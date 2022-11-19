|
|
|NAVY
|UCF
Fonfana helps Navy top No. 17 UCF 17-14
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Fullback Daba Fonfana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 on Saturday without completing a pass.
Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) dominated possession of the ball and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team's only passing attempt.
The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC.
Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.
Keene completed his first three passes for 79 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Javon Baker. Plumlee then passed to Baker for the 2-point conversion, tying it at 14 early in the third quarter.
John Marshall forced Keene's fumble on the Knights' next possession. It was recovered by Colin Ramos at the UCF 34, and Bijan Nichols' 45-yard field goal lifted Navy to a 17-14 lead with 8:22 left in the third.
Navy had a 14-6 halftime lead after two long touchdown drives.
The Midshipmen took a 7-0 lead on Arline's quarterback sneak with 8:20 left in the first quarter, completing a 75-yard drive.
Field goals of 21 and 31 yards by Colton Boomer made it 7-6, but Navy drove 84 yards to another touchdown late in the first half. Vincent Terrell Jr. ran it in from the 8 with 1:33 left.
Plumlee, a senior who had led UCF's ninth-ranked offense for most of the season, completed 11 of 18 passes for 107 yards and threw a long interception on the final play of the half.
Marshall had a school-record four sacks for Navy, bringing his season total to 10 1/2, also a Navy record.
TAKEAWAYS
Navy: Three weeks ahead of its 123rd showdown with Army, the Midshipmen gained a huge measure of respect late in a losing season. Navy is now 8-1 in games without completing a pass in the Ken Niumatolo era (15 years).
UCF: After losing a chance to host the AAC championship game on Dec. 3, the Knights will have to win at South Florida on Nov. 26 to play at the winner of next week's Tulane-Cincinnati game.
UP NEXT
Navy: Plays against Army at Philadelphia on Dec. 10.
UCF: Plays at USF on Nov. 26.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|14
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|0
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|248
|314
|Total Plays
|64
|57
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|248
|84
|Rush Attempts
|63
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|0
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|-4.0
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-50.2
|4-48.3
|Return Yards
|50
|30
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|4-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|248
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|20
|114
|0
|46
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|8
|41
|1
|12
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|10
|37
|0
|16
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|18
|24
|1
|5
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Campbell 16 WR
|J. Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|10-0
|4.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harbour 54 LB
|W. Harbour
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Larry 3 CB
|E. Larry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodson-Brooks 52 LB
|J. Woodson-Brooks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbons 11 LB
|E. Gibbons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 94 DE
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|6
|50.2
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|18.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|8/15
|123
|1
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|11/18
|107
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|10
|64
|0
|30
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|7
|44
|0
|13
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|4
|-28
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|13
|6
|101
|1
|37
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|8
|6
|78
|0
|45
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|4
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Williams 20 RB
|A. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|6-7
|1.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 30 LB
|K. Moore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 56 DT
|M. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence 51 DE
|M. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|2/2
|31
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|4
|48.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|4
|7.5
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(14:25 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at NAV 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(13:46 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at NAV 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(13:05 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at NAV 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 38(12:33 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 45(11:53 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at NAV 48.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(11:20 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 6 for 46 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 6(10:30 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to UCF 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Yates J.Ware at UCF 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 1(9:51 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to UCF 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 2(9:11 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Yates L.Hunter at UCF 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NAVY 1(8:20 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to UCF End Zone for 1 yards. X.Arline for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) B.Nichols extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 49 yards from NAV 35 to the UCF 16. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. R.O'Keefe MUFFS catch.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 16(8:20 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-A.Holler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - UCF 11(8:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 11. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at UCF 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 17(7:50 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 26 for 9 yards. J.Plumlee ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26(7:13 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at UCF 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 28(6:41 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at UCF 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 32(6:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at UCF 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UCF 35(5:25 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 53 yards to NAV 12 Center-A.Ward. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 12. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lee at NAV 16.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(5:25 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at NAV 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 18(4:50 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 23(4:20 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at NAV 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 27(3:45 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-NAV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 22(3:29 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 25(3:00 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at NAV 27.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NAVY 27(2:13 - 1st) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NAVY 27(1:57 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 39 yards to UCF 34 Center-B.Rhodes. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 34. Tackled by K.Jacob at UCF 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(1:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 41. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UCF 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 47(1:43 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall W.Harbour at NAV 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(1:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to NAV 42. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at NAV 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 32. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 32(0:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 32(0:50 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 19 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at NAV 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(0:32 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to NAV 19. Catch made by X.Townsend at NAV 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall R.Lane at NAV 10.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCF 10(14:42 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Straw J.Reed at NAV 10.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 10(14:09 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at NAV 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 7(13:37 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at NAV 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 6(13:07 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to NAV 6. Catch made by K.Hudson at NAV 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at NAV 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCF 4(12:36 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 11(12:30 - 2nd) C.Boomer 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 51 yards from UCF 35 to the NAV 14. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thornton at NAV 43. PENALTY on NAV-D.Atwaters Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(12:18 - 2nd) A.Hassan rushed to NAV 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NAVY 23(11:38 - 2nd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at NAV 16 for -7 yards (W.Yates; M.Lawrence)
|Sack
3 & 14 - NAVY 16(11:00 - 2nd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at NAV 11 for -5 yards (R.Barber)
|Punt
4 & 19 - NAVY 11(10:11 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 50 yards to UCF 39 Center-B.Rhodes. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 39. Tackled by M.Sandlin at UCF 45.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(10:11 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 45. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at NAV 18.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 18(9:46 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to NAV 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UCF 21(9:08 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at NAV 14.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCF 14(8:34 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCF 21(8:27 - 2nd) C.Boomer 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 56 yards from UCF 35 to the NAV 9. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. M.Haywood FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-M.Haywood at NAV 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(8:20 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at NAV 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NAVY 20(7:48 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Perry C.Thornton at NAV 20.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 20(7:04 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 31.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(6:23 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(5:33 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez A.Montalvo at UCF 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 43(4:44 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCF 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 40(4:10 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCF 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(4:00 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to UCF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash R.Barber at UCF 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 36(3:18 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to UCF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at UCF 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 32(2:37 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Perry K.Moore at UCF 29.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 29(2:32 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(1:58 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 8 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Hodges at UCF 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 8(1:33 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to UCF End Zone for 8 yards. V.Terrell for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 2nd) B.Nichols extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the UCF End Zone. X.Townsend returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Stepp at UCF 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 16(1:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 14 for -2 yards (T.Fletcher)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCF 14(1:05 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - UCF 14(0:59 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at UCF 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27(0:46 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at UCF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 36(0:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 36(0:21 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall C.Ramos at NAV 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 50(0:12 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Int
2 & 10 - UCF 50(0:07 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at NAV 14. Intercepted by M.Williams at NAV 14. Pushed out of bounds by A.Holler at NAV 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at UCF 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 31(14:42 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons; C.Ramos at UCF 35.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(14:35 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 35. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by at NAV 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 20(14:12 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at NAV 28 for -8 yards (J.Marshall)
|+28 YD
2 & 18 - UCF 28(13:47 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to NAV 28. Catch made by J.Baker at NAV 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Baker for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:25 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Plumlee steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Baker at NAV 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:25 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at NAV 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NAVY 24(12:51 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 28(12:06 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; J.Celiscar at NAV 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NAVY 29(11:29 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 55 yards to UCF 16 Center-B.Rhodes. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 16. Tackled by C.Ramos at UCF 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 32(11:13 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 32(11:07 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at UCF 38.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UCF 38(10:29 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at UCF 34 for -4 yards (J.Marshall) M.Keene FUMBLES forced by J.Marshall. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-C.Ramos at UCF 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(10:20 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to UCF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NAVY 31(9:50 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; W.Yates at UCF 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 31(9:15 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; R.Barber at UCF 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NAVY 35(8:32 - 3rd) B.Nichols 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Rhodes Holder-K.Grave De Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(8:22 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 25(8:19 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 25(8:16 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at UCF 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCF 30(7:37 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 56 yards to NAV 14 Center-A.Ward. Downed by J.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 14(7:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on NAV-S.Glover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NAVY 9(7:24 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; J.Johnson at NAV 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - NAVY 9(6:47 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 11.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NAVY 11(6:07 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; T.Morris-Brash at NAV 11.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NAVY 11(5:31 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 55 yards to UCF 34 Center-B.Rhodes. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 34. Tackled by C.Ramos at UCF 35. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(5:16 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at UCF 33.
|+30 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 33(5:03 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 37 for 30 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 37(4:50 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 37(4:40 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks at NAV 33.
|Sack
3 & 6 - UCF 33(4:20 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at NAV 40 for -7 yards (J.Marshall)
|Punt
4 & 13 - UCF 40(3:38 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 31 yards to NAV 9 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 9(3:29 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander at NAV 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 12(2:52 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 13(2:06 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at NAV 14.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NAVY 14(1:28 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 55 yards to UCF 31 Center-B.Rhodes. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 31(1:15 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at UCF 22 for -9 yards (J.Marshall)
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - UCF 22(0:42 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 22. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard; J.Woodson-Brooks at UCF 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - UCF 24(0:10 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 24. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks at UCF 36.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCF 36(15:00 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 53 yards to NAV 11 Center-A.Ward. V.Terrell returned punt from the NAV 11. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 26.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(14:47 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at NAV 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(14:13 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at NAV 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 50(13:29 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at NAV 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 49(12:48 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to UCF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; D.Wilson at UCF 47.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 47(11:54 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to UCF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(11:17 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to UCF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton; J.Johnson at UCF 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 44(10:41 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to UCF 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; K.Perry at UCF 41.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 41(9:59 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to UCF 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Hodges at UCF 42.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NAVY 42(9:00 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-X.Arline Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NAVY 47(9:00 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 47 yards to UCF End Zone Center-B.Rhodes. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 20(8:51 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at UCF 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 20(8:31 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 20(8:21 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at UCF 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 38(8:09 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 38. Gain of 7 yards. K.Hudson ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 45(7:41 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at NAV 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(7:11 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to NAV 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at NAV 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 48(6:43 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to NAV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at NAV 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 43(6:09 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - UCF 43(5:55 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(5:54 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at NAV 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 45(5:15 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; W.Yates at NAV 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 46(4:33 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton; J.Ware at UCF 48.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 48(3:50 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to UCF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; R.Barber at UCF 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(3:25 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 45(2:44 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to UCF 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(2:06 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to UCF 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 25(1:55 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to UCF 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; J.Johnson at UCF 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(1:23 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to UCF 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 18(1:21 - 4th) NAV kneels at the UCF 22.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NAVY 22(0:37 - 4th) NAV kneels at the UCF 24.
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
4th 7:21 ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
20
28
4th 9:28 ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
56
4th 9:32 ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
18
28
4th 12:03 SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
13
4th 12:34 ABC
-
IND
MICHST
31
31
4th 10:14 BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
4th 7:08 FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
20
28
4th 8:14 FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
27
4th 11:22 CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
10
49
4th 11:07
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
13
4th 6:58 ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
4th 7:46 ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
9
14
4th 6:09 ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
28
0
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
10
7
2nd 12:04 ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
7
0
2nd 14:54 ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
28
19
1st 1:49 ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
7
0
1st 0:00 PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
7
0
1st 0:58 ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
3
1st 12:40 NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
3
1st 7:06 ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
047.5 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
043 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
062.5 O/U
+26.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
047.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
064.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
050 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
031.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
054 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
050 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066.5 O/U
+23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0