Oklahoma tops No. 24 Oklahoma St., becomes bowl eligible
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma became bowl eligible after knocking off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night.
Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on.
Spencer Sanders passed for 381 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State, but he threw four interceptions. Brennan Presley had nine catches for 118 yards and Braydon Johnson had seven receptions for 109 yards for the Cowboys (7-4, 4-4, No. 22 CFP), who now are eliminated from contention for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
The matchup was one of the last in the Bedlam series with both teams as Big 12 members. Oklahoma is slated to leave for the Southeastern Conference in the next few years.
Gabriel had a short touchdown run and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jalil Farooq to give the Sooners a 14-0 lead just over five minutes into the game. The Sooners intercepted Sanders twice in the early going, and the second led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Gray that gave the Sooners a 21-0 lead.
The Sooners gained 299 yards in the first quarter, the second-most yards Oklahoma has ever gained in a quarter. The Sooners led 28-3 at halftime.
Quinton Stewart's 2-yard TD catch from Sanders cut Oklahoma's lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter. Oklahoma State drove to the Oklahoma 16 before DaShaun White intercepted Sanders in the end zone with about six minutes remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State: Sanders regressed to what looked like a younger version of himself. He made the kinds of mistakes he rarely has made this season. Oklahoma State outgained Oklahoma 484 yards to 434, but the poor start and miscues doomed what otherwise was a solid effort.
Oklahoma: The Sooners showed their enormous potential in the first quarter, but they also showed why they are barely above .500 with a very inefficient final three quarters. The Sooners only had the ball for 22 minutes and were unable to run the clock down effectively after getting their big lead.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State: Hosts West Virginia on Saturday.
Oklahoma: Visits Texas Tech on Saturday.
|
S. Sanders
3 QB
381 PaYds, PaTD, 4 INTs, 42 RuYds
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
259 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 30 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-22
|1-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|484
|434
|Total Plays
|102
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|175
|Rush Attempts
|35
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|381
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|36-67
|20-41
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-23
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.8
|11-49.0
|Return Yards
|32
|32
|Punts - Returns
|3-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|4-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|381
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|484
|TOTAL YDS
|434
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|36/67
|381
|1
|4
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|17
|42
|0
|16
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|7
|37
|0
|21
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|7
|13
|0
|6
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|13
|9
|118
|0
|55
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|12
|7
|109
|0
|47
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|8
|7
|50
|0
|27
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|9
|5
|45
|0
|18
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|5
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Bray 85 WR
|J. Bray
|7
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Q. Stewart 82 TE
|Q. Stewart
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
L. Anderson 88 WR
|L. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Latu 92 DE
|N. Latu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|2/2
|25
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Ward 69 K
|L. Ward
|9
|45.8
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|3
|7.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|20/41
|259
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|20
|90
|1
|35
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|6
|59
|0
|22
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|6
|30
|1
|13
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|9
|6
|89
|1
|33
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|6
|5
|68
|0
|22
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|7
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|6
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|6
|3
|30
|0
|20
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
I. Coe 94 DL
|I. Coe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|11
|49.0
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKL 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(14:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 45(14:19 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 45. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 35.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(14:02 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKS 35. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 2(13:47 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. D.Gabriel for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(13:43 - 1st) PENALTY on OKL-OKL Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(13:43 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(13:18 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 29(13:13 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 29. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 30(12:31 - 1st) L.Ward punts 63 yards to OKL 7 Center-OKS. Downed by OKS.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(12:29 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 9.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 9(12:12 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 9. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 9. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(11:58 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:28 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:21 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(10:59 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 45(10:27 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKS 34 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(10:13 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by G.Freeman at OKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 30.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 30(9:53 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKS 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Farooq for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(9:38 - 1st) G.Freeman rushed to OKL 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 48.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OKLA 48(9:11 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 48(9:07 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLA 48(9:02 - 1st) M.Turk punts 37 yards to OKS 15 Center-OKL. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(8:53 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15(8:49 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by J.Bray at OKS 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 24.
|Int
3 & 1 - OKLAST 24(8:30 - 1st) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 30. Intercepted by J.Laulu at OKS 30. Tackled by OKS at OKS 4.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 4(8:15 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 2(8:01 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. E.Gray for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the OKS End Zone. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKL at OKS 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(7:52 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 24(7:31 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 22.
|Sack
3 & 7 - OKLAST 22(6:52 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 13 for -9 yards (J.Kelley)
|Punt
4 & 16 - OKLAST 13(6:09 - 1st) L.Ward punts 44 yards to OKL 43 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(6:04 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 46.
|+35 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 46(5:45 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS 19 for 35 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 19.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(5:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 19. Catch made by B.Willis at OKS 19. Gain of 16 yards. B.Willis FUMBLES forced by J.Muhammad. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-J.Taylor at OKS 3. Tackled by OKL at OKS 3.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(5:16 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 12. PENALTY on OKL-D.Ugwoegbu Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 12(5:09 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 11.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 11(4:33 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 11. Catch made by B.Cassity at OKS 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(4:09 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 19(4:02 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 19. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 21(3:30 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 21. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 25.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 25(2:48 - 1st) L.Ward punts 50 yards to OKL 25 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(2:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 31.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(2:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(2:06 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 45.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 45(1:50 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by M.Mims at OKS 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(1:22 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 23. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKS 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Stoops for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 62 yards from OKL 35 to the OKS 3. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKL at OKS 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(1:02 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 26. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:46 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 50(0:15 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to OKL 43 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKL 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 38(14:19 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 38(14:10 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKL 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 24.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(13:39 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKL 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - OKLAST 29(13:02 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 29. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 23.
|Int
3 & 9 - OKLAST 23(12:35 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 7. Intercepted by B.Bowman at OKL 7. Tackled by OKS at OKL 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(12:32 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 15(12:10 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 21(11:45 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for G.Freeman.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 21(11:38 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 49 yards to OKS 30 Center-OKL. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(11:29 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 30(11:20 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(10:59 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for L.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 43(10:59 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 43(10:52 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by R.Owens at OKS 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 48(10:16 - 2nd) L.Ward punts 48 yards to OKL 4 Center-OKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 4(10:04 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 3.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 3(9:31 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 5.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 5(8:59 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 5(8:54 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 55 yards to OKS 40 Center-OKL. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 40. Tackled by OKL at OKS 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(8:40 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to OKL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 49(8:10 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(7:44 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to OKL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 39(7:04 - 2nd) B.Johnson rushed to OKL 22 for 17 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(6:14 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKL 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 18(5:59 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 18. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKL 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 10.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(5:17 - 2nd) J.Richardson steps back to pass. J.Richardson sacked at OKL 20 for -10 yards (OKS) PENALTY on OKS-J.Richardson Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 20 - OKLAST 20(5:17 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKL 23 for -3 yards (E.Downs)
|+16 YD
3 & 23 - OKLAST 23(4:46 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 23. Catch made by R.Owens at OKL 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OKLAST 14(4:01 - 2nd) T.Brown 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 62 yards from OKS 35 to the OKL 3. B.Bowman returns the kickoff. Lateral to M.Mims to OKL 44 for yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(3:47 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLA 44(3:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKS-N.Latu Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(3:42 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 41(3:39 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - OKLA 39(3:18 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 36.
|+4 YD
4 & 5 - OKLA 36(2:42 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by M.Mims at OKS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 31. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by M.Mims at OKS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(2:42 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 32(2:38 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OKLAST 40(2:04 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OKLAST 40(1:20 - 2nd) L.Ward punts 39 yards to OKL 21 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(1:09 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 21. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKL 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 28(1:03 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(0:58 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 41. Catch made by M.Major at OKL 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 44(0:52 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 49.
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 49(0:37 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKS 29 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(0:31 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 29(0:24 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Int
3 & 10 - OKLA 29(0:18 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 5. Intercepted by J.Taylor at OKS 5. Tackled by OKL at OKS 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 24(14:36 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 29(14:10 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 29(14:03 - 3rd) L.Ward punts 46 yards to OKL 25 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(13:54 - 3rd) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:40 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLA 43(13:21 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - OKLA 43(13:07 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 38. PENALTY on OKL-A.Harrison Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - OKLA 33(12:50 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|Punt
4 & 15 - OKLA 33(12:45 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 63 yards to OKS 4 Center-OKL. Downed by OKL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 4(12:32 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 4(12:27 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 10.
|+47 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 10(11:51 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 10. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 10. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(11:14 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKL 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:05 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 23(10:36 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 23(10:24 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 23. Catch made by B.Presley at OKL 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 17.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - OKLAST 17(9:39 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 17. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKL 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(9:33 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 16(9:25 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(9:04 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 29(9:00 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 33(8:34 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 33(8:33 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 67 yards to OKS End Zone Center-OKL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:24 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 22(7:51 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 22(7:45 - 3rd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 36.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(7:26 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 36. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKL 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(6:53 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKL 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 33(6:28 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to OKL 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 34(5:48 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 34. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKL 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 36.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - OKLAST 36(5:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKS-OKS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - OKLAST 41(4:40 - 3rd) L.Ward punts 28 yards to OKL 13 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(4:33 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 15(4:10 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 18.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLA 18(3:42 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLA 18(3:32 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 56 yards to OKS 26 Center-OKL. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 26. Tackled by OKL at OKS 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(3:20 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for O.Gordon.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 39(3:13 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(2:55 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 41. Catch made by B.Cassity at OKL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(2:36 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 29(2:33 - 3rd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKL 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 13.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(1:53 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKL 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 15.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - OKLAST 15(1:15 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green. PENALTY on OKL-W.Washington Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 2(1:09 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 2. Catch made by Q.Stewart at OKL 2. Gain of 2 yards. Q.Stewart for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:03 - 3rd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 58 yards from OKS 35 to the OKL 7. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at OKL 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(0:58 - 3rd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLA 27(0:44 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims. PENALTY on OKL-A.Harrison Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Sack
3 & 5 - OKLA 27(0:21 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 24 for -3 yards (N.Latu)
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLA 24(15:00 - 4th) M.Turk punts 43 yards to OKS 33 Center-OKL. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(14:52 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+55 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 33(14:46 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 33. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(14:09 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 10(13:35 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 10(13:27 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 10. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKL 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OKLAST 15(12:36 - 4th) T.Brown 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 4th) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the OKL End Zone. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at OKL 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(12:32 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 25.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OKLA 25(12:20 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 25.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OKLA 25(11:40 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLA 25(11:33 - 4th) M.Turk punts 48 yards to OKS 27 Center-OKL. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(11:25 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 22 for -5 yards (J.Kelley; I.Coe)
|-4 YD
2 & 15 - OKLAST 22(11:02 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by O.Gordon at OKS 22. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 18.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - OKLAST 18(10:29 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Punt
4 & 19 - OKLAST 18(10:13 - 4th) L.Ward punts 42 yards to OKL 40 Center-OKS. Downed by OKS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(10:03 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for OKL.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(9:20 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 45(9:05 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 45. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OKLA 48(8:48 - 4th) M.Turk punts 38 yards to OKS 14 Center-OKL. Fair catch by OKS.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(8:36 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 35 for 21 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(8:27 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(8:14 - 4th) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 39 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKS 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 39(7:52 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(7:20 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:59 - 4th) S.Sanders scrambles to OKL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 37(6:31 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by B.Green at OKL 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(6:09 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 26(6:07 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 26(6:05 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 26. Catch made by B.Presley at OKL 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 16. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(6:00 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Int
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16(5:48 - 4th) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at OKL End Zone. Intercepted by D.White at OKL End Zone. Tackled by OKS at OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(5:42 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 27(4:59 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLA 29(4:37 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLA 29(4:31 - 4th) M.Turk punts 44 yards to OKS 27 Center-OKL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(4:24 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Sack
2 & 10 - OKLAST 27(4:20 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 15 for -12 yards (J.Redmond)
|Sack
3 & 22 - OKLAST 15(3:43 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 11 for -4 yards (D.White)
|Punt
4 & 26 - OKLAST 11(3:03 - 4th) L.Ward punts 52 yards to OKL 37 Center-OKS. Downed by OKS.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(2:48 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 39(2:09 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLA 42(2:03 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLA 42(1:58 - 4th) M.Turk punts 39 yards to OKS 19 Center-OKL. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 19. Tackled by OKL at OKS 22.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(1:48 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(1:43 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(1:31 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 44(1:26 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 44. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:06 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by B.Presley at OKL 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:00 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:53 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by B.Presley at OKL 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(0:39 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 27(0:34 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLAST 27(0:26 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - OKLAST 27(0:21 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
