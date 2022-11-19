Drive Chart
LAMON
TROY

Key Players
C. Rogers 6 QB
145 PaYds, 44 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
K. Vidal 28 RB
241 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 3:07
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
9
plays
33
yds
3:54
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:08
B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
11
plays
53
yds
5:35
pos
0
6
Touchdown 2:04
D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
63
yds
2:46
pos
0
12
Point After TD 2:04
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 1:40
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-12
yds
00:13
pos
0
19
Point After TD 1:51
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Field Goal 0:01
C.Sutherland 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.
11
plays
60
yds
1:51
pos
3
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:00
K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
45
yds
00:39
pos
3
26
Point After TD 12:00
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 7:25
C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 12 yards. C.Rogers for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
4:35
pos
9
27
Point After TD 7:25
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:46
K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
41
yds
4:09
pos
10
33
Point After TD 8:46
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 3:14
C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 1 yards. C.Rogers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
40
yds
5:32
pos
16
34
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:14
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Derrick rushed to TRY 3 for yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 24. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
16
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 18
Rushing 7 11
Passing 6 6
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 7-13 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 228 341
Total Plays 62 60
Avg Gain 3.7 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 83 263
Rush Attempts 33 43
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 6.1
Yards Passing 145 78
Comp. - Att. 17-29 10-17
Yards Per Pass 3.1 3.7
Penalties - Yards 7-52 11-120
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-50.3 2-40.0
Return Yards 0 43
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-43
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UL-Monroe 4-7 037616
Troy 9-2 3177734
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 145 PASS YDS 78
83 RUSH YDS 263
228 TOTAL YDS 341
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 145 0 0 104.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.7% 2136 14 7 148.5
C. Rogers 17/28 145 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 44 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 261 3
C. Rogers 18 44 2 20
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 452 6
M. Jackson 10 32 0 10
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 280 4
A. Henry 3 3 0 2
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
A. Luke 1 3 0 3
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 129 0
B. Mortimer 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 775 6
T. Howell 6 1 34 0 34
F. Lloyd Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
F. Lloyd Jr. 2 2 28 0 17
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 356 2
J. Frett 3 2 21 0 13
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 0
A. Henry 3 3 18 0 7
B. Knight  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 175 1
B. Knight 3 2 12 0 8
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 44 0
M. Jackson 4 3 11 0 6
Z. Rasmussen  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 99 4
Z. Rasmussen 1 1 9 0 9
W. Derrick  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Derrick 2 2 8 0 8
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 289 1
A. Luke 1 1 4 0 4
D. Wiley  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
D. Wiley 2 0 0 0 0
N. Quinlan  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
N. Quinlan 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Batton  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Batton 4-0 0.0 0
L. Tillery  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
L. Tillery 4-4 1.0 0
C. Vigers  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Vigers 3-7 0.0 0
K. Calligan  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Calligan 3-3 0.0 0
Q. Ledet Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
Q. Ledet Jr. 3-4 0.0 0
T. Odom  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Odom 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 1-6 0.0 0
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mayberry 1-1 0.0 0
K. Snyder  12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Snyder 1-2 0.0 0
A. Campbell  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Campbell 1-2 0.0 0
D. Godsey Jr.  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Godsey Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
T. Driggers  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Driggers 0-7 0.0 0
Q. Drake  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Drake 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 30/30
C. Sutherland 1/1 27 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 0 0
D. McCormick 3 50.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
A. Luke 2 23.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 78 0 0 97.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 2165 9 9 135.2
G. Watson 10/17 78 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 241 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 556 3
K. Vidal 29 241 2 40
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 509 4
D. Billingsley 10 38 1 10
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 -110 2
G. Watson 3 -6 0 6
J. Woods  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 35 0
J. Woods 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 692 4
T. Johnson 9 6 42 0 15
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 371 1
D. Stoudemire 2 2 21 0 13
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 426 3
R. Johnson 1 1 11 0 11
P. Higgins  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 1
P. Higgins 1 1 4 0 4
D. Lewis  2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 103 2
D. Lewis 3 0 0 0 0
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 1
M. Vice 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
T. Harris 3-5 0.0 0
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Jibunor 2-0 1.0 0
R. Steward  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Steward 2-0 0.0 0
A. Showers  3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Showers 2-1 1.0 0
J. Stringer  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Stringer 2-2 0.0 0
J. Solomon  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Solomon 2-1 1.0 0
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-3 0.0 0
W. Choloh  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
W. Choloh 1-1 1.0 0
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Jackson 1-3 0.0 0
T. Thomas  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thomas 1-3 0.0 0
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 1-2 0.0 0
S. Brown  21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum Jr. 1-4 0.0 0
D. Pettus  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Pettus 1-4 0.0 0
B. Jones  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
A. Pierce  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Pierce 0-1 0.0 0
K. Swanson  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Swanson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
13/15 23/24
B. Buce 2/2 45 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
M. Rivers 2 40.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Woods  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
J. Woods 2 22.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 28 0
T. Johnson 2 21.5 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 LAMON 8 2:05 3 0 Punt
3:09 LAMON 25 1:26 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 LAMON 25 6:18 10 38 Downs
2:04 LAMON 25 0:13 2 -12 Fumble
1:51 LAMON 25 1:51 11 65 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 34 2:21 3 -2 Punt
12:00 LAMON 18 4:35 11 82 TD
0:16 LAMON 38 2:21 5 16 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:46 LAMON 40 5:32 14 60 TD
0:36 LAMON 20 0:36 1 8 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 28 5:52 11 30 Punt
7:03 TROY 50 3:54 9 33 FG
1:42 TROY 14 5:35 11 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:50 TROY 37 2:46 6 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 LAMON 45 0:39 2 45 TD
7:25 TROY 12 7:09 13 50 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 TROY 46 4:09 7 53 TD
3:14 LAMON 47 2:38 3 1 Punt

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (11 plays, 30 yards, 5:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 to the TRY 3. J.Woods returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 28.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(14:48 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; Z.Woodard at TRY 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(14:22 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; K.Calligan at TRY 49.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 49
(13:53 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 50.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 50
(13:16 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to ULM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at ULM 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(12:55 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44
(12:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by P.Higgins at ULM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 40.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 40
(11:49 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
+6 YD
4 & 6 - TROY 40
(11:43 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34
(11:04 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; A.Campbell at ULM 31.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 31
(10:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 31. Gain of 1 yards.
Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 30
(9:53 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at ULM 42 for -12 yards (L.Tillery)
Punt
4 & 18 - TROY 42
(9:18 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to ULM 8 Center-Q.Skinner. Downed by K.Swanson.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 8
(9:08 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 11.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 11
(8:32 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULM 13. PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 6
(8:14 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ULM 8.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 8
(7:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Punt
4 & 12 - LAMON 8
(7:16 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 57 yards to TRY 35 Center-T.Corley. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 35. Tackled by ULM at TRY 50.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 50
(7:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 48.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48
(6:27 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by R.Johnson at ULM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan; C.Vigers at ULM 37.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(5:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; Z.Woodard at ULM 36.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 36
(5:19 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 36
(5:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ULM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 23.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(4:36 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; T.Driggers at ULM 25.
No Gain
2 & 12 - TROY 25
(4:01 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - TROY 25
(3:54 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 17.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 25
(3:15 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:09 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(3:09 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 26
(2:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; O.Fletcher at ULM 33.
No Gain
3 & 2 - LAMON 33
(1:56 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 33
(1:50 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 53 yards to TRY 14 Center-T.Corley. Fair catch by T.Johnson.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 58 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(1:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(1:37 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 23.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 23
(1:13 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery; Q.Drake at TRY 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(0:49 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at TRY 31.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; C.Thomas at TRY 34.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 34
(14:26 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Godsey at TRY 42.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(13:54 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 31 yards. K.Vidal for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TRY-D.Ross Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(13:42 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 30. Intercepted by C.Vigers at ULM 30. Tackled by TRY at ULM 30. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(12:54 - 2nd) J.Woods rushed to ULM 32 for -10 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; K.Snyder at ULM 32.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 32
(12:10 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at ULM 28.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 28
(11:13 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TROY 35
(11:13 - 2nd) B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Downs (10 plays, 38 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(11:08 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; A.Showers at ULM 26.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 26
(10:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by R.Steward. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-C.Rogers at ULM 26. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26. PENALTY on TRY-T.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(10:27 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ULM 39.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 39
(10:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Swanson at ULM 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(8:59 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ULM 49.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 49
(8:23 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 48.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 48
(7:41 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 42 for 6 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(6:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 49 for -9 yards (W.Choloh)
+4 YD
2 & 19 - LAMON 49
(6:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 49. Gain of 4 yards. ran out of bounds.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 47
(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 37 for 10 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
No Gain
4 & 5 - LAMON 37
(4:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(4:50 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at TRY 45.
+16 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 45
(4:07 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 39.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(3:55 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 27.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(3:22 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; K.Calligan at ULM 20.
+19 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 20
(3:01 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 1 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Mayberry at ULM 1.
Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 1
(2:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 1
(2:06 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:04 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Fumble (2 plays, -12 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:04 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM 2. Fair catch by A.Luke.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(2:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Sack
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(2:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 65 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:51 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:51 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(1:51 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 31.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31
(1:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULM 36.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(1:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - LAMON 31
(0:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - LAMON 31
(0:53 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ULM 33.
+17 YD
3 & 13 - LAMON 33
(0:46 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Harris at ULM 50.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 50
(0:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Mortimer. PENALTY on TRY-R.Steward Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Mortimer. PENALTY on TRY-R.Steward Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(0:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at TRY 43 for -8 yards (J.Solomon)
Penalty
2 & 18 - LAMON 43
(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-V.Cutler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 23 - LAMON 48
(0:26 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by A.Luke at TRY 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 44.
+34 YD
3 & 19 - LAMON 44
(0:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by T.Howell at TRY 44. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 10
(0:07 - 2nd) C.Rogers spikes the ball.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 10
(0:08 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Field Goal
3 & 10 - LAMON 17
(0:05 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM 6. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Lee at ULM 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34
(14:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Jackson at ULM 38.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 38
(14:13 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at ULM 39.
Sack
3 & 5 - TROY 39
(13:29 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 32 for -7 yards (R.Jibunor)
Punt
4 & 12 - TROY 32
(12:52 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 41 yards to TRY 27 Center-T.Corley. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 27. ULM ran out of bounds.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 82 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
+40 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 45
(12:39 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 5 for 40 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery; C.Vigers at ULM 5.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 5
(12:03 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:00 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.

TROY
Trojans
 - Downs (13 plays, 50 yards, 7:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:00 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Steward; J.Butler at ULM 18.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(11:53 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULM 26.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 26
(11:30 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; T.Harris at ULM 33.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(11:06 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ULM 35.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 35
(10:37 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at ULM 46.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(10:19 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 42 for -4 yards (A.Showers)
+9 YD
2 & 14 - TROY 42
(9:46 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at TRY 49.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 49
(9:12 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by J.Frett at TRY 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher; T.Harris at TRY 36.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(8:50 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 28.
Penalty
2 & 2 - TROY 28
(8:26 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on TRY-O.Fletcher Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(8:22 - 3rd) B.Mortimer rushed to TRY 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Showers at TRY 12.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 12
(7:51 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for N.Quinlan.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 12
(7:31 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 12 yards. C.Rogers for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:25 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Downs (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:25 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the TRY 2. J.Woods returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at TRY 22. PENALTY on TRY-Z.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 12
(6:50 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 14.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 14
(6:38 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TRY 19.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 19
(6:01 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(5:25 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; C.Vigers at TRY 31.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31
(4:46 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 36.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(4:27 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(3:52 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Campbell at TRY 47.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 47
(3:22 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 44. PENALTY on TRY-D.Lewis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41
(3:08 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 41 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41
(3:02 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; L.Tillery at ULM 38.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 38
(1:45 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 36.
-2 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 36
(1:07 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake; A.Campbell at ULM 38.
No Gain
4 & 7 - LAMON 38
(0:23 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 53 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(0:16 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 42 for 20 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(15:00 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by B.Mortimer at TRY 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 41. PENALTY on ULM-K.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - TROY 48
(14:51 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; J.Stringer at ULM 49.
+5 YD
2 & 19 - TROY 49
(14:08 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer; B.Jones at TRY 46.
No Gain
3 & 14 - TROY 46
(13:33 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
No Gain
4 & 14 - TROY 46
(12:55 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 60 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(12:55 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at TRY 50.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 50
(12:16 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; C.Vigers at ULM 48.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - LAMON 48
(11:33 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; L.Tillery at ULM 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(10:55 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 28.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 28
(10:12 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 25. PENALTY on ULM-C.Vigers Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 12
(9:57 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5
(9:35 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:46 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:46 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on TRY-C.Murphy Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(8:46 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 40.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 40
(8:02 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 40. Gain of 8 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 48
(7:34 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(7:28 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Wiley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 42
(7:15 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to TRY 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 42.
Penalty
3 & 10 - TROY 42
(6:47 - 4th) PENALTY on TRY-W.Choloh Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(6:47 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 22 for 5 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 22
(6:17 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; T.Jackson at TRY 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:52 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Wiley.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:34 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 14 for 3 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 14
(5:07 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd. PENALTY on TRY-A.Showers Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 9
(4:58 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 6.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 6
(4:38 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Thomas at TRY 3.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 3
(4:11 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; A.Pierce at TRY 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 1
(3:36 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; T.Thomas at TRY 1.
Penalty
4 & Goal - TROY 1
(3:23 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on TRY-R.Steward Defensive Holding 0 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 1
(3:18 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 1 yards. C.Rogers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(3:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Derrick rushed to TRY 3 for yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 24. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

ULM
Warhawks
 - End of Game (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:14 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks onside from ULM 35 to ULM 35. RECOVERED by C.Glass. Tackled by TRY at ULM 47.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(2:46 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 41.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LAMON 41
(2:34 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 30 for yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - LAMON 49
(2:23 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at TRY 48.
+6 YD
3 & 16 - LAMON 48
(1:44 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 46. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - LAMON 46
(1:28 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to ULM End Zone Center-Q.Skinner. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(0:36 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 28.
NCAA FB Scores