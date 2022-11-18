|
|
|SMU
|TULANE
Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Michael Pratt used his feet and his right arm to dissect SMU's defense with ruthless efficiency and send Tulane into a high-stakes regular-season finale with no shortage of confidence.
Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three scores, and No. 21 Tulane capitalized on a slew of SMU mistakes to beat the Mustangs 59-24 on Thursday night.
''I didn't know it was going to be like that,'' Pratt said of the resounding end to SMU's seven-game winning streak in the series. ''I thought a little bit more of a shootout. Defense did a phenomenal job. On offense, we just took care of the ball, marched down the field and scored.''
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears carried 13 times for 121 yards - his fifth straight game eclipsing 100 yards rushing - and finished with two TDs rushing and one receiving.
''Just a hard-running dude - got great speed and lateral movement,'' said Tulane coach Willie Fritz, whose offense totaled 310 yards on the ground. ''You're not going to arm tackle him. When you can run it effectively, it opens everything up.''
Now Tulane (9-2, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) can clinch a berth in the conference title game by winning its regular-season finale at Cincinnati.
SMU (6-5, 4-3) came in as one of the top offenses in the AAC, averaging 486.4 yards and a league-high 40.3 points per game. But the Mustangs were plagued by dropped passes and five turnovers as they dropped out of contention for a conference title game berth.
''Their defense has been really good, No. 1 in our league all year for a reason,'' SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. ''They don't give up explosive plays. We knew that. So you could tell when we fell behind, it was just tough.''
Tanner Mordecai was intercepted twice and lost a fumble when he was sacked by Darius Hodges. SMU fumbled five times in all, losing three.
''You can't turn the ball over five times, give up 300 yards rushing and beat anybody at any level of football,'' Lashlee said. ''We pretty much did everything you can do to get beat and got our teeth kicked in.''
The Mustangs' first turnover came on a muffed punt by Roderick Daniels that Tulane long snapper Ethan Hudak recovered on the SMU 7. That set up Spears' TD reception to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter.
A muffed punt by Tulane returner Jha'Quan Jackson deep in Green Wave territory looked like a potential momentum changer when SMU immediately converted that break into a 19-yard TD pass from Mordecai to RJ Maryland. But the Green Wave responded quickly with Pratt's 26-yard, tackle-slipping scoring run.
Tulane opened the second half by widening its lead to 35-7 on Pratt's floating, 26-yard timing pass to Shae Wyatt, who made an over-the-shoulder catch and narrowly got his feet in bounds before falling out of the left side of the end zone.
One play after Tulane safety Lummie Young intercepted Mordecai, Pratt found Wyatt again - this time well behind the SMU defense for a 46-yard score that made it 49-7.
''We just stayed on their necks, stayed playing our style of football for four quarters,'' said Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson, who had a game-high 12 tackles. ''We've been losing to those guys for a minute. So, it feels good to finally get a win on the board against them.''
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: The Mustangs' error-filled performance belied their recent form. SMU entered the game having won four of five - with its lone loss in that stretch by just 2 points to No. 22 Cincinnati on Oct. 22 - to get back in the AAC race.
Tulane: After struggling a week earlier to stop UCF running QB John Rhys Plumlee, Tulane's conference-leading defense returned to form against SMU's pass-heavy attack.
''Last week we played an athletic team that really got us out of our scheme,'' Anderson said. ''This week we just emphasized going back to our basics, doing what we do best, which is running around making tackles and covering.''
The Green Wave handed SMU its most lopsided loss of the season. Pratt became the fourth QB this season to have at least three TDs passing and rushing in one game. The others are LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Plumlee. Wyatt finished with three catches for 104 yards.
UP NEXT
SMU: Hosts Navy on Nov. 19.
Tulane: Visits Cincinnati on Nov. 25.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25.
|
T. Mordecai
8 QB
298 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
141 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 70 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|20
|Rushing
|11
|14
|Passing
|18
|4
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-20
|0-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|470
|451
|Total Plays
|96
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|310
|Rush Attempts
|44
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|329
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|35-52
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|329
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|310
|
|
|470
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|32/49
|298
|2
|2
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|3/3
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|18
|82
|0
|14
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|9
|29
|0
|7
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|3
|18
|1
|11
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|8
|0
|0
|11
|
A. Upshaw 23 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|8
|7
|62
|0
|13
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|10
|6
|61
|2
|19
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|5
|3
|60
|0
|38
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|9
|6
|41
|0
|11
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|4
|3
|30
|0
|18
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|3
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|5
|3
|14
|0
|12
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
A. Upshaw 23 WR
|A. Upshaw
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|8-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sandjo-Njiki 98 DT
|M. Sandjo-Njiki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Samuels 11 DE
|J. Samuels
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
F. Parker 31 CB
|F. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 58 DE
|I. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 39 DT
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DT
|J. Aho
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|1/2
|30
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|44.7
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|2
|23.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|9/14
|141
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|13
|121
|2
|48
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|8
|75
|0
|29
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|10
|70
|3
|26
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|7
|39
|0
|29
|
J. Coltrin 38 RB
|J. Coltrin
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Horton 12 QB
|K. Horton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|4
|3
|104
|2
|48
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Platt Jr. 45 LB
|C. Platt Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douglas 12 DB
|D. Douglas
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Hamilton 70 DL
|K. Hamilton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lunz 44 DL
|M. Lunz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mestayer II 30 S
|J. Mestayer II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dixon 49 DL
|A. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 46 DB
|C. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 75 OL
|J. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rattan 43 DB
|R. Rattan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Presley 24 DB
|T. Presley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 8 DL
|C. Hatcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/1
|33
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|4
|45.8
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|59.0
|63
|0
|
J. Kahn 48 TE
|J. Kahn
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|-1.5
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 25. Gain of 20 yards. D.Goffney ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(14:36 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at SMU 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 47(14:16 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 48(13:34 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at TUL 49.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - SMU 49(12:47 - 1st) PENALTY on SMU-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SMU 46(12:37 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 39 yards to TUL 15 Center-SMU. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 15. Tackled by C.Cromartie at TUL 19.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(12:29 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 25 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at TUL 44. PENALTY on SMU-N.Paul Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(12:12 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-J.Remetich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - TULANE 39(12:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-P.Pines False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - TULANE 34(11:55 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by T.James at TUL 34. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Slade-Matautia at TUL 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - TULANE 41(11:25 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston; G.Wiley at TUL 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 46(10:51 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at TUL 49.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TULANE 49(10:51 - 1st) PENALTY on SMU-S.Westfall Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(10:27 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by L.Keys at SMU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Chatman at SMU 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 29(10:19 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; B.Massey at SMU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(9:31 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 16(8:50 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 16. Catch made by S.Clayton at SMU 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 15(8:26 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 12.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 12(8:04 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(7:43 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 6(7:07 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to SMU End Zone for 6 yards. M.Pratt for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:01 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; T.Phillips at SMU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 35(6:41 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 35(6:36 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 35(6:30 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 35(6:25 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards to TUL 19 Center-SMU. Downed by W.Benton.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(6:13 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 19. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 19. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TUL 49.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(5:53 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 3 for 48 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 3(5:30 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 2(5:09 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Spears for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:06 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at SMU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 33(4:34 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 33. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SMU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(4:10 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson at SMU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 45(3:46 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson; K.Hamilton at SMU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SMU 47(3:04 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson; L.Young at SMU 47.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SMU 47(2:26 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(2:21 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Aho; I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULANE 45(1:45 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 45(1:38 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels; D.Levelston at SMU 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 44(0:58 - 1st) C.Glover punts 37 yards to SMU 7 Center-E.Hudak. R.Daniels MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-E.Hudak at SMU 7. Tackled by SMU at SMU 7.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 7(0:49 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 5(0:06 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 5. Catch made by T.Spears at SMU 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Spears for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(14:55 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins; D.Williams at SMU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 25(14:28 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 25(14:20 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 25(14:14 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards to TUL 26 Center-SMU. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 26. J.Jackson FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-C.Adimora at TUL 19. Tackled by TUL at SMU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TUL End Zone. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Palmer at SMU 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:42 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to SMU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 38(13:09 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 38. Catch made by J.Jackson at SMU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels at SMU 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(12:32 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to SMU End Zone for 26 yards. M.Pratt for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:22 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(12:22 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at SMU 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 37(12:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on TUL-L.Brooks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - SMU 48(12:01 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at TUL 21. Intercepted by D.Douglas at TUL 21. Tackled by SMU at TUL 21.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(11:54 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Sandjo-Njiki at TUL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TULANE 19(11:17 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at TUL 19.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULANE 19(10:36 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 16 for -3 yards (J.Samuels; I.Slade-Matautia)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULANE 16(10:01 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 54 yards to SMU 30 Center-TUL. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 30. Tackled by K.Harrison at SMU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(9:52 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at SMU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 36(9:37 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at SMU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(9:21 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at SMU 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 43(8:59 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; T.Phillips at SMU 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 47(8:18 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; D.Douglas at SMU 50.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 50(7:39 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(7:16 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at TUL 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 41(6:45 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 39(6:11 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(5:52 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by R.Daniels at TUL 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; L.Brooks at TUL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 31(5:24 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 31. Catch made by C.Wheaton at TUL 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Douglas at TUL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 27(4:56 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to TUL 27 for 0 yards. T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by D.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-J.Osborne at TUL 27. Tackled by TUL at TUL 27. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 27(4:05 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 25 for 2 yards. T.Lavine FUMBLES forced by L.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-P.Jenkins at TUL 25. Tackled by SMU at TUL 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:59 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:52 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:46 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by T.James at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at TUL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 30(3:03 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 59 yards to SMU 11 Center-E.Hudak. Downed by TUL.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11(2:50 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 11. Catch made by C.Wheaton at SMU 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SMU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 18(2:33 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(2:15 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 26 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Young at SMU 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 26(1:58 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 31(1:38 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Lavine.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 31(1:31 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(1:16 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Young; N.Anderson at TUL 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 50(1:01 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43(0:40 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to TUL 32 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Douglas at TUL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 32(0:32 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for D.Goffney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 32(0:26 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 32. Catch made by J.Kerley at TUL 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 32(0:20 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|No Good
4 & 10 - SMU 39(0:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(0:10 - 2nd) M.Pratt kneels at the TUL 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TUL End Zone. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(14:47 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 37(14:05 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to SMU 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by F.Parker at SMU 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(13:40 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by S.Wyatt at SMU 26. Gain of 26 yards. S.Wyatt for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:32 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 61 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU 4. Fair catch by B.Massey.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(13:32 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Young; M.Clark at SMU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 31(13:10 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at SMU 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 33(12:43 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 33. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at SMU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(12:22 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Young at TUL 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 49(12:03 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 47(11:32 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 47. Catch made by R.Maryland at TUL 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(11:15 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; N.Anderson at TUL 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 24(10:59 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 20(10:33 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to TUL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hatcher; D.Williams at TUL 18.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SMU 18(9:49 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - SMU 18(9:44 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(9:36 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at TUL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 22(9:01 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 22(8:56 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 22(8:53 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 33 yards to SMU 45 Center-TUL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(8:45 - 3rd) A.Upshaw rushed to SMU 40 for -5 yards. A.Upshaw FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-SMU at SMU 40. Tackled by TUL at SMU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SMU 40(8:19 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|Sack
3 & 15 - SMU 40(8:13 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 33 for -7 yards (D.Hodges) T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-TUL at SMU 33. Tackled by SMU at SMU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(8:04 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 12 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moses at SMU 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(7:40 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to SMU End Zone for 12 yards. T.Spears for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:32 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU 1. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Williams at SMU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27(7:24 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 27. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at SMU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 29(6:55 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.McDaniel.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 29(6:51 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by G.Haskin at SMU 29. Gain of 17 yards. G.Haskin ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46(6:33 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 42 for -4 yards (A.Anderson; D.Hodges)
|Sack
2 & 14 - SMU 42(6:08 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 34 for -8 yards (D.Hodges)
|+11 YD
3 & 22 - SMU 34(5:32 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 34. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at SMU 45.
|Int
4 & 11 - SMU 45(4:53 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at TUL 45. Intercepted by L.Young at TUL 45. Tackled by SMU at SMU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(4:46 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 48. Catch made by S.Wyatt at SMU 48. Gain of 48 yards. S.Wyatt for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:37 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; T.Phillips at SMU 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 27(4:15 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 27. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at SMU 36.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(3:57 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 36. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26(3:46 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by D.Goffney at TUL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 24(3:26 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 24. Catch made by R.Rice at TUL 24. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Platt at TUL 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 18(3:21 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins; N.Taliancich at TUL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 16(2:35 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 16(2:25 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 13(1:59 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 13. Catch made by R.Maryland at TUL 13. Gain of 13 yards. R.Maryland for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 36 yards from SMU 35 to the TUL 29. K.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at TUL 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(1:53 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 42 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moses at SMU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(1:13 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 38(0:33 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sandjo-Njiki at SMU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(15:00 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 26(14:26 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley; D.Brown at SMU 17.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(13:46 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 1 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at SMU 1. SMU challenged the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by SMU.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 1(13:29 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 1(12:43 - 4th) M.Pratt scrambles to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Pratt for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(12:34 - 4th) PENALTY on SMU-G.Wiley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 50 yards from TUL 50 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 25(12:34 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by TUL at SMU 29. PENALTY on SMU-T.Mordecai Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 21(12:25 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 21. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mestayer at SMU 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 32(11:42 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 42(11:27 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SMU 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 46(10:58 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at TUL 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(10:42 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 47. Catch made by A.Upshaw at TUL 47. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Presley at TUL 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 44(10:15 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by R.Maryland at TUL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at TUL 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 39(9:55 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 39. Catch made by A.Upshaw at TUL 39. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Platt at TUL 33.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33(9:40 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by R.Daniels at TUL 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 15(9:21 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on SMU-M.Bryant Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 25(9:17 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by R.Rice at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dixon at TUL 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - SMU 20(8:46 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at TUL 13.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SMU 13(8:07 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SMU 20(7:59 - 4th) C.Rogers 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 30 yards from SMU 35 to the TUL 35. K.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Reid at TUL 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(7:51 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at TUL 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 47(7:11 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to SMU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 45.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(6:30 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to SMU 16 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at SMU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 16(5:56 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to SMU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 16(5:14 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to SMU 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Smith; I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - TULANE 17(4:35 - 4th) K.Horton rushed to SMU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULANE 23(3:45 - 4th) V.Ambrosio 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(3:40 - 4th) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.McDaniel at SMU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton at SMU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(3:15 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lunz at SMU 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 42(2:54 - 4th) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Rattan at SMU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49(2:32 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to TUL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton at TUL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 46(2:06 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to TUL 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Lunz at TUL 46.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 46(1:41 - 4th) K.Jennings pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by T.McDaniel at TUL 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 33. PENALTY on TUL-R.Rattan Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 18(1:32 - 4th) R.Daniels rushed to TUL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton at TUL 13.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 13(1:04 - 4th) R.Daniels rushed to TUL 2 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bailey at TUL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 2(0:55 - 4th) R.Daniels rushed to TUL End Zone for 2 yards. R.Daniels for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 41 yards from SMU 35 to the TUL 24. Fair catch by B.Bohanon.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:51 - 4th) J.Coltrin rushed to TUL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; A.Moses at TUL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(0:28 - 4th) J.Coltrin rushed to TUL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at TUL 30.
