Texas A&M snaps six-game skid with 20-3 win over UMass
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Conner Weigman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M overcame a sloppy and mistake-filled performance to snap a six-game skid with a 20-3 win over UMass Saturday.
Texas A&M (4-7) entered the game as 33 1/2 point favorites against the Minutemen, who have won just one game this season. But the Aggies lost four fumbles and struggled to move the ball while playing without top running back Devon Achane and leading receiver Evan Stewart on a soggy and cold day.
''(The) kids played their hearts out and they play tough ... and they did the things they had to do to win the game,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Weigman threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter to put A&M on top. The Aggies didn't get in the end zone again until Le'Veon Moss scampered 12 yards for a touchdown with about five minutes remaining to stretch the lead to 20-3.
The school announced a paid attendance of more than 90,000, but the crowd in the cavernous stadium looked sparse from the start and morphed into a ghost town by the third quarter as light rain steadily fell.
Fisher insisted he didn't notice how empty the stadium was in the second half, but denied that he was losing the fan base.
''We're all disappointed, not where we want to be,'' he said. ''But they'll be packed out of here next week I think for the things that go on when we play LSU.''
It was a far cry from the atmosphere when the Aggies opened the season ranked No. 6 in the country with designs on competing for a national title. They've not only tumbled out of the poll since then but won't even make a bowl game this season, raising questions about the $75 million contract of Fisher.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson was asked if he was bothered by the thin crowd.
''Some of the stuff like that is expected, but we really don't pay attention too much to the crowd,'' he said. ''We have to play the game no matter if there's zero people in the stadium, just 1,000 people in the stadium, or if the stadium is fully packed.''
Saturday's win is A&M's first since Sept. 24 to end the school's longest losing streak since 1972. It came as the Aggies took a break from the rigors of SEC play for a matchup with UMass (1-10), which is an independent team. Texas A&M will end this dreadful season next weekend with a visit from sixth-ranked LSU.
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was relieved to finally get a win.
''It feels good slowly creeping out of the dark hole,'' he said.
Kay'Ron Adams ran for 58 yards and Ellis Merriweather added 47 yards rushing for UMass, which lost its eighth consecutive game since a win over Stony Brook on Sept. 17.
Texas A&M extended the lead to 13-3 on a 35-yard field goal by Randy Bond with about eight minutes left in the third quarter. He missed from 45 yards early in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies got a 27-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. UMass tied it early in the second on a 25-yard field goal.
Texas A&M put together a nice drive after that, but Moose Muhammed fumbled after a 45-yard reception, and it was recovered by the Minutemen on their 14.
UMass couldn't cash in on the error and had to punt four plays later.
The Aggies took the lead later in the second when Weigman connected with Noah Thomas on a 22-yard TD pass that made it 10-3.
Texas A&M had a shot to add to the lead late in the second, but Weigman fumbled as he pulled back his arm to throw in the wet weather. The Aggies recovered, but Bond's 47-yard field goal attempt was short.
THE TAKEAWAY
UMass: The Minutemen might have played their best game all season in staying close with the Aggies. They'll hope to build on the performance next week to try and end their skid.
Texas A&M: The Aggies will have to play much better next week on both sides of the ball if they expect to compete with the Tigers.
FILLING IN
With Achane out, Moss had the best game of his young career. The freshman had just 42 yards this season entering the game before carrying the ball 12 times for 78 yards Saturday.
He averaged 6.5 yards a carry with a long run of 23 yards.
UP NEXT
UMass: Hosts Army Thursday.
Texas A&M: Hosts LSU next Saturday night.
---
|
K. Adams
22 RB
58 RuYds, 7 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
C. Weigman
15 QB
191 PaYds, PaTD, 66 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|16
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|168
|398
|Total Plays
|64
|57
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|207
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|55
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|9-23
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|1.8
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-32.7
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|168
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|14
|58
|0
|13
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|15
|47
|0
|7
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|7
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|8
|4
|25
|0
|14
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
J. Gibson 0 WR
|J. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 1 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Oppong 24 DB
|M. Oppong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Klages 99 DL
|H. Klages
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 3 S
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|10
|32.7
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|2
|23.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|11/19
|191
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|11
|72
|1
|23
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|17
|67
|0
|26
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|8
|66
|0
|32
|
E. Crownover 24 RB
|E. Crownover
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|7
|3
|75
|0
|45
|
N. Thomas 9 WR
|N. Thomas
|2
|2
|40
|1
|22
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|4
|3
|27
|0
|28
|
E. Crownover 24 RB
|E. Crownover
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|4
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Harris Jr. 40 LB
|M. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sylla 92 DL
|M. Sylla
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|2/4
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|4
|39.3
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|29.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|4
|7.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the TXAM 5. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(14:54 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(14:33 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 35.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 35(13:59 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(13:22 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 40.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 40(12:50 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by D.Green at UMASS 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 12.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(12:25 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 15.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TXAM 15(11:49 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXAM 15(11:09 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TXAM 15(11:03 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-H.Klages Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TXAM 17(11:03 - 1st) R.Bond 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 64 yards from TXAM 35 to the UMASS 1. Fair catch by G.Desrosiers.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:58 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:15 - 1st) B.Olson scrambles to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at UMASS 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UMASS 30(9:44 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson. PENALTY on TXAM-S.Turner Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(9:37 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 31. Gain of -4 yards. I.Ross FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-M.Longman at UMASS 31. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UMASS 31(8:49 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - UMASS 31(8:07 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 36.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 36(7:21 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 30 yards to TXAM 34 Center-UMASS. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 34. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 34.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(7:13 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 41.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 41(6:47 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by J.Preston at TXAM 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(6:23 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 37(5:44 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 37. Catch made by D.Green at UMASS 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 38(5:08 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 38(4:59 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to UMASS End Zone Center-TXAM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(4:51 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 27(4:17 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(3:46 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 38(3:07 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to TXAM 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(2:48 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by I.Ross at TXAM 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UMASS 41(2:27 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to TXAM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(1:49 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to TXAM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 32(1:06 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to TXAM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 28.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(0:27 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at TXAM 28. Gain of 21 yards. J.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 7(0:07 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to TXAM 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 5.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 5(15:00 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to TXAM 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UMASS 8(14:16 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UMASS 15(14:11 - 2nd) C.Carson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 55 yards from UMASS 35 to the TXAM 10. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at UMASS 47. PENALTY on TXAM-N.Thomas Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(13:53 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by N.Thomas at TXAM 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(13:21 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 49.
|Sack
2 & 7 - TXAM 49(12:44 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at TXAM 41 for -8 yards (J.Mackie)
|+45 YD
3 & 15 - TXAM 41(11:19 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 41. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 21. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 14. Catch made by M.Muhammad at UMASS 14. Gain of 45 yards. M.Muhammad FUMBLES forced by T.Rudolph. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-UMASS at UMASS 14. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 14.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 14(11:19 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UMASS 19(10:41 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 19(10:34 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 19(10:30 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 30 yards to UMASS 49 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(10:23 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 49(10:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TXAM 49(10:11 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at TXAM 44 for -7 yards (J.Mahoney)
|Punt
4 & 17 - TXAM 44(9:37 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 43 yards to UMASS 13 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 13(9:32 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 14(8:58 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 18.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 18(8:11 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for K.Adams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 18(8:03 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 29 yards to UMASS 47 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(7:52 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 47.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 47(7:13 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to UMASS 25 for 22 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:45 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 22(6:08 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 22. Catch made by N.Thomas at UMASS 22. Gain of 22 yards. N.Thomas for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35 to the UMASS 3. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at UMASS 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 34(5:44 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UMASS 33(5:00 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 34(4:14 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UMASS 34(4:08 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 33 yards to TXAM 33 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(4:01 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to UMASS 38 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at UMASS 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(3:22 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXAM 32(2:54 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 32. Catch made by D.Green at UMASS 32. Gain of 0 yards. D.Green FUMBLES forced by M.Oppong. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-UMASS at UMASS 32. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 32(2:45 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 34(2:01 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 39.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UMASS 39(1:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UMASS 34(1:11 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 35.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 35(1:06 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 26 yards to TXAM 39 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(1:01 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at TXAM 38 for -1 yards (H.Klages)
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 38(0:36 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by A.Daniels at TXAM 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 42.
|+32 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 42(0:30 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to UMASS 26 for 32 yards. C.Weigman ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(0:20 - 2nd) C.Weigman rushed to UMASS 30 for -4 yards. C.Weigman FUMBLES forced by UMASS. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-C.Weigman at UMASS 30. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 30.
|No Good
2 & 14 - TXAM 37(0:14 - 2nd) R.Bond 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35 to the UMASS 5. Fair catch by G.Desrosiers.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 30(14:42 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 33(14:01 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(13:27 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(12:45 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 35. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 36(12:04 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 36(11:57 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 40 yards to TXAM 24 Center-UMASS. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 24. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(11:45 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 44(11:13 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(10:41 - 3rd) E.Crownover rushed to UMASS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 45(10:05 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 45. Catch made by M.Muhammad at UMASS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(9:36 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 11 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at UMASS 11.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 11(9:15 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 13.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXAM 13(8:38 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - TXAM 13(8:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-K.Dewberry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 17 - TXAM 18(8:32 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - TXAM 25(7:54 - 3rd) R.Bond 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 59 yards from TXAM 35 to the UMASS 6. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 22(7:43 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 25(7:25 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by K.Adams at UMASS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 30(7:02 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(6:25 - 3rd) I.Ross steps back to pass. I.Ross pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 33(6:16 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 36(5:47 - 3rd) B.Olson scrambles to UMASS 39 for 3 yards. B.Olson ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - UMASS 39(4:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 34(4:56 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 38 yards to TXAM 28 Center-UMASS. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 28. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(4:44 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXAM 30(4:13 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 30(4:06 - 3rd) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 38 for yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 38. PENALTY on TXAM-M.Wykoff Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - TXAM 20(3:38 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 23.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TXAM 23(3:07 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to UMASS 39 Center-TXAM. Downed by TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(2:56 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 39(2:52 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 43.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 43(2:09 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 43. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(1:38 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to TXAM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 40(1:01 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to TXAM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 38.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 38(0:14 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to TXAM 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 39.
|Sack
4 & 6 - UMASS 39(15:00 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson sacked at TXAM 42 for -3 yards (M.Harris) B.Olson FUMBLES forced by M.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-C.Russell at TXAM 42. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 43.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(14:48 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 34 for 23 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(14:11 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 30(13:26 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXAM 28(12:47 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Good
4 & 4 - TXAM 35(12:43 - 4th) R.Bond 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(12:38 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UMASS 36(11:53 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(11:18 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 41. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 41. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at UMASS 42. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 24 - UMASS 27(10:58 - 4th) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - UMASS 33(10:18 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 33. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at UMASS 40.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UMASS 40(9:34 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to TXAM 24 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(9:27 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXAM 26(8:56 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TXAM 26(8:48 - 4th) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 29.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXAM 29(8:06 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to UMASS 33 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(7:58 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UMASS 36(7:24 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UMASS 36(7:13 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - UMASS 36(7:06 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(6:58 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:30 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 16(5:53 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(5:18 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS End Zone for 12 yards. L.Moss for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:10 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(5:10 - 4th) B.Olson scrambles to UMASS 25 for yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 25. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Hassard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - UMASS 15(4:48 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - UMASS 15(4:42 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - UMASS 15(4:36 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UMASS 15(4:28 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to TXAM 50 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(4:19 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 44 for yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 44. PENALTY on UMASS-B.Wooden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(4:00 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to UMASS 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 36.
|+25 YD
2 & 12 - TXAM 36(3:11 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 11. Catch made by E.Crownover at UMASS 11. Gain of 25 yards. E.Crownover FUMBLES forced by T.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Wallace at UMASS 11. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 11.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 11(3:00 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 11(2:29 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 11. Catch made by K.Adams at UMASS 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 13.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UMASS 13(2:03 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson sacked at UMASS 7 for -6 yards (M.Sylla)
|Penalty
4 & 14 - UMASS 7(1:10 - 4th) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - UMASS 4(1:10 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 30 yards to UMASS 34 Center-UMASS. M.Muhammad returned punt from the UMASS 34. M.Muhammad ran out of bounds.
