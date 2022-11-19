|
|
|WASHST
|ARIZ
Washington State defense paces 31-20 win at Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns and Washington State intercepted former quarterback Jayden de Laura four times in a 31-20 Pac-12 road victory over Arizona on Saturday.
Watson scored on a 4-yard pass from Cameron Ward in the first quarter and on a 2-yard run in the second, giving him six scores in the past three games. He finished with 86 all-purpose yards for the Cougars (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12).
''I think he's been everything,'' WSU coach Jake Dickert said of Watson, who since missing two games due to injury has rushed for 338 yards in the past three games. ''He hasn't quite been 100% but he's gutting it out out there, he's giving this team everything he's got.''
De Laura, who transferred from WSU in January, was 28 of 46 for 357 yards with a rushing and passing TD. He was the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year with the Cougars and threw four TD passes against Arizona (4-7, 2-6) last November.
Ward was 25 of 36 for 193 yards and a TD and ran for a season-high 59 yards including a 17-yard TD. He entered the game with eight rushing yards all season.
''It comes back to the moment that we just said, hey, we need to consistently run the ball and be committed to it,'' Dickert said. ''Our O-line today played admirable.''
WSU led 21-6 at the half and extended that lead by picking off de Laura on three consecutive possessions. Sam Lockett III returned an interception to the Arizona 19, setting up Dean Janikowski's 23-yard field goal with 4:45 left in the third quarter, and Derrick Langford Jr. picked off de Laura and returned it 35 yards for the TD and a 31-6 lead 36 seconds later.
Lockett got his second pick with 1:13 left in the third, diving for an overthrow at the WSU 4.
''A little bit of Murphy's Law today, what could go wrong did go wrong,'' Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said.
The Cougars went up 7-0 less than four minutes into the game on Watson's TD catch, then made it 14-0 midway through the second quarter on a 17-yard Ward keeper. After Arizona cut the deficit to 18 on a 38-yard Tyler Loop field goal, WSU made it 21-3 on a 2-yard Watson TD run.
The Wildcats made it a two-score game at the break with a 47-yard Loop field goal.
Arizona failed to score in the first quarter for the first time in 2022, going without a TD in the first half for the first time since last season's finale. Both its TDs came in the fourth quarter, including a 47-yard scoring catch by Dorian Singer, who had nine receptions for 176 yards.
Singer and Jacob Cowing (six catches, 37 yards) both topped 1,000 for the season, the first time in Arizona history the Wildcats have produced multiple 1,000-yard receivers in the same year.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: Running backs coach Mark Atuaia wore Virginia gear on the sidelines to honor the victims of the tragic shooting involving that killed three Cavaliers players and injured another last Sunday. Atuaia, who coached at Virginia from 2016-21, was one of 10 coaches across college football on Saturday honoring their former team.
Arizona: The Wildcats failed to gain bowl eligibility for the fifth consecutive season, their longest stretch without a bowl appearance since missing nine years in a row from 1999-2007.
UP NEXT
Washington State: Hosts rival Washington in the Apple Cup next Saturday. Cougars trying to win consecutive games against the Huskies for the first time since 2007-08.
Arizona: Stays home to take on rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup on Friday. Wildcats have lost six consecutive against the Sun Devils.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|339
|441
|Total Plays
|73
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|84
|Rush Attempts
|37
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|190
|357
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|28-46
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|5-22
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|85
|1
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-69
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|357
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|441
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|25/36
|190
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|8
|59
|1
|17
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|14
|49
|1
|19
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|9
|29
|0
|13
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|3
|10
|0
|13
|
K. Katzer 28 RB
|K. Katzer
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|3
|3
|40
|0
|20
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|4
|3
|34
|0
|19
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|10
|7
|33
|0
|13
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|6
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|5
|5
|30
|1
|11
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Mathers 24 TE
|C. Mathers
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/2
|23
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|4
|47.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|25.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|2
|8.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|28/46
|357
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|7
|50
|0
|25
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|5
|38
|0
|14
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|6
|-10
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|13
|9
|176
|1
|47
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|6
|3
|75
|0
|47
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|5
|5
|47
|0
|20
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|9
|6
|37
|0
|13
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|7
|4
|21
|0
|20
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ward 90 DL
|I. Ward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|3
|47.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 33(14:33 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(14:13 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 38(14:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(13:51 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by L.Victor at ARI 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 39(13:32 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by D.Stribling at ARI 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(13:19 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 23(12:52 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to ARI 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 15(12:26 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 15. Catch made by L.Smithson at ARI 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(11:56 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ARI 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 9. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 4(11:37 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by N.Watson at ARI 4. Gain of 4 yards. N.Watson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:31 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:22 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 17 for -8 yards (Q.Roff)
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 17(10:43 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARIZ 23(10:06 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards to WST 33 Center-ARI. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 33. Tackled by A.Fall at WST 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:52 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:47 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to ARI 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 40.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(9:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by D.Ollie at ARI 40. Gain of 20 yards. D.Ollie FUMBLES forced by C.Roland-Wallace. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-T.Davis at ARI 7. Tackled by WST at ARI 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 7(9:19 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-ARI False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - ARIZ 4(9:19 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 4(9:16 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 4. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 13.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 13(8:42 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 13. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 21.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(8:02 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 18.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 18(7:23 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 18. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(6:51 - 1st) R.Luke rushed to ARI 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 42.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 42(6:17 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to WST 33 for 25 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:38 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to WST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:11 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:06 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by J.Cowing at WST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 25.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZ 25(4:29 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to WST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 24.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(4:21 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 23(3:43 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young at WST 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 29(3:20 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WST 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 33.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 33(2:54 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at WST 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(2:09 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at WST 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 39(1:21 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at WST 35.
|Sack
3 & 15 - WASHST 35(0:47 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 34 for -1 yards (I.Ward)
|Punt
4 & 16 - WASHST 34(0:31 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 52 yards to ARI 14 Center-WST. J.Joiner returned punt from the ARI 14. Tackled by D.Henley at ARI 15.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(0:17 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 15. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at ARI 24.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 24(15:00 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(14:30 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at ARI 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 43(13:58 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(13:29 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for R.Luke.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(13:20 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by M.Wiley at WST 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 42(12:37 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to WST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 40.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARIZ 40(12:28 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(11:51 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 40(11:47 - 2nd) K.Katzer rushed to WST 45 for 5 yards. K.Katzer FUMBLES forced by G.Maldonado. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-R.Bell at WST 47. Tackled by ARI at WST 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 47(10:49 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 49.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(10:28 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ARI 30 for 19 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(9:52 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by L.Victor at ARI 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 17(9:34 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by C.Mathers at ARI 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 17(9:19 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to ARI End Zone for 17 yards. C.Ward for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(9:06 - 2nd) R.Luke rushed to ARI 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Malani at ARI 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 26(8:26 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at ARI 32.
|+47 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 32(7:45 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 32. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(7:35 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 21(7:32 - 2nd) R.Luke rushed to WST 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 21.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZ 21(6:51 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARIZ 28(6:44 - 2nd) T.Loop 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 to the WST 1. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARI at WST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(6:31 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 37(6:26 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 46(5:46 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(5:10 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at WST 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(4:30 - 2nd) C.Ward scrambles to ARI 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:01 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 40(3:54 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ARI 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 35(3:13 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by R.Bell at ARI 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:42 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at ARI 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 14(2:18 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 14. Catch made by R.Bell at ARI 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 7. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 3(1:52 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 3. Catch made by R.Bell at ARI 3. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 2(1:26 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. N.Watson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:24 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:22 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 44.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(1:03 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(0:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 36(0:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by D.Singer at WST 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZ 30(0:34 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARIZ 37(0:32 - 2nd) T.Loop 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARIZ 32(14:34 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 32(14:26 - 3rd) J.De Laura rushed to ARI 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZ 31(13:45 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 43 yards to WST 26 Center-ARI. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 26. Tackled by ARI at WST 27.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(13:34 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(13:20 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(12:42 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by R.Bell at ARI 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WASHST 45(12:08 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 45(11:57 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to ARI 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 41.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - WASHST 41(11:28 - 3rd) C.Ward rushed to ARI 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(11:28 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 40.
|-8 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(11:00 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 40. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 32(10:13 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZ 46(9:34 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 54 yards to WST End Zone Center-ARI. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(9:30 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 25(9:06 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WASHST 24(8:31 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WASHST 24(7:51 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 46 yards to ARI 30 Center-WST. Fair catch by ARI.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(7:41 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 31.
|Int
2 & 9 - ARIZ 31(7:15 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at ARI 50. Intercepted by S.Lockett at ARI 50. Tackled by ARI at ARI 19.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(7:05 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to ARI 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 13(6:18 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 13. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ARI 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 8(5:49 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to ARI 1 for 7 yards. J.Jenkins FUMBLES forced by ARI. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-WST at ARI 1. WST ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - WASHST 1(5:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-WST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 6(5:09 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASHST 6(5:05 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WASHST 13(4:49 - 3rd) D.Janikowski 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:45 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 28.
|Int
2 & 7 - ARIZ 28(4:14 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at ARI 35. Intercepted by D.Langford at ARI 35. D.Langford for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 3rd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:09 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 23.
|+31 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZ 23(3:39 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 23. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(3:14 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(3:03 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to WST 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 49.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZ 49(2:32 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by T.McLachlan at WST 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 49.
|+20 YD
4 & 13 - ARIZ 49(1:54 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by T.McLachlan at WST 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 29.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(1:16 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at WST 4. Intercepted by S.Lockett at WST 4. Tackled by ARI at WST 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 4(1:13 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor. PENALTY on WST-WST Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 4(1:08 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 13(0:45 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 16.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(0:15 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 10.
|-4 YD
2 & 16 - WASHST 10(15:00 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 6.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - WASHST 6(14:17 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 6. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 6. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 18.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WASHST 18(13:36 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 48 yards to ARI 34 Center-WST. Downed by WST.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(13:22 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 34. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(13:09 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 47. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 48(12:36 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to WST 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(12:22 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by T.McLachlan at WST 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 29(12:04 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by T.McMillan at WST 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(11:53 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to WST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 19(11:16 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 19. Catch made by J.Cowing at WST 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(11:08 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to WST End Zone for 11 yards. J.De Laura for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 40 yards from ARI 35 to the WST 25. Fair catch by WST.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(10:41 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(10:04 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:43 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to ARI 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 50(8:36 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to ARI 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WASHST 47(7:52 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to ARI 44 for yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 44. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(7:18 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to ARI 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASHST 36(6:33 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to ARI 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 36(6:29 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for C.Mathers.
|No Good
4 & 4 - WASHST 43(6:25 - 4th) D.Janikowski 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(6:19 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 36. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by WST at WST 36. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARIZ 31(5:44 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+20 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZ 31(5:41 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(5:20 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to WST 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 42.
|Sack
2 & 3 - ARIZ 42(4:31 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 44 for -14 yards (L.Falatea) J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by WST. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-ARI at ARI 44.
|Int
3 & 17 - ARIZ 44(4:23 - 4th) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at WST 46. Intercepted by A.Marsh at WST 46. Tackled by ARI at WST 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(3:51 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to WST 49 for yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 49. PENALTY on WST-WST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 39(3:36 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to WST 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 36.
|Penalty
2 & 23 - WASHST 36(2:59 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-WST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 28 - WASHST 31(2:59 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to WST 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 44.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WASHST 44(2:54 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to WST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 44.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WASHST 44(2:15 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 42 yards to ARI 14 Center-WST. J.Joiner returned punt from the ARI 14. Tackled by WST at ARI 14.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(2:07 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 27.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(1:50 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(1:29 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+47 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 47(1:25 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by D.Singer at WST 47. Gain of 47 yards. D.Singer for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 4th) T.Loop kicks onside 8 from ARI 35 to ARI 43. WST returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARI at ARI 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(1:15 - 4th) C.Ward kneels at the ARI 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - WASHST 45(0:37 - 4th) C.Ward kneels at the ARI 46.
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
4th 0:24 ESP+
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
33
4th 2:43 ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
4th 2:14
-
2OHIOST
MD
33
30
4th 6:41 ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
48
10
4th 7:14 BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
17
4th 0:22 NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
4th 0:26 FS1
-
UTTCH
BYU
20
42
4th 5:35 ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
4th 10:58 ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
38
4th 6:11 ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
10
10
4th 4:24 FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
27
4th 14:34 SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
7
3
3rd 14:14 ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
17
2nd 1:14 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
10
6
2nd 6:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
6
3
2nd 13:33 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
067 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
077 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0