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|8
|6
|53
|0
|16
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|7
|5
|26
|0
|8
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|7
|3
|24
|0
|18
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|3
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Scott 85 WR
|M. Scott
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Scott 14 DB
|X. Scott
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Odeluga 39 LB
|K. Odeluga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|1/1
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|5
|41.0
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Vining 16 DB
|P. Vining
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|18/34
|208
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|18
|108
|1
|37
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|11
|36
|0
|17
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|7
|18
|0
|7
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Dunlap 22 RB
|T. Dunlap
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|7
|3
|50
|0
|27
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|2
|39
|0
|41
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|5
|38
|0
|14
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|4
|3
|24
|0
|20
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bredeson 82 TE
|M. Bredeson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rolder 30 LB
|J. Rolder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 33 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Grant 78 DL
|K. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|4/4
|46
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|4
|28.5
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|22.5
|40
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 62 yards from ILL 35 to the MICH 3. Fair catch by J.Taylor.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 38 for 37 yards. B.Corum ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(14:26 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by R.Bell at ILL 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Martin X.Scott at ILL 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(13:45 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 22. Catch made by M.Bredeson at ILL 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ILL 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 18(13:24 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 18. Catch made by C.Loveland at ILL 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 7(12:58 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at ILL 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 3(12:15 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton K.Randolph at ILL 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 2(11:34 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL End Zone for 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(11:28 - 1st) PENALTY on MICH-K.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:28 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at ILL 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 26(11:03 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ILL 33(10:25 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ILL 33(10:17 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 64 yards to MICH 3 Center-A.Hall. Downed by S.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 3(10:03 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at MICH 4.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 4(9:30 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MICH 7.
|+41 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 7(8:51 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 7. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 7. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at MICH 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(8:14 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 46 for -2 yards. J.McCarthy FUMBLES forced by ILL. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-J.McCarthy at MICH 46. Tackled by ILL at MICH 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 46(7:32 - 1st) C.Stokes rushed to ILL 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 37(6:57 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 37(6:48 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at ILL 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 36(6:08 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to ILL 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 37.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MICH 37(5:21 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 18 yards to ILL 19 Center-G.Tarr. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 19(5:09 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at ILL 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 21(4:36 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 21. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at ILL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 23(4:13 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 23(4:06 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 45 yards to MICH 32 Center-A.Hall. R.Bell returned punt from the MICH 32. Tackled by ILL at MICH 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(3:55 - 1st) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MICH 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 40(3:15 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo S.Coleman at MICH 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MICH 46(2:33 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at MICH 46.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MICH 46(1:51 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown K.Smith at MICH 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47(1:25 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 47(1:15 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for M.Bredeson.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 47(1:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 49 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at MICH 49.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 49(0:34 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 31 yards to ILL 20 Center-G.Tarr. Downed by E.Dennis.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(0:20 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 20. Catch made by M.Scott at ILL 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at ILL 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Green M.Paige at ILL 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 34(14:48 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore M.Barrett at ILL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 43(14:31 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for M.Scott.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 43(14:28 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at ILL 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 47(13:48 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 47. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(13:11 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MICH 45. Catch made by B.Hightower at MICH 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 43(12:38 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett M.Graham at MICH 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 39(12:02 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by I.Williams at MICH 39. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moten at MICH 36.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ILL 36(11:46 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at MICH 36.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(11:39 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph D.Witherspoon at MICH 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 34(11:07 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at MICH 39.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MICH 39(10:24 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 30. PENALTY on MICH-Z.Zinter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - MICH 29(9:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-O.Oluwatimi False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - MICH 24(9:37 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo S.Coleman at MICH 33.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICH 33(8:56 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 37 yards to ILL 30 Center-G.Tarr. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(8:47 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at ILL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(8:26 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to ILL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ILL 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 50(7:57 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 50. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 50. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at MICH 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 38(7:38 - 2nd) I.Williams rushed to MICH 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at MICH 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:01 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 18 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moore D.Turner at MICH 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 18(6:29 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 15(6:13 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson J.Harrell at MICH 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ILL 11(5:34 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at MICH 11.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 11(4:53 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MICH 11. Catch made by I.Williams at MICH 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ILL 6(4:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on ILL-J.Slaughter False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ILL 19(4:09 - 2nd) C.Griffin 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 57 yards from ILL 35 to the MICH 8. Fair catch by J.Taylor.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(4:03 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at MICH 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MICH 34(3:40 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at MICH 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 34(2:58 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at MICH 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 36(2:28 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 36(2:25 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to ILL 39 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ILL 39.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(2:02 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by R.Bell at ILL 39. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at ILL 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 17(1:50 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 17(1:45 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to ILL 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 13. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. B.Corum rushed to ILL 13 for 4 yards. B.Corum FUMBLES forced by X.Scott. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-J.Newton at ILL 13. Tackled by MICH at ILL 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 13(1:38 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at ILL 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 15(1:24 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith K.Jenkins at ILL 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 19(1:17 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 19. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at ILL 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(0:54 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at ILL 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 29(0:40 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at ILL 44. PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 20(0:31 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil K.Jenkins at ILL 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Upshaw; J.Colson at ILL 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - ILL 24(14:22 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 24. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 24. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at ILL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 30(14:07 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ILL 30(14:00 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 22 yards to MICH 48 Center-A.Hall. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(13:51 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at MICH 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 50(13:15 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to ILL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 45.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 45(12:39 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 45. Catch made by C.Johnson at ILL 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; K.Smith at ILL 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(12:09 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to ILL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph; C.Avery at ILL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 28(11:30 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICH 28(11:22 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICH 36(11:17 - 3rd) J.Moody 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 59 yards from MICH 35 to the ILL 6. P.Vining returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hibner; J.Moody at ILL 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 33(11:04 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at ILL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 44(10:38 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 49 for yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ILL 49. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - ILL 49(10:27 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 49. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at MICH 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(10:02 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder at MICH 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ILL 34(9:29 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 34(9:20 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MICH 33.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 33(8:59 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by M.Marchese at MICH 33. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MICH at MICH 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 16(8:40 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 16(8:34 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MICH 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; E.Okie at MICH 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 8(7:51 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MICH End Zone for 8 yards. C.Brown for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(7:43 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at MICH 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 32(7:06 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at MICH 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 30(6:26 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; I.Darkangelo at MICH 39.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(5:56 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at MICH 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - MICH 35(5:13 - 3rd) I.Gash rushed to MICH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MICH 39.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 39(4:38 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by I.Gash at MICH 39. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ILL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 41(4:04 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 41(4:03 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to ILL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 40(3:27 - 3rd) J.McCarthy rushed to ILL 37 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Scott at ILL 37.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MICH 37(2:48 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(2:41 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 37. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 37. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil at MICH 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47(2:12 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to MICH 47. Catch made by C.Brown at MICH 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(1:45 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MICH End Zone for 37 yards. C.Brown for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(1:36 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas K.Randolph at MICH 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICH 26(1:04 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 26(0:58 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at MICH 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICH 29(0:18 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 28 yards to ILL 43 Center-G.Tarr. Downed by C.Loveland.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(0:06 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to ILL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Okie at ILL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ILL 45(15:00 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|-11 YD
3 & 8 - ILL 45(14:54 - 4th) ILL rushed to ILL 34 for -11 yards. ILL FUMBLES forced by MICH. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-T.DeVito at ILL 34. Tackled by MICH at ILL 34.
|Punt
4 & 19 - ILL 34(14:17 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 44 yards to MICH 22 Center-A.Hall. R.Bell returned punt from the MICH 22. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bailey at ILL 38.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(14:05 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by C.Loveland at ILL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 26(13:42 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 26(13:36 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by I.Gash at ILL 26. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas; I.Darkangelo at ILL 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - MICH 30(12:52 - 4th) J.McCarthy scrambles to ILL 23 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at ILL 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICH 31(12:34 - 4th) J.Moody 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(12:31 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at ILL 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 31(12:14 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at ILL 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 32(11:37 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at ILL 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(11:12 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ILL 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 39(10:38 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 39. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Green at ILL 47.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47(10:15 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 47. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 47. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moten at MICH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 35(9:47 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 35(9:35 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MICH 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Grant at MICH 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ILL 33(8:54 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by C.Brown at MICH 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 33.
|+2 YD
4 & 8 - ILL 33(8:10 - 4th) T.DeVito scrambles to MICH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MICH 31.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(8:06 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 31. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(7:33 - 4th) J.McCarthy rushed to ILL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 41(6:55 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to ILL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton; S.Coleman at ILL 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 40(6:17 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 40. Catch made by C.Johnson at ILL 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon; J.Martin at ILL 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(5:56 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 29. Catch made by C.Johnson at ILL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 24(5:22 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to ILL 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICH 23(4:44 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - MICH 23(4:37 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by R.Wilson at ILL 23. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Scott at ILL 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14(4:11 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to ILL 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MICH 15(3:32 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for I.Gash.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MICH 15(3:25 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MICH 23(3:19 - 4th) J.Moody 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(3:14 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ILL 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 27(3:05 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell; K.Jenkins at ILL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 28(2:59 - 4th) T.DeVito scrambles to ILL 34 for yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at ILL 34. PENALTY on ILL-Z.Crisler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - ILL 18(2:29 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ILL 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ILL 22(2:24 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 30 yards to MICH 48 Center-A.Hall. Downed by R.Meed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(2:15 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 48. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 48. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Scott at ILL 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 49(1:53 - 4th) J.McCarthy scrambles to ILL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 45(1:34 - 4th) T.Dunlap rushed to ILL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas K.Odeluga at ILL 45.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - MICH 45(0:58 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 45. Catch made by I.Gash at ILL 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ILL 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 37(0:53 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell. PENALTY on ILL-D.Witherspoon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 22(0:47 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 22(0:40 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to ILL 22. Catch made by C.Johnson at ILL 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 17. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 17(0:19 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 25(0:13 - 4th) J.Moody 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:09 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at ILL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 39(0:01 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
