Cunningham throws 5 TDs, Middle Tennessee routs FAU 49-21
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Chase Cunningham threw for a career-high 448 yards with five touchdown passes to lead Middle Tennessee to a 49-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Cunningham completed 40 of 54 passes. Frank Peasant caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 107 yards. Peasant also had 59 yards rushing and a 1-yard TD run. Jaylin Lane had eight receptions for 95 yards receiving for Middle Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 Conference USA).
Defensive end Jordan Ferguson ran 49 yards off a fake punt attempt to the FAU 6, setting up Darius Bracy's 5-yard touchdown run two plays later that stretched the Blue Raiders' lead to 42-21 late in the third quarter.
N'Kosi Perry was 19-of-36 passing for 325 yards and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass Jahmal Edrine for FAU (5-6, 4-3). Edrine and Je'Quan Burton combined for nine catches for 203 yards.
N. Perry
7 QB
325 PaYds, PaTD, -2 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Cunningham
16 QB
448 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|12
|22
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|356
|615
|Total Plays
|69
|90
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|167
|Rush Attempts
|32
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|325
|448
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|40-54
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.0
|2-56.0
|Return Yards
|60
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-57
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|325
|PASS YDS
|448
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|356
|TOTAL YDS
|615
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|19/36
|325
|1
|0
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|14
|35
|1
|7
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|14
|-2
|1
|10
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|8
|6
|109
|1
|45
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|6
|3
|94
|0
|43
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|11
|6
|74
|0
|31
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Landy 88 TE
|M. Landy
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Platt 15 WR
|J. Platt
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Boatwright 47 TE
|C. Boatwright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Young 87 WR
|J. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKithen 11 CB
|J. McKithen
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 16 DB
|D. Hill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 95 DE
|M. Bradley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawthorne 90 DL
|D. Hawthorne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester Jr. 41 DB
|J. Wester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 3 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wheeler 97 DL
|J. Wheeler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 DE
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Odell 34 S
|C. Odell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Merrifield 50 DE
|J. Merrifield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Davis 36 K
|C. Davis
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|6
|42.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|40/54
|448
|5
|1
|
N. Vattiato 11 QB
|N. Vattiato
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|13
|59
|1
|15
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|7
|38
|1
|11
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|10
|10
|0
|9
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
P. Rice 6 QB
|P. Rice
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|11
|8
|107
|2
|19
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|9
|8
|95
|0
|20
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|5
|5
|70
|1
|36
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|10
|5
|39
|1
|13
|
J. Tate Jr 86 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|4
|2
|37
|0
|34
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|2
|2
|36
|1
|20
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|4
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|4
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
B. Bailey 25 WR
|B. Bailey
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Sherman 13 WR
|J. Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|2-5
|1.5
|0
|
D. Stanley II 6 CB
|D. Stanley II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 10 DT
|J. Wyatt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley 31 CB
|D. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 0 DE
|R. Kinley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 92 DL
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|2
|56.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 30 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS 35. Fair catch by D.England-Chisolm.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at MTS 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 33(14:28 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 38.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(14:08 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 38. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Young at FAU 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(13:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 6(13:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 6. Catch made by E.Metcalf at FAU 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley; J.McKithen at FAU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 5(12:41 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. I.Gathings for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 56 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 9.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(12:17 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at FAU 42. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 48(12:11 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - FAU 47(12:11 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes; D.Curtis at MTS 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 47(11:49 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; D.Francis at MTS 46.
|+43 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 46(11:23 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by J.Burton at MTS 46. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 3(11:09 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 3(10:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt; Z.Wood at MTS 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 1(10:34 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Francis; P.Hughes at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - FAU 1(9:35 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 1st) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:35 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 34(9:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at MTS 36.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(9:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(8:33 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Young; M.Antoine at FAU 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 38(8:17 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(7:53 - 1st) T.Wilkins rushed to FAU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 20(7:27 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 20(7:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 7(6:49 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 6(6:31 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 6(6:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wheeler at FAU 9.
4 & 9 - MTSU(5:48 - 1st) Z.Rankin yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 14 - MTSU 20(5:34 - 1st) Z.Rankin 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(5:15 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 20. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 44(5:05 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; P.Hughes at MTS 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 44(4:41 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to MTS 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at MTS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FAU 46(4:02 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FAU 46(3:46 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 36 yards to MTS 10 Center-FAU. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(3:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at MTS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MTSU 14(3:18 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; D.Hawthorne at MTS 14.
|+34 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 14(2:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 14. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 14. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Adams at MTS 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(2:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 43(2:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by E.Metcalf at FAU 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 29(1:28 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to FAU 31 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Anderson at FAU 31. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(0:49 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 16. Catch made by D.Bracy at FAU 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Bracy for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 49 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 16. J.Burton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Shellman at FAU 22.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22(0:30 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FAU 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by MTS at FAU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - FAU 18(0:10 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Boatwright.
|+24 YD
3 & 14 - FAU 18(15:00 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 18. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 18. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at FAU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(14:44 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at FAU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - FAU 45(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 40(14:01 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 43.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - FAU 43(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 14 - FAU 38(13:26 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 30 for -8 yards (C.Dixon)
|Punt
4 & 22 - FAU 30(12:48 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to MTS 30 Center-FAU. Downed by D.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(12:23 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Sherman.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 30(12:16 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 34(12:05 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(11:53 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; C.McBride at MTS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 48(11:22 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 48(11:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(10:53 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 40(10:45 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 27.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(10:32 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 27. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 8(10:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 8(10:03 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 8. Catch made by B.Bailey at FAU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Young; A.Adams at FAU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 5(9:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. F.Peasant for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Burton.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:25 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 32(9:03 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at FAU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36(8:45 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Sack
2 & 10 - FAU 36(8:45 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 30 for -6 yards (M.Cook)
|+15 YD
3 & 16 - FAU 30(7:54 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 45(7:09 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Curtis at FAU 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(7:09 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Smith at FAU 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 47(6:35 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43(6:09 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to MTS 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; J.Rayam at MTS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FAU 45(5:56 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FAU 45(5:21 - 2nd) W.Taggart steps back to pass. W.Taggart pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FAU 45(5:07 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts yards to MTS 49 Center-FAU. R.Mency blocked the kick. MTS recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(5:04 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - MTSU 39(4:52 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 44.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MTSU 44(4:28 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 41. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 13 - MTSU 46(4:12 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(3:36 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 32(3:17 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 26(2:55 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; C.Jones at FAU 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(2:35 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FAU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 4. J.Burton returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Hughes at FAU 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 28(1:47 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; Z.Wood at FAU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 31(1:24 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 31. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at FAU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FAU 36(1:35 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 36(1:35 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 37 yards to MTS 27 Center-FAU. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(1:28 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at MTS 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 28(1:07 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at MTS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(1:00 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 40(0:54 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(0:48 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 43(0:44 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 36.
|Int
3 & 3 - MTSU 36(0:37 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 40. Intercepted by J.McRae at FAU 40. Tackled by C.Cunningham at MTS 3.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 3(0:26 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 5(0:19 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to MTS End Zone for 5 yards. L.McCammon for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 30 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS 35. Q.Dunnigan returns the kickoff.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(0:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield; J.Pettway at MTS 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 41(0:07 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(0:01 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes at FAU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 27(14:32 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt; J.Rayam at FAU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 28(13:51 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 28(13:46 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 37 yards to MTS 35 Center-FAU. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(13:39 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at MTS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(13:17 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 46(13:10 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 47(12:50 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(12:39 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 29(12:20 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(12:03 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at FAU 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 22(11:25 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by J.Tate at FAU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 19(10:59 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at FAU 18.
|+18 YD
4 & 3 - MTSU 18(10:27 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 18. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 18. Gain of 18 yards. F.Peasant for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Burton.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(10:20 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at FAU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 34(10:00 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 37 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thomas at FAU 37.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(9:36 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 37. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 37. Gain of 22 yards. T.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41(9:15 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt at MTS 40.
|Sack
2 & 9 - FAU 40(8:55 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at MTS 45 for -5 yards (M.Cook)
|+45 YD
3 & 14 - FAU 45(8:12 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by J.Edrine at MTS 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Edrine for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 3rd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 59 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS 6. Fair catch by D.England-Chisolm.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(8:03 - 3rd) D.England-Chisolm rushed to MTS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at MTS 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 32(7:40 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 32. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at MTS 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(7:13 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McKithen at MTS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 43(6:43 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at MTS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 46(6:13 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+49 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 46(6:06 - 3rd) J.Ferguson rushed to FAU 5 for 49 yards. Tackled by C.Odell; A.Wansley at FAU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 5(5:28 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph; D.Hill at FAU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 5(4:53 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. D.Bracy for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(4:47 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ross at FAU 32.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 32(4:27 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Kinley; Z.Wood at FAU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 29(3:50 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 29(3:42 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 57 yards to MTS 14 Center-FAU. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 14. Tackled by C.Odell at MTS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(3:30 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at MTS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 20(3:04 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MTSU 20(2:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on MTS-C.Cunningham Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 15(2:56 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.McRae; A.Adams at MTS 24. PENALTY on MTS-K.Rutledge Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MTSU 24(2:26 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards to FAU 21 Center-MTS. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 21. Tackled by B.Butler at FAU 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 24(2:14 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Boatwright.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 24(2:08 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 24. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 24. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson; D.Curtis at MTS 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39(1:33 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by M.Landy at MTS 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson; C.Dixon at MTS 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 28(0:57 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at MTS 32 for -4 yards (C.Dixon; J.Davis)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - FAU 32(0:20 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+31 YD
3 & 14 - FAU 32(0:15 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to MTS 32. Catch made by L.Wester at MTS 32. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 1(15:00 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Starling at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 1(14:20 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to MTS End Zone for yards. N.Perry for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. N.Perry rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-MTS at MTS End Zone. Tackled by FAU at MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(14:20 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at MTS 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(13:49 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at MTS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 37(13:34 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at MTS 39.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 39(13:16 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at MTS 35.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 35(12:27 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 57 yards to FAU 8 Center-MTS. Downed by Y.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 8(12:12 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 8(12:04 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Platt.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 8(11:59 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at FAU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 18(11:29 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Platt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 18(11:23 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; M.Cook at FAU 18.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - FAU 18(10:33 - 4th) PENALTY on FAU-N.Weber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - FAU 13(10:08 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - FAU 13(10:02 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 45 yards to MTS 42 Center-FAU. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 42. Tackled by J.Jerrels at FAU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(9:49 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to FAU 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 33(9:04 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to FAU 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(8:17 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to FAU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 21(7:41 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to FAU 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 14(6:59 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 9(6:20 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 1(5:50 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. F.Peasant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 46 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 19. J.Young returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at FAU 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 19(5:37 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 19. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at FAU 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 24(5:24 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 24. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ross; J.Davis at FAU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 32(4:53 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 32(4:46 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by J.Posey at FAU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at FAU 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(4:15 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 40 for -2 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Ferguson at FAU 40. Tackled by FAU at FAU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(4:00 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to FAU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 34(3:23 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to FAU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Hawthorne at FAU 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 35(2:34 - 4th) T.Wilkins rushed to FAU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Krakue at FAU 32.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 32(1:45 - 4th) P.Rice rushed to FAU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Krakue at FAU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31(1:38 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 31. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at FAU 40.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - FAU 40(1:14 - 4th) PENALTY on FAU-J.Edrine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 35(1:03 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Platt.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 35(0:58 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 35. Catch made by Z.Mobley at FAU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at FAU 40.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - FAU 40(0:29 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Posey.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(0:24 - 4th) C.Cunningham kneels at the FAU 42.
