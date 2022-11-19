|
|
|OHIOST
|MD
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State's 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) and Maryland (6-5, 3-5) kicked off, third-ranked Michigan edged Illinois on a late field goal. The Buckeyes then had plenty of problems of their own against the Terrapins. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game.
Ohio State forced a three-and-out, however, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left, and Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who fumbled on that play, remained down on the field for a while before walking off very slowly.
Hayden finished with 146 yards on 27 carries.
TreVeyon Henderson returned after missing Ohio State's previous two games while injured. He caught an early 31-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud but managed only 19 yards on 11 carries.
Tagovailoa completed his first 11 passes, and although the Terps settled for a couple field goals in the red zone early on, they went ahead 13-10 on a 1-yard TD catch by CJ Dippre with 3:52 left in the half.
This was a far cry from the previous two Ohio State-Maryland meetings, which the Buckeyes won 73-14 and 66-17 - although it wasn't quite as harrowing for them as their 52-51 overtime win over the Terps in 2018. That game also came the week before they faced Michigan.
Down by three in the third, the Buckeyes took back the lead after Lathan Ransom blocked a punt, giving Ohio State the ball at the Maryland 14. An 8-yard touchdown run by Hayden gave the Buckeyes a 17-13 advantage.
Hayden scored on a 3-yard run with 16 seconds left in the third to make it 27-13, but Maryland answered with Tagovailoa's 5-yard scoring run early in the fourth. A 2-point conversion cut the lead to six.
Hayden scored again on a 13-yard run, but Jakorian Bennett returned a blocked extra point all the way for two points, making the score 33-23.
Tagovailoa threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jeshaun Jones on fourth down after scrambling to his right to keep the play going. That trimmed the lead to three with 9:49 to go.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: This was the second-most points allowed by the Buckeyes this season, surpassed only in their 44-31 win over Penn State, but Ohio State escaped on the road and showed it has enough depth at running back no matter how healthy Henderson is next weekend.
Maryland: The Terps' improvement this year might not be reflected in their final record. They played Michigan tough in a 34-27 loss in September and then stayed within one score of Ohio State as well. It's their two losses prior to this one - to Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined 53-10 - that will leave a sour taste.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: It's the game the Buckeyes and Wolverines have been waiting for - next Saturday at Ohio State.
Maryland: The Terrapins host Rutgers to end the regular season.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Hayden
5 RB
146 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
T. Tagovailoa
3 QB
293 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 12 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|5
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|401
|402
|Total Plays
|73
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|84
|Rush Attempts
|43
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|241
|318
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-97
|10-97
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|5-32.2
|Return Yards
|25
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-25
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|318
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|18/30
|241
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|27
|146
|3
|18
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|11
|19
|0
|6
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|4
|-6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|9
|6
|82
|0
|35
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|11
|5
|68
|0
|29
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|4
|2
|30
|0
|25
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|2
|2
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 58 DT
|T. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hancock 7 CB
|J. Hancock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 18 CB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|3/3
|47
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|3
|41.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|3
|26.7
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|26/36
|293
|2
|0
|
E. Najarian 22 QB
|E. Najarian
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|11
|39
|0
|6
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|10
|12
|1
|26
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|7
|12
|0
|4
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|6
|5
|67
|0
|34
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|5
|3
|65
|0
|49
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|2
|2
|46
|0
|36
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|6
|4
|45
|0
|25
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|5
|4
|37
|0
|27
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|7
|4
|30
|1
|25
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|4
|3
|13
|1
|10
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Miller 13 DB
|G. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 45 LB
|K. Wyatt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker 31 LB
|A. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Fuller 5 DL
|Q. Fuller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|4
|40.3
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|19.7
|29
|0
|
K. Thomas 35 LB
|K. Thomas
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Bearns III 35 FB
|J. Bearns III
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:37 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 46. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(14:55 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43(14:26 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by M.Harrison at MAR 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Banks K.Wyatt at MAR 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 37(13:53 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(13:41 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 31(13:36 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by T.Henderson at MAR 31. Gain of 31 yards. T.Henderson for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 61 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR 4. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Proctor at MAR 26.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(13:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 26. Gain of 25 yards. C.Dippre ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49(12:59 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MD 48(12:38 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - MD 46(12:07 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by C.Dippre at OSU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 34(11:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Hemby. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - MD 39(11:44 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by R.Jarrett at OSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 32.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MD 32(11:10 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at OSU 38 for yards (J.Tuimoloau) PENALTY on OSU-J.Tuimoloau Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(10:44 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to OSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MD 14(10:12 - 1st) R.Jarrett rushed to OSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 11.
|Sack
3 & 4 - MD 11(9:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at OSU 13 for -2 yards (J.Sawyer)
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MD 21(8:50 - 1st) C.Ryland 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:47 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 20(8:47 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at OSU 19.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - OHIOST 19(8:22 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-OSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - OHIOST 14(8:08 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - OHIOST 14(8:03 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|Punt
4 & 21 - OHIOST 14(7:57 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 43 yards to MAR 43 Center-OSU. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 43(7:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 42 for -1 yards (J.Proctor)
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - MD 42(7:17 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by O.Smith at MAR 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer S.Chambers at OSU 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(6:45 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 47. Catch made by J.Jones at OSU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hancock at OSU 37.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(6:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 37. Catch made by R.Hemby at OSU 37. Gain of 27 yards. R.Hemby ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10(5:55 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at OSU 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MD 6(5:20 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 6. Catch made by J.Jones at OSU 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Burke R.Hickman at OSU 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MD 4(4:37 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to OSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MD 11(3:57 - 1st) C.Ryland 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU 1. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Gibson I.Hazel at OSU 15.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(3:48 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 15 for -5 yards. T.Henderson FUMBLES forced by MAR. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-T.Henderson at OSU 15. Tackled by MAR at OSU 10.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - OHIOST 10(3:11 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-C.Stover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - OHIOST 5(3:04 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at OSU 10.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - OHIOST 10(2:32 - 1st) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 16 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at OSU 16.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIOST 16(1:57 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 35 yards to MAR 49 Center-OSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 49(1:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland. PENALTY on MAR-J.Duncan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - MD 39(1:46 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at MAR 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - MD 41(1:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - MD 49(0:33 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 49. Catch made by R.Hemby at OSU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MD 46(0:02 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 36 yards to OSU 10 Center-MAR. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(15:00 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at OSU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 10(14:21 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 10. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 10. Gain of yards. Tackled by MAR at OSU 49. Maryland challenged the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 10(14:20 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 10. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 10. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Still at OSU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(13:41 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite D.Trader at OSU 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 39(12:58 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(12:39 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 48(12:35 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze B.Brade at MAR 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 44(12:00 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MAR 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(11:28 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 20. Intercepted by D.Banks at MAR 20. Tackled by OSU at MAR 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(10:38 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by M.Harrison at MAR 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 29.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - OHIOST 29(10:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(10:34 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to MAR 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OHIOST 15(10:20 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for OSU.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIOST 15(10:10 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - OHIOST 23(10:05 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(10:02 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at MAR 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MD 26(9:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg J.Sawyer at MAR 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - MD 27(8:55 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at MAR 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(8:00 - 2nd) R.Jarrett rushed to MAR 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at MAR 48. PENALTY on MAR-J.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - MD 28(8:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+34 YD
2 & 18 - MD 28(8:01 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 28. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 28. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Hancock at OSU 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(7:33 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 38. Catch made by R.Jarrett at OSU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at OSU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MD 29(6:53 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to OSU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg Z.Harrison at OSU 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 25(6:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett. PENALTY on OSU-L.Ransom Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 13(6:26 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to OSU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hall R.Hickman at OSU 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MD 9(5:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to OSU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 8.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - MD 8(5:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to OSU 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman L.Ransom at OSU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MD 1(4:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 1(4:38 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to OSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton at OSU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MD 1(4:02 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 1. Catch made by C.Dippre at OSU 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Dippre for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 59 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU 6. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Hazel at OSU 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(3:48 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at OSU 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 31(3:16 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at OSU 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 30(2:36 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Still at OSU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(2:23 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at OSU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 40(2:12 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at OSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIOST 45(1:39 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIOST 45(1:31 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 45 yards to MAR 10 Center-OSU. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 10. T.Still ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 11(1:21 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at MAR 17. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32(1:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at MAR 36.
|Sack
2 & 6 - MD 36(0:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 29 for -7 yards (J.Tuimoloau)
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - MD 29(0:14 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at MAR 44. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR 1. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Gaoteote at MAR 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 30(14:54 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at MAR 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MD 36(14:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MD 36(14:19 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 36. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 36. Gain of 5 yards. D.Demus ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(14:00 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at MAR 47.
|-8 YD
2 & 4 - MD 47(13:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 47. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at MAR 39.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MD 39(12:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MD 39(12:44 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts yards to MAR 39 Center-MAR. L.Ransom blocked the kick. D.Burke recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by C.Spangler at MAR 14.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(12:37 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at MAR 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(12:19 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR End Zone for 8 yards. D.Hayden for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(12:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at MAR 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MD 32(11:49 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 35 for yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at MAR 35. PENALTY on MAR-J.Branch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - MD 22(11:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on MAR-R.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - MD 17(11:18 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MD 17(11:10 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Hemby.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MD 17(11:06 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 47 yards to OSU 36 Center-MAR. Downed by O.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:56 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at OSU 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 43(10:32 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(10:16 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 49(10:14 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by D.Hayden at MAR 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 49.
|+35 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 49(9:36 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MAR 49. Gain of 35 yards. E.Egbuka ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(9:16 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 14(8:44 - 3rd) E.Egbuka rushed to MAR 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 13.
|Sack
3 & 9 - OHIOST 13(7:57 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at MAR 29 for -16 yards (J.Barham) PENALTY on OSU-C.Stroud Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 25 - OHIOST 37(7:57 - 3rd) N.Ruggles 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(7:52 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison T.Vincent at MAR 24.
|+26 YD
2 & 11 - MD 24(7:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to OSU 50 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Ransom at OSU 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 50(6:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 50. Catch made by D.Demus at OSU 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at OSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 46(6:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - MD 46(6:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to OSU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MD 48(5:33 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 36 yards to OSU 12 Center-MAR. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(5:24 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at OSU 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 17(4:51 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; A.Booker at OSU 21.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 21(4:12 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 38 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at OSU 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(3:41 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at OSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OHIOST 47(3:30 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze; J.Barham at OSU 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 47(2:46 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt; H.Chibueze at MAR 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(2:07 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan; A.Finau at MAR 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 48(1:49 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by M.Harrison at MAR 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 31. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(1:29 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; Q.Fuller at MAR 29.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OHIOST 29(0:57 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming. PENALTY on MAR-J.Bennett Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(0:50 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 17. Catch made by C.Stover at MAR 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite; D.Trader at MAR 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 3(0:17 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to MAR End Zone for 3 yards. D.Hayden for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(0:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MAR 27.
|+36 YD
2 & 8 - MD 27(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 27. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Ransom at OSU 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(14:51 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 37. Catch made by J.Copeland at OSU 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:31 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett. PENALTY on OSU-C.Martinez Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10(14:20 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 10. Catch made by R.Hemby at OSU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MD 5(13:56 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to OSU End Zone for 5 yards. T.Tagovailoa for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:53 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Copeland at OSU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:53 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU 1. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Greeley at OSU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(13:45 - 4th) C.Stroud scrambles to MAR 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 47(13:10 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 41. PENALTY on MAR-B.Brade Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(13:03 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MAR 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(12:42 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR End Zone for 13 yards. D.Hayden for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(12:36 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|(12:36 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is blocked. J.Bennett recovers the blocked kick good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 53 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR 12. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Hicks at MAR 26.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(12:29 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to MAR 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at MAR 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 42(12:10 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+49 YD
2 & 10 - MD 42(12:03 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 42. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MD 9(11:44 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at OSU 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MD 3(11:24 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton S.Chambers at OSU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MD 1(10:44 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to OSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MD 1(9:57 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to OSU 1. Catch made by J.Jones at OSU 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:49 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at OSU 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 31(9:14 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 31. Catch made by D.Hayden at OSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at OSU 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(8:53 - 4th) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at OSU 39.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - OHIOST 39(8:25 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Still at OSU 48. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(8:19 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 49(8:05 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan at MAR 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - OHIOST 48(7:46 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by C.Stover at MAR 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 42.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OHIOST 42(6:41 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(6:36 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg T.Vincent at MAR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 46(6:16 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MD 46(6:11 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 46(6:03 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 42 yards to OSU 12 Center-MAR. Downed by J.Copeland.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(5:54 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite A.McCullough at OSU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(5:35 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at OSU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 28(4:58 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at OSU 31.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - OHIOST 31(4:17 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-V.Cowan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(4:02 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 46 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(3:31 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43(3:18 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barham B.Brade at MAR 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 42(3:11 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MAR 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(3:00 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 32(2:16 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 30(1:31 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to MAR 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt at MAR 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIOST 35(0:47 - 4th) N.Ruggles 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Curry at MAR 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 16(0:36 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 9 for -7 yards (Z.Harrison)
|Sack
2 & 17 - MD 9(0:15 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 1 for -8 yards (Z.Harrison) T.Tagovailoa FUMBLES forced by Z.Harrison. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-S.Chambers at MAR 1. S.Chambers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(0:09 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 39 yards from OSU 20 to the MAR 41. J.Bearns returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Gaoteote at MAR 46.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(0:05 - 4th) E.Najarian pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 29.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 2:35 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:40 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
35
2nd 2:04 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 10:21 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:29 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 2:44 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 3:06 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0