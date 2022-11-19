|
|
|OREGST
|ARIZST
Martinez's 2 TDs puts No. 25 Oregon St over Arizona St 31-7
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in No. 25 Oregon State's 31-7 win over Arizona State on Saturday.
The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won for just the second time at ASU since 1972; they were 1-19 on the road against the Sun Devils going into the game.
The Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6) played their final home game of the season, falling to 2-6 under interim coach Shaun Aguano, who replaced Herm Edwards on Sept. 20.
The Beavers dominated, especially in the second half. They had 28 first downs to Arizona State's 13.
Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbrandson threw a touchdown pass and was 15 of 21 for 188 yards passing. His 8-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw on third-and goal made it 28-7 Oregon State with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.
Arizona State went 67 yards in seven plays, keyed by Xazavian Valladay's 39-yard run. Valladay ran 11 yards 1:53 to play in the first half to make it 7-7. Valladay finished with 109 yards in 13 carries.
But Gulbrandson connected with tight end Jack Velling for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:06 to go in the first half to put Oregon State ahead 14-7. The 75-yard drive took 45 seconds and four plays, two of them to a wide-open Velling.
Martinez ran for a 12-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play drive to start the second half for Oregon State.
Gulbranson has thrown for 1,005 yards and eight TDs with one interception and two rushing touchdowns since replacing injured starter Chance Nolan (neck) for the Beavers' last six games.
Trent Bourguet, who came out of last week's loss at Washington State with a leg injury, started for the Sun Devils and was 20 of 32 for 122 yards. He ran eight times for 26 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: The Beavers, already bowl-eligible, won as a ranked team for the first time since 2012. They'll likely stay in the poll for next week's rivalry game in Corvallis.
Arizona State: One game left, then the search for a new coach likely begins.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: Hosts No. 12 Oregon on Saturday.
Arizona State: Plays at Arizona on Friday.
---
|
D. Martinez
6 RB
138 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
X. Valladay
1 RB
109 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|12
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|443
|276
|Total Plays
|67
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|154
|Rush Attempts
|43
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|221
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|4-50.5
|Return Yards
|35
|5
|Punts - Returns
|3-35
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|154
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|276
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|16/22
|196
|1
|0
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|2/2
|25
|0
|0
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|23
|138
|2
|15
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|9
|36
|1
|12
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
I. Newell 25 RB
|I. Newell
|5
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Shannon 29 RB
|K. Shannon
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|3
|3
|74
|1
|35
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|6
|5
|54
|0
|15
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|5
|4
|42
|0
|15
|
J. Noga 20 WR
|J. Noga
|2
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|4
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
M. Tongue 9 WR
|M. Tongue
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Thomas 19 DB
|S. Thomas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 4 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brownholtz 29 LB
|C. Brownholtz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 0 DB
|A. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/3
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|2
|46.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|3
|11.7
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|20/32
|122
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|13
|109
|1
|39
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|8
|26
|0
|8
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|8
|6
|49
|0
|21
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|7
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Green II 35 DL
|B. Green II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 19 DB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 6 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|4
|50.5
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Arnold at ASU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(14:36 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ASU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 30(13:51 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ASU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34(13:18 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 50 yards to ORS 16 Center-J.Ferlmann. J.Irish returned punt from the ORS 16. Tackled by C.Lewis at ORS 22.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(13:06 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 22. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ORS 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 28(12:35 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ORS 35.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(12:10 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 35. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ASU 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:45 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ASU 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 43(11:12 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(10:31 - 1st) T.Harrison rushed to ASU 21 for yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 21. PENALTY on ORS-J.Overman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - OREGST 38(10:06 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ASU 38. Catch made by S.Bolden at ASU 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 33.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 33(9:29 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by S.Bolden at ASU 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 18.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(9:00 - 1st) T.Lindsey rushed to ASU 5 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 5(8:27 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ASU End Zone for 5 yards. D.Martinez for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:22 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ASU 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 33(8:03 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ASU 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(7:22 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ASU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(6:54 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 49 for yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ASU 49. PENALTY on ASU-C.Martinez Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ARIZST 36(6:28 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - ARIZST 36(6:19 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ASU 45.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 45(5:46 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Drummer at ORS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(5:21 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 40(5:15 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZST 38(4:40 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 38. Catch made by X.Valladay at ORS 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 36.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - ARIZST 36(3:55 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to ORS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(3:24 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(2:58 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at ORS 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 15(1:40 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by A.Johnson at ORS 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 10. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 15(1:40 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by J.Conyers at ORS 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 10.
|No Good
4 & 7 - ARIZST 19(1:03 - 1st) C.Brown 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(0:58 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ORS 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(0:24 - 1st) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ORS 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ORS 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ASU 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(14:33 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at ASU 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 45(14:07 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at ASU 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(13:36 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson rushed to ASU 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ASU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(13:02 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:50 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at ASU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OREGST 26(12:09 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|No Good
4 & 11 - OREGST 34(11:59 - 2nd) E.Hayes 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(11:53 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to ASU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ASU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 31(11:16 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to ASU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at ASU 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 33(10:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ASU 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(10:01 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ORS 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 46(9:25 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ORS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(8:56 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ORS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Stover at ORS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZST 42(8:28 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARIZST 42(8:15 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ORS 49 for -7 yards (E.Mascarenas-Arnold)
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARIZST 49(7:46 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 49 yards to ORS End Zone Center-J.Ferlmann. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(7:30 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ORS 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(6:58 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ORS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREGST 41(6:19 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ORS 41.
|Sack
3 & 4 - OREGST 41(5:45 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 35 for -6 yards (M.Robertson)
|Punt
4 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:06 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 37 yards to ASU 28 Center-D.Black. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 28. Tackled by O.Speights at ASU 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(4:53 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 33(4:38 - 2nd) E.Badger rushed to ASU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ASU 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 39(4:10 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ASU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(3:30 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(3:24 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 16 for 39 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16(2:45 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to ORS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield at ORS 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 11(1:59 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ORS End Zone for 11 yards. X.Valladay for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) J.Feely extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(1:53 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 25. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(1:37 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ASU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 33(1:11 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by S.Bolden at ASU 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(1:06 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by J.Velling at ASU 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Velling for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) E.Hayes kicks 50 yards from ORS 50 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Stover at ASU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(0:46 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 46(0:41 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZST 50(0:35 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|+5 YD
4 & 6 - ARIZST 50(0:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 50. Catch made by J.Conyers at ORS 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 57 yards from ASU 35 to the ORS 8. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Williams at ORS 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(14:53 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 17. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ORS 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(14:26 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ORS 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:51 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at ORS 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(13:21 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 48. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 45(13:00 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(12:28 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ASU 36 for 3 yards. B.Gulbranson ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 36(12:04 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 32(11:26 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(10:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORS-J.Levengood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - OREGST 33(10:23 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden. PENALTY on ASU-E.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(10:19 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 12(9:48 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU End Zone for 12 yards. D.Martinez for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 3rd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 3rd) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(9:43 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ASU 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 27(9:11 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ASU 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(8:52 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ASU 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(8:33 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ORS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 47(8:12 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to ORS 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(7:46 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to ORS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 35.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ARIZST 35(7:12 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 35. Catch made by G.Sanders at ORS 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ORS 16. PENALTY on ASU-E.Bohle Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - ARIZST 50(7:05 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 50. Catch made by E.Badger at ORS 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZST 45(6:32 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ORS 45. Catch made by M.Swinson at ORS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Stover at ORS 41.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - ARIZST 41(5:49 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(5:45 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(5:15 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by T.Harrison at ASU 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 44(4:38 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 39(3:56 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ASU 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at ASU 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(3:25 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(2:43 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ASU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 21(0:15 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by at ASU 21. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 25 - OREGST 36(2:02 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by S.Bolden at ASU 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 24.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - OREGST 24(1:27 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ASU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(0:55 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 8(0:28 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 8(0:15 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson rushed to ASU End Zone for 8 yards. B.Gulbranson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 3rd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 3rd) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:10 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:05 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ASU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 30(15:00 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ASU 34.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34(14:30 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ASU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(13:57 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at ASU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 39(13:21 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ASU 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 40(12:46 - 4th) T.Bourguet scrambles to ASU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ASU 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZST 41(12:15 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 47 yards to ORS 12 Center-J.Ferlmann. J.Irish returned punt from the ORS 12. Tackled by K.Soelle at ORS 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:06 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for ORS.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:01 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ORS 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 31(11:45 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ORS 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OREGST 33(11:01 - 4th) L.Loecher punts 55 yards to ASU 12 Center-D.Black. ASU MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-S.Thomas at ASU 12. Tackled by ASU at ASU 11.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(10:29 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ASU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 8(9:57 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for ORS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OREGST 8(9:48 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OREGST 16(9:43 - 4th) E.Hayes 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 4th) E.Hayes kicks 63 yards from ORS 35 to the ASU 2. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at ASU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(9:33 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(9:27 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ASU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZST 23(8:55 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZST 23(8:50 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 56 yards to ORS 21 Center-J.Ferlmann. J.Irish returned punt from the ORS 21. Tackled by C.Hatch at ORS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(8:39 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ORS 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 39(7:56 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORS 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at ORS 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 45(7:19 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 45. Catch made by M.Tongue at ORS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(6:50 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ASU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 46(5:42 - 4th) S.Bolden rushed to ASU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 44(4:59 - 4th) T.Gebbia pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by J.Noga at ASU 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 40.
|+21 YD
4 & 3 - OREGST 40(4:13 - 4th) T.Gebbia pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by J.Noga at ASU 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(3:28 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to ASU 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 11(2:44 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ASU 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 2(2:03 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ASU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 4(1:17 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ASU 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 7(1:11 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to ASU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 5.
|No Good
4 & 5 - OREGST 13(0:28 - 4th) E.Hayes 23 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(0:27 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brownholtz at ASU 23.
