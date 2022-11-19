Drive Chart
|LATECH
|CHARLO
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 14:50
A.Zita 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.
16
plays
80
yds
6:43
pos
0
3
Touchdown 8:04
M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 3 yards. M.Crosby for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
63
yds
6:44
pos
6
3
Touchdown 3:53
C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 4 yards. C.Camp for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
79
yds
4:11
pos
7
9
Field Goal 0:03
A.Zita 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.
6
plays
59
yds
00:57
pos
7
13
Touchdown 4:24
C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 25 yards. C.Camp for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
46
yds
1:26
pos
7
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:24
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
7
19
Touchdown 12:36
M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 6 yards. M.Crosby for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
76
yds
6:48
pos
13
19
Touchdown 5:58
C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 33 yards. C.Camp for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
58
yds
00:52
pos
14
25
Touchdown 3:05
M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 11 yards. M.Crosby for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
64
yds
2:53
pos
20
26
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|350
|414
|Total Plays
|67
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|146
|Rush Attempts
|36
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|213
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.0
|5-44.8
|Return Yards
|-3
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|23/31
|213
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|21
|105
|3
|20
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|9
|46
|0
|16
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|5
|-10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|8
|3
|82
|0
|39
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|9
|9
|51
|0
|27
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|3
|3
|35
|0
|29
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|6
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner Jr. 26 DB
|M. Turner Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 11 DB
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|4
|48.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|28.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|20/30
|268
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Camp 2 RB
|C. Camp
|11
|111
|3
|33
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|15
|52
|0
|11
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|4
|-12
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|4
|4
|99
|0
|37
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|7
|5
|57
|0
|17
|
Q. Patten 89 WR
|Q. Patten
|5
|4
|51
|0
|22
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Reynolds 22 WR
|J. Reynolds
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bly 31 DB
|T. Bly
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Rogers 6 DB
|S. Rogers
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wardlow 7 DE
|K. Wardlow
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 10 DB
|D. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Neal 29 DB
|M. Neal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ragland 51 DL
|B. Ragland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 S
|S. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Burden 8 LB
|C. Burden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turner 44 LB
|B. Turner
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 23 DB
|A. Grose
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 24 DB
|L. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Smith 50 DL
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mazangu 48 DL
|B. Mazangu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|2/2
|23
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|5
|44.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Turner; C.Monroe at LT 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(14:28 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Neal; S.Rogers at LT 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25(13:52 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at LT 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 28(13:18 - 1st) A.McCready punts 57 yards to CHA 15 Center-N.White. Downed by M.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(13:02 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 15. Catch made by J.Reynolds at CHA 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at CHA 13.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - CHARLO 13(12:27 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-P.Askew False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - CHARLO 8(12:19 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 14.
|Sack
3 & 11 - CHARLO 14(11:31 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 9 for -5 yards (C.Singleton)
|Punt
4 & 16 - CHARLO 9(10:54 - 1st) B.Rice punts 46 yards to LT 45 Center-C.Lyons. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 45. Tackled by K.Blake at LT 42.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(10:42 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Whitehead at LT 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 48(10:18 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at CHA 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(9:55 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 34 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Robinson at CHA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LATECH 34(9:18 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen (B.Whitehead).
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 34(9:12 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at CHA 33.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - LATECH 33(8:29 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by S.Harris at CHA 33. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Neal at CHA 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(8:02 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by N.Jones at CHA 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 24(7:24 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 24(7:20 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; K.Wardlow at CHA 26.
4 & 10 - LATECH 33(6:39 - 1st) J.Barnes 43 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-N.White Holder-A.McCready. CHA blocked the kick. CHA recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by LT at CHA 26.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26(6:33 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to CHA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at CHA 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 28(5:52 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by J.Reynolds at CHA 28. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Roberts at CHA 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 30(5:46 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at CHA 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(5:01 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun; K.Fisher at CHA 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 38(4:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 38. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Calhoun at CHA 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 47(4:09 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at CHA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(3:36 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to CHA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at CHA 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 49(3:04 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to LT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at LT 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 49(2:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by S.Byrd at LT 49. Gain of 9 yards. S.Byrd ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(1:44 - 1st) C.Reynolds scrambles to LT 30 for yards. C.Reynolds ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CHA-J.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CHARLO 50(1:14 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - CHARLO 50(1:01 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to LT 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 39.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - CHARLO 39(0:39 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 39. Catch made by G.Dubose at LT 39. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 9(0:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer (M.Brooks).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 9(0:20 - 1st) C.Camp rushed to LT 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CHARLO 4(15:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CHARLO 12(14:50 - 2nd) A.Zita 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:48 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at LT 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(14:27 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq; D.Morgan at LT 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 30(13:50 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at LT 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(13:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at LT 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - LATECH 36(12:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Ragland at LT 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 40(12:18 - 2nd) L.Lyddy scrambles to LT 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at LT 48.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(11:43 - 2nd) L.Lyddy rushed to LT 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at LT 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - LATECH 44(11:02 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at LT 48.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LATECH 48(10:25 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris. PENALTY on CHA-G.Howard Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(10:19 - 2nd) S.Harris rushed to CHA 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - LATECH 44(9:49 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by N.Jones at CHA 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 40.
|+36 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 40(9:20 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by C.Allen at CHA 40. Gain of 36 yards. C.Allen ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CHA-M.Watts Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 4(8:56 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 3(8:16 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen (B.Whitehead).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LATECH 3(8:11 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris (G.Howard).
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - LATECH 3(8:06 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 3 yards. M.Crosby for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 53 yards from LT 35 to the CHA 12. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mason at CHA 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(7:57 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at CHA 23.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 23(7:20 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 23. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at CHA 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(7:02 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at CHA 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 47(6:40 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at CHA 46.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 46(6:02 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 46. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(5:34 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to LT 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; D.Hall at LT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 30(5:02 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 30(4:53 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by E.Spencer at LT 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; M.Mason at LT 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(4:28 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 13. Catch made by E.Spencer at LT 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4(3:59 - 2nd) C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 4 yards. C.Camp for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Burden at LT 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(3:47 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at LT 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 28(3:13 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at LT 25.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LATECH 25(2:25 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 20 for -5 yards (K.Wardlow)
|Punt
4 & 11 - LATECH 20(2:18 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 40 yards to CHA 40 Center-N.White. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 40. Tackled by M.Turner at CHA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(2:08 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; M.Carabin at CHA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CHARLO 48(1:42 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHARLO 48(1:35 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHARLO 48(1:31 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 37 yards to LT 15 Center-C.Lyons. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(1:23 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 15. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 15. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Whitehead at LT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 17(1:18 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 17(1:14 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 17. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Rogers at LT 44.
|Int
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(1:06 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 35. Intercepted by L.Williams at CHA 35. Tackled by M.Mason at CHA 35.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(1:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 35. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 39.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 39(0:46 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 39. Catch made by T.Thompson at LT 39. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(0:37 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to LT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHARLO 2(0:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|Sack
3 & Goal - CHARLO 2(0:24 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at LT 6 for -4 yards (K.Rose)
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CHARLO 13(0:03 - 2nd) A.Zita 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Lyons Holder-B.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 54 yards from LT 35 to the CHA 11. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(15:00 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 1 yards. S.Byrd ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 36(14:37 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CHARLO 43(14:10 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CHARLO 43(14:06 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 57 yards to LT End Zone Center-C.Lyons. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(13:56 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at LT 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(13:44 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at LT 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 29(13:12 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at LT 35.
|+39 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 35(12:29 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 35. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Rogers at CHA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(11:50 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 23.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 23(11:06 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 3 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LATECH 3(10:33 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson; S.Rogers at CHA 3.
|Int
2 & 3 - LATECH 3(9:56 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 5. Intercepted by M.Watts at CHA 5. Tackled by M.Crosby at CHA 42.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(9:45 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at CHA 47.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CHARLO 47(9:08 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at CHA 47. PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 37(8:42 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to CHA 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; D.Hall at CHA 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 36(8:05 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 45.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHARLO 45(7:40 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 55 yards to LT End Zone Center-C.Lyons. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(7:33 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 20. Gain of yards. S.Harris ran out of bounds. PENALTY on LT-G.Hebert Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - LATECH 10(7:13 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at LT 12.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - LATECH 12(6:36 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen (S.Rogers).
|Penalty
3 & 18 - LATECH 12(6:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 23 - LATECH 7(6:28 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 7. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 7. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Howard at LT 10.
|Punt
4 & 20 - LATECH 10(5:59 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 51 yards to CHA 39 Center-N.White. Downed by M.Turner. PENALTY on LT-B.Calhoun Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(5:50 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for Q.Patten.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46(5:46 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by J.Clemons at LT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 40(5:10 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by E.Spencer at LT 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:33 - 3rd) C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 25 yards. C.Camp for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:24 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(4:24 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at LT 27.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 27(3:55 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Wardlow at LT 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(3:24 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; B.Mazangu at LT 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 47(2:47 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wardlow at CHA 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 49(2:04 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at CHA 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(1:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 47(1:09 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Howard; B.Turner at CHA 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 41(0:29 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Burden at CHA 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 39(15:00 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 38.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - LATECH 38(14:23 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on CHA-T.Bly Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(14:23 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Turner; A.Grose at CHA 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(14:01 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CHA 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Howard; B.Turner at CHA 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 18(13:21 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CHA 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 6(12:43 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 6 yards. M.Crosby for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Villanueva at CHA 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(12:32 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 13. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at CHA 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 20(11:55 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at CHA 19.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 19(11:18 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at CHA 24.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(10:44 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LT at CHA 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(10:11 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for Q.Patten. PENALTY on LT-R.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(10:04 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at LT 47 for -4 yards (K.Fisher)
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - CHARLO 47(9:18 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to LT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles; H.Davis at LT 41.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARLO 41(8:48 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for J.Clemons (M.Carabin).
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 41(8:43 - 4th) B.Rice punts 29 yards to LT 12 Center-C.Lyons. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(8:35 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at LT 8.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - LATECH 8(8:14 - 4th) L.Lyddy rushed to LT 9 for 1 yards.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 9(7:41 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 9. Catch made by M.Crosby at LT 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at LT 14.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LATECH 14(7:02 - 4th) A.McCready punts 44 yards to CHA 42 Center-N.White. Downed by LT.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(6:50 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to LT 33 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(6:06 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to LT End Zone for 33 yards. C.Camp for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Laros at LT 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(5:51 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at LT 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 42(5:19 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at LT 50.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(4:50 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 50. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at CHA 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(4:30 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at CHA 45 for -10 yards (P.Bemah)
|+29 YD
2 & 20 - LATECH 45(3:53 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by N.Jones at CHA 45. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by T.Bly at CHA 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(3:25 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to CHA 16. Catch made by M.Crosby at CHA 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 11(3:10 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CHA End Zone for 11 yards. M.Crosby for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 63 yards from LT 35 to the CHA 2. Fair catch by S.Byrd.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(3:05 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at CHA 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(2:41 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at CHA 49.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CHARLO 49(2:35 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on LT-H.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(2:31 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to LT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40(2:25 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to LT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 37(2:18 - 4th) C.Camp rushed to LT 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26(1:36 - 4th) CHA kneels at the LT 26. PENALTY on CHA-A.Gist False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 31(1:34 - 4th) CHA kneels at the LT 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 19 - CHARLO 35(0:53 - 4th) CHA kneels at the LT 36.
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0