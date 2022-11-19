|
|
|FLA
|VANDY
Vanderbilt ends eight-game skid against Florida 31-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Mike Wright threw three touchdown passes and Vanderbilt upset Florida 31-24 on Saturday afternoon for its second straight Southeastern Conference victory.
Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) took a 7-3 lead and never looked back against Florida (6-5, 3-5). The loss ended a two-game win streak for the Gators, who had won their last eight games against Vanderbilt.
Florida opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek and managed nothing but a 44-yard Mihalek field goal the rest of the half.
Vanderbilt took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Mike Wright connected with Jayden McGowan for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Commodores weren't finished.
With 3:22 left in the first half, Florida's Jason Marshall Jr. fumbled a punt from Vanderbilt's Matthew Hayball at the Gators' 5-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone where it was recovered by Wesley Schelling for the touchdown and a 14-6 Vanderbilt lead at the half.
Florida struck on its first possession of the third quarter. Anthony Richardson found running back Montrell Johnson Jr. on the right side for a 3-yard scoring pass to get the Gators within 14-12. A two-point conversion pass failed.
Wright connected with flanker Gavin Schoenwald for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:22 left in the third and Vanderbilt led 21-12.
Jaylen Mahoney picked off a Richardson pass and the Commodores took over at the Florida 28-yard line. Wright fired a scoring strike to tight end Ben Bresnahan on first down and the Commodores took a 28-12 lead into the final quarter.
Richardson connected with Daejon Reynolds for a 74-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but Florida trailed 28-18 after the two-point conversion pass failed again.
Joseph Bulovas kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:38 left to play to extend Vanderbilt's lead to 31-18.
Richardson passed to Reynolds for a 16-yard score with 3:13 remaining to cap the scoring for Florida.
THE TAKEAWAYS
Florida: The Gators defense extended its shutout streak to seven quarters in a row holding the Commodores to 94 yards in the first quarter including zero yards on the Commodores' first drive.
The streak ended in the second quarter when Vanderbilt took a 7-3 lead. The Gators gave the 81-yard drive by Vanderbilt a huge assist with a pair of 15-yard penalties for unnecessary roughness and a facemask. The Gators were penalized seven times for 80 yards in the game.
Vanderbilt: With the wins at Kentucky and at home against Florida, the Commodores have won two SEC games in a row for the first time since 2018 when they beat Ole Miss and Tennessee. At 5-6 they are one win away from being bowl eligible.
A knack for recovering fumbles continued to be a plus for the Commodores. They entered the game with 10 fumble recoveries tying for second in the SEC and 13th nationally.
UP NEXT
Florida: The Gators are on the road at No. 20 Florida State for the final regular-season game.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores host fifth-ranked Tennessee in the regular-season finale.
---
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
400 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 25 RuYds
|
M. Wright
5 QB
108 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing
|1
|8
|Passing
|16
|6
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|445
|283
|Total Plays
|64
|62
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|175
|Rush Attempts
|21
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|400
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|25-43
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|-5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|400
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|445
|TOTAL YDS
|283
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|25/42
|400
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|11
|32
|0
|15
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|4
|25
|0
|15
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Reynolds 8 WR
|D. Reynolds
|10
|8
|165
|2
|74
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|9
|8
|106
|0
|28
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 16 WR
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|7
|3
|57
|0
|34
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
C. Douglas 12 WR
|C. Douglas
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Odom 87 TE
|J. Odom
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mitchell 10 S
|M. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sapp 94 DL
|T. Sapp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Young 11 CB
|J. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|2/2
|44
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|3
|46.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|10/16
|108
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|3
|3
|23
|1
|10
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|7
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 LB
|C. Taylor
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Richard 34 DB
|J. Richard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sewell 7 S
|M. Sewell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 90 DL
|N. Clifton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Diakite 93 DE
|B. Diakite
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Outtara 98 DL
|Y. Outtara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Agu 92 DE
|D. Agu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 DE
|M. Owusu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|4
|43.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|31.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; A.Burney at VAN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:26 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 25 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at VAN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:48 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:42 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 47 yards to FLA 28 Center-W.Schelling. Fair catch by R.Pearsall.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28(13:35 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by M.Burke at FLA 28. Gain of 3 yards. M.Burke ran out of bounds.
|-18 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 31(13:16 - 1st) FLA rushed to FLA 13 for -18 yards. FLA FUMBLES forced by VAN. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-FLA at FLA 13. Tackled by VAN at FLA 13.
|+27 YD
3 & 25 - FLA 13(12:25 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 13. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Taylor; D.Agu at FLA 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 40(11:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by M.Burke at FLA 40. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; D.Agu at FLA 37. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 40. Catch made by M.Burke at FLA 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; D.Agu at FLA 40. PENALTY on VAN-B.Anderson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 45(11:25 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 45(11:27 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 39.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 39(10:53 - 1st) R.Pearsall rushed to VAN 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 42.
|+31 YD
4 & 7 - FLA 42(10:17 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by D.Reynolds at VAN 42. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 11(9:48 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 11(9:15 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FLA 9(8:27 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - FLA 16(8:25 - 1st) A.Mihalek 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:21 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at VAN 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(7:46 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-G.Hansen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(7:23 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at VAN 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 32(6:45 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at VAN 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(6:36 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; A.Powell-Ryland at VAN 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 38(5:35 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to FLA 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(5:02 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 45(5:00 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to FLA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 38.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 38(4:37 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to FLA 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 39.
|+15 YD
4 & 4 - VANDY 39(3:53 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 39. Catch made by W.Sheppard at FLA 39. Gain of 15 yards. W.Sheppard FUMBLES forced by V.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-J.Hill at FLA 24. Tackled by VAN at FLA 24.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24(3:48 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 24. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Russell; C.Taylor at FLA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 38(3:25 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister; B.Diakite at FLA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 38(2:51 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 38(2:48 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FLA 38(2:42 - 1st) J.Crawshaw punts 43 yards to VAN 19 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(2:35 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 45 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at VAN 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(2:15 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter; C.McClellan at VAN 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 46(1:43 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; J.Boone at VAN 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - VANDY 47(0:51 - 1st) M.Wright scrambles to FLA 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 48. PENALTY on FLA-P.Umanmielen Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(0:33 - 1st) M.Wright rushed to FLA 28 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mitchell at FLA 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 28(15:00 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to FLA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 25.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - VANDY 25(14:20 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to FLA 12 for yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 12. PENALTY on VAN-J.Brammer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - VANDY 35(13:53 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright sacked at FLA 46 for yards (A.Powell-Ryland) PENALTY on FLA-A.Powell-Ryland Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(13:28 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to FLA 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 16(12:46 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to FLA 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at FLA 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 15(12:07 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to FLA 9 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burney at FLA 9.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 9(11:29 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to FLA 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; K.Wilson at FLA 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 11(10:50 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to FLA 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 10(10:10 - 2nd) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 10. Catch made by J.McGowan at FLA 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.McGowan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the FLA End Zone. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Taylor at FLA 25. PENALTY on VAN-M.Edwards Offensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on FLA-D.Wingo Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 35 yards from FLA 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:58 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by D.Reynolds at FLA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor; E.Barr at FLA 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 28(9:25 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by D.Reynolds at FLA 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Worship at FLA 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37(8:58 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor; J.Mahoney at FLA 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 45(8:18 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at FLA 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(7:54 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 41. Catch made by C.Douglas at VAN 41. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Richard at VAN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 31(7:14 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 4 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Richard at VAN 4. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 36(6:46 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 31(6:04 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to VAN 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister; E.Barr at VAN 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 29(5:25 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to VAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor; D.Wright at VAN 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FLA 34(4:44 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 58 yards from FLA 35 to the VAN 7. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Mihalek at VAN 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(4:31 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; V.Miller at VAN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - VANDY 46(3:45 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - VANDY 46(3:37 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 3 - VANDY 46(3:34 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 49 yards to FLA 5 Center-W.Schelling. J.Marshall returned punt from the FLA 5. J.Marshall FUMBLES forced by VAN. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-W.Schelling at FLA End Zone. W.Schelling for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:22 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; J.Lucien at FLA 40. PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:58 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson; J.Mahoney at FLA 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - FLA 23(2:18 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 23. Catch made by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at FLA 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Richard; K.Patterson at FLA 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FLA 32(1:34 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Odom.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FLA 32(1:30 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 58 yards to VAN 10 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by K.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(1:19 - 2nd) M.Wright scrambles to VAN 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at VAN 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 16(0:36 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; S.James at VAN 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 19(0:27 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; P.Umanmielen at VAN 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at FLA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 32(14:37 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; C.Taylor at FLA 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 33(14:00 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 33. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VAN at FLA 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45(13:44 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by D.Reynolds at FLA 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at VAN 40.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 40(13:26 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 45 for -5 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton; C.Taylor at VAN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - FLA 45(12:43 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - FLA 45(12:34 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 45. Catch made by J.Shorter at VAN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 38.
|+28 YD
4 & 8 - FLA 38(11:56 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by J.Shorter at VAN 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 10(11:47 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to VAN 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; A.Orji at VAN 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 5(11:06 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to VAN 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; J.Lucien at VAN 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 3(10:23 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 3. Catch made by M.Johnson at VAN 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:17 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 3rd) A.Mihalek kicks 61 yards from FLA 35 to the VAN 4. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Wingo at VAN 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(10:12 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; T.Dean at VAN 37.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - VANDY 37(9:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on VAN-J.Brammer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - VANDY 32(9:13 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at VAN 30.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - VANDY 30(8:35 - 3rd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan. PENALTY on FLA-A.Burney Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(8:27 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; A.Powell-Ryland at VAN 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 43(7:46 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter; V.Miller at FLA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(7:06 - 3rd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 48(7:01 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to FLA 46 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - VANDY 46(6:21 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by Q.Skinner at FLA 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(6:05 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 34. Catch made by W.Sheppard at FLA 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 33. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 29(5:51 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 29. Catch made by J.Ball at FLA 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hill; A.Burney at FLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - VANDY 20(5:11 - 3rd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright sacked at FLA 22 for -2 yards (C.McClellan; J.Hill)
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 22(4:29 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to FLA 7 for 15 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - VANDY 7(4:06 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to FLA 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 7(3:28 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 7. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at FLA 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Schoenwald for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 62 yards from VAN 35 to the FLA 3. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Lutz; J.Ugochukwu at FLA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 24(3:17 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 24(3:09 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 24. Catch made by D.Reynolds at FLA 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at FLA 24.
|Int
3 & 10 - FLA 24(2:17 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at FLA 28. Intercepted by J.Mahoney at FLA 28. Tackled by FLA at FLA 28.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(2:17 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at FLA 28. Gain of 28 yards. B.Bresnahan for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:06 - 3rd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.James; A.Orji at FLA 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 27(1:23 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton; A.Orji at FLA 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FLA 28(0:43 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Odom.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FLA 28(0:36 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 38 yards to VAN 34 Center-R.Underwood. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(0:28 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at VAN 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 34(15:00 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 34. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Dean at VAN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(14:37 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 44. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp; T.Dean at VAN 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 47(13:57 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to FLA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.James; V.Miller at FLA 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - VANDY 49(13:17 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to FLA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter; J.Boone at FLA 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - VANDY 49(12:39 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 40 yards to FLA 9 Center-W.Schelling. Downed by W.Schelling.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 9(12:30 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 9. Catch made by D.Reynolds at FLA 9. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at FLA 26.
|+74 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26(12:12 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 26. Catch made by D.Reynolds at FLA 26. Gain of 74 yards. D.Reynolds for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(12:03 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:28 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller; T.Johnson at VAN 25. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Wright pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by V.Miller; T.Johnson at VAN 25. PENALTY on FLA-V.Miller Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(11:28 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(10:35 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; P.Umanmielen at FLA 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 44(9:58 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo; J.Marshall at FLA 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 43(9:12 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Dean; J.Young at FLA 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(8:35 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to FLA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo; A.Burney at FLA 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 29(7:56 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to FLA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at FLA 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 26(7:19 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo; T.Dean at FLA 21.
|Int
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(6:39 - 4th) M.Wright pass INTERCEPTED at FLA 5. Intercepted by J.Marshall at FLA 5. Tackled by VAN at FLA 5.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 5(6:32 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 5. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 5. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at FLA 12.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FLA 12(5:57 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FLA 12(5:49 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Owusu; Y.Ouattara at FLA 12.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - FLA 12(5:05 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(4:59 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at FLA 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 11(4:53 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo; D.Watson at FLA 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - VANDY 10(4:48 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter; D.Wingo at FLA 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - VANDY 17(4:42 - 4th) J.Bulovas 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks 60 yards from VAN 35 to the FLA 5. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Taylor at FLA 25.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:33 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at FLA 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 43(4:17 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to VAN 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton; A.Orji at VAN 42.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42(3:51 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by T.Etienne at VAN 42. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wright at VAN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 16(3:31 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Odom.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 16(3:26 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 16(3:21 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+16 YD
4 & 10 - FLA 16(3:18 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 16. Catch made by D.Reynolds at VAN 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Reynolds for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:13 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks onside 10 from FLA 35 to FLA 45. R.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by FLA at FLA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(3:11 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 45(2:28 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter; T.Dean at FLA 44.
|-3 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 44(1:43 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to FLA 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; A.Burney at FLA 47.
|Punt
4 & 12 - VANDY 47(0:56 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 38 yards to FLA 9 Center-W.Schelling. Downed by W.Schelling.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 9(0:46 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 9(0:40 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 9(0:36 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 9. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 9. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; M.Sewell at FLA 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 21(0:24 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 21. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 21. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mahoney at FLA 24.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 24(0:17 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 24. Catch made by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at FLA 24. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 42(0:10 - 4th) A.Richardson spikes the ball.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 42(0:08 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by J.Shorter at VAN 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FLA 34(0:00 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
-
0