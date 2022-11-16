|
|
|EMICH
|KENTST
Powell, Knue help E. Michigan beat Kent State 31-24
KENT, Ohio (AP) Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes - two to Tanner Knue in the second half - and Eastern Michigan rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Kent State 31-24 Wednesday night.
Powell completed 30 of 39 passes for 315 yards and Knue finished with five receptions for 77 yards.
Samson Evans ran for 94 yards on 33 carries and his 1-yard touchdown run with 3:51 to play capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive and gave Eastern Michigan (7-4, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) a 31-17 lead.
EMU's Hassan Beydoun scored on a 13-yard strike from Powell to open the scoring with 5:16 left in the first quarter but Kent State (4-7, 3-4) answered about 2 minutes later when Collin Schlee threw a 39-yard TD pass to Ja'Shaun Poke. Andrew Glass kicked a 36-yard field goal early in second quarter and Marquez Cooper's 1-yard scoring run gave the Golden Flashes a 17-7 halftime lead.
Knue caught a 39-yard TD pass early in the third quarter, Jesus Gomez added a 33-yard field goal to make it 17-all going into the fourth before Knue's second touchdown, an 11-yard reception, gave the Eagles the lead for good with 10:46 remaining.
Poke finished with six receptions for 105 yards and Devontez Walker added 125 yards receiving for Kent State. Cooper had 20 carries for 80 yards and his 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 41 seconds left.
Knue recovered the ensuing onside kick.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|16
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|460
|357
|Total Plays
|84
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|116
|Rush Attempts
|44
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|315
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|30-40
|13-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-54
|10-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.6
|8-41.8
|Return Yards
|11
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|315
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|30/39
|315
|3
|0
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|33
|95
|1
|10
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|7
|30
|0
|9
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|3
|21
|0
|17
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|10
|7
|97
|0
|34
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|9
|5
|77
|2
|28
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|8
|7
|70
|1
|17
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|6
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
A. Jackson 3 TE
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Jackson-Anderson 30 RB
|E. Jackson-Anderson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Getzinger 83 TE
|J. Getzinger
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Scheidt 53 LB
|S. Scheidt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Scandrett 35 DB
|Q. Scandrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Watson 11 DB
|I. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 52 DL
|C. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 16 DB
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grant-Randall 98 DL
|T. Grant-Randall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cameron 44 LB
|L. Cameron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/1
|33
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|5
|35.6
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|7.0
|10
|0
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|5.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|6/12
|150
|1
|0
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|7/19
|91
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|20
|80
|2
|15
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|7
|45
|0
|21
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|3
|-19
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|14
|6
|121
|0
|39
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|8
|6
|105
|1
|39
|
T. Harris 86 WR
|T. Harris
|6
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 26 DB
|N. Jones
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miller 18 DB
|T. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DL
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 3 S
|D. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sheppert 27 S
|B. Sheppert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/1
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|8
|41.8
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 55 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC 10. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Jones at EMC 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(14:53 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; K.Gamble at EMC 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 23(14:26 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.West; Z.West at EMC 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 22(13:52 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 22. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at EMC 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - EMICH 24(13:13 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 52 yards to KNT 24 Center-EMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(13:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 27(12:31 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 32 for 5 yards. C.Schlee ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 32(12:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at KNT 30.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KENTST 30(11:33 - 1st) J.Smith punts 42 yards to EMC 28 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 28. Tackled by D.Clark at EMC 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(11:23 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EMC 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 34(10:50 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - EMICH 40(10:07 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 40(9:59 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 35 yards to KNT 25 Center-EMC. Fair catch by R.James. PENALTY on KNT-T.Miller Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(9:52 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grant-Randall at KNT 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 17(9:30 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Scheidt at KNT 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 20(8:46 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 20(8:40 - 1st) J.Smith punts 32 yards to EMC 48 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(8:34 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 48(8:27 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 47.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 47(7:45 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 47. Gain of 22 yards. T.Knue ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(7:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 18.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 18(7:20 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to KNT 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 18(6:36 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 17.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - EMICH 17(5:59 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at KNT 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 13(5:28 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 13(5:22 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 13. Catch made by H.Beydoun at KNT 13. Gain of 13 yards. H.Beydoun for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:16 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at KNT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(5:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at KNT 41. PENALTY on EMC-M.Coleman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 41(4:56 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 45 for 14 yards. M.Cooper ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(4:37 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 50(4:37 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at EMC 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 48(4:05 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(3:41 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 32(3:19 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 22. PENALTY on KNT-K.Leach Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+39 YD
2 & 15 - KENTST 39(3:13 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by J.Poke at EMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Poke for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on EMC-C.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC 25. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at EMC 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(2:58 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.West at EMC 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 27(2:16 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 27. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at EMC 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(1:59 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at EMC 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 46(1:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(1:22 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 42(0:58 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to KNT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at KNT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 40(0:09 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - EMICH 40(0:01 - 1st) M.Tomasek steps back to pass. M.Tomasek pass incomplete intended for T.Knue. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at KNT 47.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - KENTST 47(14:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by B.Bradford at KNT 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Lee at EMC 27. PENALTY on KNT-J.Poke Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+39 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 42(14:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 42. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 19. PENALTY on EMC-J.Crawford Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on EMC-I.Watson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(14:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for G.Garcia.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 19(14:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for G.Garcia.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 19(13:54 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - KENTST 26(13:48 - 2nd) A.Glass 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(13:44 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at EMC 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - EMICH 20(13:10 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 20. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at EMC 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(12:55 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(12:35 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 50(11:48 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by G.Oakes at KNT 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jones; K.Saunders at KNT 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 46(11:11 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by A.Jackson at KNT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 40.
|Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 40(10:17 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 29 yards to KNT 11 Center-EMC. Fair catch by L.Floriea.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 11(10:15 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 11. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 11. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KNT 26.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(9:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at KNT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(9:38 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 41(9:30 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Price; S.Scheidt at KNT 39.
|+23 YD
3 & 12 - KENTST 39(8:52 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(8:35 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(8:28 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 24.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(8:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 24. Catch made by D.Walker at EMC 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 1(7:54 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cooper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(7:50 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at EMC 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(7:26 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jones; K.Saunders at EMC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - EMICH 38(6:50 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - EMICH 38(6:46 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - EMICH 38(6:40 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 37 yards to KNT 25 Center-EMC. L.Floriea returned punt from the KNT 25. L.Floriea FUMBLES forced by EMC. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-T.Knue at KNT 23. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(6:31 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 16(6:10 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 15(5:31 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; K.Saunders at KNT 14.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 14(5:06 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(5:03 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 15(4:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 36 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; C.Smith at KNT 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(4:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KENTST 39(4:11 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at KNT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KENTST 39(3:34 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KENTST 39(3:26 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 38 yards to EMC 23 Center-KNT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(3:18 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - EMICH 31(3:01 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 44. PENALTY on EMC-D.Drummond Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 21(2:49 - 2nd) T.Powell rushed to EMC 38 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Powell at EMC 38. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(2:11 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EMC 38.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 38(2:05 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 38. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 36. PENALTY on EMC-B.Dooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - EMICH 28(1:58 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at EMC 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - EMICH 31(1:52 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Branch; M.Pierre at EMC 36.
|Punt
4 & 12 - EMICH 36(1:01 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 25 yards to KNT 39 Center-EMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(0:57 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 39(0:51 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 39(0:47 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; J.Crawford at KNT 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 41(0:42 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 42 yards to EMC 17 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 45 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT 20. J.Holmes returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Paaske at KNT 27.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(14:56 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 21 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; P.Price at KNT 21.
|Sack
2 & 16 - KENTST 21(14:31 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman sacked at KNT 12 for -9 yards (G.Trueman)
|+6 YD
3 & 25 - KENTST 12(13:46 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at KNT 18.
|Punt
4 & 19 - KENTST 18(13:12 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 45 yards to EMC 37 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 37. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis; O.Billotte at EMC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(12:57 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 49(12:18 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(12:00 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; N.Jones at KNT 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 38(11:27 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 34(10:43 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by S.Evans at KNT 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 30.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 30(10:04 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by J.Getzinger at KNT 28. Gain of 2 yards. J.Getzinger ran out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(9:34 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 51 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT 14. G.Garcia returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at KNT 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(9:16 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - KENTST 34(8:46 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - KENTST 34(8:35 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 12 - KENTST 34(8:30 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 51 yards to EMC 15 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond. PENALTY on KNT-Z.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(8:22 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at EMC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 30(7:58 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at EMC 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 30(7:14 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at EMC 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(6:57 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at EMC 46.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 46(6:30 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 46. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 46. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at KNT 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(5:50 - 3rd) T.Powell rushed to KNT 16 for 4 yards. T.Powell ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 16(5:13 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 15(4:28 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - EMICH 23(4:19 - 3rd) J.Gomez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 50 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT 15. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Getzinger at KNT 40. PENALTY on EMC-D.Boone Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:07 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:02 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at KNT 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 28(3:34 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 36 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Scheidt at KNT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(3:08 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 24 for yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 24. PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - KENTST 26(2:39 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 26. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Shine at KNT 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 39(2:22 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman; L.Cameron at KNT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KENTST 40(1:54 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 40(1:45 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 37 yards to EMC 23 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(1:38 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; J.Evans at EMC 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 28(1:12 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at EMC 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 31(0:29 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at EMC 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(15:00 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 38. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 38. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at EMC 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 41(14:31 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 41. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EMC 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 47(13:45 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jones; D.Miller at EMC 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(13:10 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(12:42 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at KNT 43 for yards (S.Taylor-Davis; Z.West) PENALTY on KNT-Z.West Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(12:25 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to KNT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 16.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 16(12:01 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to KNT 14 for yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 14. PENALTY on EMC-D.Lassiter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 26(11:35 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by J.Jackson at KNT 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; K.Saunders at KNT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(10:59 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 11(10:51 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 11. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Knue for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 4th) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:46 - 4th) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at KNT 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 32(10:25 - 4th) D.Kargman rushed to KNT 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 30(10:03 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 30(10:00 - 4th) J.Smith punts 47 yards to EMC 23 Center-KNT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(9:53 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; C.Harris at EMC 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 27(9:17 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Miller at EMC 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(9:01 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at EMC 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 38(8:29 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 44.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - EMICH 44(7:54 - 4th) PENALTY on KNT-S.Diaby Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(7:37 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to KNT 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders; C.Harris at KNT 48.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 48(6:51 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 48. Catch made by D.Drummond at KNT 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(6:10 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 20(6:05 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to KNT 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 13(5:18 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 13. Catch made by D.Drummond at KNT 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(4:41 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to KNT 1 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Miller at KNT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 1(3:57 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to KNT End Zone for 1 yards. S.Evans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:51 - 4th) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:51 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman sacked at KNT 17 for -8 yards (J.Ramirez)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - KENTST 17(3:21 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+29 YD
3 & 18 - KENTST 17(3:17 - 4th) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 17. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 17. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by T.Peavy at KNT 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(3:06 - 4th) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Cameron at EMC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(2:47 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 42(2:44 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manior at EMC 41.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - KENTST 41(2:21 - 4th) D.Kargman pass complete to EMC 41. Catch made by J.Poke at EMC 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at EMC 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(2:10 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 26(2:08 - 4th) D.Kargman pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by J.Poke at EMC 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Watson at EMC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KENTST 17(1:45 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - KENTST 17(1:40 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 8(1:29 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at EMC 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KENTST 3(1:11 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 2 for yards. Tackled by T.Peavy; G.Trueman at EMC 2. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KENTST 8(1:02 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke. PENALTY on EMC-J.Ramirez Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KENTST 4(0:54 - 4th) PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - KENTST 9(0:54 - 4th) D.Kargman pass complete to EMC 9. Catch made by D.Walker at EMC 9. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Shine at EMC 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 3(0:45 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to EMC End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) A.Glass kicks onside 10 from KNT 35 to KNT 45. T.Knue returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke at KNT 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(0:39 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to KNT 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Clark; B.Sheppert at KNT 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 32(0:34 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to KNT 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Clark; D.Miller at KNT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - EMICH 29(0:29 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to KNT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 29.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 29(0:24 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to KNT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 25.
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
037.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16.5
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
041 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043.5 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-22
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
+1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
061.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0