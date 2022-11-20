|
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) Wayne Taulapapa's voice was still laden with emotion after he rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards in No. 15 Washington's 54-7 victory over Colorado, his best performance of the season.
The Washington senior transfer running back wore a leigh made of flowers and a candy-bar necklace, offerings from supporters who knew what a difficult week it's been for the Virginia transfer after three Cavaliers were killed by a former teammate this week.
''I've just been leaning on the support system I have here,'' Taulapapa said. ''I have great brothers and great father figures here in my coaches and I try to lean on them every day.''
The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) leaned on Taulapapa a little, too, as they rushed for five touchdowns in their fifth straight victory. Coach Kalen DeBoer said Taulapapa's grit got the team rolling and teammates rallied around him.
''He's been hurting,'' receiver Jalen McMillan said. ''We've been loving him up and huddling around him to make sure we have our arms locked around him.''
Taulapapa scored from 8 and 2 yards out to get the Huskies to a 21-0 lead. Cameron Davis added two more scores for Washington, which finished 7-0 at home after rushing for 280 yards in the game.
''When we get in the red zone, we smell blood,'' Davis said of the running back duo.
The victory gave DeBoer nine wins in his first season, a school record. And it kept the Huskies in the race for a berth in the conference title game with one contest to go, though they need lots of help after USC clinched a spot earlier Saturday. Up next is the Apple Cup against Washington State, a game that means more this year than rivalry bragging rights.
''We don't have that trophy in our trophy case right now,'' DeBoer said of the Apple Cup. ''I know it means a lot . (but) we're playing for a lot of stuff. It's not just that trophy.''
With the running backs grinding, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a season-low 229 yards, though he figured in the game's most electric play. Penix handed the ball off to Jalen McMillan on the double reverse, then eventually found the receiver in the left flat. McMillan weaved through the secondary, breaking four tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead. He finished with eight catches for 98 yards.
The Huskies led 33-0 at halftime after scoring 12 points in the final 1:21, including a safety.
Washington held Colorado (1-10, 1-7) to 202 total yards in their fifth straight loss. Colorado didn't pass 100 total yards until quarterback J.T. Shrout found Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 69-yard touchdown with 1:45 left in the third quarter. The seven points matched a season-low for the Buffs.
IN MEMORY
Washington painted the hashmarks orange at the 1, 15 and 41 in tribute to D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., the Virginia football players who were killed this week by a fellow student while returning from a field trip in Washington, D.C.
THE KICKER
Fifth-year senior Peyton Henry, who kicked the winning field goal in last week's upset of Oregon, got the largest cheer from the crowd on senior night. Then he broke a scoring record - finishing with a field goal and six extra points to give him a total of 384 career points, topping Jeff Jaeger's record of 380 set from 1983-86.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: It's almost over. That's about the only positive that came out of the game for the reeling Buffs, who fell behind 47-0 and had their worst offensive performance of this (very long) season.
Washington: The Huskies kept alive their long-shot hopes for a Pac-12 Conference championship berth. They'll need a win in the Apple Cup and lots of help. If the Huskies can win out, a plum bowl assignment likely awaits.
UP NEXT
Colorado: Hosts No. 10 Utah on Saturday.
Washington: At Washington State on Saturday.
M. Lemonious-Craig
1 WR
69 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|
W. Taulapapa
21 RB
107 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|28
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|4
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|202
|575
|Total Plays
|55
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|280
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|123
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|7-22
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--1
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|123
|PASS YDS
|295
|79
|RUSH YDS
|280
|202
|TOTAL YDS
|575
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|11
|71
|0
|26
D. Carter 9 QB
|D. Carter
|5
|16
|0
|18
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|6
|13
|0
|8
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|6
|9
|0
|5
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|2
|3
|0
|2
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|3
|1
|69
|1
|69
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|4
|2
|36
|0
|31
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|6
|1
|6
|0
|6
M. Harrison 83 WR
|M. Harrison
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
A. Smith 32 LB
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|6-2
|0.0
|0
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|5-1
|0.0
|1
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|5-1
|0.0
|0
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|4-0
|0.0
|0
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
J. Striker 2 S
|J. Striker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
I. Hurtado 29 LB
|I. Hurtado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 49 P
|T. Carrizosa
|5
|35.0
|3
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|5
|15.8
|26
|0
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
D. Capolungo 34 DB
|D. Capolungo
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|19/31
|229
|1
|0
|
D. Morris 5 QB
|D. Morris
|4/7
|66
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|11
|107
|2
|57
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|12
|59
|2
|10
D. Morris 5 QB
|D. Morris
|4
|32
|0
|23
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|26
|0
|18
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|6
|21
|1
|8
J. Sunday 26 RB
|J. Sunday
|1
|19
|0
|19
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|2
|10
|0
|9
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|3
B. Holmes 29 WR
|B. Holmes
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|10
|8
|98
|1
|27
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|4
|3
|39
|0
|16
Q. Moore 88 TE
|Q. Moore
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
G. Waiss 86 TE
|G. Waiss
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|6
|1
|18
|0
|18
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
D. Boston 12 WR
|D. Boston
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
B. Holmes 29 WR
|B. Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|4-2
|0.0
|0
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|4-1
|0.0
|0
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|4-2
|0.0
|0
J. Bandes 55 DL
|J. Bandes
|3-0
|1.0
|0
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|2-0
|0.0
|0
E. Jackson 25 CB
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
M. Heims 45 LB
|M. Heims
|2-1
|1.0
|0
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Heimuli 15 LB
|D. Heimuli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Harnetiaux 44 LB
|A. Harnetiaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Green 22 CB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Esteen 24 S
|M. Esteen
|1-0
|0.0
|1
D. McCutcheon 19 DB
|D. McCutcheon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Toomey-Stout 30 S
|S. Toomey-Stout
|0-1
|0.0
|0
F. Tuitele 99 DL
|F. Tuitele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Siva-Tu'u 18 LB
|S. Siva-Tu'u
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|0-2
|0.0
|0
B. McGannon 97 DL
|B. McGannon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Ryan 90 P
|K. Ryan
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|29.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 39 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 26. E.Olsen returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fowler at COL 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(14:57 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at COL 36.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - COLO 36(14:20 - 1st) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 29. Intercepted by M.Powell at WAS 29. Tackled by J.Hestera at WAS 30. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 41(13:52 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at COL 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(13:28 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton; A.Turner at WAS 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 47(12:49 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by R.Sneed at WAS 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(12:09 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 39(11:28 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 39(11:23 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed. PENALTY on COL-COL Ineligible Downfield Kick 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - COLO 39(11:16 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 24 yards to WAS 15 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(11:09 - 1st) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 33 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at WAS 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(10:31 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Chandler-Semedo at WAS 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 38(9:53 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 38. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at WAS 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 40(9:06 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at WAS 42.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 42(8:31 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at WAS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 47(8:01 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 47(7:53 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to COL 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 44(7:34 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to COL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 39(6:59 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk. PENALTY on COL-T.Martin Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 24(6:53 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis. PENALTY on WAS-T.Fautanu Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - WASH 29(6:42 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to COL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 24.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 24(6:16 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 24. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Harris at COL 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 8(5:30 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 8(5:23 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL End Zone for 8 yards. W.Taulapapa for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 60 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 5. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Newton at COL 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 26(5:11 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at COL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 29(4:34 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trice; A.Tuputala at COL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 31(3:56 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 31(3:47 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 38 yards to WAS 31 Center-D.Bedell. J.McMillan returned punt from the WAS 31. Pushed out of bounds by T.Carrizosa at COL 38.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(3:35 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to COL 38. Catch made by J.Polk at COL 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 27(3:03 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.McMillan for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 51 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 14. C.Offerdahl returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Davis at COL 27.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27(2:44 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 47 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Tuputala at WAS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 47(2:24 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 47(1:46 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at WAS 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - COLO 48(1:02 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by J.Hestera at WAS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Turner at WAS 43.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - COLO 43(0:24 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(0:19 - 1st) M.Penix scrambles to WAS 46 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Lang at WAS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 46(15:00 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at WAS 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 48(14:15 - 2nd) M.Penix scrambles to COL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 49.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - WASH 49(13:30 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to COL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 45(13:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 45(12:56 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 45(12:49 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by J.Polk at COL 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(12:13 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; Q.Perry at COL 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 28(11:36 - 2nd) G.Jackson rushed to COL 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 20(11:10 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 20(11:04 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 2 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at COL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 2(10:40 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. W.Taulapapa for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 4. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fowler at COL 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 23(10:25 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bandes at COL 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 28(9:44 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Heimuli at COL 27.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 27(9:02 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 27. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 42(8:28 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on WAS-F.Tuitele Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 5 - COLO 37(8:19 - 2nd) J.Shrout rushed to WAS 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 41(7:33 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to WAS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; B.Trice at WAS 39.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - COLO 39(6:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-V.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - COLO 44(6:24 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to WAS 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WAS 46.
|Punt
4 & 14 - COLO 46(5:46 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 35 yards to WAS 11 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by COL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 11(5:32 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at WAS 14.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 14(4:55 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 14. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at WAS 31.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 31(4:07 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 31. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 31. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(3:23 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to COL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 41(3:10 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(2:59 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 33(2:52 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 33(2:43 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by G.Jackson at COL 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 31.
|No Good
4 & 8 - WASH 38(2:04 - 2nd) P.Henry 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 31(1:55 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 31(1:52 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 31(1:45 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|-31 YD
4 & 10 - COLO 31(1:39 - 2nd) COL rushed to COL End Zone for -31 yards. COL FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-COL at COL End Zone. COL FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 53 yards from COL 20 to the WAS 27. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jackson at COL 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(1:25 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by R.Odunze at COL 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at COL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASH 36(1:21 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 36(1:12 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 30.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(0:50 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by J.Polk at COL 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Harris; Q.Perry at COL 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 14(0:32 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 14. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 4(0:25 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 4(0:20 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to COL End Zone for 4 yards. C.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the WAS End Zone. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Finneseth at WAS 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 30(14:54 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; S.Harris at WAS 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 32(14:31 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at WAS 37.
|+57 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 37(14:04 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 6 for 57 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor at COL 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 6(13:30 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 6(13:25 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLO 1(13:05 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - COLO 1(12:29 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman; Q.Perry at COL 1.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 1(12:23 - 3rd) J.Shrout rushed to COL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; A.Cook at COL 3.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 3(11:48 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at COL 5.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 5(11:06 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at COL 6.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WASH 6(10:27 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 37 yards to COL 43 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 43(10:18 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by J.Westover at COL 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Striker at COL 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:40 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by T.Davis at COL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 16(9:29 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to COL 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Striker at COL 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 6(8:57 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to COL End Zone for 6 yards. C.Davis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 56 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 9. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fowler at COL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(8:44 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(8:39 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Green at COL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(8:20 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at COL 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 47(7:50 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by A.Fontenot at COL 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 46(6:51 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by J.Hestera at WAS 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 39. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 46(6:51 - 3rd) D.Carter steps back to pass. D.Carter pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 46(6:45 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 41.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - WASH 41(6:05 - 3rd) D.Carter steps back to pass. D.Carter pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(5:59 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Main at WAS 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 43(5:23 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(5:01 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to COL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 41(4:21 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 41(4:14 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by R.Newton at COL 41. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor; N.Reed at COL 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 21(3:49 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by R.Odunze at COL 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 13(3:23 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to COL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 10(2:38 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to COL 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 2(2:19 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. R.Newton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 60 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 5. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Toomey-Stout at COL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 31(2:03 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+69 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 31(1:56 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 31. Gain of 69 yards. M.Lemonious-Craig for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 3rd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 55 yards from COL 35 to the WAS 10. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(1:45 - 3rd) D.Morris pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by D.Boston at WAS 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by COL at WAS 40.
|Int
2 & 5 - COLO 40(1:15 - 3rd) D.Morris pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 49. Intercepted by J.Chandler-Semedo at WAS 49. Tackled by J.Westover at WAS 50. PENALTY on COL-T.Martin Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(1:04 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at COL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 43(0:39 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Tuitele; C.Bruener at COL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 46(0:13 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 46(0:03 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at COL 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - WASH 44(15:00 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 44. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at COL 46.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASH 46(14:21 - 4th) T.Carrizosa punts 41 yards to WAS 13 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by COL.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 13(14:07 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at WAS 14.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 14(13:31 - 4th) D.Morris scrambles to WAS 37 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at WAS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 37(12:58 - 4th) D.Morris scrambles to WAS 37 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Chandler-Semedo at WAS 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 37(12:20 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; T.Martin at WAS 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - COLO 40(11:39 - 4th) D.Morris scrambles to WAS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at WAS 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(10:58 - 4th) S.Adams rushed to COL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 42(10:34 - 4th) S.Adams rushed to COL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 28. PENALTY on WAS-J.Buelow Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 49(10:02 - 4th) D.Morris pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by G.Waiss at WAS 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 30(9:32 - 4th) D.Morris rushed to COL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at COL 30.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 30(9:02 - 4th) D.Morris pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by Q.Moore at COL 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 5(8:29 - 4th) W.Nixon rushed to COL End Zone for yards. W.Nixon for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WAS-J.Buelow Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLO 15(8:24 - 4th) D.Morris steps back to pass. D.Morris pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - COLO 15(8:17 - 4th) D.Morris pass complete to COL 15. Catch made by S.Adams at COL 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Adams for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 4th) A.Shrock extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 1. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Toomey-Stout at COL 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 36(8:03 - 4th) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bandes at COL 40.
|Int
2 & 6 - WASH 40(7:32 - 4th) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 33. Intercepted by M.Esteen at WAS 33. Tackled by COL at WAS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33(7:21 - 4th) W.Nixon rushed to WAS 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Hurtado at WAS 40.
|-6 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 40(6:54 - 4th) B.Holmes rushed to WAS 34 for -6 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at WAS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - COLO 34(6:08 - 4th) D.Morris steps back to pass. D.Morris pass incomplete intended for B.Holmes.
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLO 34(6:00 - 4th) K.Ryan punts 37 yards to COL 29 Center-J.Green. Fair catch by D.Capolungo.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 29(5:51 - 4th) D.Carter pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by M.Harrison at COL 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at COL 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 32(5:16 - 4th) D.Carter scrambles to COL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.McCutcheon at COL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 38(4:34 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Toomey-Stout; M.Heims at COL 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 40(3:57 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-J.Wiley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - WASH 35(3:36 - 4th) D.Carter scrambles to COL 48 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Harnetiaux at COL 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 48(3:03 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Heims at COL 46.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 46(2:21 - 4th) D.Carter scrambles to WAS 36 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Esteen at WAS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 36(1:50 - 4th) D.Carter steps back to pass. D.Carter pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 36(1:46 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to WAS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.McGannon; S.Siva-Tu'u at WAS 32.
|Sack
3 & 6 - WASH 32(1:11 - 4th) D.Carter steps back to pass. D.Carter sacked at WAS 44 for -12 yards (M.Heims)
|Sack
4 & 18 - WASH 44(0:22 - 4th) D.Carter steps back to pass. D.Carter sacked at COL 47 for -9 yards (J.Bandes)
