Prince, Braxton guide Tulsa to 48-42 win over South Florida
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Deneric Prince rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Braylon Braxton threw for 302 yards and a score and Tulsa held off South Florida 48-42 on Friday night.
Byrum Brown's 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Mottillo helped South Florida grab a 10-0 lead. Tulsa closed to within 10-7 by quarter's end when Prince's 67-yard run set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Braxton.
Tulsa (4-7, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) scored on three straight drives - short scoring runs by Steven Anderson and Prince around Braxton's 31-yard scoring strike to Keylon Stokes - and the Golden Hurricane led 28-13.
Brown, who completed all 11 of his pass attempts in the first half, hit Sean Atkins for an 18-yard touchdown, but Zack Long kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to put Tulsa up 31-20 at halftime.
Braxton stretched Tulsa's lead to 38-20 with a 1-yard scoring run on the first possession of the third quarter. Brown answered with a 6-yard scoring run and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jayson Littlejohn and Brian Battie's 2-point conversion run to get the Bulls within 38-35.
South Florida (1-10, 0-7) turned a punt into a 13-yard loss on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Golden Hurricane a first down on the Bulls' 18-yard line. Three plays later Prince scored from a yard out to make it a two-score game.
Battie scored on a 21-yard run with 2:49 to play for South Florida. An onside kick was unsuccessful but the Bulls defense forced a three-and-out. USF took over on its own 9-yard line and turned the ball over on downs without gaining a yard.
Brown completed 21 of 25 passes for 240 yards for USF. Battie rushed for 169 yards on 19 carries. Brown added 76 yards on the ground. Atkins had eight catches for 115 yards.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Brown
17 QB
240 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 76 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Prince
8 RB
220 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 19 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|499
|573
|Total Plays
|66
|73
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|259
|271
|Rush Attempts
|41
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|240
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|21-25
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|11.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|3-33.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|240
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|259
|RUSH YDS
|271
|
|
|499
|TOTAL YDS
|573
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|21/25
|240
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|19
|169
|1
|33
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|12
|76
|1
|36
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|6
|23
|0
|14
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|9
|9
|115
|1
|37
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|6
|6
|42
|0
|21
|
C. Mottillo 86 TE
|C. Mottillo
|2
|2
|33
|1
|20
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Littlejohn 80 TE
|J. Littlejohn
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
H. Willis 23 WR
|H. Willis
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|4
|17.0
|33
|0
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
M. Harris 24 LB
|M. Harris
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|20/27
|302
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|26
|220
|2
|67
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|6
|26
|1
|8
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|8
|20
|2
|8
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|8
|6
|145
|1
|44
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|2
|2
|42
|0
|40
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|5
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|7
|5
|28
|0
|10
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|3
|3
|27
|0
|17
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|25
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|3
|33.3
|2
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|2
|20.0
|25
|0
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(14:27 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(13:49 - 1st) J.Albritton rushed to USF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(13:05 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 41(12:28 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 42.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 42(11:44 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to USF 42. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 42. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 46.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(11:08 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TSA 13 for 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(10:41 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TSA 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 12(9:58 - 1st) B.Brown scrambles to TSA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 8(9:14 - 1st) B.Brown rushed to TSA 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SFLA 15(8:33 - 1st) S.Shrader 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 50 yards from USF 35 to the TSA 15. Fair catch by E.Hall.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:28 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(7:58 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 39.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(7:39 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 40 for 21 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(7:23 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 40(7:17 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 37.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TULSA 37(6:50 - 1st) PENALTY on TSA-J.Santana False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULSA 42(6:50 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULSA 42(6:46 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 32 yards to USF 10 Center-TSA. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(6:39 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 13(6:05 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to USF 13. Catch made by C.Mottillo at USF 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(5:29 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 29(4:52 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 43 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at USF 43.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(4:15 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 43. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(3:42 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by C.Mottillo at TSA 20. Gain of 20 yards. C.Mottillo for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 53 yards from USF 35 to the TSA 12. M.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TSA 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(3:29 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 19. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 26(3:13 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 31.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:46 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 2 for 67 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 2(2:06 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to USF 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 3(1:38 - 1st) B.Braxton rushed to USF End Zone for 3 yards. B.Braxton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 61 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 4. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at USF 37.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(1:25 - 1st) B.Brown rushed to TSA 27 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(0:50 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by H.Willis at TSA 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(0:32 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 16. Catch made by J.Horn at TSA 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 15.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SFLA 15(0:21 - 1st) PENALTY on USF-B.Cecil Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 24 - SFLA 30(0:07 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TSA 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - SFLA 23(15:00 - 2nd) B.Brown scrambles to TSA 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SFLA 24(14:14 - 2nd) S.Shrader 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(14:15 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(13:36 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 26. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at TSA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(13:12 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 40(12:37 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 42(11:58 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULSA 42(11:54 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 36 yards to USF 22 Center-TSA. S.Atkins MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-M.Kulkin at USF 22. Tackled by USF at USF 22. PENALTY on USF-USF Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(11:43 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 16(11:12 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 9(10:43 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to USF 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 1(10:20 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Anderson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 35. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(10:14 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SFLA 43(9:40 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at USF 34 for -9 yards (J.Terry; B.Alonso)
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - SFLA 34(8:47 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 38.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SFLA 38(8:05 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 43 yards to TSA 19 Center-USF. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 19. Tackled by USF at TSA 19.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(7:56 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 17.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 17(7:20 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 17. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 17. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at TSA 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(6:58 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to USF 43 for 24 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(6:43 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 43(6:37 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TULSA 35(5:59 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(5:32 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by K.Stokes at USF 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Stokes for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-TSA Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks yards from TSA 20 to the USF 23. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at USF 33. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 40 yards from TSA 15 to the USF 45. S.Atkins returns the kickoff. S.Atkins FUMBLES forced by TSA. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-USF at USF 47. Tackled by TSA at USF 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(5:12 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to TSA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 47.
|-6 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 47(4:30 - 2nd) USF rushed to USF 47 for -6 yards. B.Battie FUMBLES forced by TSA. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-T.Davis at USF 47. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(4:21 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to USF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 43(3:49 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by I.Epps at USF 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 26.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(3:26 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 26. Catch made by B.Braxton at USF 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 13(3:03 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to USF 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 10(2:30 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to USF End Zone for 10 yards. D.Prince for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 30 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 35. M.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at USF 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(2:21 - 2nd) K.Powell rushed to USF 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 41(2:05 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:54 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 45. Catch made by J.Horn at TSA 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 45.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:33 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 45. Catch made by J.Horn at TSA 45. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(1:25 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 24. Catch made by S.Atkins at TSA 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 18(1:19 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 18. Catch made by S.Atkins at TSA 18. Gain of 18 yards. S.Atkins for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:13 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by D.Prince at TSA 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(1:05 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones. PENALTY on USF-W.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-T.Marks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 46(0:57 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by K.Stokes at USF 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TULSA 34(0:51 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 34(0:44 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 34. Catch made by M.Jones at USF 34. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(0:39 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 29(0:35 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to USF 28 for yards. Tackled by USF at USF 28. PENALTY on TSA-J.Muskrat Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - TULSA 39(0:28 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 39. Catch made by S.Anderson at USF 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 37.
|+23 YD
3 & 18 - TULSA 37(0:20 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by M.Jones at USF 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(0:11 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by J.Santana at USF 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 10.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TULSA 10(0:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on USF-R.Yates Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
2 & 1 - TULSA 13(0:06 - 2nd) Z.Long 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 55 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 10. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at USF 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 62 yards from USF 35 to the TSA 3. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TSA 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(14:53 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 33(14:29 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 37.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 37(14:10 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to USF 41 for 22 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(13:53 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by K.Stokes at USF 41. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 3(13:38 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to USF 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(13:16 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. B.Braxton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 3rd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 47 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 18. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at USF 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(13:05 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 30(12:39 - 3rd) B.Brown scrambles to USF 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(12:02 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 38(11:27 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 43(10:43 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to TSA 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(10:10 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by S.Atkins at TSA 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 41.
|+33 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 41(9:40 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TSA 8 for 33 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(9:12 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TSA 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 6(8:53 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to TSA End Zone for 6 yards. B.Brown for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks yards from USF 35 to the TSA 34. E.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TSA 34. PENALTY on TSA-D.Hodge Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks onside from USF 50 to TSA 35. RECOVERED by J.Green. Tackled by TSA at TSA 35. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(8:42 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Horn. PENALTY on USF-D.Jacobs Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - TULSA 45(8:36 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 45. Catch made by O.Dollison at TSA 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 27(7:55 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TSA 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(7:13 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 17. Catch made by J.Littlejohn at TSA 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Littlejohn for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:10 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Battie rushed to TSA 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 63 yards from USF 35 to the TSA 2. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TSA 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(7:03 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 23(6:35 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 26(6:10 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(5:52 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 28(5:46 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 28. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 32.
|+40 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 32(5:05 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 32. Catch made by S.Anderson at TSA 32. Gain of 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(4:26 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by J.Santana at USF 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 22(3:56 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 22. Catch made by I.Epps at USF 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 19.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SFLA 19(3:21 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed to USF 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 19.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SFLA 19(2:58 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to USF 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 19. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(2:51 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to USF 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(2:15 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 30(1:35 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TSA 39 for yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 39. PENALTY on USF-J.Horn Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - TULSA 20(1:01 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to USF 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - TULSA 27(0:18 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 27. Catch made by M.Dukes at USF 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 31. PENALTY on USF-J.Littlejohn Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
|-13 YD
4 & 8 - TULSA 31(15:00 - 4th) A.Stokes rushed to USF 18 for -13 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 18.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(14:56 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to USF 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SFLA 3(14:36 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to USF 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3. PENALTY on USF-USF Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 1(14:32 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. D.Prince for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 34 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 31. USF returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at USF 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(14:26 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 34.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 34(13:40 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to TSA 46 for 20 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(12:56 - 4th) PENALTY on USF-B.Brown Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 49(12:56 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 50.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - TULSA 50(12:17 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for H.Willis. PENALTY on TSA-K.Solomon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(12:09 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to TSA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 34(11:26 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to TSA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 31(10:51 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 31. Catch made by S.Atkins at TSA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 27.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TULSA 27(10:12 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to TSA 27 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(10:02 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 31(9:35 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(9:01 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to USF 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(8:23 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by USF at TSA 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 49(7:35 - 4th) B.Braxton scrambles to USF 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|+44 YD
3 & 8 - SFLA 45(6:53 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by K.Stokes at USF 45. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SFLA 1(6:12 - 4th) PENALTY on TSA-B.Braxton Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SFLA 6(6:03 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to USF 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 6(5:27 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to USF 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3.
|-4 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 3(5:17 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to USF 7 for -4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SFLA 15(5:12 - 4th) Z.Long 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to the USF 25. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at USF 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(5:03 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(4:55 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to TSA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 34(4:10 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 34. Catch made by S.Atkins at TSA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TULSA 30(3:39 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by S.Atkins at TSA 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(2:59 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for O.Dollison.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 21(2:57 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to TSA End Zone for 21 yards. B.Battie for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks onside 10 from USF 35 to USF 45. C.Chester returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(2:49 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to USF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 44(2:44 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to USF 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 44(2:01 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to USF 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 41(1:23 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 32 yards to USF 9 Center-TSA. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 9(1:17 - 4th) B.Brown scrambles to USF 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at USF 9.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 9(1:01 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for H.Willis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 9(0:54 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for H.Willis. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - TULSA 9(0:50 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for USF.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 9(0:43 - 4th) B.Braxton kneels at the USF 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 12(0:12 - 4th) B.Braxton kneels at the USF 14.
