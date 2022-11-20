|
|
|UNLV
|HAWAII
Schager's 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25
HONOLULU (AP) Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards - including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25 Saturday night.
Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). The Rainbow Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak.
UNLV (4-7, 2-5) has lost six games in a row after winning four of its first five games this season.
Adam Plant Jr.'s strip-sack of Schager was returned for a touchdown by Elijah Shelton to trim the Runnin' Rebels' deficit to 24-22 with 8:13 to play but Parson's TD gave the Rainbow Warriors a nine-point lead with 2:51 to play.
Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing for UNLV. Kyle Williams added five receptions for 111 yards.
---
|
D. Brumfield
2 QB
288 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 55 RuYds
|
B. Schager
13 QB
202 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -9 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|427
|369
|Total Plays
|73
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|167
|Rush Attempts
|36
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|288
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|5-54
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|14
|17
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|288
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|23/37
|288
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|17
|72
|0
|24
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|18
|55
|0
|17
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|8
|5
|111
|0
|46
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|5
|4
|63
|0
|34
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|11
|5
|54
|1
|21
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|5
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|4/5
|48
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|4
|40.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|2
|7.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|16/27
|202
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|19
|115
|1
|34
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|9
|63
|0
|39
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|3
|-9
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|5
|2
|60
|1
|55
|
J. Walthall 4 WR
|J. Walthall
|8
|5
|50
|0
|22
|
J. Panoke 1 WR
|J. Panoke
|4
|2
|37
|0
|28
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|4
|4
|35
|1
|11
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Nishigaya 27 WR
|K. Nishigaya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Choi 96 DL
|A. Choi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kahahawai-Welch 42 DL
|J. Kahahawai-Welch
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 16 LB
|L. Taylor
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|1/1
|30
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|5
|43.4
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|2
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 59 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV 6. Fair catch by C.Reese.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(14:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(14:16 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 48. PENALTY on HAW-L.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(13:48 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 28(13:18 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 28. Catch made by K.Williams at HAW 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 3(12:56 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 1(12:37 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UNLV 3(12:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at HAW 9 for -6 yards (A.Choi)
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UNLV 17(11:16 - 1st) D.Gutierrez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW 3. T.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(10:36 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 20. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23(10:08 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - HAWAII 23(10:03 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Baldwin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(10:01 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 43.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 43(9:36 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 38 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(9:21 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 33(9:14 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(8:56 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 16(8:40 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 15(7:57 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mokiao-Atimalala for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 1st) M.Shipley extra point is good. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 1st) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(7:42 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(7:20 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(7:15 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(6:35 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 35 yards to HAW 36 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(6:14 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to HAW 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41(5:51 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 42.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 42(5:28 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 39.
|Punt
4 & 7 - HAWAII 39(4:49 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 46 yards to UNLV 15 Center-HAW. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 15. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(4:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 15(4:24 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(4:02 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 30(4:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 40 for 10 yards. D.Brumfield ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(3:33 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 38. Gain of -2 yards. Out of bounds.
|+28 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 38(3:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(3:17 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 30(3:08 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 30(2:44 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UNLV 38(2:05 - 1st) D.Gutierrez 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 1st) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:59 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 34(0:33 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(14:43 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45(14:40 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HAWAII 40(14:18 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for K.Nishigaya.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - HAWAII 40(14:14 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by C.Phillips at UNLV 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40. PENALTY on HAW-C.Phillips Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 20 - HAWAII 45(13:49 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 41 yards to UNLV 14 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(13:37 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 15(13:18 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(12:59 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 39(12:17 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(12:03 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 45 for -5 yards (P.Pavihi)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UNLV 45(11:33 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - UNLV 45(11:23 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 47.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 47(10:50 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 37 yards to HAW 10 Center-UNLV. T.Hines returned punt from the HAW 10. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(9:49 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 15(9:35 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 22.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 22(8:59 - 2nd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 21.
|Punt
4 & 2 - HAWAII 21(8:03 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 38 yards to UNLV 41 Center-HAW. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(7:59 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 43.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UNLV 43(7:33 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins. PENALTY on HAW-M.Hausman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(7:33 - 2nd) K.Williams rushed to HAW 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(7:08 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 34(6:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by S.McKie at HAW 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 29.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 29(6:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(5:49 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(5:14 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 3(3:33 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 1(3:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Weimer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 2nd) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(3:17 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 27(2:54 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 30(2:34 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 30. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(2:04 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HAWAII 41(1:31 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - HAWAII 41(1:25 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 41. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 45.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HAWAII 45(1:18 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 38 yards to UNLV 17 Center-HAW. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 17. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 31.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(1:08 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 31. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(0:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 47.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UNLV 47(0:25 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 49. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 42(0:23 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 47(0:16 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 49.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 49(0:08 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 34 yards to HAW 17 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. T.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(14:54 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 18(14:38 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 18(14:34 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 18. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(14:17 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 29(14:11 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 29(14:04 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 29. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(13:51 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UNLV 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 41(13:22 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by D.Parson at UNLV 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 40(12:43 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by J.Walthall at UNLV 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18(12:12 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 18. Catch made by J.Walthall at UNLV 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 17(11:39 - 3rd) B.Schager rushed to UNLV 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 11(10:54 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 11. Catch made by C.Phillips at UNLV 11. Gain of 11 yards. C.Phillips for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 3rd) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 63 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV 2. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 27.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(10:33 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 22 for -5 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 22(10:03 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - UNLV 24(9:33 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 27.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 27(9:00 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 54 yards to HAW 19 Center-UNLV. T.Hines returned punt from the HAW 19. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 22. PENALTY on HAW-C.Hines Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 9(8:23 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 12(8:05 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 12(8:02 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 12. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(7:42 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 23(7:08 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HAWAII 23(7:04 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
|Punt
4 & 8 - HAWAII 23(6:58 - 3rd) M.Shipley punts 54 yards to UNLV 23 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(6:08 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 23(6:04 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 23. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(5:19 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 45.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 45(4:47 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 31 for 24 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(4:23 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(3:55 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 20. Catch made by K.Ballungay at HAW 20. Gain of yards. K.Ballungay for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - UNLV 30(3:46 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 30. Catch made by S.McKie at HAW 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 19(3:26 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UNLV 19(3:15 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 10. PENALTY on UNLV-L.Fautanu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - UNLV 29(3:15 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 29. Catch made by S.McKie at HAW 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - UNLV 32(1:40 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 3rd) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(12:20 - 3rd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 30. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Baldwin Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(1:19 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 45. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 45. Gain of 55 yards. Z.Bowens for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 3rd) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 59 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV 6. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(0:53 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 30(0:32 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Int
3 & 9 - UNLV 30(0:26 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 42. Intercepted by L.Taylor at UNLV 42. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 31.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(15:00 - 4th) B.Schager rushed to UNLV 19 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19(14:44 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - HAWAII 20(14:27 - 4th) PENALTY on UNLV-E.Ehimare Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 15(14:27 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 12.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 12(13:49 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UNLV 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - HAWAII 20(12:20 - 4th) M.Shipley 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 4th) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:17 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:17 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 24.
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 24(11:54 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 24. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(11:15 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 30(11:10 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 29(10:29 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 29. Catch made by A.Robbins at HAW 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 26.
|No Good
4 & 6 - UNLV 34(9:32 - 4th) D.Gutierrez 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(9:12 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 27(9:06 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to HAW 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 30.
|Sack
3 & 7 - HAWAII 30(8:34 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 3 for -27 yards (A.Plant) B.Schager FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-E.Shelton at HAW 3. E.Shelton for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(8:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for UNLV. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks onside 15 from UNLV 35 to UNLV 50. J.Murray returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 50.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 50(8:12 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 11 for 39 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 11.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(7:50 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 15 for -4 yards. T.Hines FUMBLES forced by E.Shelton. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-UNLV at UNLV 20. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(7:25 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 22(7:05 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(6:45 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 41(6:27 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 47.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 47(4:49 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 45.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - UNLV 45(4:25 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(4:20 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 38(3:42 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(3:17 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UNLV End Zone for 34 yards. D.Parson for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 4th) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 4th) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:51 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(2:30 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 29. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(2:12 - 4th) PENALTY on UNLV-B.Logan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - UNLV 42(2:12 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at HAW 48 for -6 yards (J.Kahahawai-Welch)
|No Gain
2 & 21 - UNLV 48(1:44 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+21 YD
3 & 21 - UNLV 48(1:38 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 48. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(1:27 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UNLV 22(1:07 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Field Goal
3 & 5 - UNLV 30(1:11 - 4th) D.Gutierrez 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks onside 13 from UNLV 35 to UNLV 48. J.Murray returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(1:08 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 41(1:04 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(0:58 - 4th) B.Schager kneels at the UNLV 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - HAWAII 36(0:23 - 4th) B.Schager kneels at the UNLV 37.
