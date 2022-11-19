|
|
|PSU
|RUT
No. 11 Penn State beats Rutgers for the 16th straight time
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and No. 11 Penn State scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday.
Freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Kobe King gave Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) the lead for good with a 14-yard fumble return and Ji'Ayir Brown rumbled 70 yards with another fumble as the Nittany Lions blew it open in the second half.
Clifford (17 of 26 for 157 yards) threw a 10-yard TD pass to Tyler Warren and scored on a 14-yard run as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers (4-7, 1-7) for the 16th straight time.
Penn State led 28-10 at the half and the game was all but over after Curtis Jacobs sacked freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt on the fourth play of the second half and Brown picked up the fumble and had a clear path to the end zone.
The last time Penn State scored on offense, defense and special teams in a game was in 2017 against Indiana.
Freshman Kaytron Allen rushed for 117 yards and scored on an 8-yard run as Penn State won its third straight. The Nittany Lions defense limited Rutgers to 167 yards and forced three turnovers that led to 21 points.
Freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (10-of-29 for 122) threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Shameen Jones in the first quarter to give Rutgers its last last at 10-7. The Scarlet Knights have lost 37 straight games to ranked opponents, a run that dates to 2009. The 55 points were the most it has allowed this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Nittany Lions are still in the running for a major bowl berth.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have lost four straight and their hopes for a second-straight postseason game are over.
UP NEXT:
Penn State: plays host to Michigan State.
Rutgers: at Maryland.
---
|
S. Clifford
14 QB
157 PaYds, PaTD, 35 RuYds, RuTD
|
G. Wimsatt
2 QB
122 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|9
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-19
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|436
|167
|Total Plays
|73
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|2.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|237
|32
|Rush Attempts
|37
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|199
|135
|Comp. - Att.
|22-36
|15-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.4
|12-43.0
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|135
|
|
|237
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|167
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|17/26
|157
|1
|0
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|5/10
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|11
|117
|1
|59
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|9
|62
|0
|26
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|7
|35
|1
|14
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|6
|27
|1
|19
|
T. Smith 38 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|8
|5
|63
|0
|21
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|4
|3
|49
|0
|25
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|4
|4
|24
|0
|8
|
O. Evans 18 WR
|O. Evans
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Clifford 82 WR
|L. Clifford
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|2
|10
|0
|12
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|7
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Dinkins 16 TE
|K. Dinkins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Winston Jr. 21 S
|K. Winston Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 S
|K. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Townley Jr. 18 DE
|D. Townley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 5 CB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Costantini 29 S
|S. Costantini
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 94 DE
|J. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Durant 28 DT
|Z. Durant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sahaydak 94 K
|S. Sahaydak
|1/1
|20
|1/1
|4
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|22
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|6
|39.0
|2
|58
|
A. Bacchetta 97 P
|A. Bacchetta
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|100.0
|100
|1
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|10/29
|122
|1
|1
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|5/5
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|8
|25
|0
|7
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|10
|20
|0
|8
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|9
|9
|0
|7
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|7
|-13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|5
|2
|76
|0
|55
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|9
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|2
|16
|1
|12
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Patterson 15 WR
|M. Patterson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dremel 6 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|7-5
|1.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dean 38 LB
|A. Dean
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rainey 51 DL
|T. Rainey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Djabome 58 LB
|D. Djabome
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fletcher 12 DL
|K. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/2
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|12
|43.0
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|34.0
|66
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the PSU End Zone. Fair catch by N.Singleton.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at PSU 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 26(14:23 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; A.Lewis at PSU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 31(13:50 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 31(13:45 - 1st) B.Amor punts 35 yards to RUT 34 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 34(13:38 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 34(13:34 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton; H.Beamon at RUT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - RUT 32(12:57 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 32(12:51 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 47 yards to PSU 21 Center-RUT. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 21(12:45 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at PSU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 29(12:32 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at PSU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(11:57 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at PSU 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 36(11:41 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 36. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Dean at PSU 37.
|Sack
3 & 4 - PSU 37(11:03 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 32 for -5 yards (A.Young)
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 32(10:27 - 1st) B.Amor punts 25 yards to RUT 43 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(10:20 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon; C.Jacobs at RUT 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 50(9:51 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to PSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Dixon at PSU 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(9:22 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 43. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at PSU 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 28(8:52 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to PSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 24(8:19 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 24(8:15 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - RUT 32(8:11 - 1st) J.McAtamney 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the PSU End Zone. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. N.Singleton for 100 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 52 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT 13. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by PSU at PSU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 21(7:44 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to PSU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard; K.King at PSU 21.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 21(7:07 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by S.Jones at PSU 21. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at PSU 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 9(6:37 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to PSU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Dixon at PSU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 4(6:01 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 4. Catch made by S.Jones at PSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. S.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 52 yards from RUT 35 to the PSU 13. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Davis; R.Longerbeam at PSU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(5:51 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at PSU 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 23(5:18 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dean; A.Young at PSU 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 28(4:52 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at PSU 30.
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 30(4:09 - 1st) B.Amor punts 29 yards to RUT 41 Center-PSU. Downed by M.Meiga. Tackled by PSU at RUT 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(3:56 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton; P.Mustipher at RUT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PSU 44(3:19 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for K.Monangai.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PSU 44(3:16 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 44(3:11 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to PSU 11 Center-RUT. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 11(3:05 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 11. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at PSU 20.
|+25 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 20(2:40 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at PSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 45(2:25 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 45(2:23 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 45(2:19 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to RUT 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Djabome; A.Lewis at RUT 48.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - RUT 48(1:51 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-D.Hardy False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RUT 47(1:42 - 1st) B.Amor punts 37 yards to RUT 16 Center-PSU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16(1:36 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at RUT 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 15(1:00 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 14. Gain of -1 yards. J.Langan FUMBLES forced by D.DeLuca. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-K.King at RUT 14. K.King for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 62 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT 3. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.King at RUT 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 21(0:46 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 21. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 21. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson; K.Ellis at RUT 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(15:00 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at RUT 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 49(14:31 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 49. Catch made by R.Rochelle at RUT 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover at RUT 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PSU 47(13:50 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PSU 47(13:44 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 38 yards to PSU 15 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Izien.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15(13:35 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 24 for 9 yards. N.Singleton FUMBLES forced by A.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-S.Collins at PSU 24. Tackled by PSU at PSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - PSU 24(13:29 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at PSU 26 for -2 yards (T.Elsdon)
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 26(12:50 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by J.Langan at PSU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PSU 23(12:00 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Good
4 & 9 - PSU 31(11:54 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(11:50 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 23. Gain of 1 yards. M.Tinsley ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 24(11:21 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at PSU 31.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 31(10:51 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at PSU 28.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - RUT 28(10:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-Z.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33(9:58 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at PSU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 36(9:24 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; A.Dean at PSU 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 36(9:03 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 36. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at PSU 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - RUT 39(8:23 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 58 yards to RUT 3 Center-PSU. Downed by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - PSU 3(8:13 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 25. Intercepted by J.Dixon at RUT 25. J.Dixon for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PSU-C.Izzard Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:03 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 30(7:57 - 2nd) S.Clifford scrambles to RUT 19 for 11 yards. S.Clifford ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 19(7:24 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by B.Strange at RUT 19. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Powell at RUT 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 11(6:57 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to RUT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 10(6:17 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to RUT 10. Catch made by T.Warren at RUT 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Warren for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(6:11 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at RUT 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - PSU 24(5:44 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard at RUT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PSU 29(5:08 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PSU 29(5:00 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 42 yards to PSU 29 Center-RUT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29(4:50 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at PSU 32. PENALTY on PSU-B.Strange Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - RUT 22(4:20 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - RUT 22(4:18 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - RUT 22(4:15 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 16 for -6 yards (K.Fletcher; A.Lewis)
|Punt
4 & 23 - RUT 16(3:41 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 50 yards to RUT 34 Center-PSU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 34(3:34 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; T.Elsdon at RUT 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 38(2:59 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at RUT 37.
|Sack
3 & 7 - PSU 37(2:22 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 24 for -13 yards (A.Carter) PENALTY on RUT-RUT Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 20 - PSU 24(2:16 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 43 yards to PSU 33 Center-RUT. Downed by E.Rogowski.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33(1:43 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at PSU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 44(1:33 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 44(1:40 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; I.Maijeh at PSU 47.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 47(1:30 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 47. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Young; A.Dean at RUT 32.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(1:12 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by H.Wallace at RUT 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 14(1:07 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to RUT End Zone for 14 yards. S.Clifford for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:03 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:03 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at RUT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PSU 34(0:58 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 34(0:54 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs; D.Ellies at RUT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39(0:32 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 39(0:28 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at RUT 36.
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - PSU 36(0:24 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at RUT 34.
|Punt
4 & 15 - PSU 34(0:19 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to PSU 21 Center-RUT. Downed by E.Rogowski.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(0:06 - 2nd) S.Clifford kneels at the PSU 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 25. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(14:27 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 20(14:22 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Sack
3 & 10 - RUT 20(14:18 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at PSU 30 for -10 yards (C.Jacobs) G.Wimsatt FUMBLES forced by C.Jacobs. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-J.Brown at PSU 30. J.Brown for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(14:06 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.King; C.Katshir at RUT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PSU 32(13:36 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King; N.Tarburton at RUT 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 32(12:56 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.King; J.Sutherland at RUT 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(12:48 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at RUT 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 42(12:16 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt scrambles to RUT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at RUT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PSU 43(11:41 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PSU 43(11:34 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 37 yards to PSU 20 Center-RUT. Downed by E.Rogowski.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(11:24 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; D.Igbinosun at PSU 31.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 31(10:58 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 31. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 48(10:37 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 48(10:33 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by L.Clifford at RUT 48. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 38.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38(10:15 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to RUT 6 for 32 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; M.Melton at RUT 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 6(9:36 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to RUT 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; I.Maijeh at RUT 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - RUT 3(8:57 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Warren.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - RUT 3(8:52 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to RUT 3. Catch made by K.Allen at RUT 3. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - RUT 12(8:15 - 3rd) J.Pinegar 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:10 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at RUT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PSU 32(7:42 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King at RUT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PSU 32(7:05 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PSU 32(6:58 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 43 yards to PSU 25 Center-RUT. M.Tinsley returned punt from the PSU 25. Tackled by C.Izien at PSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:50 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to RUT 16 for 59 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 16. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Horse Collar Tackle 8 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 8(6:23 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to RUT End Zone for 8 yards. K.Allen for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good. PENALTY on PSU-T.Warren Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) S.Sahaydak kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Clifford at RUT 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 18(6:10 - 3rd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton; J.Sutherland at RUT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PSU 17(5:25 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for RUT. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PSU 17(5:16 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at RUT 17.
|Punt
4 & 11 - PSU 17(4:52 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 42 yards to PSU 41 Center-RUT. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 41(4:46 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 41(4:42 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dean at PSU 46.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 46(4:14 - 3rd) D.Allar scrambles to RUT 35 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Melton at RUT 35.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(3:54 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to RUT 9 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 9(3:22 - 3rd) D.Allar scrambles to RUT 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 4(2:59 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to RUT 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Rainey at RUT 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RUT 2(2:16 - 3rd) B.Strange rushed to RUT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Young; W.Bailey at RUT 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - RUT 10(1:37 - 3rd) S.Sahaydak 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 3rd) S.Sahaydak kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:32 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25(1:26 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at RUT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 31(0:43 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 31(0:37 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 53 yards to PSU 16 Center-RUT. Downed by E.Rogowski.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16(0:08 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Young; A.Dean at PSU 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 21(15:00 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dean; K.Hamilton at PSU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - RUT 23(14:25 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for L.Clifford.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 23(14:18 - 4th) A.Bacchetta punts 42 yards to RUT 35 Center-PSU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(14:12 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover at RUT 33.
|-9 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 33(13:35 - 4th) RUT rushed to RUT 24 for -9 yards. RUT FUMBLES forced by PSU. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-G.Wimsatt at RUT 24. Tackled by PSU at RUT 24.
|Sack
3 & 21 - PSU 24(12:50 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 21 for -3 yards (D.DeLuca)
|Punt
4 & 24 - PSU 21(12:18 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 44 yards to PSU 35 Center-RUT. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 35(12:12 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 5 - RUT 40(12:08 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to RUT 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at RUT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 47(11:27 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for L.Clifford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 47(11:23 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 47(11:17 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by O.Evans at RUT 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 36(10:42 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for O.Evans.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 36(10:35 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by K.Dinkins at RUT 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; S.Loyal at RUT 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 28(9:48 - 4th) D.Allar rushed to RUT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey; T.Rainey at RUT 27.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - RUT 27(9:05 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by K.Allen at RUT 27. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Izien at RUT 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15(8:27 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to RUT 15. Catch made by H.Wallace at RUT 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - RUT 9(7:58 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for O.Evans. PENALTY on RUT-R.Longerbeam Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RUT 2(7:49 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to RUT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal; D.Igbinosun at RUT 2.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 2(7:14 - 4th) D.Allar rushed to RUT 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at RUT 5.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - RUT 5(6:32 - 4th) D.Allar rushed to RUT 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; W.Bailey at RUT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - RUT 1(5:55 - 4th) D.Allar rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. D.Allar for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 4th) S.Sahaydak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 4th) S.Sahaydak kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(5:44 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson at RUT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PSU 33(5:09 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; C.Katshir at RUT 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 33(4:34 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 33. Catch made by M.Patterson at RUT 33. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Winston Jr at RUT 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(4:05 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Costantini; Z.Durant at RUT 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 37(3:25 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 37. Catch made by M.Patterson at RUT 37. Gain of 3 yards. M.Patterson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 40(2:45 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at RUT 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 47(2:13 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at RUT 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - PSU 44(1:33 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Townley at RUT 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - PSU 45(0:52 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Miller at RUT 48.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 48(0:22 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 37 yards to PSU 15 Center-RUT. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15(0:14 - 4th) D.Allar kneels at the PSU 13.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 2:35 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:40 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
35
2nd 2:04 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 10:21 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:29 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 2:44 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 3:06 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-