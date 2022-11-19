Drive Chart
|
|
|LAMON
|TROY
Field Goal 3:07
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
9
plays
33
yds
3:54
pos
0
3
Field Goal 11:08
B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
11
plays
53
yds
5:35
pos
0
6
Touchdown 2:04
D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
63
yds
2:46
pos
0
12
Touchdown 1:40
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-12
yds
00:13
pos
0
19
Field Goal 0:01
C.Sutherland 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.
11
plays
60
yds
1:51
pos
3
20
Touchdown 12:00
K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
45
yds
00:39
pos
3
26
Touchdown 7:25
C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 12 yards. C.Rogers for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
4:35
pos
9
27
Touchdown 8:46
K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
41
yds
4:09
pos
10
33
Touchdown 3:14
C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 1 yards. C.Rogers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
40
yds
5:32
pos
16
34
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|228
|341
|Total Plays
|62
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|263
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|145
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-52
|11-120
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.3
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|228
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|17/28
|145
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|18
|44
|2
|20
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|10
|32
|0
|10
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|6
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|2
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|3
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|3
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|4
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Derrick 80 WR
|W. Derrick
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Wiley 8 WR
|D. Wiley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Campbell 93 DE
|A. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Godsey Jr. 13 CB
|D. Godsey Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Driggers 2 LB
|T. Driggers
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|3
|50.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|2
|23.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|10/17
|78
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|29
|241
|2
|40
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|10
|38
|1
|10
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|3
|-6
|0
|6
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|9
|6
|42
|0
|15
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Higgins 16 WR
|P. Higgins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lewis 2 TE
|D. Lewis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 3 DE
|A. Showers
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stringer 34 LB
|J. Stringer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 36 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|2/2
|45
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|2
|40.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|21.5
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 to the TRY 3. J.Woods returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28(14:48 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; Z.Woodard at TRY 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(14:22 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; K.Calligan at TRY 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 49(13:53 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 50(13:16 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to ULM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at ULM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(12:55 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44(12:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by P.Higgins at ULM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 40(11:49 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - TROY 40(11:43 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34(11:04 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; A.Campbell at ULM 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 31(10:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 31. Gain of 1 yards.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 30(9:53 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at ULM 42 for -12 yards (L.Tillery)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TROY 42(9:18 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to ULM 8 Center-Q.Skinner. Downed by K.Swanson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 8(9:08 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 11.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 11(8:32 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULM 13. PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 6(8:14 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ULM 8.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 8(7:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAMON 8(7:16 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 57 yards to TRY 35 Center-T.Corley. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 35. Tackled by ULM at TRY 50.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 50(7:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48(6:27 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by R.Johnson at ULM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan; C.Vigers at ULM 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(5:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; Z.Woodard at ULM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 36(5:19 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 36(5:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ULM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23(4:36 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; T.Driggers at ULM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TROY 25(4:01 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - TROY 25(3:54 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 25(3:15 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(3:09 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 26(2:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; O.Fletcher at ULM 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAMON 33(1:56 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 33(1:50 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 53 yards to TRY 14 Center-T.Corley. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 14(1:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14(1:37 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 23(1:13 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery; Q.Drake at TRY 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 31(0:49 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at TRY 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 31(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; C.Thomas at TRY 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 34(14:26 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Godsey at TRY 42.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(13:54 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 31 yards. K.Vidal for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TRY-D.Ross Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 37(13:42 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 30. Intercepted by C.Vigers at ULM 30. Tackled by TRY at ULM 30. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22(12:54 - 2nd) J.Woods rushed to ULM 32 for -10 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; K.Snyder at ULM 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 32(12:10 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at ULM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 28(11:13 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TROY 35(11:13 - 2nd) B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:08 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; A.Showers at ULM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 26(10:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by R.Steward. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-C.Rogers at ULM 26. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26. PENALTY on TRY-T.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(10:27 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ULM 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 39(10:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Swanson at ULM 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(8:59 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ULM 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 49(8:23 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 48(7:41 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 42 for 6 yards.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(6:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 49 for -9 yards (W.Choloh)
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - LAMON 49(6:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 49. Gain of 4 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 47(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 37 for 10 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - LAMON 37(4:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(4:50 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at TRY 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 45(4:07 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(3:55 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27(3:22 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; K.Calligan at ULM 20.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 20(3:01 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 1 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Mayberry at ULM 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 1(2:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 1(2:06 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM 2. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(2:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(2:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(1:51 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31(1:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULM 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(1:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LAMON 31(0:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - LAMON 31(0:53 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ULM 33.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - LAMON 33(0:46 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Harris at ULM 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(0:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Mortimer. PENALTY on TRY-R.Steward Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Mortimer. PENALTY on TRY-R.Steward Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(0:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at TRY 43 for -8 yards (J.Solomon)
|Penalty
2 & 18 - LAMON 43(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-V.Cutler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 23 - LAMON 48(0:26 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by A.Luke at TRY 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 44.
|+34 YD
3 & 19 - LAMON 44(0:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by T.Howell at TRY 44. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 10(0:07 - 2nd) C.Rogers spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 10(0:08 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - LAMON 17(0:05 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM 6. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Lee at ULM 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34(14:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Jackson at ULM 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 38(14:13 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at ULM 39.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TROY 39(13:29 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 32 for -7 yards (R.Jibunor)
|Punt
4 & 12 - TROY 32(12:52 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 41 yards to TRY 27 Center-T.Corley. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 27. ULM ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(12:39 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 5 for 40 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery; C.Vigers at ULM 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 5(12:03 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Steward; J.Butler at ULM 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18(11:53 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULM 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 26(11:30 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; T.Harris at ULM 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(11:06 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ULM 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 35(10:37 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at ULM 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 46(10:19 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 42 for -4 yards (A.Showers)
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - TROY 42(9:46 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at TRY 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 49(9:12 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by J.Frett at TRY 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher; T.Harris at TRY 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(8:50 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 28.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TROY 28(8:26 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on TRY-O.Fletcher Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13(8:22 - 3rd) B.Mortimer rushed to TRY 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Showers at TRY 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 12(7:51 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for N.Quinlan.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 12(7:31 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 12 yards. C.Rogers for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:25 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the TRY 2. J.Woods returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at TRY 22. PENALTY on TRY-Z.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 12(6:50 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 14(6:38 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TRY 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 19(6:01 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(5:25 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; C.Vigers at TRY 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31(4:46 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(4:27 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(3:52 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Campbell at TRY 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 47(3:22 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 44. PENALTY on TRY-D.Lewis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(3:08 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 41 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(3:02 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; L.Tillery at ULM 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 38(1:45 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 36.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 36(1:07 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake; A.Campbell at ULM 38.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - LAMON 38(0:23 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38(0:16 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 42 for 20 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 42(15:00 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by B.Mortimer at TRY 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 41. PENALTY on ULM-K.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - TROY 48(14:51 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; J.Stringer at ULM 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - TROY 49(14:08 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer; B.Jones at TRY 46.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TROY 46(13:33 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - TROY 46(12:55 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(12:55 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at TRY 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 50(12:16 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; C.Vigers at ULM 48.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - LAMON 48(11:33 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; L.Tillery at ULM 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(10:55 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 28(10:12 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 25. PENALTY on ULM-C.Vigers Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 12(9:57 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5(9:35 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 5 yards. K.Vidal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on TRY-C.Murphy Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 40(8:46 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 40(8:02 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 40. Gain of 8 yards.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 48(7:34 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 42(7:28 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Wiley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 42(7:15 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to TRY 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 42.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TROY 42(6:47 - 4th) PENALTY on TRY-W.Choloh Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27(6:47 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 22 for 5 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 22(6:17 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; T.Jackson at TRY 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 17(5:52 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Wiley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 17(5:34 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 14 for 3 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 14(5:07 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd. PENALTY on TRY-A.Showers Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 9(4:58 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 6(4:38 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Thomas at TRY 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 3(4:11 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; A.Pierce at TRY 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 1(3:36 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TRY 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; T.Thomas at TRY 1.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TROY 1(3:23 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on TRY-R.Steward Defensive Holding 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 1(3:18 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to TRY End Zone for 1 yards. C.Rogers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Derrick rushed to TRY 3 for yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 24. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks onside from ULM 35 to ULM 35. RECOVERED by C.Glass. Tackled by TRY at ULM 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(2:46 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAMON 41(2:34 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 30 for yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - LAMON 49(2:23 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at TRY 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - LAMON 48(1:44 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 46. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LAMON 46(1:28 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to ULM End Zone Center-Q.Skinner. Touchback.
