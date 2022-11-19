Drive Chart
Key Players
M. Crosby 33 RB
105 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
C. Camp 2 RB
111 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:50
A.Zita 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.
16
plays
80
yds
6:43
pos
0
3
Touchdown 8:04
M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 3 yards. M.Crosby for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
63
yds
6:44
pos
6
3
Point After TD 8:04
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 3:53
C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 4 yards. C.Camp for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
79
yds
4:11
pos
7
9
Point After TD 3:53
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Field Goal 0:03
A.Zita 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.
6
plays
59
yds
00:57
pos
7
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:24
C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 25 yards. C.Camp for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
46
yds
1:26
pos
7
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:24
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
7
19
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:36
M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 6 yards. M.Crosby for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
76
yds
6:48
pos
13
19
Point After TD 12:36
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Touchdown 5:58
C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 33 yards. C.Camp for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
58
yds
00:52
pos
14
25
Point After TD 5:58
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
26
Touchdown 3:05
M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 11 yards. M.Crosby for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
64
yds
2:53
pos
20
26
Point After TD 3:05
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
26
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 19
Rushing 10 6
Passing 7 11
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-16
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 350 414
Total Plays 67 62
Avg Gain 5.2 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 137 146
Rush Attempts 36 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.6
Yards Passing 213 268
Comp. - Att. 23-31 20-30
Yards Per Pass 6.0 7.7
Penalties - Yards 6-60 6-46
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-48.0 5-44.8
Return Yards -3 38
Punts - Returns 1--3 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-37
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 3-8 0701421
Charlotte 3-9 0136726
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, NC
 213 PASS YDS 268
137 RUSH YDS 146
350 TOTAL YDS 414
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lyddy  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 213 0 2 119.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 474 3 2 122.7
L. Lyddy 23/31 213 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 105 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 741 5
M. Crosby 21 105 3 20
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 286 2
C. Thornton 9 46 0 16
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
S. Harris 1 -4 0 -4
L. Lyddy  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 1
L. Lyddy 5 -10 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Allen  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 406 4
C. Allen 8 3 82 0 39
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 9 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 542 5
S. Harris 9 9 51 0 27
N. Jones  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 1
N. Jones 3 3 35 0 29
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 852 9
T. Harris 6 5 20 0 8
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
C. Thornton 1 1 15 0 15
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 7 0
M. Crosby 2 2 10 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Carabin  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Carabin 7-2 0.0 0
K. Fisher  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
K. Fisher 5-1 1.0 0
B. Calhoun  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Calhoun 5-1 0.0 0
C. Singleton Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Singleton Jr. 4-1 1.0 0
K. Rose  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Rose 4-0 1.0 0
H. Davis  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
H. Davis 4-2 0.0 0
W. Roberts  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
W. Roberts 3-0 0.0 0
M. Mason  18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Mason 2-1 0.0 0
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Crosby 1-0 0.0 0
M. Turner Jr.  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Turner Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Woods  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lyles  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Lyles 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hall Jr.  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Hall Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
K. Morrison  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Morrison 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/17 32/33
J. Barnes 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McCready  34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
A. McCready 4 48.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 65 0
S. Harris 2 28.5 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 10.3 165 0
S. Harris 1 -3.0 -3 0
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 268 0 0 141.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 2272 22 11 147.7
C. Reynolds 20/30 268 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Camp  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 111 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 82 1
C. Camp 11 111 3 33
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 568 4
S. Byrd 15 52 0 11
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 -28 1
C. Reynolds 4 -12 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Thompson  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 99 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 164 0
T. Thompson 4 4 99 0 37
E. Spencer  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 886 9
E. Spencer 7 5 57 0 17
Q. Patten  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
Q. Patten 5 4 51 0 22
G. DuBose  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 757 9
G. DuBose 3 1 30 0 30
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 206 1
S. Byrd 4 2 16 0 9
E. Minter Jr.  15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 105 0
E. Minter Jr. 1 1 9 0 9
J. Clemons  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 1
J. Clemons 2 1 6 0 6
J. Reynolds  22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Reynolds 2 2 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Howard  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Howard 6-2 0.0 0
M. Watts  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
M. Watts 5-1 0.0 1
P. Bemah  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
P. Bemah 4-0 1.0 0
T. Bly  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Bly 4-0 0.0 0
S. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Rogers 4-2 0.0 0
K. Wardlow  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Wardlow 3-1 1.0 0
B. Whitehead  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Whitehead 3-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Neal  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Neal 2-1 0.0 0
C. Monroe  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Monroe 2-1 0.0 0
B. Ragland  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Ragland 1-0 0.0 0
S. Parker  14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
C. Burden  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Burden 1-0 0.0 0
B. Turner  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Turner 1-4 0.0 0
A. Grose  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Grose 1-2 0.0 0
L. Williams  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Williams 1-0 0.0 1
D. Smith  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Siddiq 1-1 0.0 0
R. Williford  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Williford 1-0 0.0 0
D. Morgan  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Morgan 0-1 0.0 0
B. Mazangu  48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Mazangu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Zita  28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 34/34
A. Zita 2/2 23 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rice  37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
B. Rice 5 44.8 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
S. Byrd 2 11.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. DuBose 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 9.4 75 0
G. DuBose 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 25 1:58 3 3 Punt
10:42 LATECH 42 4:09 10 32 Blocked FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 LATECH 25 6:44 15 75 TD
3:53 LATECH 21 1:45 3 -1 Punt
1:23 LATECH 15 0:23 4 29 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 LATECH 20 4:11 8 77 INT
7:33 LATECH 20 1:43 3 -10 Punt
4:24 LATECH 25 6:48 12 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:35 LATECH 12 1:45 3 2 Punt
5:58 LATECH 36 2:53 7 64 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 CHARLO 15 2:20 3 -6 Punt
6:33 CHARLO 26 6:43 16 70 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:04 CHARLO 21 4:11 10 79 TD
2:08 CHARLO 41 0:45 3 7 Punt
1:00 LATECH 39 0:57 6 59 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 35 1:04 3 8 Punt
9:45 CHARLO 42 2:12 3 3 Punt
5:50 LATECH 46 1:26 4 46 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 CHARLO 13 4:01 7 46 Punt
6:50 CHARLO 42 0:52 2 58 TD
3:05 CHARLO 25 3:05 7 39 Game

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Turner; C.Monroe at LT 26.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 26
(14:28 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Neal; S.Rogers at LT 25.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25
(13:52 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at LT 28.
Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 28
(13:18 - 1st) A.McCready punts 57 yards to CHA 15 Center-N.White. Downed by M.Turner.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(13:02 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 15. Catch made by J.Reynolds at CHA 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at CHA 13.
Penalty
2 & 12 - CHARLO 13
(12:27 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-P.Askew False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 17 - CHARLO 8
(12:19 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 14.
Sack
3 & 11 - CHARLO 14
(11:31 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 9 for -5 yards (C.Singleton)
Punt
4 & 16 - CHARLO 9
(10:54 - 1st) B.Rice punts 46 yards to LT 45 Center-C.Lyons. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 45. Tackled by K.Blake at LT 42.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Blocked FG (10 plays, 32 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(10:42 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Whitehead at LT 48.
+14 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 48
(10:18 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at CHA 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(9:55 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 34 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Robinson at CHA 34.
No Gain
2 & 6 - LATECH 34
(9:18 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen (B.Whitehead).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 34
(9:12 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at CHA 33.
+7 YD
4 & 5 - LATECH 33
(8:29 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by S.Harris at CHA 33. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Neal at CHA 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26
(8:02 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by N.Jones at CHA 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 24.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 24
(7:24 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 24
(7:20 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; K.Wardlow at CHA 26.
4 & 10 - LATECH 33
(6:39 - 1st) J.Barnes 43 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-N.White Holder-A.McCready. CHA blocked the kick. CHA recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by LT at CHA 26.

CHAR
49ers
 - Field Goal (16 plays, 70 yards, 6:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(6:33 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to CHA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at CHA 28.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 28
(5:52 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by J.Reynolds at CHA 28. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Roberts at CHA 30.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 30
(5:46 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at CHA 39.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(5:01 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun; K.Fisher at CHA 38.
+9 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 38
(4:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 38. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Calhoun at CHA 47.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 47
(4:09 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at CHA 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(3:36 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to CHA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at CHA 49.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(3:04 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to LT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at LT 49.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 49
(2:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by S.Byrd at LT 49. Gain of 9 yards. S.Byrd ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(1:44 - 1st) C.Reynolds scrambles to LT 30 for yards. C.Reynolds ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CHA-J.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - CHARLO 50
(1:14 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
+11 YD
2 & 20 - CHARLO 50
(1:01 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to LT 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 39.
+30 YD
3 & 9 - CHARLO 39
(0:39 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 39. Catch made by G.Dubose at LT 39. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 9.
No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9
(0:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer (M.Brooks).
+5 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 9
(0:20 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to LT 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 4.
No Gain
3 & Goal - CHARLO 4
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CHARLO 12
(14:50 - 2nd) A.Zita 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 75 yards, 6:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:48 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(14:48 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at LT 29.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 29
(14:27 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq; D.Morgan at LT 30.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 30
(13:50 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at LT 38.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(13:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at LT 36.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - LATECH 36
(12:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Ragland at LT 40.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 40
(12:18 - 2nd) L.Lyddy scrambles to LT 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at LT 48.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48
(11:43 - 2nd) L.Lyddy rushed to LT 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at LT 44.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - LATECH 44
(11:02 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at LT 48.
Penalty
3 & 10 - LATECH 48
(10:25 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris. PENALTY on CHA-G.Howard Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(10:19 - 2nd) S.Harris rushed to CHA 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 44.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - LATECH 44
(9:49 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by N.Jones at CHA 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 40.
+36 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 40
(9:20 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by C.Allen at CHA 40. Gain of 36 yards. C.Allen ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CHA-M.Watts Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 4
(8:56 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 3.
No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 3
(8:16 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen (B.Whitehead).
No Gain
3 & Goal - LATECH 3
(8:11 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris (G.Howard).
+3 YD
4 & Goal - LATECH 3
(8:06 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 3 yards. M.Crosby for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:04 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 79 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:04 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 53 yards from LT 35 to the CHA 12. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mason at CHA 21.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21
(7:57 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at CHA 23.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 23
(7:20 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 23. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at CHA 40.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(7:02 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at CHA 47.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 47
(6:40 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at CHA 46.
+18 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 46
(6:02 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 46. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(5:34 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to LT 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; D.Hall at LT 30.
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 30
(5:02 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
+17 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 30
(4:53 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by E.Spencer at LT 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; M.Mason at LT 13.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(4:28 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 13. Catch made by E.Spencer at LT 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 4.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4
(3:59 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 4 yards. C.Camp for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:53 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:53 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Burden at LT 21.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21
(3:47 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at LT 28.
-3 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 28
(3:13 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at LT 25.
Sack
3 & 6 - LATECH 25
(2:25 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 20 for -5 yards (K.Wardlow)
Punt
4 & 11 - LATECH 20
(2:18 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 40 yards to CHA 40 Center-N.White. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 40. Tackled by M.Turner at CHA 41.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(2:08 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; M.Carabin at CHA 48.
No Gain
2 & 3 - CHARLO 48
(1:42 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CHARLO 48
(1:35 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
Punt
4 & 3 - CHARLO 48
(1:31 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 37 yards to LT 15 Center-C.Lyons. Out of bounds.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Interception (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15
(1:23 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 15. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 15. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Whitehead at LT 17.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 17
(1:18 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
+27 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 17
(1:14 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 17. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Rogers at LT 44.
Int
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(1:06 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 35. Intercepted by L.Williams at CHA 35. Tackled by M.Mason at CHA 35.

CHAR
49ers
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 59 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(1:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 35. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 39.
+37 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(0:46 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 39. Catch made by T.Thompson at LT 39. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 2.
No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(0:37 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to LT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 2.
No Gain
2 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(0:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
Sack
3 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(0:24 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at LT 6 for -4 yards (K.Rose)
Field Goal
4 & 6 - CHARLO 13
(0:03 - 2nd) A.Zita 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 54 yards from LT 35 to the CHA 11. Out of bounds.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(15:00 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 1 yards. S.Byrd ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 36
(14:37 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 43.
No Gain
3 & 2 - CHARLO 43
(14:10 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
Punt
4 & 2 - CHARLO 43
(14:06 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 57 yards to LT End Zone Center-C.Lyons. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Interception (8 plays, 77 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(13:56 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at LT 30.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 30
(13:44 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at LT 29.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 29
(13:12 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at LT 35.
+39 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 35
(12:29 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 35. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Rogers at CHA 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26
(11:50 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 23.
+20 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 23
(11:06 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 3 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 3.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LATECH 3
(10:33 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson; S.Rogers at CHA 3.
Int
2 & 3 - LATECH 3
(9:56 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 5. Intercepted by M.Watts at CHA 5. Tackled by M.Crosby at CHA 42.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42
(9:45 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at CHA 47.
Penalty
2 & 5 - CHARLO 47
(9:08 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at CHA 47. PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 37
(8:42 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; D.Hall at CHA 36.
+9 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 36
(8:05 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 45.
Punt
4 & 7 - CHARLO 45
(7:40 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 55 yards to LT End Zone Center-C.Lyons. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(7:33 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 20. Gain of yards. S.Harris ran out of bounds. PENALTY on LT-G.Hebert Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - LATECH 10
(7:13 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at LT 12.
No Gain
2 & 18 - LATECH 12
(6:36 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen (S.Rogers).
Penalty
3 & 18 - LATECH 12
(6:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 23 - LATECH 7
(6:28 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 7. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 7. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Howard at LT 10.
Punt
4 & 20 - LATECH 10
(5:59 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 51 yards to CHA 39 Center-N.White. Downed by M.Turner. PENALTY on LT-B.Calhoun Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(5:50 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for Q.Patten.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(5:46 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by J.Clemons at LT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 40.
+15 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 40
(5:10 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by E.Spencer at LT 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 25.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(4:33 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 25 yards. C.Camp for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(4:24 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(4:24 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at LT 27.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 27
(3:55 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Wardlow at LT 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43
(3:24 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; B.Mazangu at LT 47.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 47
(2:47 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wardlow at CHA 49.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 49
(2:04 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at CHA 42.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(1:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 47
(1:09 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Howard; B.Turner at CHA 41.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 41
(0:29 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Burden at CHA 39.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 39
(15:00 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 38.
Penalty
4 & 6 - LATECH 38
(14:23 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on CHA-T.Bly Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34
(14:23 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Turner; A.Grose at CHA 22.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 22
(14:01 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Howard; B.Turner at CHA 18.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 18
(13:21 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 6.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 6
(12:43 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 6 yards. M.Crosby for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:36 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (7 plays, 46 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:36 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Villanueva at CHA 13.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(12:32 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 13. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 20.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 20
(11:55 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at CHA 19.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 19
(11:18 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at CHA 24.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(10:44 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LT at CHA 42.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42
(10:11 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for Q.Patten. PENALTY on LT-R.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(10:04 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at LT 47 for -4 yards (K.Fisher)
+6 YD
2 & 14 - CHARLO 47
(9:18 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to LT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles; H.Davis at LT 41.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARLO 41
(8:48 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for J.Clemons (M.Carabin).
Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 41
(8:43 - 4th) B.Rice punts 29 yards to LT 12 Center-C.Lyons. Out of bounds.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12
(8:35 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at LT 8.
+1 YD
2 & 14 - LATECH 8
(8:14 - 4th) L.Lyddy rushed to LT 9 for 1 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 9
(7:41 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 9. Catch made by M.Crosby at LT 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at LT 14.
Punt
4 & 8 - LATECH 14
(7:02 - 4th) A.McCready punts 44 yards to CHA 42 Center-N.White. Downed by LT.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42
(6:50 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to LT 33 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 33.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(6:06 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 33 yards. C.Camp for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:58 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:58 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Laros at LT 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36
(5:51 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at LT 42.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 42
(5:19 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at LT 50.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50
(4:50 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 50. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at CHA 35.
Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 35
(4:30 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at CHA 45 for -10 yards (P.Bemah)
+29 YD
2 & 20 - LATECH 45
(3:53 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by N.Jones at CHA 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at CHA 16.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(3:25 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 16. Catch made by M.Crosby at CHA 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 11.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 11
(3:10 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 11 yards. M.Crosby for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:05 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - End of Game (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:05 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 63 yards from LT 35 to the CHA 2. Fair catch by S.Byrd.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(3:05 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at CHA 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(2:41 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at CHA 49.
Penalty
2 & 8 - CHARLO 49
(2:35 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on LT-H.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(2:31 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to LT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 40.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40
(2:25 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to LT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 37.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 37
(2:18 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to LT 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(1:36 - 4th) CHA kneels at the LT 26. PENALTY on CHA-A.Gist False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 31
(1:34 - 4th) CHA kneels at the LT 35.
-1 YD
2 & 19 - CHARLO 35
(0:53 - 4th) CHA kneels at the LT 36.
